Routt County real estate sales total $8.5M for Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $25,725,000 across 32 sales for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5. The sales total is up 196% compared with last week and down 5% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Ree Investments LLC

Buyer: Ashley Knape and Theodore Anthony Matuga

Date: Aug. 30, 2019

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 924-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2103 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $750,000 in 2009.

Address: 3005 Aspen Leaf Way

Seller: Shawn Laurel Donnelly

Buyer: Andrea Victoria and Michael Robert Pannier

Date: Aug. 30, 2019

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 1,526-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Unit 201 at Aspens at Walton Creek townhomes.

Address: 25995 Routt County Road 43

Seller: C. Maureen Cole (trustee of the C. Maureen Cole Trust)

Buyer: Daryl, Deborah, Delbert and Sabrina Kemry

Date: Aug. 30, 2019

Price: $409,500

Property Description: 2,928-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence with 37.15 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 83 acres of dry farm land, 4-5-85, 5-5-85, 8-5-85 and 9-5-85.

Address: 1370 Delta Queen Court

Seller: Patricia Walsh

Buyer: Shael Moyer and SBM Qualified Personal Residence Trust

Date: Aug. 30, 2019

Price: $1,175,000

Property Description: 2,973-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 90 at Fairway Meadows subdivision.

Address: 2525 Village Drive

Seller: Cooper Ski Haus LLC

Buyer: Joy M. and Michael B. Hungenberg

Date: Aug. 30, 2019

Price: $890,000

Property Description: 1,937-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 4E at The Highmark condominiums. Last sold for $837,500 in 2017.

Address: 2636 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Malachi Contracting Corporation

Buyer: Cooper Ski Haus LLC

Date: Aug. 30, 2019

Price: $2,050,000

Property Description: 4,611-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.144 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 29 at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 33600 Trout Meadow Road, 33985 and 34550 Routt County Road 179 and 33065, 33045, 33035, 33025 and 33015 Vista Ridge Drive

Seller: Sage Creek Land and Reserves LLC

Buyer: Circle C Ranch Trout Creek LLC

Date: Aug. 30, 2019

Price: $6,250,000

Property Description: 872.583 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 176.471 acres of dry farm land and 413.284 acres of meadow hay land, 31-6-85, 6-5-85, 7-5-85, 1-5-86, 12-5-86, 13-5-86 and Lots 9, 11, 12, 13 and 14 at Vista Ridge at Trout Creek.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: THL Choice LLC

Buyer: Dale Martin

Date: Aug. 30, 2019

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 656-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 5106 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 130 S. Poplar St., Hayden

Seller: Christopher T. and Sarah E. Cantrell

Buyer: Comanche Farms Inc.

Date: Aug. 30, 2019

Price: $232,500

Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 3 and 4 at Ephus Donelson’s 2nd addition to Hayden. Last sold for $156,000 in 2016.

Address: 28605 Meadow Brook Drive

Seller: Yancey Goodall Rushton

Buyer: Richard Gitter

Date: Aug. 30, 2019

Price: $535,000

Property Description: 39.45 acres of meadow/hay land, Filing 2A, Lot 16 at Big Valley Ranch. Last sold for $520,000 in 2017.

Address: 31305 Shoshone Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Gaston Waidatt Beck

Buyer: James R. Getten, Jr.

Date: Aug. 30, 2019

Price: $29,000

Property Description: 0.6 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 139 at South Shore subdivision. Last sold for $26,000 in 2017.

Address: 1900 Bridge Lane

Seller: Shane B. Evans and Bruce E. Shugart (Shane and Bruce’s Limited Liability Co.)

Buyer: Audrey and Cameron Klawiter

Date: Aug. 30, 2019

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 1,027-square-foot multi-use building and 1,358-square-foot warehouse, Filing No. 2, Unit 6 at Riverfront Park.

Address: 2320 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Todd Brown

Buyer: David T. and Elizabeth A. Powell

Date: Aug. 30, 2019

Price: $305,000

Property Description: 799-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 107 at Ski Trail condominiums. Last sold for $265,000 in 2017.

Address: 14 Cypress Court

Seller: Jennifer Hope and Simon J. O’Farrell

Buyer: Mike and Nicole Cosby

Date: Aug. 30, 2019

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building 9, Lot CY14 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase II.

Address: 2025 and 2027 Bear Drive

Seller: Ivan Schmidt (trustee of the Ivan Schmidt Trust)

Buyer: Jeffrey John and Michelle Ann Sabin

Date: Aug. 30, 2019

Price: $372,500

Property Description: 0.75 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 45 at Running Bear.

Address: 443 Willett Heights Court

Seller: Kelly Duggan and Michael Walter Martin

Buyer: East Warren Avenue LLC

Date: Aug. 30, 2019

Price: $720,000

Property Description: 2,054-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 6, Unit 16 at Rocky Peak Village. Last sold for $640,000 in 2018.

