Routt County real estate sales total $8.2M for Dec. 27, 2019, to Jan. 2, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $8,243,250 across 17 sales for the week of Dec. 20, 2019, to Jan. 2. The sales total is down 78% compared with last week and down 40% compared with the same week in 2019.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: Ursula Miller
Buyer: James Kent Moore
Date: Dec. 27, 2019
Price: $3,000
Property Description: 0.8 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 121 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.
Address: 2010 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Glenn D. and Laura J. Kjosen
Buyer: Ryan and Trisha Foote Family Trust
Date: Dec. 30, 2019
Price: $548,000
Property Description: 1,212-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building North, Unit 309 at Kutuk condominiums. Last sold for $405,000 in 2015.
Address: 26740 Neptune Plaza, Clark
Seller: Shawn Dubisky
Buyer: Kendra L. and Michael J. Alfieri
Date: Dec. 30, 2019
Price: $400,000
Property Description: 2,268-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 246 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $170,300 in 2013.
Address: 23070 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Jeffrey Morris and Katherine Marie Goodhand
Buyer: Andrew Livesey
Date: Dec. 30, 2019
Price: $255,000
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 8, Lot C at Project I and II townhomes, second replat, with 1/6 interest in Parcel 8-G. Last sold for $217,400 in 2017.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: Church of International Fellowship of Hope
Buyer: Jimmy Robert Watson
Date: Dec. 30, 2019
Price: $15,250
Property Description: 7.6 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 92 through 94 and 101 through 104 at South Station II.
Address: 3365 Columbine Drive
Seller: Leslie K. Alperin (trustee of the Leslie K. Alperin Trust)
Buyer: Kelly M. and Peter A. Hersh
Date: Dec. 30, 2019
Price: $438,500
Property Description: 1,076-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 403 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase II. Last sold for $357,000 in 2015.
Address: 1315 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Ann C. and Daniel Clark Stewart, Jr.
Buyer: Jennifer and Matthew Creagan
Date: Dec. 30, 2019
Price: $185,000
Property Description: 575-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building Omicron, Unit 4 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.
Address: 800 Twilight Lane
Seller: Streich Properties LLC
Buyer: Heather Ann and John Garner Roesink
Date: Dec. 31, 2019
Price: $1,682,500
Property Description: 3,561-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.151 acres of land, Lot 12 at Barn Village at Steamboat.
Address: 42280 Story Teller Way
Seller: SF Marabou LLC
Buyer: Stefanek Family Trust
Date: Dec. 31, 2019
Price: $1,000,000
Property Description: 7.16 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead C8 at Marabou.
Address: 518 Buena Vista Court
Seller: Jody Corey
Buyer: Bruce and Juliana Adams
Date: Dec. 31, 2019
Price: $580,000
Property Description: 2,215-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lots A and C, Buena Vista Villa, at Buena Vista Court.
Address: 23090 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Abby Jean and Jon-Claude Stevens
Buyer: Kylie Anne Hawes
Date: Dec. 31, 2019
Price: $260,000
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 7, Lot B at Project I and II townhomes, second replat, with 1/6 interest in Parcel 7-G. Last sold for $278,000 in 2018.
Address: 2775 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Jeffrey S. and Kristi Brown
Buyer: Brynn F. and Luke R. Swanson
Date: Dec. 31, 2019
Price: $1,700,000
Property Description: 3,027-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 3 at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 10780 Routt County Road 51, Hayden
Seller: Phil Sanders
Buyer: Roland Sauermann
Date: Dec. 31, 2019
Price: $28,000
Property Description: 237-square-foot garage, Filing No. 2, Unit D-78 at Hayden Airport Garages.
Address: 4600 Routt County road 78, Hayden
Seller: Flag Bar Livestock LLC
Buyer: Leland C. Silver
Date: Dec. 31, 2019
Price: $400,000
Property Description: 960-square-foot, one-bedroom, no-bath farm/ranch residence with 38 acres of dry farm land and 171.31 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 11-7-89 and 14-7-89.
Address: 1120 S. Lincoln Ave.
Seller: JK Wall Designers LTD
Buyer: Nothing Without Providence LLC
Date: Dec. 31, 2019
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 994-square-foot office space, Unit C1 at 1120 South Lincoln Avenue condominiums, amended airspace No. 2.
Address: 1425 Morgan Court
Seller: Elaine A. and James T. Houck
Buyer: Celisa L. Bryant ad David J. Pilot
Date: Jan. 2, 2020
Price: $428,000
Property Description: 1,155-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 9, Unit 902 at The Villas at Walton Creek.
Total sales: $8,198,250
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Deborah A. and Tom R. Stover
Buyer: Andrea L. and Robert D. Forster
Date: Dec. 30, 2019
Price: $45,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 797-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 326 at The Steamboat Grand.
Total sales: $45,000
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.