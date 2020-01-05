Routt County real estate sales total $8.2M for Dec. 27, 2019, to Jan. 2, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $8,243,250 across 17 sales for the week of Dec. 20, 2019, to Jan. 2. The sales total is down 78% compared with last week and down 40% compared with the same week in 2019.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Ursula Miller

Buyer: James Kent Moore

Date: Dec. 27, 2019

Price: $3,000

Property Description: 0.8 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 121 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.

Address: 2010 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Glenn D. and Laura J. Kjosen

Buyer: Ryan and Trisha Foote Family Trust

Date: Dec. 30, 2019

Price: $548,000

Property Description: 1,212-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building North, Unit 309 at Kutuk condominiums. Last sold for $405,000 in 2015.

Address: 26740 Neptune Plaza, Clark

Seller: Shawn Dubisky

Buyer: Kendra L. and Michael J. Alfieri

Date: Dec. 30, 2019

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 2,268-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 246 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $170,300 in 2013.

Address: 23070 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Jeffrey Morris and Katherine Marie Goodhand

Buyer: Andrew Livesey

Date: Dec. 30, 2019

Price: $255,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 8, Lot C at Project I and II townhomes, second replat, with 1/6 interest in Parcel 8-G. Last sold for $217,400 in 2017.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Church of International Fellowship of Hope

Buyer: Jimmy Robert Watson

Date: Dec. 30, 2019

Price: $15,250

Property Description: 7.6 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 92 through 94 and 101 through 104 at South Station II.

Address: 3365 Columbine Drive

Seller: Leslie K. Alperin (trustee of the Leslie K. Alperin Trust)

Buyer: Kelly M. and Peter A. Hersh

Date: Dec. 30, 2019

Price: $438,500

Property Description: 1,076-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 403 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase II. Last sold for $357,000 in 2015.

Address: 1315 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Ann C. and Daniel Clark Stewart, Jr.

Buyer: Jennifer and Matthew Creagan

Date: Dec. 30, 2019

Price: $185,000

Property Description: 575-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building Omicron, Unit 4 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.

Address: 800 Twilight Lane

Seller: Streich Properties LLC

Buyer: Heather Ann and John Garner Roesink

Date: Dec. 31, 2019

Price: $1,682,500

Property Description: 3,561-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.151 acres of land, Lot 12 at Barn Village at Steamboat.

Address: 42280 Story Teller Way

Seller: SF Marabou LLC

Buyer: Stefanek Family Trust

Date: Dec. 31, 2019

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 7.16 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead C8 at Marabou.

Address: 518 Buena Vista Court

Seller: Jody Corey

Buyer: Bruce and Juliana Adams

Date: Dec. 31, 2019

Price: $580,000

Property Description: 2,215-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lots A and C, Buena Vista Villa, at Buena Vista Court.

Address: 23090 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Abby Jean and Jon-Claude Stevens

Buyer: Kylie Anne Hawes

Date: Dec. 31, 2019

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 7, Lot B at Project I and II townhomes, second replat, with 1/6 interest in Parcel 7-G. Last sold for $278,000 in 2018.

Address: 2775 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Jeffrey S. and Kristi Brown

Buyer: Brynn F. and Luke R. Swanson

Date: Dec. 31, 2019

Price: $1,700,000

Property Description: 3,027-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 3 at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 10780 Routt County Road 51, Hayden

Seller: Phil Sanders

Buyer: Roland Sauermann

Date: Dec. 31, 2019

Price: $28,000

Property Description: 237-square-foot garage, Filing No. 2, Unit D-78 at Hayden Airport Garages.

Address: 4600 Routt County road 78, Hayden

Seller: Flag Bar Livestock LLC

Buyer: Leland C. Silver

Date: Dec. 31, 2019

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 960-square-foot, one-bedroom, no-bath farm/ranch residence with 38 acres of dry farm land and 171.31 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 11-7-89 and 14-7-89.

Address: 1120 S. Lincoln Ave.

Seller: JK Wall Designers LTD

Buyer: Nothing Without Providence LLC

Date: Dec. 31, 2019

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 994-square-foot office space, Unit C1 at 1120 South Lincoln Avenue condominiums, amended airspace No. 2.

Address: 1425 Morgan Court

Seller: Elaine A. and James T. Houck

Buyer: Celisa L. Bryant ad David J. Pilot

Date: Jan. 2, 2020

Price: $428,000

Property Description: 1,155-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 9, Unit 902 at The Villas at Walton Creek.

Total sales: $8,198,250

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Deborah A. and Tom R. Stover

Buyer: Andrea L. and Robert D. Forster

Date: Dec. 30, 2019

Price: $45,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 797-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 326 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $45,000