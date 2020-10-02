Routt County residents have until Monday to complete the census

Routt County residents have until Sept. 30 to complete the 2020 Census, which determines the allocation of more than $1.5 trillion worth of federal funding.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County residents now have until Monday to complete the U.S. Census.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh ruled against the Trump administration’s decision to end census counting on Sept. 30, the Associated Press reported. Shortly after, the Census Bureau posted a tweet stating the census would end Oct. 5.

“It’s very important for every person to be counted,” said Catherine Carson, a volunteer with the Routt County Complete Count Committee and chair of Routt County Democrats. That’s because the county receives about $2,300 each year per person for roads, schools and other public services funded by the federal government.

“I think it’s really about representation and funding,” said Routt County Commissioner Beth Melton, a member of the count committee. “In Routt County, we know our population has significantly increased in the last 10 years.”

The numbers from the census also determine congressional seats and electoral votes for each state. Colorado is also expected to gain a congressional seat at the end of the year, The Colorado Sun reported.

“It’s very important to have our rural voices heard as they do redistricting,” Carson said.

Census workers have visited households of those who have not responded, and the committee has partnered with local libraries, school districts and nonprofits to increase participation.

This is also the first year the census can be completed online at my2020census.gov. Residents can also respond by calling 844-330-2020 or by mail.

