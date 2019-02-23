Routt County real estate sales total $9M for Feb. 15 to 21, 2019
February 23, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $9,062,333.34 across 15 sales for the week of Feb. 15 to 21. The sales total is up 2 percent compared with last week.
Address: 524 Sandhill Circle
Seller: Stuart and Anne Walker
Buyer: Ryan J. and Blair B. Shattuck
Date: Feb. 15, 2019
Price: $720,000
Property Description: 2,057-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 33 at Emerald Knoll-Hanley subdivision. Last sold for $484,000 in 2004.
Address: 35700 Humble Road
Seller: Steven J. Ketchbaw
Buyer: James Todd and Allison McGee Johnson
Date: Feb. 19, 2019
Price: $2,725,000
Property Description: 3,752-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 2.81 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 14 at Agate Creek Preserve. Last sold for $620,000 in 2016.
Address: 60190 Crazy Horse Way, Clark
Seller: Susan Ostrowski (trustees of the Aunt Snooze Revocable Living Trust)
Buyer: Jason Todd and Katrina Jane Epps
Date: Feb. 19, 2019
Price: $1,895,000
Property Description: 5,250-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 41.7 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 4 at Wildwood subdivision.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 21330
Seller: Flippin Rental Homes LLC
Buyer: Kim and Karlene Thomas
Date: Feb. 19, 2019
Price: $353,000
Property Description: 1,063-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 303 at Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $342,000 in 2018.
Address: 20500 King Bolt Trail and 32925 Thoroughbred Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Berkey Law Firm LLC
Buyer: George Scheber
Date: Feb. 19, 2019
Price: $18,000
Property Description: 1.09 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 77 at Overland at Stagecoach.
Recommended Stories For You
Address: 537 Mountain Vista Circle
Seller: Joanne Marie Warzoha
Buyer: Chris Lafrenaye
Date: Feb. 19, 2019
Price: $467,500
Property Description: 1,361-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 14 at Mountain Vista townhomes. Last sold for $260,000 in 2012.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Winter Folly LLC
Buyer: Robert V. Broadnax and Thomas Bradley Jackson
Date: Feb. 19, 2019
Price: $670,000
Property Description: 1,139-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4105 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 1905 Cimarron Circle
Seller: RMF Holdings LLC
Buyer: Michael R. and Marian E. Larison
Date: Feb. 20, 2019
Price: $1,575,000
Property Description: 3,007-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath townhome, Filing 3, Unit 22 at Cimarron at Steamboat. Last sold for $1,289,000 in 2017.
Address: 2617 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Stuart N. Conway and Janet R. Bramhall
Buyer: Douglas P. and Lisa D. Hornberger
Date: Feb. 20, 2019
Price: $459,000
Property Description: 1,524-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building A, Unit A201 at Burgess Creek townhomes and condominiums.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: Pensco Trust Company FBO Arthur L. Fine IRA
Buyer: Todd Stewart
Date: Feb. 21, 2019
Price: $11,500
Property Description: 0.83 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 209 at South Station 1.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: Janet K. Fine
Buyer: Todd Stewart
Date: Feb. 21, 2019
Price: $11,500
Property Description: 2.67 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 181 and 182 at South Station I.
Address: 32618 Colt Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Arthur L. Fine and Charles Barnhill, Jr.
Buyer: Brettingen Trust
Date: Feb. 21, 2019
Price: $12,666.67
Property Description: 1.75 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 33 at Overland at Stagecoach subdivision.
Address: 32660, 32685 and 32695 Springboard Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Pensco Trust Company FBO Arthur L. Fine IRA
Buyer: Brettingen Trust
Date: Feb. 21, 2019
Price: $12.666.67
Property Description: 3.68 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 46 to 48 at Overland at Stagecoach.
Total sales: $8,930,833.34
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Adolf F. and Barbara Zechel
Buyer: Donaly A. and Joyce A. Snider
Date: Feb. 19, 2019
Price: $44,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 357 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2355 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Gary R. Holliday and Mathew A. Rybicki
Buyer: John L. Carter
Date: Feb. 20, 2019
Price: $87,500
Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 2,075-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 126 at Christie condominiums.
Total sales: $131,500
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.