Routt County real estate sales total $7.4M for Oct. 11 to 17, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $7,481,030 across 16 sales for the week of Oct. 11 to 17. The sales total is down 49% compared with last week and down 61% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 23120 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Daniel R. and Stephanie M. L. Harvey

Buyer: Cory R. and Laura E. Spakes

Date: Oct. 11, 2019

Price: $245,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 6, Lot D at Project I and II townhomes at Stagecoach, second replat, with 1/6 shared interest in and to Parcel 6-G. Last sold for $250,000 in 2018.

Address: 2025 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Stephen R. Wood

Buyer: Anne M. and Jeffrey S. Vise

Date: Oct. 11, 2019

Price: $345,000

Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 300, Unit 315 at Timber Run condominiums, Phase I. Last sold for $255,000 in 2017.

Address: 1340 Athens Plaza

Seller: Heather J. and James J. Ruggiero and Susan A. Weber

Buyer: James F. and Jodie W. Gasquet III

Date: Oct. 11, 2019

Price: $214,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Gamma, Unit 12 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.

Address: 29825 Sydney Peak Trail

Seller: Ruth N. Harada (trustee of the Ruth N. Harada Living Trust) and Margaret E. Muldrow (trustee of the Margaret E. Muldrow Living Trust)

Buyer: Koda Lodge LLC

Date: Oct. 11, 2019

Price: $535,000

Property Description: 50.3 acres of meadow/hay land, Filing 3, Lot 30 at Sidney Peak Ranch.

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Ann Patrice Stelmat

Buyer: Jessica M. Forsyth and Christopher Simon

Date: Oct. 11, 2019

Price: $402,500

Property Description: 1,352-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Building C, Unit C6 at Meadows at Eagleridge, Phase III. Last sold for $380,000 in March 2019.

Address: No address, in Hayden city limits

Seller: Roy Kinney

Buyer: Kenneth Fones

Date: Oct. 14, 2019

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 1,800-square-foot warehouse on 0.21 acres of commercial land, Block 1, Lots 3 and 4 at Ephus Donelson’s 2nd addition to Hayden.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: JGD Properties LLC

Buyer: David Ray and Kathleen Lynch Stacy

Date: Oct. 14, 2019

Price: $880,000

Property Description: 1,468-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 4124 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 703 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Brian and Carolyn Spindel (trustees of the Spindel Family Trust)

Buyer: Huddleston Family Trust

Date: Oct. 14, 2019

Price: $885,000

Property Description: 1,451-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B306 at Howelsen Place condominiums. Last sold for $725,000 in 2017.

Address: 1853 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: MIMS. L.L.C.

Buyer: Margaret M. and Stephen M. Hacala

Date: Oct. 15, 2019

Price: $532,530

Property Description: 1,726-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 2, Lot 6 at Ridge III townhomes.

Address: 26865 Neptune Place, Clark

Seller: Joseph James Messina

Buyer: Neptune Clark LLC

Date: Oct. 15, 2019

Price: $20,000

Property Description: 0.76 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 398 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $40,000 in 2000.

Address: 26755 Neptune Place, Clark

Seller: Donna K. and Gary R. Lyons

Buyer: Brandon and Mandy LaChance

Date: Oct. 15, 2019

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 2,064-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 263 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $495,000 in 2007.

Address: 3345 Columbine Drive, No. 8028

Seller: Verwolf Properties LLC

Buyer: Kevin Jones

Date: Oct. 15, 2019

Price: $380,000

Property Description: 959-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 802 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase IV.

Address: 33625 Sky Valley Drive

Seller: Andrew J. Sturgell

Buyer: Dustin Brown and Meredith Rumsey

Date: Oct. 17, 2019

Price: $467,000

Property Description: 1,449-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 15 at The Timbers Village. Last sold for $443,000 in 2018.

Address: 2410 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Barry R. and Mitzila D. Goldman

Buyer: Gail Elizabeth and William D. Bunce II

Date: Oct. 17, 2019

Price: $1,750,000

Property Description: 1,748-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building A, Unit 2401 at Edgemont condominiums. Last sold for $1,275,000 in 2013.

Address: 10780 Routt County Road 51, Hayden

Seller: Laura Leeann Zulim

Buyer: Culbertson Clan LLC

Date: Oct. 17, 2019

Price: $30,000

Property Description: 237-square-foot garage, Filing No. 2, Unit C-56 at Hayden Airport Garages.

Address: 641 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Seller: James B. Scoppa

Buyer: Benda and John Skovgaard

Date: Oct. 17, 2019

Price: $180,000

Property Description: 810-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 6 and 7 at Seller’s addition to Hayden.

Total sales: $7,481,030

