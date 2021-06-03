Routt County records 21st resident death from COVID-19 complications

Routt County recorded another death due to COVID-19 complications in the last week, bringing the current COVID-19-related death toll among county residents to 21, according to Routt County Public Health.

The death comes at the sunset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the county has lifted mask mandates and other restrictions that were put in place because of the virus.

The person, who was not vaccinated, was described in a press release from the health department Thursday as a “relatively healthy female in her 70s” from Hayden.

“Our hearts go out to the family of this Routt County resident. Unfortunately, we are still in a pandemic, and COVID-19 continues to affect the lives of people in our community,” Roberta Smith, county public health director, said in the release. “The best protection against COVID-19 is to receive the COVID-19 vaccine today if you haven’t gotten vaccinated already.”

About 56% of all Routt County residents have completed the vaccine series, either by getting two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The county is still 563 people who have yet to start the vaccine series short of reaching a goal to have 75% of residents over the age of 16 vaccinated.

Cases of COVID-19 in the county remain below the county’s low-risk metric of 200 cases in a two-week period. In the past two weeks, there have been just 30 cases of the virus confirmed in the county. Test positivity and hospitalizations also remain well within low risk.

Routt County public health will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday and June 12.

