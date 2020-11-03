Routt County reports 22 more positive COVID-19 cases, another new weekly record

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County reported 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 last week, a new record in weekly cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the county’s dashboard.

The new cases also increases the two-week total to 41, also a new record for the county. This brings the county’s total to 234 cases.

County case counts still lag behind that of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which currently shows 239 cases.

The discrepancy is due to a difference in how cases are reported at the state and county level. State health officials report cases based on the day a patient’s test results were received, where the county bases it on the day the test was taken.

“Although our reporting methodology of using date of test collection means we are retroactively adding cases to prior dates, the advantage is that we avoid seeing artificial case spikes due to results from tests performed on different days being reported on the same day,” according to language on the county’s dashboard.

About 20 students and seven staff members at Steamboat Springs Middle School are in quarantine, according to Steamboat Superintendent Brad Meeks. Those now in quarantine were identified as being in close contact with a student who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals are in quarantine until Nov. 9, Meeks said in a statement this week.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.