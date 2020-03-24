Routt County restricts visitors, sets gathering limit amid coronavirus pandemic

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Two public health orders that set restrictions on group gatherings, lodging, out-of-town visitors and shopping are scheduled to take effect today — Tuesday, March 24 — in Routt County that will set restrictions on group gatherings, visitation and shopping.

During a virtual meeting, Routt County commissioners, acting as the Board of Health, issued the orders as a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by a novel coronavirus that has killed thousands of people across the world.

The orders take effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in place for at least 30 days. Under the orders, gatherings of more than five people will no longer be allowed, unless the people are part of the same household, according to the orders. When in groups, people must keep 6 feet of distance between each other.

Visitation also is restricted under the orders. Lodging companies, including hotels, motels, short-term rentals and campgrounds will not be allowed to accept any new reservations. Exceptions include lodging that is necessary for emergency or quarantine purposes, for essential personnel or if leaving poses safety concerns.

People may continue to shop at businesses, such as grocery stores and hardware stores, but there may only be five customers per 1,000 square feet in the stores at one time, according to the orders. This translates into 200 square feet per person and creates a minimum 7-foot radius around each customer. Smaller businesses may only have five customers in the store at a time, according to Commissioner Beth Melton.

She said these orders are meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to avoid a strain on local health care systems.

“At this time we have to make sure we have sufficient care,” she said. “Our system cannot accommodate any more people than we already have.”

Commissioner Tim Corrigan emphasized that these orders are not “shelter-in-place” or “stay-at-home” directives like those that have been enacted in Denver and California.

Local law enforcement has the authority to punish those who violate the orders, according to Routt County Attorney Eric Knaus. In the event that punitive action is taken, violators likely would receive a court summons. A judge would then determine an appropriate punishment, which could result in a fine or jail time.

Corrigan urged compliance with the orders as a way to keep the public safe during the global pandemic.

“These orders are only as good as people’s willingness to follow them,” he said.

This story will be updated.

