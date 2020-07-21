Routt County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County has seven new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, which brings the total of new cases to 17 in the last two weeks and 32 positive cases since June 11. In addition, two new non-Routt County cases also were identified.
The new county cases include two females in their 20s, two females in their 30s, two males in their 20s, one male in his 30s and a male teenager. According to the Routt County Public Health Department, all individuals who tested positive are recovering in isolation. The out-of-county cases involved a woman in her 40s and a male teenager.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health, a low spread for Routt County’s population of 25,000 would mean seven cases over two weeks; a medium viral spread would be 13 cases over two weeks; and a high spread would be 26 cases in a two-week period.
There are still 142 tests pending in Routt County with current results delayed seven to 10 days, compared to 24 to 48 hours a month ago. According to state officials, the state testing lab will be adding a third night shift to reduce the time it takes to get results back to three to five days in the near future.
As of July 21, there have been 5,201 tests administered in Routt County with 94 positive tests and seven probables. Of that total, 4,972 of the tests came back negative. Deaths in Routt County stand at six.
According to UCHealth, the Yampa Valley Medical Center, to date, has cared for six patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 infections.
Anyone with symptoms can call 970-870-5577 to set up an appointment to get tested through the Routt County Public Health Department. COVID-19 tests are also available at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, Steamboat Emergency Center and local medical providers.
Before immediately heading to the hospital, people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 have several resources, including:
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is providing a phone line to answer questions from the public about COVID-19. Call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911 or email cohelp@rmpdc.org for answers in English and Spanish, Mandarin and more.
- UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center offers Ask-A-Nurse, a 24/7 call line staffed by registered nurses who can assess symptoms and provide advice on seeking care. In Routt County, Ask-A-Nurse can be reached by calling 970-871-7878.
- Virtual Visits can be done from the comfort of your home and only require a computer or tablet with a working webcam, speakers and microphone, or a smartphone.
- If patients are experiencing severe symptoms or having difficulty breathing, they should visit the hospital’s emergency department.
Take precautions in everyday life:
- Frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you’re sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
- Clean surfaces in your home and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.
- Be calm but be prepared.
- Employees at businesses and customers are required to wear a mask, according to a Routt County public health order.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User