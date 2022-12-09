Routt County residents wait as post office works to correct delivery issues

The U.S. Post Office in downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

About two weeks ago, Susie Allen noticed she wasn’t getting as much mail at her home south of Steamboat Springs, just off of Routt County Road 14, as she normally does.

“We just noticed that because I wasn’t getting any mail … and after four days, at this time here, I knew something was up,” said Allen, who has lived in the same house since 1986. “I check (the mail) every day and it’s not there, so I was concerned about the information in my mail and if it would be used to steal my identify.”

That was about two weeks ago, and Allen said on Friday, Dec. 9, that she still isn’t getting her mail. However, she added that she stood in line at the Steamboat Springs Post Office for about 40 minutes Friday and was assured by the nice woman at the counter that her mail was locked up in the back and the staff was working hard to resolve the problem.

James Boxrud, a USPS spokesperson, said the post office is committed to providing the best possible service and apologized for any inconvenience customers may be experiencing. He said the post office employees work hard to offer good service to their customers, and it is disappointing to hear about instances when the post office does not meet community needs.

“We are aware of the concerns regarding inconsistent delivery out of the Steamboat Springs Post Office,” Boxrud said. “We understand that reliability is a hallmark of the postal service, and it remains a priority.”

He explained that a new carrier on one of the routes is still learning, and that has been impacting the area. Through this learning process at the busiest time of year, Boxrud said, the post office has been unable to serve every customer every day.

”We apologize and pledge to do better,” he said.

The Steamboat Post Office is currently looking for two clerks, and contracts drivers for home and cluster box deliveries. It is recommended that when mail service issues occur, customers can go to USPS.com and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the homepage or utilize the direct web address, EmailUs.USPS.com .

In addition, the official Twitter account of the USPS, managed by the Social Media staff at USPS HQ, can provide help. For customer service, people can tweet @USPSHelp, and the postal service will try to investigate a customer’s concerns and correct deficiencies.

If a customer does not have access to the internet or would prefer to speak to a customer care agent, they can call USPS at1-800-275-8777 from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

If a customer has a concern after hours or would like to leave a voicemail, they can call 303-853-6185. Voicemails will be entered into the USPS system, and customers should be contacted shortly thereafter.

Like most businesses, the USPS is in need of employees. Boxrud said there are numerous positions available in almost all of the metro areas, and he encourage all interested applicants 18-and-older to visit USPS.com/careers .

“Our commitment is to make mail delivery more consistent,” Boxrud said. “Thank you for your understanding and patience as we continue to hire and deploy employees to serve Steamboat Springs. We will continue using our available resources, maximizing our local personnel and augmenting from other locations around the state to help with the workload.”

