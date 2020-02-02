Routt County real estate sales total $7.1M for Jan. 24 to 30, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $7,121,500 across 10 sales for the week of Jan. 24 to 30.

Address: 59005 Button Willow Drive, Clark

Seller: Charles Daniel and Mona Louise Rhodus III

Buyer: Tia M. Sabin and Joseph L. Virkler

Date: Jan. 24, 2020

Price: $840,000

Property Description: 2,524-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on one acre of land with 36.42 acres of meadow/hay land and 3.3 acres of agricultural/grazing land, Filing 2, Lot 4 at Red Creek subdivision, replat of Lot 4. Last sold for $725,000 in 2017.

Address: 221 Hill St.

Seller: CO Jones LLC

Buyer: Sarah Mallicote

Date: Jan. 27, 2020

Price: $515,000

Property Description: 1,462-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 1 at Norvell addition.

Address: 1745 Highland Way

Seller: Samuel and Sheldon Smith (trustees of the E.T. Smith Trust)

Buyer: Scott Capital Group LLC

Date: Jan. 27, 2020

Price: $1,150,000

Property Description: 3,813-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at Diamond townhomes.

Address: No address, in Oak Creek city limits

Seller: Jesse and Jimmie Lou Watson

Buyer: Nicholas D. Stevenson

Date: Jan. 27, 2020

Price: $45,000

Property Description: 0.18 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 7 through 9 at 3rd addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 40155 Routt County Road 52

Seller: Monica Ann Yager (trustee of the Monica Ann Yeger Revocable Living Trust)

Buyer: John Yager

Date: Jan. 27, 2020

Price: $337,500

Property Description: 2,658-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 15.06 acres of land, Lot 2 at Wolf Creek Mountain subdivision.

Address: 135 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Jill L. and Kelly T. Nelson

Buyer: Elaine A. Hicks

Date: Jan. 29, 2020

Price: $355,000

Property Description: 1,782-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Lot 3 at Yampa View Estates.

Address: 2700 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: John W. and Judith H. Clayton (trustees of the John W. and Judith H. Clayton Family Trust)

Buyer: Gabe and Julie Rivero

Date: Jan. 29, 2020

Price: $399,000

Property Description: 804-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building South Tower, Unit S14 at Terraces condominiums.

Address: 219 Belle Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Linda Sue Glaze and LaDonna Rae Kuhlman

Buyer: Ryan Neal Hunter

Date: Jan. 29, 2020

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 870-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 20 and 21 at 2nd addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 32805 and 32855 Routt County Road 20

Seller: Huntco Farms Inc.

Buyer: Circle Bar 8 Ranch LLC

Date: Jan. 30, 2020

Price: $1,900,000

Property Description: 3,724-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath farm/ranch residence and 2,762-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath farm/ranch residence with three acres of grazing/agricultural land and 65.67 acres of meadow/hay land, 16-5-84.

Address: 885 Yahmonite St.

Seller: Ashley and Gregory Nerman

Buyer: Mark and Wendy Zuck

Date: Jan. 30, 2020

Price: $1,540,000

Property Description: 3,144-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 1 and 2 at Yahmonite addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,350,000 in 2018.

Total sales: $7,121,500