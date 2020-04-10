Routt County reports 1st death from COVID-19

Casey's Pond, a senior living community located in Steamboat Springs, was the site of Routt County's first death related to COVID-19.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Health officials announced Friday afternoon that Routt County experienced its first death related to COVID-19.

A woman older than 100 died of complications related to the virus, according to officials. She was a resident in assisted living at Casey’s Pond in Steamboat Springs. It is not known if the woman had underlying health issues.

“We recognize that along with this being a significant loss for those who knew her, it is also a milestone for our community that we hoped not to reach. Our hearts go out to family and friends of this individual and the Casey’s Pond community,” said Kari Ladrow, director of Routt County Public Health.

Casey’s Pond has had nine confirmed cases of COVID-19, including five residents and four staff members. The senior living community has had 118 tests administered. The most recent positive cases were reported Thursday by the county.

Support Local Journalism Donate



An additional staff member was found to be positive Friday, according to Casey’s Pond. That person last worked in the community Sunday.

Mass testing will now begin at the site, beginning with previously untested staff and administration. The specifics of that testing is not yet known.

At this time, according to Casey’s Pond representatives, it is not believed there has been virus exposure in the Doak Walker House.

As of Friday, there were 36 reported positives in Routt County, which includes seven probables, according to officials. The county has submitted 349 tests, and 25 cases are listed as recovered.

“We must all take steps to protect our families, ourselves, our friends and our community,” Ladrow said.

There are currently 54 reported outbreaks in residential and non-hospital health care facilities in Colorado, with 122 confirmed COVID-19 deaths of individuals older than 80 in the state.

“The news of this loss in our community serves as a solemn reminder that COVID-19 can pose greater risks to some members of our community, in particular older adults and people with pre-existing health conditions,” Ladrow said.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.