Routt County real estate sales total $9.6M for Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $9,605,455 across 17 sales for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.
Address: 23580 Routt County Road 29, Oak Creek
Seller: LJR Farms LLC
Buyer: T D Farms LLC
Date: Jan. 31, 2020
Price: $205,000
Property Description: 25.42 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 12 acres of dry farm land, Lot 5 at Trout Creek Valley.
Address: 31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Dustin L. Brown and Meredith Rumsey
Buyer: Anna Marie Jones and David L. and Jacob Daniel Labossiere
Date: Jan. 31, 2020
Price: $230,000
Property Description: 829-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 202 at Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $151,400 in 2014.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: Charles Barnhill, Jr. and Janet K. Fine
Buyer: Loon Brook Properties LLC
Date: Jan. 31, 2020
Price: $2,660
Property Description: 1.33 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 105 at South Station II at Stagecoach.
Address: 1103 Village Lane
Seller: Kathryn Richter and Steven Carl Warnke, Jr.
Buyer: Karen and Matthew Kireker
Date: Jan. 31, 2020
Price: $955,000
Property Description: 3,560-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Tract 10 at Village Green addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $719,900 in 2016.
Address: 29470 Timber Ridge Drive
Seller: Joseph R. Sage
Buyer: 8 Dog LLC
Date: Jan. 31, 2020
Price: $390,000
Property Description: 35.05 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2A, Lot 34 at Big Valley Ranch.
Address: 35 Ninth St.
Seller: 910 Yampa Cribs LLC
Buyer: Barbara and Bart Knaggs
Date: Jan. 31, 2020
Price: $1,949,997.50
Property Description: 3,159-square-foot condo, Unit R1 with garage at Residence at 910 Yampa.
Address: 33 Ninth St.
Seller: 910 Yampa Cribs LLC
Buyer: Stephen G. Shelesky Trust
Date: Jan. 31, 2020
Price: $1,949,997.50
Property Description: 2,942-square-foot condo, Unit R2 with garage at Residence at 910 Yampa.
Address: 2751 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: John W. and Pao Tsai Beckman
Buyer: Janet Stephens and Glenn Takimoto
Date: Feb. 3, 2020
Price: $489,900
Property Description: 1,604-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 4 at Winterwood townhomes and condominiums.
Address: 150 and 205 Prickly Pear Court, McCoy
Seller: Elise R. and Gary D. Ecoff (trustees of the Elise R. Ecoff Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Ben and Nicole Bradford
Date: Feb. 4, 2020
Price: $170,000
Property Description: 35.24 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 11 at Enchantment.
Address: 31500 Runaway Plaza
Seller: Celeste and Keith R. Owens
Buyer: Lacie K. Coupe
Date: Feb. 5, 2020
Price: $261,000
Property Description: 891-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 408 at Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $86,000 in 2011.
Address: 102 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Erin K. Miller and Roger R. Moore
Buyer: Lance Bravard
Date: Feb. 5, 2020
Price: $435,000
Property Description: 3,076-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lot 53 at Sierra View subdivision. Last sold for $37,000 in 2017.
Address: 1647 Red Hawk Court
Seller: Kevin D. Anderson and Melanie Lee Boone (trustee of the Melanie L. Boone Living Trust)
Buyer: Lisbeth Roy and Heidi Schulte
Date: Feb. 5, 2020
Price: $290,000
Property Description: 0.35 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 16 at Hunters Glen subdivision.
Address: 1919 Indian Trails
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: 1999 LLC
Date: Feb. 5, 2020
Price: $695,000
Property Description: 0.117 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 45 t Sunlight subdivision.
Address: 2831 Kitzbuhel Court
Seller: Kitzbuhel Court LLC
Buyer: Darell Edward and Lori Lauzon Etlinger
Date: Feb. 5, 2020
Price: $730,000
Property Description: 2,071-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 1, Unit 5 at Elk Run at Steamboat townhomes.
Address: 1395 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Leah Marie and Nicholas Paul Ramberg
Buyer: Kelly C. Jacques
Date: Feb. 5, 2020
Price: $210,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Omega, Unit 8 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums. Last sold for $145,000 in 2016.
Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: LSW Properties
Buyer: Thomas D. Wolf
Date: Feb. 6, 2020
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 1,060-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit C25 at West condominiums.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2332
Seller: Becky L., Brandt G. and Gary D. Theander
Buyer: Florence and Yannick Bomble
Date: Feb. 6, 2020
Price: $256,900
Property Description: 519-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 302 at Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $105,000 in 2014.
Total sales: $9,605,455