Address: 500 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Lonnie Shoemaker

Buyer: Brittany Lynn Brady

Date: Aug. 30, 2019

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 1,245-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 303 at Pines condominiums, Phase II. Last sold for $315,000 in 2017.

Address: 31605 Buckingham Lane

Seller: Cody Brown

Buyer: Edythe A. Bury and David J. Mitchell

Date: Aug. 30, 2019

Price: $534,500

Property Description: 1,280-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath duplex/triplex on 0.27 acres of land, Lot 16 at The Timbers Village. Last sold for $200,000 in 2015.

Address: 1485 Mark Twain Lane

Seller: John J. Tomasini

Buyer: Randall K. Calvert (trustee of the Randall K. Calvert Living Trust)

Date: Sept. 3, 2019

Price: $2,930,000

Property Description: 5,840-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.4 acres of land, Filing 1, Lots 64 and 65 at Fairway Meadows subdivision.

Address: 1875 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Meyer Intent LLC

Buyer: Riverss LLC

Date: Sept. 3, 2019

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 1,529-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 4204 at Aspen Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums. Last sold for $560,000 in 2015.

Address: 27370 Whitewood Drive E

Seller: Lauri Donnell Hunt (trustee of the Maxine Walling Krenz Family Revocable Living Trust)

Buyer: Amber M. and Eric W. Scott

Date: Sept. 3, 2019

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 2,808-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.3-bath, single-family residence on 7.61 acres of land, Lot 31 at Whitewood subdivision — Aspen Highlands.

Address: 1380 Athens Plaza

Seller: Farhod Khabibullaev and Narghiza Mikhmanova

Buyer: Maureen M. McPhee

Date: Sept. 4, 2019

Price: $190,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Beta, Unit 1 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.

Address: 3312 Covery Circle, No. 2032

Seller: Aaron M. and Ashley J. Hoover

Buyer: Mark J. and Megan J. Anderson

Date: Sept. 4, 2019

Price: $392,000

Property Description: 993-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 2, Unit 203 at Quail Run condominiums, Phase II. Last sold for $225,000 in 2012.

Address: 660 Parkview Drive

Seller: Lindsay Tschan Bullough Fait

Buyer: Gloria and Jose Rodriguez

Date: Sept. 4, 2019

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 2,113-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 2, Unit 56 at Longview Park. Last sold for $589,000 in 2007.

Address: 601 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Blue Rhino Investments Inc.

Buyer: Trione Properties LLC

Date: Sept. 5, 2019

Price: $1,065,000

Property Description: 2,071-square-foot retail space, Unit C3 at Alpenglow condominiums, replat No. 1. Last sold for $1,900,000 in 2015.

Address: 192 Sleepy Hollow Lane

Seller: Henry and Melissa Cartan IV

Buyer: Audrey G. and Carl D. Walker

Date: Sept. 5, 2019

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 2,915-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Unit 2 at Sleepy Hollow subdivision, Lot 2 replat. Last sold for $825,000 in 2008.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2339

Seller: Nathan J. and Sarah E. James Crow (trustee of the Nathan and Sarah Crow Living Trust)

Buyer: Richard Albertus

Date: Sept. 5, 2019

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 1,360-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building C, Unit 309 Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $284,000 in 2017.

Address: 259 Sixth St.

Seller: Julie I. McFadden

Buyer: Grey Bull Properties LLC

Date: Sept. 5, 2019

Price: $210,000

Property Description: 482-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 6 at 6th Street condominiums. Last sold for $229,900 in 2008.

Address: 500 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Tina Weintraub

Buyer: Mark Halter

Date: Sept. 5, 2019

Price: $255,000

Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building C, Unit 202 at Pines condominiums, Phase II. Last sold for $134,000 in 2000.

Address: 3374 and 3376 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Remushome LTD

Buyer: Alma and Andrew Meeusen

Date: Sept. 5, 2019

Price: $675,000

Property Description: 1,680-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex/triplex on 0.23 acres of land, Lot 20 at Mount Werner Meadows subdivision.

Address: 2670 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: Jacqueline M. Erceg (trustee of the Mike A. Erceg and Jacqueline M. Erceg Family Trust)

Buyer: Fenkoop LLC

Date: Sept. 5, 2019

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 700-square-foot multi-use unit and 964-square-foot warehouse, Unit 13 at Wescoin Meadows commercial condominiums. Last sold for $369,000 in 2017.

Address: 2700 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Grover C. Ellisor III

Buyer: Judd and Leslie Sandstrom

Date: Sept. 5, 2019

Price: $305,000

Property Description: 819-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building South Tower, Unit S12 at Terraces condominium.

Total sales: $25,725,000

