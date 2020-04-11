Routt County real estate sales total $7.6M for April 3 to 9, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $7,582,326.85 across 15 sales for the week of April 3 to 9.

Address: 1157 Overlook Drive

Seller: Tasha N. and Albert C. Compos, Jr.

Buyer: Daniel and Stacy Marczak Grande

Date: April 3, 2020

Price: $715,000

Property Description: 2,892-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Building D, Lot D3 at Columbine townhomes. Last sold for $400,000 in 2015.

Address: 1956 Indian Trails

Seller: Jacob and Matthew W. Kruse

Buyer: Amanda Anne Koziar and Gunnar Mandrisch

Date: April 6, 2020

Price: $865,000

Property Description: Filing 2, Lot 77 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $189,000 in 2018.

Address: 40180 Lindsay Drive

Seller: Kevin and Laura Rysz

Buyer: Jacquelyn and Joel Reichenberger

Date: April 6, 2020

Price: $690,000

Property Description: 1,955-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 51 at Heritage Park subdivision. Last sold for $586,500 in 2017.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Address: No address, in North Routt area surrounding Steamboat Lake

Seller: Double Y Properties LLC

Buyer: Devonia L. and Shane L. Andrew

Date: April 6, 2020

Price: $4,500

Property Description: 0.68 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lots 24 and 31 at Steamboat Lakes.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Barbara H. and Claude M. Christiano

Buyer: Chase Kornegay

Date: April 6, 2020

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 663-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3111 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $360,000 in 2017.

Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Gary W. Bird (trustee of Gary W. & Margaret Ann Bird Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Lane C. and Theresa R. Lindley

Date: April 7, 2020

Price: $715,000

Property Description: 1,260-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 316 at Torian Plum condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 2430 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Selma E. Nann (trustee of Selma E. Nann Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Darren L. and Ruth L. Zwolinski

Date: April 7, 2020

Price: $490,000

Property Description: 714-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 301 at Bear Claw condominiums. Last sold for $525,000 in 2008.

Address: 1458 Morgan Court

Seller: Nancy E. Ihlenfeldt

Buyer: Ute Baier and Wendy Louise Nero

Date: April 8, 2020

Price: $399,000

Property Description: 961-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 16, Unit 1603 at The Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $262,000 in 2014.

Address: 1870 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Katherine Billington Steinberg

Buyer: Jacob and Matthew Kruse

Date: April 8, 2020

Price: $240,000

Property Description: 0.242 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 11 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $240,000 in 2017.

Address: 1945 Cornice Drive, No. 2432

Seller: Myron Fields

Buyer: Amy M. and David A. George

Date: April 8, 2020

Price: $314,000

Property Description: 1,070-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building D, Unit 302 at Rockies condominiums.

Address: 1046 Village Lane

Seller: Robert Roulette

Buyer: Brandy L. and Ryan J. Keller

Date: April 8, 2020

Price: $808,000

Property Description: 2,148-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Tract 26 at Village Green addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 254 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Jacqueline Heuer and Denise K. Molina

Buyer: Kyle Cheetam

Date: April 9, 2020

Price: $169,000

Property Description: 1,064-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot 58 at West Wind townhomes.

Address: 123 E. Virginia St., Oak Creek

Seller: Benjamin R. and Julie L. Henion

Buyer: Christopher M. and Jessica M. Hedberg

Date: April 9, 2020

Price: $485,000

Property Description: 3,060-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 6 to 10 at Capitol Hill addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $375,000 in 2016.

Address: 1750 Indian Trails

Seller: Karen J. and Thomas B. Fox

Buyer: Alan and Bari Harlam

Date: April 9, 2020

Price: $1,180,826.85

Property Description: 2,913-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.263 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 5 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $187,000 in 2017.

Total sales: $7,500,326.85

Timeshares

Address: 2355 Ski Tim Square Drive

Seller: David A. and Lynn D. Kamer

Buyer: Deborah L. and Mark D. Denissen

Date: April 6, 2020

Price: $82,000

Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 112 at Christie condominiums.

Total sales: $82,000