Routt County real estate sales total $9.6M for March 20 to 26, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $9,663,500 across 20 sales for the week of March 20 to 26.

Address: 26965 Beaver Canyon Drive, Clark

Seller: Le Anna Jo Diercks

Buyer: Jeremy Rodriguez

Date: March 20, 2020

Price: $12,000

Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 346 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Robert T. Matteo

Buyer: Richard A. Lepping and Beth Isola Lepping Revocable Living Trust

Date: March 20, 2020

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 1,058-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 105 at Bear Claw II.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Marilyn C. and Patricia Mathieu and Marilyn C. Swartz

Buyer: Champ Davis

Date: March 20, 2020

Price: $5,000

Property Description: 1.05 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 93 at South Station I.

Address: 1738 and 1740 Indian Trails

Seller: Nicholas M. and Tracy L. Metzler

Buyer: Anne Matthews and James E. McKee, IV

Date: March 20, 2020

Price: $1,450,000

Property Description: 2,786-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.317 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 3 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $424,000 in 2018.

Address: 252 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Darlene E. and Edward A. Selby

Buyer: Derrick Justin Wallerstedt

Date: March 20, 2020

Price: $170,000

Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot 57 at West Wind townhomes.

Address: 1875 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Carl A. and Tara M. Malmberg

Buyer: Giles Tristan and Jill Lenette Haycock

Date: March 23, 2020

Price: $554,500

Property Description: 925-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4110 at Aspen Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums. Last sold for $405,000 in 2010.

Address 821 and 825 Douglas St.

Seller: Douglas Street LLC

Buyer: James T. and Magdalena O. Clouse

Date: March 23, 2020

Price: $2,195,000

Property Description: 3,808-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Block 4, Lot 9 at Yahmonite addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $760,000 in 2018.

Address: 332 Little Bend Road, Hayden

Seller: NEI Global Relocation Co.

Buyer: Natalie Michelle Corser and Corey Alan Torres

Date: March 24, 2020

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1,805-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 42 at Lake Villages, Phase I, Villages of Hayden. Last sold for $239,500 in 2011.

Address: 40180 Routt County Road 34

Seller: Anthony E. Van Baak

Buyer: John J. Walker

Date: March 24, 2020

Price: $130,500

Property Description: 2.48 acres of land, 4-6-84.

Address: No address, adjacent to Elkhead Reservoir

Seller: David J. Frank (trustee of DJF Trust)

Buyer: Leland C. Silver

Date: March 24, 2020

Price: $190,000

Property Description: 94.86 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 56 acres of dry farm land, 15-7-89.

Address: 40445 Fathom Drive

Seller: Joseph J. and Sandra N. Pokay

Buyer: Michael W. Eller

Date: March 24, 2020

Price: $512,000

Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 12 at Steamboat II subdivision.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Carol M. and H. Wayne Robson (trustees of Robson Living Trust)

Buyer: Tyler Ryan Clements

Date: March 25, 2020

Price: $14,000

Property Description: 1.94 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 103 and 104 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

Address: 13475 Routt County Road 51B, Hayden

Seller: Links Owned Properties Colorado LLC

Buyer: Area 51B Storage LLC

Date: March

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 11,980-square-foot garage service on 10 acres of commercial land, Lot 1 at Seneca/Savage Truck Terminal MDSE and 17-6-87.

Address: 21540 Fourth Ave., Phippsburg

Seller: Jordan C. Marinez

Buyer: Douglas Fallis

Date: March 26, 2020

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 3,870-square-foot, six-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 20, Lots 27 to 29 in the town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $312,000 in 2016.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Linda C. Jenkins (trustee of Linda C. Jenkins Real Estate Trust)

Buyer: Uniroute LLC

Date: March 26, 2020

Price: $612,500

Property Description: 303.05 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 27-3-84 and 28-3-84.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Penny L. McCormick (trustee of Penny L. McCormick Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Uniroute LLC

Date: March 26, 2020

Price: $612,500

Property Description: 303.05 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 27-3-84 and 28-3-84.

Address: 1720 Saddle Creek Court

Seller: Guy Ian and Janette H. Kennett

Buyer: David M. Klein and Tamara L. McCollough

Date: March 26, 2020

Price: $656,500

Property Description: 1,608-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot C2 at Saddle Creek townhomes South.

Address: 3020 Village Drive

Seller: Meredith J. and Philip A. Sims

Buyer: Meghan and Scott B. Howard

Date: March 26, 2020

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 966-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 400, Unit 423 at Meadowlark condominiums.

Address: 31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Amanda Anne Koziar and Gunnar Mandrisch

Buyer: Robert E. Dippold

Date: March 26, 2020

Price: $239,000

Property Description: 826-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 209 at Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $159,900 in 2014.

Total sales: $9,498,500

Timeshares

Address: 2155 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Larry and Lisa Jaynes

Buyer: Joseph J. Fitzgerald and Kathryn, Richard, Sarah E., and Scott P. Sibbel

Date: March 26, 2020

Price: $165,000

Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to 2,182-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 315 at Christie condominiums, Phase II.

Total sales: $165,000