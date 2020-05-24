Routt County real estate sales total $7M for May 15 to 21, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $7,079,350 across 13 sales for the week of May 15 to 21.

Address: 24640 U.S. Highway 40

Seller: Janet L. Weller

Buyer: Francisco Nilo Prado

Date: May 15, 2020

Price: $580,000

Property Description: 2,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 8.28 acres of land, 7-6-85.

Address: No address

Seller: Deline Land and Cattle Co.

Buyer: City of Steamboat Springs

Date: May 15, 2020

Price: $70,000

Property Description: Lot 2 at Steamboat Springs West Side Water Tank Exemption subdivision.

Address: 360 Fox Springs Circle, No. 201

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Andrew J. and John W. Cheesebro and Jane E. Dougherty

Date: May 18, 2020

Price: $386,800

Property Description: Building 6, Unit 6201 at Fox Springs condominiums.

Address: 37655 Saddle Mountain Lane

Seller: Robert J. Middlemas (trustee Robert J. Middlemas Trust)

Buyer: Amanda Marie and Robert James Middlemas II

Date: May 19, 2020

Price: $426,000

Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 5.06 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 5A at Saddle Mountain Ranchettes subdivision, resub of Lot 5. Last sold for $430,000 in 2017.

Address: 27743 Silver Spur St.

Seller: Liana and Robert C. Jones

Buyer: Jennifer and John E. Baptiste

Date: May 20, 2020

Price: $826,500

Property Description: 2,668-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 27 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $705,000 in 2017.

Address: 2626 Longthong Road

Seller: Alison F. and Nicholas J. French, Jr.

Buyer: Trinity LLC

Date: May 20, 2020

Price: $467,250

Property Description: 1,405-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 303 at Yampa View condominiums.

Address: 2075 Homestead Court

Seller: Leigh G. and Sam R. Zimmerman III

Buyer: Mark Bass

Date: May 20, 2020

Price: $1,625,000

Property Description: 3,753-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 1.03 acres of land, Lot 16 at Running Bear subdivision.

Address: 541 Mountain Vista Circle

Seller: Margot Carol Paraskewich

Buyer: Daniel R. and Stephanie M. Harvey

Date: May 20, 2020

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 1,439-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 16 at Mountain Vista townhomes. Last sold for $425,000 in 2019.

Address: 45 Highland Circle

Seller: Gail K. and Suzanne F. Good

Buyer: Jasen and Nancy Beste

Date: May 20, 2020

Price: $1,092,800

Property Description: 3,300-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.9 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 4 at Yampa Highlands subdivision.

Address: No address, east of Stagecoach

Seller: William H. Dulan (trustee of Joseph Hereau Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Krista May and Timothy Joseph Meagher

Date: May 21, 2020

Price: $95,000

Property Description: 36.050 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 25-4-86.

Address: 3340 Columbine Drive

Seller: Babak and Kelly L. Khahkanian (trustees of BKK and KLK living trusts)

Buyer: Sandra L. Johnston

Date: May 21, 2020

Price: $480,000

Property Description: 1,163-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 702 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase VIII.

Address: 21140 Sunset Lane

Seller: John J. Gontkof III

Buyer: Meredith Campagna and Cathy Dillon Peetz

Date: May 21, 2020

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 1,160-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 3 at Steamboat II.

Total sales: $6,999,350

Timeshares

Address: 2255 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: William Calvin Hoch, Jr. (trustee of William Calvin Hoch, Jr. Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Amy and Roderick Vansurksum

Date: May 19, 2020

Price: $80,000

Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 213 at Christie condominiums.

Total sales: $80,000