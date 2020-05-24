Routt County real estate sales total $7M for May 15 to 21, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $7,079,350 across 13 sales for the week of May 15 to 21.
Address: 24640 U.S. Highway 40
Seller: Janet L. Weller
Buyer: Francisco Nilo Prado
Date: May 15, 2020
Price: $580,000
Property Description: 2,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 8.28 acres of land, 7-6-85.
Address: No address
Seller: Deline Land and Cattle Co.
Buyer: City of Steamboat Springs
Date: May 15, 2020
Price: $70,000
Property Description: Lot 2 at Steamboat Springs West Side Water Tank Exemption subdivision.
Address: 360 Fox Springs Circle, No. 201
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Andrew J. and John W. Cheesebro and Jane E. Dougherty
Date: May 18, 2020
Price: $386,800
Property Description: Building 6, Unit 6201 at Fox Springs condominiums.
Address: 37655 Saddle Mountain Lane
Seller: Robert J. Middlemas (trustee Robert J. Middlemas Trust)
Buyer: Amanda Marie and Robert James Middlemas II
Date: May 19, 2020
Price: $426,000
Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 5.06 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 5A at Saddle Mountain Ranchettes subdivision, resub of Lot 5. Last sold for $430,000 in 2017.
Address: 27743 Silver Spur St.
Seller: Liana and Robert C. Jones
Buyer: Jennifer and John E. Baptiste
Date: May 20, 2020
Price: $826,500
Property Description: 2,668-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 27 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $705,000 in 2017.
Address: 2626 Longthong Road
Seller: Alison F. and Nicholas J. French, Jr.
Buyer: Trinity LLC
Date: May 20, 2020
Price: $467,250
Property Description: 1,405-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 303 at Yampa View condominiums.
Address: 2075 Homestead Court
Seller: Leigh G. and Sam R. Zimmerman III
Buyer: Mark Bass
Date: May 20, 2020
Price: $1,625,000
Property Description: 3,753-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 1.03 acres of land, Lot 16 at Running Bear subdivision.
Address: 541 Mountain Vista Circle
Seller: Margot Carol Paraskewich
Buyer: Daniel R. and Stephanie M. Harvey
Date: May 20, 2020
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 1,439-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 16 at Mountain Vista townhomes. Last sold for $425,000 in 2019.
Address: 45 Highland Circle
Seller: Gail K. and Suzanne F. Good
Buyer: Jasen and Nancy Beste
Date: May 20, 2020
Price: $1,092,800
Property Description: 3,300-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.9 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 4 at Yampa Highlands subdivision.
Address: No address, east of Stagecoach
Seller: William H. Dulan (trustee of Joseph Hereau Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Krista May and Timothy Joseph Meagher
Date: May 21, 2020
Price: $95,000
Property Description: 36.050 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 25-4-86.
Address: 3340 Columbine Drive
Seller: Babak and Kelly L. Khahkanian (trustees of BKK and KLK living trusts)
Buyer: Sandra L. Johnston
Date: May 21, 2020
Price: $480,000
Property Description: 1,163-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 702 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase VIII.
Address: 21140 Sunset Lane
Seller: John J. Gontkof III
Buyer: Meredith Campagna and Cathy Dillon Peetz
Date: May 21, 2020
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 1,160-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 3 at Steamboat II.
Total sales: $6,999,350
Timeshares
Address: 2255 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: William Calvin Hoch, Jr. (trustee of William Calvin Hoch, Jr. Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Amy and Roderick Vansurksum
Date: May 19, 2020
Price: $80,000
Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 213 at Christie condominiums.
Total sales: $80,000
