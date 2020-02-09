Routt County real estate sales total $9.6M for Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $9,605,455 across 17 sales for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

Address: 23580 Routt County Road 29, Oak Creek

Seller: LJR Farms LLC

Buyer: T D Farms LLC

Date: Jan. 31, 2020

Price: $205,000

Property Description: 25.42 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 12 acres of dry farm land, Lot 5 at Trout Creek Valley.

Address: 31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Dustin L. Brown and Meredith Rumsey

Buyer: Anna Marie Jones and David L. and Jacob Daniel Labossiere

Date: Jan. 31, 2020

Price: $230,000

Property Description: 829-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 202 at Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $151,400 in 2014.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Charles Barnhill, Jr. and Janet K. Fine

Buyer: Loon Brook Properties LLC

Date: Jan. 31, 2020

Price: $2,660

Property Description: 1.33 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 105 at South Station II at Stagecoach.

Address: 1103 Village Lane

Seller: Kathryn Richter and Steven Carl Warnke, Jr.

Buyer: Karen and Matthew Kireker

Date: Jan. 31, 2020

Price: $955,000

Property Description: 3,560-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Tract 10 at Village Green addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $719,900 in 2016.

Address: 29470 Timber Ridge Drive

Seller: Joseph R. Sage

Buyer: 8 Dog LLC

Date: Jan. 31, 2020

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 35.05 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2A, Lot 34 at Big Valley Ranch.

Address: 35 Ninth St.

Seller: 910 Yampa Cribs LLC

Buyer: Barbara and Bart Knaggs

Date: Jan. 31, 2020

Price: $1,949,997.50

Property Description: 3,159-square-foot condo, Unit R1 with garage at Residence at 910 Yampa.

Address: 33 Ninth St.

Seller: 910 Yampa Cribs LLC

Buyer: Stephen G. Shelesky Trust

Date: Jan. 31, 2020

Price: $1,949,997.50

Property Description: 2,942-square-foot condo, Unit R2 with garage at Residence at 910 Yampa.

Address: 2751 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: John W. and Pao Tsai Beckman

Buyer: Janet Stephens and Glenn Takimoto

Date: Feb. 3, 2020

Price: $489,900

Property Description: 1,604-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 4 at Winterwood townhomes and condominiums.

Address: 150 and 205 Prickly Pear Court, McCoy

Seller: Elise R. and Gary D. Ecoff (trustees of the Elise R. Ecoff Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Ben and Nicole Bradford

Date: Feb. 4, 2020

Price: $170,000

Property Description: 35.24 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 11 at Enchantment.

Address: 31500 Runaway Plaza

Seller: Celeste and Keith R. Owens

Buyer: Lacie K. Coupe

Date: Feb. 5, 2020

Price: $261,000

Property Description: 891-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 408 at Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $86,000 in 2011.

Address: 102 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Erin K. Miller and Roger R. Moore

Buyer: Lance Bravard

Date: Feb. 5, 2020

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 3,076-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lot 53 at Sierra View subdivision. Last sold for $37,000 in 2017.

Address: 1647 Red Hawk Court

Seller: Kevin D. Anderson and Melanie Lee Boone (trustee of the Melanie L. Boone Living Trust)

Buyer: Lisbeth Roy and Heidi Schulte

Date: Feb. 5, 2020

Price: $290,000

Property Description: 0.35 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 16 at Hunters Glen subdivision.

Address: 1919 Indian Trails

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: 1999 LLC

Date: Feb. 5, 2020

Price: $695,000

Property Description: 0.117 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 45 t Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 2831 Kitzbuhel Court

Seller: Kitzbuhel Court LLC

Buyer: Darell Edward and Lori Lauzon Etlinger

Date: Feb. 5, 2020

Price: $730,000

Property Description: 2,071-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 1, Unit 5 at Elk Run at Steamboat townhomes.

Address: 1395 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Leah Marie and Nicholas Paul Ramberg

Buyer: Kelly C. Jacques

Date: Feb. 5, 2020

Price: $210,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Omega, Unit 8 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums. Last sold for $145,000 in 2016.

Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: LSW Properties

Buyer: Thomas D. Wolf

Date: Feb. 6, 2020

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 1,060-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit C25 at West condominiums.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2332

Seller: Becky L., Brandt G. and Gary D. Theander

Buyer: Florence and Yannick Bomble

Date: Feb. 6, 2020

Price: $256,900

Property Description: 519-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 302 at Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $105,000 in 2014.

Total sales: $9,605,455