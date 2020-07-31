Routt County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases Friday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The positive COVID-19 case count at The Haven assisted living facility in Hayden has risen to five, according to the Routt County Public Health Department. In addition, the county reported two new community cases Friday, bringing the total of new cases, including the ones reported at The Haven, to four this week.

A male resident in his 70s and a female staff person in her 40s tested positive. The staff member is a resident of Moffat County.

“We continue to work with The Haven and their staff to ensure that all isolation and infection prevention measures are being followed,” said interim Routt County Public Health Director Roberta Smith in a news release. “Our contact tracers are working hard to identify case contacts and providing them the necessary information for quarantine and isolation.”

The Haven also reported one death this week, and tests are currently pending to confirm whether the death was related to COVID-19.

The four new community cases reported this week include one male in his 50s, one female in her 50s, one female in her 20s and one female teenager.

The case count of 99 cases puts Routt County in the “medium spread” range, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the news release issued Friday, Routt County Public Health is in the process of reconciling data and will update the county’s dashboard and website early next week.