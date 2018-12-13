Routt County Riders challenges community to support Wildlife Habitat Improvement fund

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A $5,000 matching challenge will double the value of donations to the Wildlife Habitat Improvement Local Fund. The purpose of the WHILD Fund is to provide a permanent endowment to support wildlife habitat improvement projects, including capital projects, planning, research, studies, management, enforcement, education and other wildlife habitat improvement projects for the public benefit within Routt County.

A board that includes one appointee with expertise in habitat improvement, wildlife management, wildlife habitat management or wildlife biology from local land managers as well as two members from the general public will be responsible to make granting decisions on an annual basic, beginning in 2019.

Routt County Riders, a local cycling advocacy nonprofit organization, will match up to $5,000 through Jan. 15.

“Routt County Riders acknowledges that there may be impacts to wildlife as a result of trail development," Routt County Riders Executive Director Kelly Northcutt was quoted as saying a news release. "We plan, design and build trails to have the least amount of impact, but we recognize there is some level of disturbance, and we would like to contribute to mitigating these impacts.”

The WHILD Fund is held at the Yampa Valley Community Foundation. For more information about the fund, contact Helen Beall at 970-879-8632. To contribute, go to Yvcf.org/WHILD.