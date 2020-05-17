Routt County real estate sales total $7.3M for May 8 to 14, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $7,270,025 across 16 sales for the week of May 8 to 14.
Address: 2904 Golf Stream Court
Seller: Douglas E. and Patricia A. Davis
Buyer: Robert A. Pari
Date: May 8, 2020
Price: $1,610,000
Property Description: 3,197-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land, Filing 3, Lot 58 at Sanctuary subdivision. Last sold for $1,200,000 in 2011.
Address: 30215 Marshall Ridge
Seller: Marshall C. Stoddard, Jr.
Buyer: Marshall Ridge Lot 4 LLC
Date: May 8, 2020
Price: $410,000
Property Description: 40.15 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 3, Lot 4 at Sidney Peak Ranch.
Address: 344 Mariposa Drive, Hayden
Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD
Buyer: Brent M. and Rebecca D. Bessey
Date: May 8, 2020
Price: $39,900
Property Description: 0.19 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 53 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.
Support Local Journalism
Address: 1780 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC
Buyer: Alexandra Charlotte and Elton Ross Farren
Date: May 8, 2020
Price: $238,125
Property Description: 0.274 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 57 at Sunlight subdivision.
Address: 360 Fox Springs Circle, No. 303
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Hannah M. and Kevin L. Meyer
Date: May 8, 2020
Price: $445,000
Property Description: Building 6, Unit 6303 at Fox Springs condominiums.
Address: 23585 Youngs Creek Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Michael O. and Schuyler Roach
Buyer: Christina and James K. Dawkins
Date: May 8, 2020
Price: $1,000,000
Property Description: 4,322-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 6.784 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at Youngs Creek Estates.
Address: 208 S. Sharp St., Oak Creek
Seller: Francis Steven Haughton and Lyndsey Ann Shaw
Buyer: Steamboat Ciders LLC
Date: May 11, 2020
Price: $49,500
Property Description: 432-square-foot, multi-use building and 1,236-square-foot retail space on 0.11 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 1 to 3 at 2nd addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $22,000 in 2014.
Address: No address, in Hayden city limits.
Seller: Janelle and Nathaniel Tyree
Buyer: Collin Krause
Date: May 12, 2020
Price: $300,000
Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot 52 at Sagewood.
Address: 1785 Timothy Drive
Seller: Joanne H. and Robert D. Stack
Buyer: Brett Ellis and Jason Douglas Eavenson
Date: May 12, 2020
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 1,688-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 1, Lot 4 at Whistler Meadows subdivision.
Address: 31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Michelle Cole
Buyer: Brittanny Havard
Date: May 12, 2020
Price: $182,000
Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104 at Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $175,000 in 2019.
Address: 3150 Chinook Lane, No. 4
Seller: Brett Ellis and Jason Douglas Eavenson
Buyer: Andy Beckwith
Date: May 12, 2020
Price: $340,000
Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 12 at Chinook townhomes at Walton Village. Last sold for $316,000 in 2017.
Address: 55780 and 55805 Olive St., Clark
Seller: Adamo Family Partnership
Buyer: James E. and Lisa S. Landers
Date: May 12, 2020
Price: $82,500
Property Description: 5.16 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 3 at Willow Point subdivision.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2238
Seller: Irina Kremneva
Buyer: Leah Holt Grange and Sabrina Maxwell
Date: May 13, 2020
Price: $310,000
Property Description: 771-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 308 at Rockies condominiums.
Address: 2618 Copper Ridge Circle (Central Electric)
Seller: Kawl LLC
Buyer: BoatBiz LLC
Date: May 13, 2020
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 1,507-square-foot office/warehouse space, Filing 4, Lot 18, Unit A at Copper Ridge Business Park condominiums.
Address: 1875 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Robert W. Funk (trustee of Robert W. Funk Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Frank Reed and Ellen Bramblett Trust
Date: May 14, 2020
Price: $775,000
Property Description: 1,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 4206 at Aspen Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums. Last sold for $645,000 in 2015.
Address: 648 Parkview Drive
Seller: Andrew C. and Lorie K. Brown and Caroline M. and Richard G. Kelly
Buyer: Debra F. and Paul Bruggeman
Date: May 14, 2020
Price: $613,000
Property Description: 2,311-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing 2, Unit 57at Longview Park.
Total sales: $7,270,025
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User