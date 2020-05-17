Routt County real estate sales total $7.3M for May 8 to 14, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $7,270,025 across 16 sales for the week of May 8 to 14.

Address: 2904 Golf Stream Court

Seller: Douglas E. and Patricia A. Davis

Buyer: Robert A. Pari

Date: May 8, 2020

Price: $1,610,000

Property Description: 3,197-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land, Filing 3, Lot 58 at Sanctuary subdivision. Last sold for $1,200,000 in 2011.

Address: 30215 Marshall Ridge

Seller: Marshall C. Stoddard, Jr.

Buyer: Marshall Ridge Lot 4 LLC

Date: May 8, 2020

Price: $410,000

Property Description: 40.15 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 3, Lot 4 at Sidney Peak Ranch.

Address: 344 Mariposa Drive, Hayden

Seller: Yampa Valley Development LTD

Buyer: Brent M. and Rebecca D. Bessey

Date: May 8, 2020

Price: $39,900

Property Description: 0.19 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 53 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.

Address: 1780 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC

Buyer: Alexandra Charlotte and Elton Ross Farren

Date: May 8, 2020

Price: $238,125

Property Description: 0.274 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 57 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 360 Fox Springs Circle, No. 303

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Hannah M. and Kevin L. Meyer

Date: May 8, 2020

Price: $445,000

Property Description: Building 6, Unit 6303 at Fox Springs condominiums.

Address: 23585 Youngs Creek Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Michael O. and Schuyler Roach

Buyer: Christina and James K. Dawkins

Date: May 8, 2020

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 4,322-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 6.784 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at Youngs Creek Estates.

Address: 208 S. Sharp St., Oak Creek

Seller: Francis Steven Haughton and Lyndsey Ann Shaw

Buyer: Steamboat Ciders LLC

Date: May 11, 2020

Price: $49,500

Property Description: 432-square-foot, multi-use building and 1,236-square-foot retail space on 0.11 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 1 to 3 at 2nd addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $22,000 in 2014.

Address: No address, in Hayden city limits.

Seller: Janelle and Nathaniel Tyree

Buyer: Collin Krause

Date: May 12, 2020

Price: $300,000

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot 52 at Sagewood.

Address: 1785 Timothy Drive

Seller: Joanne H. and Robert D. Stack

Buyer: Brett Ellis and Jason Douglas Eavenson

Date: May 12, 2020

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 1,688-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 1, Lot 4 at Whistler Meadows subdivision.

Address: 31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Michelle Cole

Buyer: Brittanny Havard

Date: May 12, 2020

Price: $182,000

Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104 at Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $175,000 in 2019.

Address: 3150 Chinook Lane, No. 4

Seller: Brett Ellis and Jason Douglas Eavenson

Buyer: Andy Beckwith

Date: May 12, 2020

Price: $340,000

Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 12 at Chinook townhomes at Walton Village. Last sold for $316,000 in 2017.

Address: 55780 and 55805 Olive St., Clark

Seller: Adamo Family Partnership

Buyer: James E. and Lisa S. Landers

Date: May 12, 2020

Price: $82,500

Property Description: 5.16 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 3 at Willow Point subdivision.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2238

Seller: Irina Kremneva

Buyer: Leah Holt Grange and Sabrina Maxwell

Date: May 13, 2020

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 771-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 308 at Rockies condominiums.

Address: 2618 Copper Ridge Circle (Central Electric)

Seller: Kawl LLC

Buyer: BoatBiz LLC

Date: May 13, 2020

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 1,507-square-foot office/warehouse space, Filing 4, Lot 18, Unit A at Copper Ridge Business Park condominiums.

Address: 1875 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Robert W. Funk (trustee of Robert W. Funk Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Frank Reed and Ellen Bramblett Trust

Date: May 14, 2020

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 1,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 4206 at Aspen Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums. Last sold for $645,000 in 2015.

Address: 648 Parkview Drive

Seller: Andrew C. and Lorie K. Brown and Caroline M. and Richard G. Kelly

Buyer: Debra F. and Paul Bruggeman

Date: May 14, 2020

Price: $613,000

Property Description: 2,311-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing 2, Unit 57at Longview Park.

Total sales: $7,270,025