Routt County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County has seven new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, which brings the total of new cases to 17 in the last two weeks and 32 positive cases since June 11. In addition, two new non-Routt County cases also were identified.

The new county cases include two females in their 20s, two females in their 30s, two males in their 20s, one male in his 30s and a male teenager. According to the Routt County Public Health Department, all individuals who tested positive are recovering in isolation. The out-of-county cases involved a woman in her 40s and a male teenager.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health, a low spread for Routt County’s population of 25,000 would mean seven cases over two weeks; a medium viral spread would be 13 cases over two weeks; and a high spread would be 26 cases in a two-week period.

There are still 142 tests pending in Routt County with current results delayed seven to 10 days, compared to 24 to 48 hours a month ago. According to state officials, the state testing lab will be adding a third night shift to reduce the time it takes to get results back to three to five days in the near future.

As of July 21, there have been 5,201 tests administered in Routt County with 94 positive tests and seven probables. Of that total, 4,972 of the tests came back negative. Deaths in Routt County stand at six.

According to UCHealth, the Yampa Valley Medical Center, to date, has cared for six patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 infections.

Anyone with symptoms can call 970-870-5577 to set up an appointment to get tested through the Routt County Public Health Department. COVID-19 tests are also available at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, Steamboat Emergency Center and local medical providers.