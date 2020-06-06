Routt County real estate sales total $9.7M for May 29 to June 4, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $9,789,019.98 across 20 sales for the week of May 29 to June 4.
Address: 44200 Diamondback Way
Seller: Sharon B. Edwards
Buyer: Gretchen I. Opchika
Date: May 29, 2020
Price: $1,300,000
Property Description: 3,767-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence on 1 acre of land with 34 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 28 at Elk River Mountain Ranch subdivision. Last sold for $1,290,000 in 2017.
Address: 44575 Routt County Road 129
Seller: Harry F. Delashmutt
Buyer: Mark K. and Mary A. Williams
Date: May 29, 2020
Price: $645,000
Property Description: 1,234-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 1.5 acres of land, 14-7-85.
Address: 1438 Morgan Court
Seller: Darcy Owens-Trask
Buyer: David G. and Kimberly M. Andersen
Date: May 29, 2020
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 1,087-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 14, Unit 1406 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $363,400 in 2019.
Support Local Journalism
Address: 3 Jackpine Court
Seller: Andrew and Jenna-Lee Crockett
Buyer: Kenneth A. Burns
Date: May 29, 2020
Price: $345,000
Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 3 at The Alpine Meadows townhomes. Last sold for $282,000 in 2017.
Address: 1849 Clubhouse Drive
Seller: Janice M. Hansen and Joseph A. Marnich
Buyer: Kamran Azad and Alison F. Hinckley
Date: May 29, 2020
Price: $500,785
Property Description: 1,582-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 1, Lot 4 at Ridge III townhomes and condominiums.
Address: 1805 River Queen Lane
Seller: David G. and Kimberly M. Anderson
Buyer: Jeffrey A. and Stephanie M. Rodriguez
Date: May 29, 2020
Price: $340,000
Property Description: 1,267-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 303 at Ridge Crest condominiums. Last sold for $285,000 in 2018.
Address: 360 Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Chris and Sara Magnotta
Date: June 1, 2020
Price: $371,800
Property Description: Building 6, Unit 6204 at Fox Springs condominiums.
Address: 620 Evans St.
Seller: Babe LLC
Buyer: Annie V. and Timothy J. Wohlgenant
Date: June 1, 2020
Price: $280,000
Property Description: 0.1425 acres of single-family residence land, Lot 2 at 620 Evans replat.
Address: 2656 Cross Timbers Trail
Seller: Peter and Terri Tyler
Buyer: Wendy Horn
Date: June 1, 2020
Price: $927,500
Property Description: 2,386-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 1, Building 1, Unit 4 at Cross Timbers at Steamboat. Last sold for $930,000 in 2018.
Address: 538 Eaglepointe Court
Seller: Amanda S. and Andrew J. Rossbach
Buyer: Brian W. and Charlie A. Coates
Date: June 1, 2020
Price: $480,000
Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Building 3, Townhome 1 at Eaglepointe townhomes. Last sold for $390,000 in 2018.
Address: 695 Meadowbrook Circle
Seller: Chemical Weed Control Inc.
Buyer: Darrell D. and Tamara D. Wilson
Date: June 1, 2020
Price: $1,035,034.98
Property Description: 4,520-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.62 acres of land, Filing 3, Lot 8 at Mountain View Estates subdivision. Last sold for $1,800,000 in 2019.
Address: 21559 Third Ave., Phippsburg
Seller: Suzanne Carole Tully
Buyer: Alder J.B. and Astrid Marie Grove
Date: June 2, 2020
Price: $250,000
Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, four-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 20, Lots 10 to 12 in the town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $73,600 in 2017.
Address: 2620 S. Copper Frontage
Seller: Chris L. and Robin L. Haight
Buyer: 2620 S. Copper Frontage 6B LLC
Date: June 2, 2020
Price: $445,000
Property Description: 1,788-square-foot warehouse, Filing 2, Building B, Unit 6B at Wescoin Townhome.
Address: 21245 Routt County Road 16, Oak Creek
Seller: Mountainair Co.
Buyer: Niederwald Properties LLC
Date: June 2, 2020
Price: $355,000
Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on one acre of land with 34 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Outlot C at Bushy Creek Ranch.
Address: 380 Ore House Plaza, No. 2046
Seller: Niederwald Properties LLC
Buyer: Douglas B. and Jacquelyn L. Rideout
Date: June 3, 2020
Price: $310,000
Property Description: 770-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 6, Unit 204 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza. Last sold for $275,000 in 2019.
Address: 1725 Latigo Loop, No. 2
Seller: Eric M. Rentschler
Buyer: Abigail N. and Joseph F. Ahearn
Date: June 3, 2020
Price: $656,000
Property Description: Lot F2 at Saddle Creek townhomes North.
Address: 343 Mariposa Drive, Hayden
Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD
Buyer: KJ Trust
Date: June 3, 2020
Price: $53,500
Property Description: 0.19 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 63 at Lake Village, phase I, Villages of Hayden.
Address: No address
Seller: Cross Mountain Ranch Limited Partnership
Buyer: Gallogly GP LLC
Date: June 3, 2020
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 15-3-88 and 16-3-88.
Address: 5 Jackpine Court
Seller: Timothy Dreiling
Buyer: Isylin Jackson
Date: June 4, 2020
Price: $360,000
Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 5 at Alpine Meadows townhomes. Last sold for $355,000 in 2018.
Address: 3350 Columbine Drive
Seller: Alvin O., Sonya L. and Todd A. Hartman
Buyer: Daniel Clay and Joanna Kay Towles
Date: June 4, 2020
Price: $440,000
Property Description: 1,058-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 508 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase VII. Last sold for $335,000 in 2015.
Total sales: $9,789, 019.98
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User