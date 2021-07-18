Routt County real estate sales total $69M for week of July 9 to 15

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $68,596,000 across 41 sales for the week of July 9 to 15.

Address: No address

Seller: Sage Creek Holdings LLC

Buyer: Chris A. and Kristen S. Miller

Date: July 9, 2021

Price: $125,000

Property Description: Agricultural grazing land, SEC 30-5-87.

Address: 104 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Alexander Family Trust

Buyer: Robert L. and Suzanne Morgan

Date: July 9, 2021

Price: $43,000

Property Description: 0.15 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 29 at Sierra View Subdivision.

Address: 27255 Cowboy Up Road

Seller: SF Marabou LLC

Buyer: Cowboy Up Marabou LLC

Date: July 9, 2021

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: 6.44 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 1, Homestead D8 at Marabou.

Address: 40834 Purple Sage St.

Seller: Courteney Famulare

Buyer: James Travertine Farmer

Date: July 12, 2021

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 1,877-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.44 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 37 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $76,000 in 2000.

Address: 28500 Routt County Road 6L

Seller: Rodney T. and Tammy L. Estes

Buyer: Sara Rae Twogood and Taylor Joseph Drew

Date: July 12, 2021

Price: $855,000

Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath farm/ranch residence on 45 acres of agricultural meadow hay land, SEC 23-2-85. Last sold for $87,000 in 1996.

Address: 345 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Dynamic Sport & Spine Inc.

Buyer: Matt Eidt

Date: July 12, 2021

Price: $655,000

Property Description: 1,192-square-foot commercial condo and 915-square-foot commercial condo, Units 205 and 208 at Chieftain Condominiums.

Address: No address

Seller: Angela P. M. and Dale W. Bryant

Buyer: Gilchrist Perkins Blackburn

Date: July 12, 2021

Price: $6,500

Property Description: 0.91 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 21 at South Station II at Stagecoach.

Address: 910 Yampa St.

Seller: BSV-NWP Yampa East LLC

Buyer: 910 Yampa C4 LLC

Date: July 12, 2021

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 4,905-square-foot commercial condo, Unit C-3 at Shops at 910 Yampa.

Address: 27516 Winchester Trail

Seller: Cory and Marnie Christensen

Buyer: Joseph H. Champ and Polly B. Holyoke

Date: July 12, 2021

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: 3,365-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 87 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $875,000 in 2016.

Address: 965 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Falcon Logistics Corp.

Buyer: Brandon and Heather Oss

Date: July 12, 2021

Price: $481,000

Property Description: 1,676-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 13, Block 2 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.

Address: 33177 Wenatchi Trail

Seller: Stephen D. McNall 2001 Trust

Buyer: Jessica Lee Collier

Date: July 12, 2021

Price: $12,500

Property Description: 0.55 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 121 at Horseback Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Stephen Richard Fowler

Buyer: Lisa Vera

Date: July 12, 2021

Price: $382,500

Property Description: 1,105-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B-207, Building B at Fish Creek Falls Condo. Last sold for $172,800 in 2014.

Address: 1169 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Elizabeth A. Lupori

Buyer: Kerryn H. and Nathan M. Johnson

Date: July 13, 2021

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 852-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 302 at Fox Creek Park Condominiums. Last sold for $224,000 in 2006.

Address: 354 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: Joy and Randy Booco

Buyer: Ken Fones

Date: July 13, 2021

Price: $31,000

Property Description: 0.16 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Lake Village Phase 1.

Address: 1571 Moraine Circle

Seller: Carol L. and David P. Miller

Buyer: Darci E. and Ronald E. Merrill

Date: July 13, 2021

Price: $1,067,500

Property Description: 2,021-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot 54 at Moraine Townhomes Phase VII Amended Plat. Last sold for $699,000 in 2016.

Address: 580 Anglers Drive

Seller: Marilyn S. Wheaton

Buyer: Billie and Dale Keithley

Date: July 13, 2021

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 1,169-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 102 at Sundance Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $315,000 in 2009.

Address: 33790 Sky Valley Drive

Seller: Freya Investments LLLC

Buyer: David and Erica Fisher

Date: July 13, 2021

Price: $2,900,000

Property Description: 9,044-square-foot, thirteen-bedroom, fourteen-bath, single-family residence on 1.64 acres of land, Lot 4 at Sky Valley Subdivision. Last sold for $1,245,000 in 2019.

Address: 319 Coronado Place

Seller: Teri G. Kite

Buyer: Lauren Elizabeth Mosse Thompson

Date: July 13, 2021

Price: $267,000

Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 319 at Visa Verde Townhomes. Last sold for $135,000 in 2016.

Address: 5 Hemlock Court

Seller: Buli Balls LLC

Buyer: Kristine C. Arone

Date: July 13, 2021

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot HE 5 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase II. Last sold for $48,600 in 1991.

Address: 6100 Homesteader Lane

Seller: Lisa A. and Patrick A. Brannan

Buyer: Three Boys Mountain View Properties LLC

Date: July 13, 2021

Price: $147,500

Property Description: SEC 31-7-88.

Address: 3330 Columbine Drive

Seller: 2350 Ski Trail Lane LLC

Buyer: Shannon Floyd Foret

Date: July 13, 2021

Price: $735,000

Property Description: 1,085-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1003 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase X. Last sold for $435,000 in 2019.

