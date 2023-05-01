 Mudslide hits Routt County Road 129 south of Clark | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Mudslide hits Routt County Road 129 south of Clark

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

A mudslide stretches across Routt County Road 129 south of Clark on Monday night, May 1, 2023.
Jim Standish/Courtesy photo

Authorities are responding to a large mudslide on Routt County Road 129 south of Clark near Fetcher Ranch.

This report will be updated when more details become available.

A mudslide blocks Routt County Road 129 south of Clark on Monday, May 1, 2023.
Alana Bishop/Courtesy photo

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 