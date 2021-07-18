Routt County real estate sales total $69M for week of July 9 to 15
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $68,596,000 across 41 sales for the week of July 9 to 15.
Address: No address
Seller: Sage Creek Holdings LLC
Buyer: Chris A. and Kristen S. Miller
Date: July 9, 2021
Price: $125,000
Property Description: Agricultural grazing land, SEC 30-5-87.
Address: 104 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Alexander Family Trust
Buyer: Robert L. and Suzanne Morgan
Date: July 9, 2021
Price: $43,000
Property Description: 0.15 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 29 at Sierra View Subdivision.
Address: 27255 Cowboy Up Road
Seller: SF Marabou LLC
Buyer: Cowboy Up Marabou LLC
Date: July 9, 2021
Price: $1,500,000
Property Description: 6.44 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 1, Homestead D8 at Marabou.
Address: 40834 Purple Sage St.
Seller: Courteney Famulare
Buyer: James Travertine Farmer
Date: July 12, 2021
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 1,877-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.44 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 37 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $76,000 in 2000.
Address: 28500 Routt County Road 6L
Seller: Rodney T. and Tammy L. Estes
Buyer: Sara Rae Twogood and Taylor Joseph Drew
Date: July 12, 2021
Price: $855,000
Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath farm/ranch residence on 45 acres of agricultural meadow hay land, SEC 23-2-85. Last sold for $87,000 in 1996.
Address: 345 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Dynamic Sport & Spine Inc.
Buyer: Matt Eidt
Date: July 12, 2021
Price: $655,000
Property Description: 1,192-square-foot commercial condo and 915-square-foot commercial condo, Units 205 and 208 at Chieftain Condominiums.
Address: No address
Seller: Angela P. M. and Dale W. Bryant
Buyer: Gilchrist Perkins Blackburn
Date: July 12, 2021
Price: $6,500
Property Description: 0.91 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 21 at South Station II at Stagecoach.
Address: 910 Yampa St.
Seller: BSV-NWP Yampa East LLC
Buyer: 910 Yampa C4 LLC
Date: July 12, 2021
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 4,905-square-foot commercial condo, Unit C-3 at Shops at 910 Yampa.
Address: 27516 Winchester Trail
Seller: Cory and Marnie Christensen
Buyer: Joseph H. Champ and Polly B. Holyoke
Date: July 12, 2021
Price: $1,500,000
Property Description: 3,365-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 87 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $875,000 in 2016.
Address: 965 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Falcon Logistics Corp.
Buyer: Brandon and Heather Oss
Date: July 12, 2021
Price: $481,000
Property Description: 1,676-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 13, Block 2 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.
Address: 33177 Wenatchi Trail
Seller: Stephen D. McNall 2001 Trust
Buyer: Jessica Lee Collier
Date: July 12, 2021
Price: $12,500
Property Description: 0.55 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 121 at Horseback Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 465 Tamarack Drive
Seller: Stephen Richard Fowler
Buyer: Lisa Vera
Date: July 12, 2021
Price: $382,500
Property Description: 1,105-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B-207, Building B at Fish Creek Falls Condo. Last sold for $172,800 in 2014.
Address: 1169 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Elizabeth A. Lupori
Buyer: Kerryn H. and Nathan M. Johnson
Date: July 13, 2021
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 852-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 302 at Fox Creek Park Condominiums. Last sold for $224,000 in 2006.
Address: 354 Lake View Road, Hayden
Seller: Joy and Randy Booco
Buyer: Ken Fones
Date: July 13, 2021
Price: $31,000
Property Description: 0.16 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Lake Village Phase 1.
Address: 1571 Moraine Circle
Seller: Carol L. and David P. Miller
Buyer: Darci E. and Ronald E. Merrill
Date: July 13, 2021
Price: $1,067,500
Property Description: 2,021-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot 54 at Moraine Townhomes Phase VII Amended Plat. Last sold for $699,000 in 2016.
Address: 580 Anglers Drive
Seller: Marilyn S. Wheaton
Buyer: Billie and Dale Keithley
Date: July 13, 2021
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 1,169-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 102 at Sundance Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $315,000 in 2009.
Address: 33790 Sky Valley Drive
Seller: Freya Investments LLLC
Buyer: David and Erica Fisher
Date: July 13, 2021
Price: $2,900,000
Property Description: 9,044-square-foot, thirteen-bedroom, fourteen-bath, single-family residence on 1.64 acres of land, Lot 4 at Sky Valley Subdivision. Last sold for $1,245,000 in 2019.
Address: 319 Coronado Place
Seller: Teri G. Kite
Buyer: Lauren Elizabeth Mosse Thompson
Date: July 13, 2021
Price: $267,000
Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 319 at Visa Verde Townhomes. Last sold for $135,000 in 2016.
Address: 5 Hemlock Court
Seller: Buli Balls LLC
Buyer: Kristine C. Arone
Date: July 13, 2021
Price: $310,000
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot HE 5 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase II. Last sold for $48,600 in 1991.
Address: 6100 Homesteader Lane
Seller: Lisa A. and Patrick A. Brannan
Buyer: Three Boys Mountain View Properties LLC
Date: July 13, 2021
Price: $147,500
Property Description: SEC 31-7-88.
Address: 3330 Columbine Drive
Seller: 2350 Ski Trail Lane LLC
Buyer: Shannon Floyd Foret
Date: July 13, 2021
Price: $735,000
Property Description: 1,085-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1003 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase X. Last sold for $435,000 in 2019.
Address: 41800 Routt County Road 38A; 41890 Routt County Road 38A
Seller: Metz Family Trust
Buyer: Jeremy J. and Krysta L. MacGray
Date: July 13, 2021
Price: $2,250,000
Property Description: 2,312-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence and 624-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 24.63 acres of land, SEC 28-7-84 and 33-7-84.
