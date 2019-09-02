Routt County real estate sales total $8.5M for Aug. 23 to 29, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $8,519,343 across 22 sales for the week of Aug. 23 to 29. The sales total is down 41% compared with last week and down 69% compared with the same week in 2018.
Address: 510 Terhune Ave., Yampa
Seller: Valerie Stothart
Buyer: Daniel E. Beers
Date: Aug. 23, 2019
Price: $69,000
Property Description: 0.24 acres of vacant, residential land, Block 5, Lot 1 at Snowden subdivision. Last sold for $60,000 in 2018.
Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16, No. 307
Seller: Daniel A. Hughes
Buyer: Timothy S. Justice
Date: Aug. 23, 2019
Price: $161,000
Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 3, Unit 7 at Wagon Wheel condominiums at Stagecoach. Last sold for $156,500 in 2006.
Address: 1303 Harwig Circle
Seller: Daniel E. Callahan
Buyer: Deirdre F. Bentley and Andrew W. Berquist
Date: Aug. 23, 2019
Price: $629,000
Property Description: 1,935-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot A at Aspen Meadow townhomes. Last sold for $530,000 in 2005.
Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Ashley Marie Knape Matuga
Buyer: Tyler Ripp Kitchin
Date: Aug. 23, 2019
Price: $213,000
Property Description: 436-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3103 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows condominiums. Last sold for $126,500 in 2013.
Address: 1375 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Moody L. Stewart, Jr.
Buyer: Alison Marie and Joseph Dean Keegan
Date: Aug. 23, 2019
Price: $185,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Sigma, Unit 8 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.
Address: 2955 Columbine Drive
Seller: North Star Condominium Association Inc
Buyer: Janani and Sharad S. Krishnan
Date: Aug. 23, 2019
Price: $290,000
Property Description: 802-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 11 at North Star condominiums.
Address: No address, east of Stagecoach and west of Oak Creek
Seller: William H. Dulan (Joseph Hereau Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Betty L. and William H. Russow
Date: Aug. 23, 2019
Price: $120,000
Property Description: 36.050 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 25-4-86.
Address: 59395 Cripple Creek Court, Clark
Seller: H. Timothy and Jodi L. Eberly
Buyer: Jeffery Brian Jackson and Kathryn Ann Messer
Date: Aug. 26, 2019
Price: $170,000
Property Description: 5.02 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 1, Lot 2 at Elkhorn subdivision. Last sold for $190,000 in 2005.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Waterman Steamboat LLC
Buyer: BARJ LLC
Date: Aug. 26, 2019
Price: $1,075,000
Property Description: 1,826-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 613 at Bear Claw II condominiums. Last sold for $875,000 in 2007.
Address: 1625 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Kyle P. Ballinghoff
Buyer: Barbara and Pascal Trompeau
Date: Aug. 26, 2019
Price: $215,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 108 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $130,000 in 2013.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: Douglas P. Hirning
Buyer: James D. Miller and Janet M. Miller Living Trust
Date: Aug. 27, 2019
Price: $85,000
Property Description: 5.24 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot A at Hirning replat.
Address: 310 E. Second St., Oak Creek
Seller: Karrie J. Littman
Buyer: Elizabeth Ann Piazza Fox
Date: Aug. 27, 2019
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 2,288-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 16 to 20 at Schempps Garden addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 637 North Park Road
Seller: Kenneth and Sandra E. Keating
Buyer: 637 North Park LLC
Date: Aug. 29, 2019
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 1,013-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 17 to 19 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 958 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Falcon Logistics Corp.
Buyer: Tammy L. Little
Date: Aug. 29, 2019
Price: $338,000
Property Description: 0.15 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 24 at Dry Creek Village subdivision. Last sold for $610,000 in 2017.
Address: 2696 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Maria E. And Owen W. Moon
Buyer: Loralee L. and William R. Bullen III
Date: Aug. 29, 2019
Price: $2,040,000
Property Description: 4,606-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.181 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 34 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $300,000 in 2017.
Address: 24675 Arapahoe Road, Oak Creek
Seller: Jon and Sandra Peddie
Buyer: Martin Carrigan
Date: Aug. 29, 2019
Price: $110,843
Property Description: 0.55 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 27 at South Shore subdivision. Last sold for $75,000 in 2002.
Address: 2520 Copper Ridge Drive
Seller: Bren LLC
Buyer: Paul Stuckert
Date: Aug. 29, 2019
Price: $320,000
Property Description: 1,434-square-foot warehouse, Building C, Unit 1 at Wescoin Ridge. Last sold for $200,000 in 2016.
Address: 2750 Downhill Plaza, No. 207
Seller: Downhill 207 LLC
Buyer: Bren LLC
Date: Aug. 29, 2019
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 2,200-square-foot warehouse, Lot 15 (AKA Unit 207) at 30390 Downhill Drive. Last sold for $274,000 in 2015.
Address: 2700 Village Drive
Seller: Joy M. and Michael B. Hungenberg
Buyer: David E. Brown, Jr.
Date: Aug. 29, 2019
Price: $539,000
Property Description: 1,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building C, Unit 201 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums. Last sold for $385,000 in 2011.
Total sales: $7,859,843
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Jane A. Davis and Catherine Conservator Dixon
Buyer: Anita L. and Lawrence E. Handing
Date: Aug. 23, 2019
Price: $35,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 390-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 548 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 28745 To-O-Witz Trail
Seller: Kneale Holdings LLC
Buyer: Anglers LLC
Date: Aug. 27, 2019
Price: $450,000
Property Description: 1/15 shared interest in and to 35.1 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Parcel 1 at Grouse Creek Park subdivision.
Address: 2255 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Blue Rhino Investments Inc.
Buyer: August H. and Malinn K. Saxe
Date: Aug. 29, 2019
Price: $174,500
Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 2,298-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 214 at Christie condominiums.
Total sales: $659,500
