Routt County real estate sales total $8.7M for Feb. 7 to 13, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $8,666,500 across 14 sales for the week of Feb. 7 to 13.

Address: 1400 Morgan Court

Seller: Colorado Episcopal Services Corps

Buyer: Laura E. and Pamela W. Hudson and Anne C. Lesemann

Date: Feb. 7, 2020

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 1,493-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 12, Unit 1205 at The Villas at Walton Creek.

Address: 541 Mountain Vista Circle, No. 16

Seller: Margot C. Johnson, Margot Carol Paraskewich and Est. of William J. Paraskewich

Buyer: Daniel R. and Stephanie M. Harvey

Date: Feb. 7, 2020

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 1,439-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 16 at Mountain Vista townhomes.

Address: 1671 Copper Ridge Court, No. 101

Seller: Devin Fetchin

Buyer: Nicole and Paul Decrette

Date: Feb. 10, 2020

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 932-square-foot mixed-use unit and 912-square-foot warehouse, Lot 7 at Copper Ridge Lofts. Last sold for $460,000 in 2019.

Address: 27370 Sunrise Lane

Seller: Matt and Tracie Patterson

Buyer: Bradford and Vanessa Gooding Cory

Date: Feb. 10, 2020

Price: $476,000

Property Description: 1,720-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 4 at Steamboat II subdivision.

Address: No address, near North Routt

Seller: Linda M. Henderson (trustees of the Kenneth D. Henderson and Linda M. Henderson Revocable Living Trust)

Buyer: Cody Foster, Shawn Hitner and Chris Schellman

Date: Feb. 10, 2020

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 40 acres of land, 20-12-85 and 29-12-85.

Address: 35 Highland Circle

Seller: Paige and Scott Zahorik

Buyer: Karen L. Waeschle and David W. Zink

Date: Feb. 10, 2020

Price: $470,000

Property Description: 0.68 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 3 at Yampa Highlands subdivision. Last sold for $455,000 in 2018.

Address: 1898 Kamar Plaza

Seller: Kamar Inc.

Buyer: CO Jones LLC

Date: Feb. 11, 2020

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 2,650-square-foot restaurant on 0.25 acres of commercial land and 0.78 of vacant, specific purpose land, Lots 1 and 4 at Kamar subdivision.

Address: 18 Cedar Court

Seller: Stephen Christer Pulford

Buyer: Julia Lee and Maxwell Scott Walker

Date: Feb. 11, 2020

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building 7, Lot CE18 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase II.

Address: 2770 and 2772 Laurel Lane

Seller: John P. Stamato

Buyer: Jeanne T. and Robert B. Watts

Date: Feb. 12, 2020

Price: $990,000

Property Description: 560-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath single-family residence and 1,224-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family residence on 0.99 acres of land, Filing 4, Lot 35 at Ski Ranches. Last sold for $810,000 in 2016.

Address: 2893 Blackhawk Court

Seller: Deep Blue LLC

Buyer: Robert W. Funk

Date: Feb. 12, 2020

Price: $1,030,000

Property Description: 2,361-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing No. 4, Lot 11 at Blackhawk townhomes.

Address: 58255 Red Creek Road, Clark

Seller: Martha W. and Peter S. Kettler (trustees of the Kettler Trust)

Buyer: Deena Tarleton

Date: Feb. 12, 2020

Price: $875,000

Property Description: 3,374-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath residence on one acre of land with 34.42 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 1, Lot 12 at Red Creek subdivision.

Address: No address, in Yampa town limits

Seller: Historic Yampa LLC

Buyer: William Honeyford

Date: Feb. 12, 2020

Price: $108,500

Property Description: 1,027-square-foot office, Unit B at Bear River condominiums.

Address: 214 Willett Heights Trail

Seller: Terry R. Nolan

Buyer: Eric Bradley and Rachel Land

Date: Feb. 12, 2020

Price: $680,000

Property Description: 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Filing 2, Unit 8 at Rocky Peak Village townhomes. Last sold for $495,000 in 2012.

Address: 3311 Snowflake Circle

Seller: Snowflake Duplex LLC

Buyer: 3311 LLC

Date: Feb. 12, 2020

Price: $1,422,000

Property Description: 3,703-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath duplex/triplex on 0.05 acres of duplex land, Lot B at Mountain Retreat townhomes.

Total sales: $8,666,500