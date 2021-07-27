Routt County Road 16 back open as closure around Muddy Slide Fire reduced again

The closure area around the Muddy Slide Fire was reduced again Tuesday, and Routt County Road 16 is back open.



The closure area around the Muddy Slide Fire in South Routt County was reduced again Tuesday, including the opening of Routt County Road 16 to all traffic, as fire activity has significantly decreased.

The change also opens U.S. Forest Service Roads 270 and 275 but keeps closed the Morrison-Divide Trail, Lynx Pass Campground and Forest Service Roads 226, 2277, 280, 282, 284 and 285.

The fire, which is 60% contained, has been estimated at 4,093 acres for several weeks and has a total of 76 personnel working on it. It is still smoldering but has very limited potential for any growth. The fire was started by a lightning strike on June 20.

