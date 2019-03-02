Routt County real estate sales total $7M for Feb. 22 to 28, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $7,407,000 across 11 sales for the week of Feb. 22 to 28. The sales total is down 18 percent compared with last week and up 35 percent compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 1280 Clubhouse Circle

Seller: Thomas A. Dover and EET LLC

Buyer: Steven J. and Lori L. Read

Date: Feb. 22, 2019

Price: $1,610,000

Property Description: a residence on 0.3 acres of land, Lot 15 at Graystone on the Green subdivision. Last sold for $175,000 in 2017.

Address: 385 W. Jackson Ave., Hayden

Seller: Terry H. and Loreen M. McCarty

Buyer: Robert and Angela McCarty

Date: Feb. 22, 2019

Price: $78,000

Property Description: 1,986-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.76 acres of land, Block 5, Lot 3, 9-6-88 at Ephus Donelson's 2nd addition to Hayden.

Address: 27360 Sunrise Lane

Seller: Edward W. and Orah V. Blank (trustees of the Blank Living Trust)

Buyer: Austin Fauskee

Date: Feb. 22, 2019

Price: $489,000

Property Description: 2,208-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 5 at Steamboat II subdivision.

Address: 3118 March Court

Seller: Kimberly Cardille

Buyer: Jeff Boyer and Anthony Linderman

Date: Feb. 22, 2019

Price: $528,000

Property Description: 1,531-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 5 at Cottonwoods at Walton Creek Park II. Last sold for $445,800 in 2006.

Address: 23955 Routt County Road 15, Yampa

Seller: Barbara D. Hart

Buyer: Greg and Tasha Black

Date: Feb. 26, 2019

Price: $349,000

Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch residence with 33.1 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 3.2 acres of meadow hay land, 6-2-85.

Address: 795 Angels View Way

Seller: Stein and Mona Halsnes

Buyer: Joseph and Patricia Vassallo

Date: Feb. 26, 2019

Price: $1,550,000

Property Description: 4,250-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lot 5 at Barn Village at Steamboat. Last sold for $244,000 in 2017.

Address: 3350 Après Ski Way

Seller: Hollis A. Hampton

Buyer: Trent A. and Carly C. Musso

Date: Feb. 26, 2019

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 1,548-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.09 acres of land, Lot 11 at Mount Werner Meadows, amended replat. Last sold for $300,000 in 2004.

Address: 1805 River Queen Lane

Seller: James Allen and Suzanne E. Washburn

Buyer: Fredric Ivor and Amber Chantel Harvey

Date: Feb. 27, 2019

Price: $374,000

Property Description: 1,267-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 305 at Ridge Crest condominiums. Last sold for $295,000 in 2017.

Address: 1481 Creekside Court

Seller: Residential Income Properties LLC

Buyer: Lauren Boone and Gavin Okoniewski

Date: Feb. 28, 2019

Price: $329,000

Property Description: 1,129-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 100, Unit 101 at Creekside condominiums.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Edward E. Burr

Buyer: Brody Chapman

Date: Feb. 28, 2019

Price: $485,000

Property Description: 3,853-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit PH3 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 1446 Flattop Circle

Seller: Eric and Lindsay Bernum

Buyer: SLH Real Estate LLC

Date: Feb. 28, 2019

Price: $1,015,000

Property Description: 2,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Buildings 2, Lot 44 at Eagleridge townhomes, Buildings 2 and 3. Last sold for $800,000 in 2011.

Total sales: $7,407,000