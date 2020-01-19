Routt County real estate sales total $9.8M for Jan. 10 to 16, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $9,815,000 across 10 sales for the week of Jan. 10 to 16.
Address: 700 Yampa St.
Seller: Joe Gregory and Mignon Vandevoir Stetman (trustees of the Gregory and Mignon Stetman Revocable Trust)
Buyer: James C. Brainard
Date: Jan. 10, 2020
Price: $1,350,000
Property Description: 1,425-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit A403 at Howelsen Place.
Address: 2700 Village Drive
Seller: Angela J. and Frank Pitale III
Buyer: Cynthia Dudziak
Date: Jan. 10, 2020
Price: $428,000
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 210 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums.
Address: 1486 Blue Sage Drive
Seller: Margaret and Richard Cascarino
Buyer: Michael W. and Vickie A. Ludlow
Date: Jan. 13, 2020
Price: $950,000
Property Description: 3,059-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.92 acres of land, Lot 1 at Highlands Pointe. Last sold for $960,000 in 2018.
Address: 312 Blackberry Lane
Seller: Ronald K. and Sharon A. Spangler
Buyer: Eric J. Connor
Date: Jan. 13, 2020
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 3,088-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Lot 5 at Fox Hollow subdivision.
Address: 1224 Clubhouse Circle
Seller: Cheri and Mark E. Scully
Buyer: Brian and Nancy Jackson Trust
Date: Jan. 14, 2020
Price: $1,805,000
Property Description: 3,388-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Lot 13 at Graystone on the Green. Last sold for $1,708,886 in 2017.
Address: 23045 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Anna A. Owen and Robert V. Goeddel
Buyer: Bryan and Kathleen Bellamy
Date: Jan. 14, 2020
Price: $225,000
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 12, Lot E at Project I & II townhomes, second replat.
Address: 1805 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Barbara J. Williams and Williams Family Partnership LLLP
Buyer: Sunscope LLC
Date: Jan. 15, 2020
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 0.65 acres of vacant, commercial land, 27-6-84.
Address: 2700 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Alycia M. and David R. Fulcher
Buyer: Adam B. and Julie M. Brink
Date: Jan. 15, 2020
Price: $362,000
Property Description: 874-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building North Tower, Unit N14 at Terraces condominiums.
Address: 2670 Copper Ridge Circle
Seller: Dennis M. and Olivia P. Kimmeth
Buyer: North Forty Fence Co. LLC
Date: Jan. 16, 2020
Price: $445,000
Property Description: 958-square-foot warehouse, Unit 8 at Wescoin Meadows Commercial condominiums.
Address: No address, near Northwest Routt County
Seller: Colorado Haven LLC
Buyer: Dakota Missouri Valley and Western Railroad Inc.
Date: Jan. 16, 2020
Price: $2,800,000
Property Description: 1,797.59 acres of grazing, agricultural land, 9-8-87, 10-8-87, 11-8-87, 14-8-87 and 15-8-87.
Total sales: $9,815,000
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.