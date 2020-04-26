Routt County real estate sales total $7.8M for April 17 to 23, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $7,756,000 across 15 sales for the week of April 17 to 23.
Address: 24175 McAlpin Trail, Clark
Seller: Michael S. McKenner Revocable Trust
Buyer: Michael E. and Elisabeth Schlichtman
Date: Feb. 4, 2020
Price: $332,000
Property Description: 46.83 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 18-9-85.
Address: 14 Sequoia Court
Seller: Dillon Robin Fulcher
Buyer: Dennis R. and Kathi R. McCord and Aaron R. and Megan M. Wykhuis
Date: April 17, 2020
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building 2, Lot SE 14 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase I. Last sold for $240,000 in 2018.
Address: 500 Anglers Drive
Seller: Carl G. and Judith L. Antisell (trustees of Antisell Family Living Trust)
Buyer: Mark and Patti Walters
Date: April 17, 2020
Price: $518,000
Property Description: 1,164-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 304 at Sundance Creek West condominiums.
Address: 114 W and 121 E Highland St., Oak Creek
Seller: Linda Jean Price
Buyer: Benjamin R. and Julie L. Henion
Date: April 17, 2020
Price: $230,000
Property Description: 1,717-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.252 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 22 to 25 at Capitol Hill addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 23185 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Patricio G. and Sandra S. Endara
Buyer: Brandon Miles Alt and Tabitha Lynn Callies
Date: April 20, 2020
Price: $254,000
Property Description: 1,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 3, Lot F at Project I & II townhomes, second replat, with 1/6 shared interest in and to 1-3-85.
Address: 135 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: John McParland
Buyer: Rachel Tegan Griffin
Date: April 20, 2020
Price: $369,000
Property Description: Lot 20 at Sierra View subdivision. Last sold for $23,500 in 2018.
Address: 40125 Bumpy Trail
Seller: Nicholas M. and Tracy L. Metzler
Buyer: Bumpy Trail Ranch LLC
Date: April 20, 2020
Price: $975,000
Property Description: 9.22 acres of dry farmland, 8.88 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 16.86 acres of meadow/hay land, Filing 3, Lot 1 at More Ranch subdivision.
Address: 3295 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Nicole and William Thomas Licking
Buyer: Patrick George Fagan
Date: April 21, 2020
Price: $185,000
Property Description: 295-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 1, Unit A-2 at Mount Werner Meadows.
Address: 540 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Joel, Larry J. and Susie N. Reichenberger
Buyer: Tyler Maio Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust
Date: April 21, 2020
Price: $320,000
Property Description: 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 106 at Pines condominiums. Last sold for $210,000 in 2010.
Address: 24215 Arapahoe Road, Oak Creek
Seller: Jessica L. and Matthew M. Church
Buyer: Chris and Vicki Hagen
Date: April 21, 2020
Price: $466,000
Property Description: 2,534-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.57 acres of land, Lot 152 at South Shore subdivision. Last sold for $180,000 in 2015.
Address: 1320 Mark Twain Lane
Seller: Julie A. and Michael L. Chavoustie
Buyer: Robert N. Olson Revocable Trust
Date: April 22, 2020
Price: $1,365,000
Property Description: 3,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 72 at Fairway Meadows subdivision.
Address: 2053 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Post Modern Development Inc.
Buyer: 4415 Glenwood LLC
Date: April 22, 2020
Price: $1,600,000
Property Description: 2,387-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Building B, Unit 212 at Antlers at Christie Base.
Address: 2110 Taxi Way
Seller: Vito Taverna
Buyer: Tatar Limited Commercial LLC
Date: April 22, 2020
Price: $260,000
Property Description: 0.73 acres of vacant, commercial land Lot 7 at Airport Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $219,000 in 2018.
Address: 305 Old Dairy Lane
Seller: Dustin M. and Elicia M. Lindahl
Buyer: Kevin Riegler
Date: April 22, 2020
Price: $602,000
Property Description: 2.45 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 3, Lot 1 at Emerald Village subdivision.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: Carolyn M. O’Brien
Buyer: Susan Fay Pardo
Date: April 23, 2020
Price: $5,000
Property Description: 0.9 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 76 at South Station I at Stagecoach.
Total sales: $7,756,000
