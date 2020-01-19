Routt County real estate sales total $9.8M for Jan. 10 to 16, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $9,815,000 across 10 sales for the week of Jan. 10 to 16.

Address: 700 Yampa St.

Seller: Joe Gregory and Mignon Vandevoir Stetman (trustees of the Gregory and Mignon Stetman Revocable Trust)

Buyer: James C. Brainard

Date: Jan. 10, 2020

Price: $1,350,000

Property Description: 1,425-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit A403 at Howelsen Place.

Address: 2700 Village Drive

Seller: Angela J. and Frank Pitale III

Buyer: Cynthia Dudziak

Date: Jan. 10, 2020

Price: $428,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 210 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums.

Address: 1486 Blue Sage Drive

Seller: Margaret and Richard Cascarino

Buyer: Michael W. and Vickie A. Ludlow

Date: Jan. 13, 2020

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 3,059-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.92 acres of land, Lot 1 at Highlands Pointe. Last sold for $960,000 in 2018.

Address: 312 Blackberry Lane

Seller: Ronald K. and Sharon A. Spangler

Buyer: Eric J. Connor

Date: Jan. 13, 2020

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 3,088-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Lot 5 at Fox Hollow subdivision.

Address: 1224 Clubhouse Circle

Seller: Cheri and Mark E. Scully

Buyer: Brian and Nancy Jackson Trust

Date: Jan. 14, 2020

Price: $1,805,000

Property Description: 3,388-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Lot 13 at Graystone on the Green. Last sold for $1,708,886 in 2017.

Address: 23045 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Anna A. Owen and Robert V. Goeddel

Buyer: Bryan and Kathleen Bellamy

Date: Jan. 14, 2020

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 12, Lot E at Project I & II townhomes, second replat.

Address: 1805 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Barbara J. Williams and Williams Family Partnership LLLP

Buyer: Sunscope LLC

Date: Jan. 15, 2020

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 0.65 acres of vacant, commercial land, 27-6-84.

Address: 2700 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Alycia M. and David R. Fulcher

Buyer: Adam B. and Julie M. Brink

Date: Jan. 15, 2020

Price: $362,000

Property Description: 874-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building North Tower, Unit N14 at Terraces condominiums.

Address: 2670 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: Dennis M. and Olivia P. Kimmeth

Buyer: North Forty Fence Co. LLC

Date: Jan. 16, 2020

Price: $445,000

Property Description: 958-square-foot warehouse, Unit 8 at Wescoin Meadows Commercial condominiums.

Address: No address, near Northwest Routt County

Seller: Colorado Haven LLC

Buyer: Dakota Missouri Valley and Western Railroad Inc.

Date: Jan. 16, 2020

Price: $2,800,000

Property Description: 1,797.59 acres of grazing, agricultural land, 9-8-87, 10-8-87, 11-8-87, 14-8-87 and 15-8-87.

Total sales: $9,815,000