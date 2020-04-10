Routt County reports 1st death from COVID-19
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Health officials announced Friday afternoon that Routt County experienced its first death related to COVID-19.
A woman older than 100 died of complications related to the virus, according to officials. She was a resident in assisted living at Casey’s Pond in Steamboat Springs. It is not known if the woman had underlying health issues.
“We recognize that along with this being a significant loss for those who knew her, it is also a milestone for our community that we hoped not to reach. Our hearts go out to family and friends of this individual and the Casey’s Pond community,” said Kari Ladrow, director of Routt County Public Health.
Casey’s Pond has had nine confirmed cases of COVID-19, including five residents and four staff members. The senior living community has had 118 tests administered. The most recent positive cases were reported Thursday by the county.
Support Local Journalism
An additional staff member was found to be positive Friday, according to Casey’s Pond. That person last worked in the community Sunday.
Mass testing will now begin at the site, beginning with previously untested staff and administration. The specifics of that testing is not yet known.
At this time, according to Casey’s Pond representatives, it is not believed there has been virus exposure in the Doak Walker House.
As of Friday, there were 36 reported positives in Routt County, which includes seven probables, according to officials. The county has submitted 349 tests, and 25 cases are listed as recovered.
“We must all take steps to protect our families, ourselves, our friends and our community,” Ladrow said.
There are currently 54 reported outbreaks in residential and non-hospital health care facilities in Colorado, with 122 confirmed COVID-19 deaths of individuals older than 80 in the state.
“The news of this loss in our community serves as a solemn reminder that COVID-19 can pose greater risks to some members of our community, in particular older adults and people with pre-existing health conditions,” Ladrow said.
To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.
Before immediately heading to the hospital, people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 have several resources, including:
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is providing a phone line to answer questions from the public about COVID-19. Call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911 or email cohelp@rmpdc.org for answers in English and Spanish, Mandarin and more.
- UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center offers Ask-A-Nurse, a 24/7 call line staffed by registered nurses who can assess symptoms and provide advice on seeking care. In Routt County, Ask-A-Nurse can be reached by calling 970-871-7878.
- Virtual Visits can be done from the comfort of your home and only require a computer or tablet with a working webcam, speakers and microphone, or a smartphone.
- If patients are experiencing severe symptoms or having difficulty breathing, they should visit the hospital’s emergency department.
Take precautions in everyday life:
- Frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you’re sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
- Clean surfaces in your home and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.
- Be calm but be prepared.
- People should wear a mask when going out in public.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.