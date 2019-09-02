Routt County real estate sales total $8.5M for Aug. 23 to 29, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $8,519,343 across 22 sales for the week of Aug. 23 to 29. The sales total is down 41% compared with last week and down 69% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 510 Terhune Ave., Yampa

Seller: Valerie Stothart

Buyer: Daniel E. Beers

Date: Aug. 23, 2019

Price: $69,000

Property Description: 0.24 acres of vacant, residential land, Block 5, Lot 1 at Snowden subdivision. Last sold for $60,000 in 2018.

Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16, No. 307

Seller: Daniel A. Hughes

Buyer: Timothy S. Justice

Date: Aug. 23, 2019

Price: $161,000

Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 3, Unit 7 at Wagon Wheel condominiums at Stagecoach. Last sold for $156,500 in 2006.

Address: 1303 Harwig Circle

Seller: Daniel E. Callahan

Buyer: Deirdre F. Bentley and Andrew W. Berquist

Date: Aug. 23, 2019

Price: $629,000

Property Description: 1,935-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot A at Aspen Meadow townhomes. Last sold for $530,000 in 2005.

Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Ashley Marie Knape Matuga

Buyer: Tyler Ripp Kitchin

Date: Aug. 23, 2019

Price: $213,000

Property Description: 436-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3103 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows condominiums. Last sold for $126,500 in 2013.

Address: 1375 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Moody L. Stewart, Jr.

Buyer: Alison Marie and Joseph Dean Keegan

Date: Aug. 23, 2019

Price: $185,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Sigma, Unit 8 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.

Address: 2955 Columbine Drive

Seller: North Star Condominium Association Inc

Buyer: Janani and Sharad S. Krishnan

Date: Aug. 23, 2019

Price: $290,000

Property Description: 802-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 11 at North Star condominiums.

Address: No address, east of Stagecoach and west of Oak Creek

Seller: William H. Dulan (Joseph Hereau Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Betty L. and William H. Russow

Date: Aug. 23, 2019

Price: $120,000

Property Description: 36.050 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 25-4-86.

Address: 59395 Cripple Creek Court, Clark

Seller: H. Timothy and Jodi L. Eberly

Buyer: Jeffery Brian Jackson and Kathryn Ann Messer

Date: Aug. 26, 2019

Price: $170,000

Property Description: 5.02 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 1, Lot 2 at Elkhorn subdivision. Last sold for $190,000 in 2005.

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Waterman Steamboat LLC

Buyer: BARJ LLC

Date: Aug. 26, 2019

Price: $1,075,000

Property Description: 1,826-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 613 at Bear Claw II condominiums. Last sold for $875,000 in 2007.

Address: 1625 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Kyle P. Ballinghoff

Buyer: Barbara and Pascal Trompeau

Date: Aug. 26, 2019

Price: $215,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 108 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $130,000 in 2013.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Douglas P. Hirning

Buyer: James D. Miller and Janet M. Miller Living Trust

Date: Aug. 27, 2019

Price: $85,000

Property Description: 5.24 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot A at Hirning replat.

Address: 310 E. Second St., Oak Creek

Seller: Karrie J. Littman

Buyer: Elizabeth Ann Piazza Fox

Date: Aug. 27, 2019

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 2,288-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 16 to 20 at Schempps Garden addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 637 North Park Road

Seller: Kenneth and Sandra E. Keating

Buyer: 637 North Park LLC

Date: Aug. 29, 2019

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 1,013-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 17 to 19 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 958 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Falcon Logistics Corp.

Buyer: Tammy L. Little

Date: Aug. 29, 2019

Price: $338,000

Property Description: 0.15 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 24 at Dry Creek Village subdivision. Last sold for $610,000 in 2017.

Address: 2696 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Maria E. And Owen W. Moon

Buyer: Loralee L. and William R. Bullen III

Date: Aug. 29, 2019

Price: $2,040,000

Property Description: 4,606-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.181 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 34 at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $300,000 in 2017.

Address: 24675 Arapahoe Road, Oak Creek

Seller: Jon and Sandra Peddie

Buyer: Martin Carrigan

Date: Aug. 29, 2019

Price: $110,843

Property Description: 0.55 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 27 at South Shore subdivision. Last sold for $75,000 in 2002.

Address: 2520 Copper Ridge Drive

Seller: Bren LLC

Buyer: Paul Stuckert

Date: Aug. 29, 2019

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 1,434-square-foot warehouse, Building C, Unit 1 at Wescoin Ridge. Last sold for $200,000 in 2016.

Address: 2750 Downhill Plaza, No. 207

Seller: Downhill 207 LLC

Buyer: Bren LLC

Date: Aug. 29, 2019

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 2,200-square-foot warehouse, Lot 15 (AKA Unit 207) at 30390 Downhill Drive. Last sold for $274,000 in 2015.

Address: 2700 Village Drive

Seller: Joy M. and Michael B. Hungenberg

Buyer: David E. Brown, Jr.

Date: Aug. 29, 2019

Price: $539,000

Property Description: 1,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building C, Unit 201 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums. Last sold for $385,000 in 2011.

Total sales: $7,859,843

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Jane A. Davis and Catherine Conservator Dixon

Buyer: Anita L. and Lawrence E. Handing

Date: Aug. 23, 2019

Price: $35,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 390-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 548 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 28745 To-O-Witz Trail

Seller: Kneale Holdings LLC

Buyer: Anglers LLC

Date: Aug. 27, 2019

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 1/15 shared interest in and to 35.1 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Parcel 1 at Grouse Creek Park subdivision.

Address: 2255 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Blue Rhino Investments Inc.

Buyer: August H. and Malinn K. Saxe

Date: Aug. 29, 2019

Price: $174,500

Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 2,298-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 214 at Christie condominiums.

Total sales: $659,500