Address: 15 Jackpine Court
Seller: Kimarie Hazelbaker
Buyer: Mike Lowry
Date: July 13, 2021
Price: $450,000
Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 15 at Alpine Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $88,000 in 1994.
Address: 20865 Filly Trail East
Seller: Suzanne Tully
Buyer: JFC4 Properties LLC
Date: July 13, 2021
Price: $41,000
Property Description: 1.32 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 10 at Black Horse I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $36,000 in 2005.
Address: 1845 Clubhouse Drive
Seller: John E. and Shelley D. Luchini
Buyer: Ridge III LLC
Date: July 13, 2021
Price: $679,000
Property Description: 1,556-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome on 0.149 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 2 at Ridge III Townhomes. Last sold for $287,000 in 2003.
Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Lizanda LLC
Buyer: Stephanie Mitchell
Date: July 13, 2021
Price: $522,000
Property Description: 805-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit D-13 at West Condo. Last sold for $465,000 in 2008.
Address: 2539 Mountain View Lane
Seller: Elizabeth B. and Jonathan T. Albro
Buyer: Ann and John K. Feldman
Date: July 13, 2021
Price: $4,100,000
Property Description: 4,353-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 1.14 acres of land, Lot 2 at Vista Ridge Estates. Last sold for $2,500,000 in 2014.
Address: 2620 South Copper Frontage
Seller: Big Little Studio LLC
Buyer: Copper Mountain Mobile Home Estates LTD LLLP
Date: July 13, 2021
Price: $715,000
Property Description: 3,846-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 3, Building B at Wescoin Townhome. Last sold for $695,000 in 2019.
Address: No address
Seller: Gary L. Williams
Buyer: Sandhill Investments LLC
Date: July 14, 2021
Price: $975,000
Property Description: 118.11 acres of dry agricultural dry farm and grazing land, SEC 11-6-88 and 12-6-88.
Address: 31020 Lynx Basin Way
Seller: Patricia A. Bender
Buyer: Elsa and Timothy McDowell
Date: July 14, 2021
Price: $170,000
Property Description: 3.27 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 7 at Lynx Basin Estates. Last sold for $160,000 in 2005.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Swen T. Larson
Buyer: Brian Patrick Murphy and Johnston Cliff Rienton
Date: July 14, 2021
Price: $302,000
Property Description: 519-square-foot, zero-bedrooms, one-bath condo, Unit 112, Building C at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $92,000 in 2000.
Address: 1480 Pine Grove Road
Seller: Pine Grove Hotel Venture LLC
Buyer: Summit Steam JV 154 LLC
Date: July 14, 2021
Price: $33,000,000
Property Description: 78,518-square-foot lodging on 2.8 acres of land, Lot 6 at Selbe Subdivision.
Address: 1605 Shield Drive, 1607 Shield Drive
Seller: Aces Miles High RE LLC
Buyer: Shield Drive LLC
Date: July 14, 2021
Price: $3,295,000
Property Description: 4,800-square-foot warehouse/storage building on 8.88 acres of land, Lot 3 at Moos Subdivision. Last sold for $2,550,000 in 2018.
Address: 27850 Whitewood Drive East
Seller: Milka and William Henry McGinn
Buyer: Jennifer Allen and John Thomas Coulthurst
Date: July 14, 2021
Price: $1,279,000
Property Description: 2,400-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 9.28 acres of land, Lot 13 at Whitewood Subdivision Aspen Valley Filing. Last sold for $275,000 in 2015.
Address: 897 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: William E. Wall
Buyer: Joabe Henrique and Mary Rebecca Lourenco
Date: July 14, 2021
Price: $450,000
Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 8, Block 2 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $369,900 in 2020.
Address: 1120 S. Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Lu LLC, The Lu LLC
Buyer: Victor Enterprises LLC
Date: July 15, 2021
Price: $805,000
Property Description: 2,018-square-foot commercial condo and 2,012-square-foot commercial condo, Units A and D at 1120 South Lincoln Avenue Condo, Amended Airspace #1.
Address: 1456 Bangtail Way
Seller: GMP Wildhorse LLC, GMP Wildhorse Vertical LLC, Grove Mountain Properties LLC
Buyer: Darby Dale Burger
Date: July 15, 2021
Price: $1,624,500
Property Description: 2,491-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 1.11 acres of land, Unit 2C at Traverse at Wildhorse Meadows Condominium.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Anthony Ausband and Eva I. Liang
Buyer: JD Steamboat Holdings LLC
Date: July 15, 2021
Price: $580,000
Property Description: 980-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 209 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $382,000 in 2006.
Address: 700 Yampa St.
Seller: Mike and Wendy Oolman
Buyer: Erin R. and James M. Langevin II
Date: July 15, 2021
Price: $1,850,000
Property Description: 1,628-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit A-305 at Howelsen Place Condos.
Address: No address
Seller: Crawford Family Holdings LLC
Buyer: Thomas Ross Riser
Date: July 15, 2021
Price: $165,000
Property Description: Crawford Ranch Lot 14, SEC 31-5-85 and 32-5-85.
Address: 1865 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Elevated PC LLC
Buyer: Marabou Owners Association Inc.
Date: July 15, 2021
Price: $1,650,000
Property Description: 1,515-square-foot commercial condo and 1,753-square-foot commercial condo, Units DN1C and DN2C, Building D at North Torian Plum Condo.
Total: $68,596,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Routt County real estate sales total $69M for week of July 9 to 15
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $68,596,000 across 41 sales for the week of July 9 to 15.