Routt County real estate sales total $7M for Feb. 22 to 28, 2019
March 2, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $7,407,000 across 11 sales for the week of Feb. 22 to 28. The sales total is down 18 percent compared with last week and up 35 percent compared with the same week in 2018.
Address: 1280 Clubhouse Circle
Seller: Thomas A. Dover and EET LLC
Buyer: Steven J. and Lori L. Read
Date: Feb. 22, 2019
Price: $1,610,000
Property Description: a residence on 0.3 acres of land, Lot 15 at Graystone on the Green subdivision. Last sold for $175,000 in 2017.
Address: 385 W. Jackson Ave., Hayden
Seller: Terry H. and Loreen M. McCarty
Buyer: Robert and Angela McCarty
Date: Feb. 22, 2019
Price: $78,000
Property Description: 1,986-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.76 acres of land, Block 5, Lot 3, 9-6-88 at Ephus Donelson's 2nd addition to Hayden.
Address: 27360 Sunrise Lane
Seller: Edward W. and Orah V. Blank (trustees of the Blank Living Trust)
Buyer: Austin Fauskee
Date: Feb. 22, 2019
Price: $489,000
Property Description: 2,208-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 5 at Steamboat II subdivision.
Address: 3118 March Court
Seller: Kimberly Cardille
Buyer: Jeff Boyer and Anthony Linderman
Date: Feb. 22, 2019
Price: $528,000
Property Description: 1,531-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 5 at Cottonwoods at Walton Creek Park II. Last sold for $445,800 in 2006.
Address: 23955 Routt County Road 15, Yampa
Seller: Barbara D. Hart
Buyer: Greg and Tasha Black
Date: Feb. 26, 2019
Price: $349,000
Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch residence with 33.1 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 3.2 acres of meadow hay land, 6-2-85.
Address: 795 Angels View Way
Seller: Stein and Mona Halsnes
Buyer: Joseph and Patricia Vassallo
Date: Feb. 26, 2019
Price: $1,550,000
Property Description: 4,250-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lot 5 at Barn Village at Steamboat. Last sold for $244,000 in 2017.
Address: 3350 Après Ski Way
Seller: Hollis A. Hampton
Buyer: Trent A. and Carly C. Musso
Date: Feb. 26, 2019
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 1,548-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.09 acres of land, Lot 11 at Mount Werner Meadows, amended replat. Last sold for $300,000 in 2004.
Address: 1805 River Queen Lane
Seller: James Allen and Suzanne E. Washburn
Buyer: Fredric Ivor and Amber Chantel Harvey
Date: Feb. 27, 2019
Price: $374,000
Property Description: 1,267-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 305 at Ridge Crest condominiums. Last sold for $295,000 in 2017.
Address: 1481 Creekside Court
Seller: Residential Income Properties LLC
Buyer: Lauren Boone and Gavin Okoniewski
Date: Feb. 28, 2019
Price: $329,000
Property Description: 1,129-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 100, Unit 101 at Creekside condominiums.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Edward E. Burr
Buyer: Brody Chapman
Date: Feb. 28, 2019
Price: $485,000
Property Description: 3,853-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit PH3 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 1446 Flattop Circle
Seller: Eric and Lindsay Bernum
Buyer: SLH Real Estate LLC
Date: Feb. 28, 2019
Price: $1,015,000
Property Description: 2,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Buildings 2, Lot 44 at Eagleridge townhomes, Buildings 2 and 3. Last sold for $800,000 in 2011.
Total sales: $7,407,000
