Routt County real estate sales total $9.7M for May 29 to June 4, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $9,789,019.98 across 20 sales for the week of May 29 to June 4.

Address: 44200 Diamondback Way

Seller: Sharon B. Edwards

Buyer: Gretchen I. Opchika

Date: May 29, 2020

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: 3,767-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence on 1 acre of land with 34 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 28 at Elk River Mountain Ranch subdivision. Last sold for $1,290,000 in 2017.

Address: 44575 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Harry F. Delashmutt

Buyer: Mark K. and Mary A. Williams

Date: May 29, 2020

Price: $645,000

Property Description: 1,234-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 1.5 acres of land, 14-7-85.

Address: 1438 Morgan Court

Seller: Darcy Owens-Trask

Buyer: David G. and Kimberly M. Andersen

Date: May 29, 2020

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 1,087-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 14, Unit 1406 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $363,400 in 2019.

Address: 3 Jackpine Court

Seller: Andrew and Jenna-Lee Crockett

Buyer: Kenneth A. Burns

Date: May 29, 2020

Price: $345,000

Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 3 at The Alpine Meadows townhomes. Last sold for $282,000 in 2017.

Address: 1849 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: Janice M. Hansen and Joseph A. Marnich

Buyer: Kamran Azad and Alison F. Hinckley

Date: May 29, 2020

Price: $500,785

Property Description: 1,582-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 1, Lot 4 at Ridge III townhomes and condominiums.

Address: 1805 River Queen Lane

Seller: David G. and Kimberly M. Anderson

Buyer: Jeffrey A. and Stephanie M. Rodriguez

Date: May 29, 2020

Price: $340,000

Property Description: 1,267-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 303 at Ridge Crest condominiums. Last sold for $285,000 in 2018.

Address: 360 Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Chris and Sara Magnotta

Date: June 1, 2020

Price: $371,800

Property Description: Building 6, Unit 6204 at Fox Springs condominiums.

Address: 620 Evans St.

Seller: Babe LLC

Buyer: Annie V. and Timothy J. Wohlgenant

Date: June 1, 2020

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 0.1425 acres of single-family residence land, Lot 2 at 620 Evans replat.

Address: 2656 Cross Timbers Trail

Seller: Peter and Terri Tyler

Buyer: Wendy Horn

Date: June 1, 2020

Price: $927,500

Property Description: 2,386-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 1, Building 1, Unit 4 at Cross Timbers at Steamboat. Last sold for $930,000 in 2018.

Address: 538 Eaglepointe Court

Seller: Amanda S. and Andrew J. Rossbach

Buyer: Brian W. and Charlie A. Coates

Date: June 1, 2020

Price: $480,000

Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Building 3, Townhome 1 at Eaglepointe townhomes. Last sold for $390,000 in 2018.

Address: 695 Meadowbrook Circle

Seller: Chemical Weed Control Inc.

Buyer: Darrell D. and Tamara D. Wilson

Date: June 1, 2020

Price: $1,035,034.98

Property Description: 4,520-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.62 acres of land, Filing 3, Lot 8 at Mountain View Estates subdivision. Last sold for $1,800,000 in 2019.

Address: 21559 Third Ave., Phippsburg

Seller: Suzanne Carole Tully

Buyer: Alder J.B. and Astrid Marie Grove

Date: June 2, 2020

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, four-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 20, Lots 10 to 12 in the town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $73,600 in 2017.

Address: 2620 S. Copper Frontage

Seller: Chris L. and Robin L. Haight

Buyer: 2620 S. Copper Frontage 6B LLC

Date: June 2, 2020

Price: $445,000

Property Description: 1,788-square-foot warehouse, Filing 2, Building B, Unit 6B at Wescoin Townhome.

Address: 21245 Routt County Road 16, Oak Creek

Seller: Mountainair Co.

Buyer: Niederwald Properties LLC

Date: June 2, 2020

Price: $355,000

Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on one acre of land with 34 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Outlot C at Bushy Creek Ranch.

Address: 380 Ore House Plaza, No. 2046

Seller: Niederwald Properties LLC

Buyer: Douglas B. and Jacquelyn L. Rideout

Date: June 3, 2020

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 770-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 6, Unit 204 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza. Last sold for $275,000 in 2019.

Address: 1725 Latigo Loop, No. 2

Seller: Eric M. Rentschler

Buyer: Abigail N. and Joseph F. Ahearn

Date: June 3, 2020

Price: $656,000

Property Description: Lot F2 at Saddle Creek townhomes North.

Address: 343 Mariposa Drive, Hayden

Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD

Buyer: KJ Trust

Date: June 3, 2020

Price: $53,500

Property Description: 0.19 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 63 at Lake Village, phase I, Villages of Hayden.

Address: No address

Seller: Cross Mountain Ranch Limited Partnership

Buyer: Gallogly GP LLC

Date: June 3, 2020

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 15-3-88 and 16-3-88.

Address: 5 Jackpine Court

Seller: Timothy Dreiling

Buyer: Isylin Jackson

Date: June 4, 2020

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 5 at Alpine Meadows townhomes. Last sold for $355,000 in 2018.

Address: 3350 Columbine Drive

Seller: Alvin O., Sonya L. and Todd A. Hartman

Buyer: Daniel Clay and Joanna Kay Towles

Date: June 4, 2020

Price: $440,000

Property Description: 1,058-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 508 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase VII. Last sold for $335,000 in 2015.

Total sales: $9,789, 019.98