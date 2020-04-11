Routt County real estate sales total $7.6M for April 3 to 9, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $7,582,326.85 across 15 sales for the week of April 3 to 9.
Address: 1157 Overlook Drive
Seller: Tasha N. and Albert C. Compos, Jr.
Buyer: Daniel and Stacy Marczak Grande
Date: April 3, 2020
Price: $715,000
Property Description: 2,892-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Building D, Lot D3 at Columbine townhomes. Last sold for $400,000 in 2015.
Address: 1956 Indian Trails
Seller: Jacob and Matthew W. Kruse
Buyer: Amanda Anne Koziar and Gunnar Mandrisch
Date: April 6, 2020
Price: $865,000
Property Description: Filing 2, Lot 77 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $189,000 in 2018.
Address: 40180 Lindsay Drive
Seller: Kevin and Laura Rysz
Buyer: Jacquelyn and Joel Reichenberger
Date: April 6, 2020
Price: $690,000
Property Description: 1,955-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 51 at Heritage Park subdivision. Last sold for $586,500 in 2017.
Address: No address, in North Routt area surrounding Steamboat Lake
Seller: Double Y Properties LLC
Buyer: Devonia L. and Shane L. Andrew
Date: April 6, 2020
Price: $4,500
Property Description: 0.68 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lots 24 and 31 at Steamboat Lakes.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Barbara H. and Claude M. Christiano
Buyer: Chase Kornegay
Date: April 6, 2020
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 663-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3111 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $360,000 in 2017.
Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Gary W. Bird (trustee of Gary W. & Margaret Ann Bird Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Lane C. and Theresa R. Lindley
Date: April 7, 2020
Price: $715,000
Property Description: 1,260-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 316 at Torian Plum condominiums, Phase II.
Address: 2430 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Selma E. Nann (trustee of Selma E. Nann Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Darren L. and Ruth L. Zwolinski
Date: April 7, 2020
Price: $490,000
Property Description: 714-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 301 at Bear Claw condominiums. Last sold for $525,000 in 2008.
Address: 1458 Morgan Court
Seller: Nancy E. Ihlenfeldt
Buyer: Ute Baier and Wendy Louise Nero
Date: April 8, 2020
Price: $399,000
Property Description: 961-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 16, Unit 1603 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $262,000 in 2014.
Address: 1870 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Katherine Billington Steinberg
Buyer: Jacob and Matthew Kruse
Date: April 8, 2020
Price: $240,000
Property Description: 0.242 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 11 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $240,000 in 2017.
Address: 1945 Cornice Drive, No. 2432
Seller: Myron Fields
Buyer: Amy M. and David A. George
Date: April 8, 2020
Price: $314,000
Property Description: 1,070-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building D, Unit 302 at Rockies condominiums.
Address: 1046 Village Lane
Seller: Robert Roulette
Buyer: Brandy L. and Ryan J. Keller
Date: April 8, 2020
Price: $808,000
Property Description: 2,148-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Tract 26 at Village Green addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 254 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Jacqueline Heuer and Denise K. Molina
Buyer: Kyle Cheetam
Date: April 9, 2020
Price: $169,000
Property Description: 1,064-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot 58 at West Wind townhomes.
Address: 123 E. Virginia St., Oak Creek
Seller: Benjamin R. and Julie L. Henion
Buyer: Christopher M. and Jessica M. Hedberg
Date: April 9, 2020
Price: $485,000
Property Description: 3,060-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 6 to 10 at Capitol Hill addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $375,000 in 2016.
Address: 1750 Indian Trails
Seller: Karen J. and Thomas B. Fox
Buyer: Alan and Bari Harlam
Date: April 9, 2020
Price: $1,180,826.85
Property Description: 2,913-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.263 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 5 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $187,000 in 2017.
Total sales: $7,500,326.85
Timeshares
Address: 2355 Ski Tim Square Drive
Seller: David A. and Lynn D. Kamer
Buyer: Deborah L. and Mark D. Denissen
Date: April 6, 2020
Price: $82,000
Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 112 at Christie condominiums.
Total sales: $82,000
