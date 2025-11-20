Routt County residents invited to 2026 budget review

Routt County residents are invited to review the county’s 2026 budget and pose questions to county commissioners, the county manager and the finance director at 1 p.m. Monday.

The budget review will take place at the Routt County Historic Courthouse, 136 Sixth St., in the commissioners’ hearing room.

Residents also can attend the meeting virtually at TinyUrl.com/33h9hemx . The meeting password is 444052.