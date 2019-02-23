Routt County real estate sales total $9M for Feb. 15 to 21, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $9,062,333.34 across 15 sales for the week of Feb. 15 to 21. The sales total is up 2 percent compared with last week.

Address: 524 Sandhill Circle

Seller: Stuart and Anne Walker

Buyer: Ryan J. and Blair B. Shattuck

Date: Feb. 15, 2019

Price: $720,000

Property Description: 2,057-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 33 at Emerald Knoll-Hanley subdivision. Last sold for $484,000 in 2004.

Address: 35700 Humble Road

Seller: Steven J. Ketchbaw

Buyer: James Todd and Allison McGee Johnson

Date: Feb. 19, 2019

Price: $2,725,000

Property Description: 3,752-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 2.81 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 14 at Agate Creek Preserve. Last sold for $620,000 in 2016.

Address: 60190 Crazy Horse Way, Clark

Seller: Susan Ostrowski (trustees of the Aunt Snooze Revocable Living Trust)

Buyer: Jason Todd and Katrina Jane Epps

Date: Feb. 19, 2019

Price: $1,895,000

Property Description: 5,250-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath residence on one acre of land with 41.7 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 4 at Wildwood subdivision.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 21330

Seller: Flippin Rental Homes LLC

Buyer: Kim and Karlene Thomas

Date: Feb. 19, 2019

Price: $353,000

Property Description: 1,063-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 303 at Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $342,000 in 2018.

Address: 20500 King Bolt Trail and 32925 Thoroughbred Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Berkey Law Firm LLC

Buyer: George Scheber

Date: Feb. 19, 2019

Price: $18,000

Property Description: 1.09 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 77 at Overland at Stagecoach.

Address: 537 Mountain Vista Circle

Seller: Joanne Marie Warzoha

Buyer: Chris Lafrenaye

Date: Feb. 19, 2019

Price: $467,500

Property Description: 1,361-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 14 at Mountain Vista townhomes. Last sold for $260,000 in 2012.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Winter Folly LLC

Buyer: Robert V. Broadnax and Thomas Bradley Jackson

Date: Feb. 19, 2019

Price: $670,000

Property Description: 1,139-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4105 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 1905 Cimarron Circle

Seller: RMF Holdings LLC

Buyer: Michael R. and Marian E. Larison

Date: Feb. 20, 2019

Price: $1,575,000

Property Description: 3,007-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath townhome, Filing 3, Unit 22 at Cimarron at Steamboat. Last sold for $1,289,000 in 2017.

Address: 2617 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Stuart N. Conway and Janet R. Bramhall

Buyer: Douglas P. and Lisa D. Hornberger

Date: Feb. 20, 2019

Price: $459,000

Property Description: 1,524-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building A, Unit A201 at Burgess Creek townhomes and condominiums.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Pensco Trust Company FBO Arthur L. Fine IRA

Buyer: Todd Stewart

Date: Feb. 21, 2019

Price: $11,500

Property Description: 0.83 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 209 at South Station 1.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Janet K. Fine

Buyer: Todd Stewart

Date: Feb. 21, 2019

Price: $11,500

Property Description: 2.67 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 181 and 182 at South Station I.

Address: 32618 Colt Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Arthur L. Fine and Charles Barnhill, Jr.

Buyer: Brettingen Trust

Date: Feb. 21, 2019

Price: $12,666.67

Property Description: 1.75 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 33 at Overland at Stagecoach subdivision.

Address: 32660, 32685 and 32695 Springboard Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Pensco Trust Company FBO Arthur L. Fine IRA

Buyer: Brettingen Trust

Date: Feb. 21, 2019

Price: $12.666.67

Property Description: 3.68 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 46 to 48 at Overland at Stagecoach.

Total sales: $8,930,833.34

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Adolf F. and Barbara Zechel

Buyer: Donaly A. and Joyce A. Snider

Date: Feb. 19, 2019

Price: $44,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 357 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Gary R. Holliday and Mathew A. Rybicki

Buyer: John L. Carter

Date: Feb. 20, 2019

Price: $87,500

Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 2,075-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 126 at Christie condominiums.

Total sales: $131,500