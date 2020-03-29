Routt County real estate sales total $9.6M for March 20 to 26, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $9,663,500 across 20 sales for the week of March 20 to 26.
Address: 26965 Beaver Canyon Drive, Clark
Seller: Le Anna Jo Diercks
Buyer: Jeremy Rodriguez
Date: March 20, 2020
Price: $12,000
Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 346 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Robert T. Matteo
Buyer: Richard A. Lepping and Beth Isola Lepping Revocable Living Trust
Date: March 20, 2020
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 1,058-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 105 at Bear Claw II.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: Marilyn C. and Patricia Mathieu and Marilyn C. Swartz
Buyer: Champ Davis
Date: March 20, 2020
Price: $5,000
Property Description: 1.05 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 93 at South Station I.
Address: 1738 and 1740 Indian Trails
Seller: Nicholas M. and Tracy L. Metzler
Buyer: Anne Matthews and James E. McKee, IV
Date: March 20, 2020
Price: $1,450,000
Property Description: 2,786-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.317 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 3 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $424,000 in 2018.
Address: 252 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Darlene E. and Edward A. Selby
Buyer: Derrick Justin Wallerstedt
Date: March 20, 2020
Price: $170,000
Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot 57 at West Wind townhomes.
Address: 1875 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Carl A. and Tara M. Malmberg
Buyer: Giles Tristan and Jill Lenette Haycock
Date: March 23, 2020
Price: $554,500
Property Description: 925-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4110 at Aspen Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums. Last sold for $405,000 in 2010.
Address 821 and 825 Douglas St.
Seller: Douglas Street LLC
Buyer: James T. and Magdalena O. Clouse
Date: March 23, 2020
Price: $2,195,000
Property Description: 3,808-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Block 4, Lot 9 at Yahmonite addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $760,000 in 2018.
Address: 332 Little Bend Road, Hayden
Seller: NEI Global Relocation Co.
Buyer: Natalie Michelle Corser and Corey Alan Torres
Date: March 24, 2020
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1,805-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 42 at Lake Villages, Phase I, Villages of Hayden. Last sold for $239,500 in 2011.
Address: 40180 Routt County Road 34
Seller: Anthony E. Van Baak
Buyer: John J. Walker
Date: March 24, 2020
Price: $130,500
Property Description: 2.48 acres of land, 4-6-84.
Address: No address, adjacent to Elkhead Reservoir
Seller: David J. Frank (trustee of DJF Trust)
Buyer: Leland C. Silver
Date: March 24, 2020
Price: $190,000
Property Description: 94.86 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 56 acres of dry farm land, 15-7-89.
Address: 40445 Fathom Drive
Seller: Joseph J. and Sandra N. Pokay
Buyer: Michael W. Eller
Date: March 24, 2020
Price: $512,000
Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 12 at Steamboat II subdivision.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: Carol M. and H. Wayne Robson (trustees of Robson Living Trust)
Buyer: Tyler Ryan Clements
Date: March 25, 2020
Price: $14,000
Property Description: 1.94 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 103 and 104 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
Address: 13475 Routt County Road 51B, Hayden
Seller: Links Owned Properties Colorado LLC
Buyer: Area 51B Storage LLC
Date: March
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 11,980-square-foot garage service on 10 acres of commercial land, Lot 1 at Seneca/Savage Truck Terminal MDSE and 17-6-87.
Address: 21540 Fourth Ave., Phippsburg
Seller: Jordan C. Marinez
Buyer: Douglas Fallis
Date: March 26, 2020
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 3,870-square-foot, six-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 20, Lots 27 to 29 in the town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $312,000 in 2016.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: Linda C. Jenkins (trustee of Linda C. Jenkins Real Estate Trust)
Buyer: Uniroute LLC
Date: March 26, 2020
Price: $612,500
Property Description: 303.05 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 27-3-84 and 28-3-84.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: Penny L. McCormick (trustee of Penny L. McCormick Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Uniroute LLC
Date: March 26, 2020
Price: $612,500
Property Description: 303.05 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 27-3-84 and 28-3-84.
Address: 1720 Saddle Creek Court
Seller: Guy Ian and Janette H. Kennett
Buyer: David M. Klein and Tamara L. McCollough
Date: March 26, 2020
Price: $656,500
Property Description: 1,608-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot C2 at Saddle Creek townhomes South.
Address: 3020 Village Drive
Seller: Meredith J. and Philip A. Sims
Buyer: Meghan and Scott B. Howard
Date: March 26, 2020
Price: $320,000
Property Description: 966-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 400, Unit 423 at Meadowlark condominiums.
Address: 31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Amanda Anne Koziar and Gunnar Mandrisch
Buyer: Robert E. Dippold
Date: March 26, 2020
Price: $239,000
Property Description: 826-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 209 at Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $159,900 in 2014.
Total sales: $9,498,500
Timeshares
Address: 2155 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Larry and Lisa Jaynes
Buyer: Joseph J. Fitzgerald and Kathryn, Richard, Sarah E., and Scott P. Sibbel
Date: March 26, 2020
Price: $165,000
Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to 2,182-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 315 at Christie condominiums, Phase II.
Total sales: $165,000
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.