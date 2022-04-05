Routt County Road 18 closed below Stagecoach Dam

The Yampa River as it flows through Sarvis Creek State Wildlife Area in June 2021. Routt County Road 18 to the wildlife area is closed for the runoff season, but the area can still be accessed on foot.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County commissioners approved the seasonal closure of Routt County Road 18 between the gate in Pleasant Valley and the cattle guard near Stagecoach Reservoir Dam on Tuesday, April 5.

The road isn’t passable in the winter and despite all the snow being melted off it now, it gets very muddy during the runoff season. The closure happens each year to protect the roadway during seasonal freeze-thaw conditions.

The closure starts at the gate in Pleasant Valley just south of Lake Catamount and goes to just before the Tail Waters parking lot in Stagecoach State Park. The closure lasts 90 days, though the road often reopens before that expires.

The area, including Sarvis Creek State Wildlife Area, is still accessible by foot during the closure.

