Routt County real estate sales total $7.1M for Jan. 24 to 30, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $7,121,500 across 10 sales for the week of Jan. 24 to 30.
Address: 59005 Button Willow Drive, Clark
Seller: Charles Daniel and Mona Louise Rhodus III
Buyer: Tia M. Sabin and Joseph L. Virkler
Date: Jan. 24, 2020
Price: $840,000
Property Description: 2,524-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on one acre of land with 36.42 acres of meadow/hay land and 3.3 acres of agricultural/grazing land, Filing 2, Lot 4 at Red Creek subdivision, replat of Lot 4. Last sold for $725,000 in 2017.
Address: 221 Hill St.
Seller: CO Jones LLC
Buyer: Sarah Mallicote
Date: Jan. 27, 2020
Price: $515,000
Property Description: 1,462-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 1 at Norvell addition.
Address: 1745 Highland Way
Seller: Samuel and Sheldon Smith (trustees of the E.T. Smith Trust)
Buyer: Scott Capital Group LLC
Date: Jan. 27, 2020
Price: $1,150,000
Property Description: 3,813-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at Diamond townhomes.
Address: No address, in Oak Creek city limits
Seller: Jesse and Jimmie Lou Watson
Buyer: Nicholas D. Stevenson
Date: Jan. 27, 2020
Price: $45,000
Property Description: 0.18 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 7 through 9 at 3rd addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 40155 Routt County Road 52
Seller: Monica Ann Yager (trustee of the Monica Ann Yeger Revocable Living Trust)
Buyer: John Yager
Date: Jan. 27, 2020
Price: $337,500
Property Description: 2,658-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 15.06 acres of land, Lot 2 at Wolf Creek Mountain subdivision.
Address: 135 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Jill L. and Kelly T. Nelson
Buyer: Elaine A. Hicks
Date: Jan. 29, 2020
Price: $355,000
Property Description: 1,782-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Lot 3 at Yampa View Estates.
Address: 2700 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: John W. and Judith H. Clayton (trustees of the John W. and Judith H. Clayton Family Trust)
Buyer: Gabe and Julie Rivero
Date: Jan. 29, 2020
Price: $399,000
Property Description: 804-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building South Tower, Unit S14 at Terraces condominiums.
Address: 219 Belle Ave., Oak Creek
Seller: Linda Sue Glaze and LaDonna Rae Kuhlman
Buyer: Ryan Neal Hunter
Date: Jan. 29, 2020
Price: $40,000
Property Description: 870-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 20 and 21 at 2nd addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 32805 and 32855 Routt County Road 20
Seller: Huntco Farms Inc.
Buyer: Circle Bar 8 Ranch LLC
Date: Jan. 30, 2020
Price: $1,900,000
Property Description: 3,724-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath farm/ranch residence and 2,762-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath farm/ranch residence with three acres of grazing/agricultural land and 65.67 acres of meadow/hay land, 16-5-84.
Address: 885 Yahmonite St.
Seller: Ashley and Gregory Nerman
Buyer: Mark and Wendy Zuck
Date: Jan. 30, 2020
Price: $1,540,000
Property Description: 3,144-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 1 and 2 at Yahmonite addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,350,000 in 2018.
Total sales: $7,121,500
