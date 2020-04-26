Routt County real estate sales total $7.8M for April 17 to 23, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $7,756,000 across 15 sales for the week of April 17 to 23.

Address: 24175 McAlpin Trail, Clark

Seller: Michael S. McKenner Revocable Trust

Buyer: Michael E. and Elisabeth Schlichtman

Date: Feb. 4, 2020

Price: $332,000

Property Description: 46.83 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 18-9-85.

Address: 14 Sequoia Court

Seller: Dillon Robin Fulcher

Buyer: Dennis R. and Kathi R. McCord and Aaron R. and Megan M. Wykhuis

Date: April 17, 2020

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building 2, Lot SE 14 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase I. Last sold for $240,000 in 2018.

Address: 500 Anglers Drive

Seller: Carl G. and Judith L. Antisell (trustees of Antisell Family Living Trust)

Buyer: Mark and Patti Walters

Date: April 17, 2020

Price: $518,000

Property Description: 1,164-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 304 at Sundance Creek West condominiums.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Address: 114 W and 121 E Highland St., Oak Creek

Seller: Linda Jean Price

Buyer: Benjamin R. and Julie L. Henion

Date: April 17, 2020

Price: $230,000

Property Description: 1,717-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.252 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 22 to 25 at Capitol Hill addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 23185 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Patricio G. and Sandra S. Endara

Buyer: Brandon Miles Alt and Tabitha Lynn Callies

Date: April 20, 2020

Price: $254,000

Property Description: 1,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 3, Lot F at Project I & II townhomes, second replat, with 1/6 shared interest in and to 1-3-85.

Address: 135 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: John McParland

Buyer: Rachel Tegan Griffin

Date: April 20, 2020

Price: $369,000

Property Description: Lot 20 at Sierra View subdivision. Last sold for $23,500 in 2018.

Address: 40125 Bumpy Trail

Seller: Nicholas M. and Tracy L. Metzler

Buyer: Bumpy Trail Ranch LLC

Date: April 20, 2020

Price: $975,000

Property Description: 9.22 acres of dry farmland, 8.88 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 16.86 acres of meadow/hay land, Filing 3, Lot 1 at More Ranch subdivision.

Address: 3295 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Nicole and William Thomas Licking

Buyer: Patrick George Fagan

Date: April 21, 2020

Price: $185,000

Property Description: 295-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 1, Unit A-2 at Mount Werner Meadows.

Address: 540 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Joel, Larry J. and Susie N. Reichenberger

Buyer: Tyler Maio Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust

Date: April 21, 2020

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 106 at Pines condominiums. Last sold for $210,000 in 2010.

Address: 24215 Arapahoe Road, Oak Creek

Seller: Jessica L. and Matthew M. Church

Buyer: Chris and Vicki Hagen

Date: April 21, 2020

Price: $466,000

Property Description: 2,534-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.57 acres of land, Lot 152 at South Shore subdivision. Last sold for $180,000 in 2015.

Address: 1320 Mark Twain Lane

Seller: Julie A. and Michael L. Chavoustie

Buyer: Robert N. Olson Revocable Trust

Date: April 22, 2020

Price: $1,365,000

Property Description: 3,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 72 at Fairway Meadows subdivision.

Address: 2053 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Post Modern Development Inc.

Buyer: 4415 Glenwood LLC

Date: April 22, 2020

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 2,387-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Building B, Unit 212 at Antlers at Christie Base.

Address: 2110 Taxi Way

Seller: Vito Taverna

Buyer: Tatar Limited Commercial LLC

Date: April 22, 2020

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 0.73 acres of vacant, commercial land Lot 7 at Airport Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $219,000 in 2018.

Address: 305 Old Dairy Lane

Seller: Dustin M. and Elicia M. Lindahl

Buyer: Kevin Riegler

Date: April 22, 2020

Price: $602,000

Property Description: 2.45 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 3, Lot 1 at Emerald Village subdivision.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: Carolyn M. O’Brien

Buyer: Susan Fay Pardo

Date: April 23, 2020

Price: $5,000

Property Description: 0.9 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 76 at South Station I at Stagecoach.

Total sales: $7,756,000