Routt County residents invited to 2026 budget review
Routt County residents are invited to review the county’s 2026 budget and pose questions to county commissioners, the county manager and the finance director at 1 p.m. Monday.
The budget review will take place at the Routt County Historic Courthouse, 136 Sixth St., in the commissioners’ hearing room.
Residents also can attend the meeting virtually at TinyUrl.com/33h9hemx. The meeting password is 444052.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.