Address: 41800 Routt County Road 38A; 41890 Routt County Road 38A

Seller: Metz Family Trust

Buyer: Jeremy J. and Krysta L. MacGray

Date: July 13, 2021

Price: $2,250,000

Property Description: 2,312-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence and 624-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 24.63 acres of land, SEC 28-7-84 and 33-7-84.

Address: 15 Jackpine Court

Seller: Kimarie Hazelbaker

Buyer: Mike Lowry

Date: July 13, 2021

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 15 at Alpine Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $88,000 in 1994.

Address: 20865 Filly Trail East

Seller: Suzanne Tully

Buyer: JFC4 Properties LLC

Date: July 13, 2021

Price: $41,000

Property Description: 1.32 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 10 at Black Horse I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $36,000 in 2005.

Address: 1845 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: John E. and Shelley D. Luchini

Buyer: Ridge III LLC

Date: July 13, 2021

Price: $679,000

Property Description: 1,556-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome on 0.149 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 2 at Ridge III Townhomes. Last sold for $287,000 in 2003.

Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Lizanda LLC

Buyer: Stephanie Mitchell

Date: July 13, 2021

Price: $522,000

Property Description: 805-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit D-13 at West Condo. Last sold for $465,000 in 2008.

Address: 2539 Mountain View Lane

Seller: Elizabeth B. and Jonathan T. Albro

Buyer: Ann and John K. Feldman

Date: July 13, 2021

Price: $4,100,000

Property Description: 4,353-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 1.14 acres of land, Lot 2 at Vista Ridge Estates. Last sold for $2,500,000 in 2014.

Address: 2620 South Copper Frontage

Seller: Big Little Studio LLC

Buyer: Copper Mountain Mobile Home Estates LTD LLLP

Date: July 13, 2021

Price: $715,000

Property Description: 3,846-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 3, Building B at Wescoin Townhome. Last sold for $695,000 in 2019.

Address: No address

Seller: Gary L. Williams

Buyer: Sandhill Investments LLC

Date: July 14, 2021

Price: $975,000

Property Description: 118.11 acres of dry agricultural dry farm and grazing land, SEC 11-6-88 and 12-6-88.

Address: 31020 Lynx Basin Way

Seller: Patricia A. Bender

Buyer: Elsa and Timothy McDowell

Date: July 14, 2021

Price: $170,000

Property Description: 3.27 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 7 at Lynx Basin Estates. Last sold for $160,000 in 2005.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Swen T. Larson

Buyer: Brian Patrick Murphy and Johnston Cliff Rienton

Date: July 14, 2021

Price: $302,000

Property Description: 519-square-foot, zero-bedrooms, one-bath condo, Unit 112, Building C at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $92,000 in 2000.

Address: 1480 Pine Grove Road

Seller: Pine Grove Hotel Venture LLC

Buyer: Summit Steam JV 154 LLC

Date: July 14, 2021

Price: $33,000,000

Property Description: 78,518-square-foot lodging on 2.8 acres of land, Lot 6 at Selbe Subdivision.

Address: 1605 Shield Drive, 1607 Shield Drive

Seller: Aces Miles High RE LLC

Buyer: Shield Drive LLC

Date: July 14, 2021

Price: $3,295,000

Property Description: 4,800-square-foot warehouse/storage building on 8.88 acres of land, Lot 3 at Moos Subdivision. Last sold for $2,550,000 in 2018.

Address: 27850 Whitewood Drive East

Seller: Milka and William Henry McGinn

Buyer: Jennifer Allen and John Thomas Coulthurst

Date: July 14, 2021

Price: $1,279,000

Property Description: 2,400-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 9.28 acres of land, Lot 13 at Whitewood Subdivision Aspen Valley Filing. Last sold for $275,000 in 2015.

Address: 897 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: William E. Wall

Buyer: Joabe Henrique and Mary Rebecca Lourenco

Date: July 14, 2021

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 8, Block 2 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $369,900 in 2020.

Address: 1120 S. Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Lu LLC, The Lu LLC

Buyer: Victor Enterprises LLC

Date: July 15, 2021

Price: $805,000

Property Description: 2,018-square-foot commercial condo and 2,012-square-foot commercial condo, Units A and D at 1120 South Lincoln Avenue Condo, Amended Airspace #1.

Address: 1456 Bangtail Way

Seller: GMP Wildhorse LLC, GMP Wildhorse Vertical LLC, Grove Mountain Properties LLC

Buyer: Darby Dale Burger

Date: July 15, 2021

Price: $1,624,500

Property Description: 2,491-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 1.11 acres of land, Unit 2C at Traverse at Wildhorse Meadows Condominium.

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Anthony Ausband and Eva I. Liang

Buyer: JD Steamboat Holdings LLC

Date: July 15, 2021

Price: $580,000

Property Description: 980-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 209 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $382,000 in 2006.

Address: 700 Yampa St.

Seller: Mike and Wendy Oolman

Buyer: Erin R. and James M. Langevin II

Date: July 15, 2021

Price: $1,850,000

Property Description: 1,628-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit A-305 at Howelsen Place Condos.

Address: No address

Seller: Crawford Family Holdings LLC

Buyer: Thomas Ross Riser

Date: July 15, 2021

Price: $165,000

Property Description: Crawford Ranch Lot 14, SEC 31-5-85 and 32-5-85.

Address: 1865 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Elevated PC LLC

Buyer: Marabou Owners Association Inc.

Date: July 15, 2021

Price: $1,650,000

Property Description: 1,515-square-foot commercial condo and 1,753-square-foot commercial condo, Units DN1C and DN2C, Building D at North Torian Plum Condo.

Total: $68,596,000