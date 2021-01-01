Routt County real estate sales total $65.1M for Dec. 25 to 31

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions totaled $65,195,900 across 65 sales for the final week of 2020, Dec. 25 to 31.

Address: 1766 Timothy Drive

Seller: Karalie E. Burch and Sidney J. Hopkins

Buyer: Lindsey and Stephen Zarlengo

Date: Dec. 28, 2020

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 2,376-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 1, Lot 18 at Whistler Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $735,000 in 2019.

Address: 452 Enterprise St., Hayden

Seller: Hayden Industrial Park LLC

Buyer: David Turner

Date: Dec. 28, 2020

Price: $51,000

Property Description: 0.435 acres of vacant, commercial land, Lot 39 at Valley View Business Park, final replat.

Address: 288 Harvest Court, Hayden

Seller: Brian K. and Kirsten S. Jarrell

Buyer: Lisa Marie and Paul Jeffrey Baker

Date: Dec. 28, 2020

Price: $333,500

Property Description: 1,820-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 6 at Golden Knolls subdivision.

Address: No address, in Oak Creek

Seller: Aaron and Torrey Howell

Buyer: Beverly and Michael A. Gable

Date: Dec. 28, 2020

Price: $30,000

Property Description: 6.29 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 59 and 80 to 85 at South Station II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $27,300 in 2017.

Address: 37165 Routt County Road 14

Seller: David and Janet Elliott Balent

Buyer: KGC Real Estate LTD

Date: Dec. 29, 2020

Price: $237,500

Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 106 at Tree Haus subdivision.

Address: 43125 Old River Lane, 43200 Old Elk Trail, 43250 Routt County Road 44 and 43350 Diamondback Way

Seller: Marabou Property LLC

Buyer: Virginia Friddell and William Appleby Kurtz

Date: Dec. 29, 2020

Price: $640,000

Property Description: 47.05 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 7 at Gerties Park, exemption replat.

Address: 2920 Village Drive

Seller: Davina and Matthew Nery

Buyer: Mark Edward Heinsohn

Date: Dec. 29, 2020

Price: $399,000

Property Description: 762-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2212 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort.

Address: 3355 Columbine Drive

Seller: Seann Dalton and Tracy Lynn Conway

Buyer: Rebecca Fitzpatrick

Date: Dec. 29, 2020

Price: $580,000

Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 605 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase III. Last sold for $420,000 in 2018.

Address: 117 E. Highland St., Oak Creek

Seller: Barbara S. and Michael F. Hogan

Buyer: John S. and Joy R. Hogan

Date: Dec. 29, 2020

Price: $210,000

Property Description: 2,152-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 1 at Boot Hill subdivision. Last sold for $250,000 in 2014.

Address: 25120 Rainbow Ridge and 32020 Mack Lane, Oak Creek

Seller: Michele D. and Robert Wakeman

Buyer: Wendy Ann Woodland

Date: Dec. 29, 2020

Price: $140,000

Property Description: 7.53 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 23 at Creek Ranch LPSE.

Address: 37045 William William

Seller: KJ2P LLC

Buyer: Lara Lester

Date: Dec. 29, 2020

Price: $1,385,000

Property Description: 3,896-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.44 acres of land, Lot 99 at Tree Haus subdivision. Last sold for $1,255,000 in 2017.

Address: 27505 Columbine Ridge

Seller: Barry L. and Linda M. Rowan (trustee of Rowan Real Estate Trust)

Buyer: Thomas E. Callahan and Kathrin C. Callahan Revocable Trust

Date: Dec. 29, 2020

Price: $622,000

Property Description: 35.02 acres of meadow/hay land, Filing 2A, Lot 6 at Big Valley Ranch subdivision.

Address: 3293 Snowflake Circle

Seller: Caryl T. and Leonard L. Goldberg

Buyer: Gordon C. Wilson and Luiza T. Wilson declaration of trusts

Date: Dec. 29, 2020

Price: $1,750,000

Property Description: 2,997-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot A at Flattops Haus townhomes.

Address: 230 W. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Seller: KG Store 1904 LLC

Buyer: AE & C LLC

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $7,200,000

Property Description: 1,978-square-foot and 4,999-square-foot markets on 1.066 acres of merchandising land, Lot 10R at Kum & Go Store No. 1904.

Address: 751 Yampa St.

Seller: 751 Yampa LLC

Buyer: SevenFiftyOne Yampa LLC

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, retail space on 0.2 acres of office land, Lot 1 at Yampa Street subdivision. Last sold for $1,267,000 in 2013.

Address: 2012 Boulder Court

Seller: Joseph J. Beal

Buyer: Rebecca and Scott Powell

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $1,275,000

Property Description: 2,580-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lots D and E at Boulders townhomes at Male Property subdivision. Last sold for $730,000 in 2016.

Address: 43435 and 43555 Diamondback Way

Seller: Bruce D. Bernard

Buyer: Devin R. Henderson and Jodi L. Henderson Living Trust

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $625,000

Property Description: 2 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 33.1 acres of dry farm land, Filing 3, Lot 1B at Campbell Ranch subdivision.

Address: 470 Roselawn Ave., Yampa

Seller: Dani Broshar and Dustin Anderson

Buyer: Jeffrey Soeder

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 3, Lot 1 at Snowden subdivision. Last sold for $193,000 in 2016.

Address: 30835 Elk Lane

Seller: Terry A. Nixon

Buyer: Joseph and Lauren Hardisky

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $1,679,000

Property Description: 3,009-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 6.27 acres of land, Lot 3 at Steamboat Pines, replat of Samuels replat. Last sold for $330,000 in 2013.

Address: No address

Seller: Anna M. Boyer (trustee of Patrick J. Boyer family and marital trusts)

Buyer: Leigh E. and Yancey G. Rushton

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $1,042,500

Property Description: 2-5-85.

Address: 1080 Blue Sage Drive

Seller: Frederick Milton Brodie (trustee of Frederick Milton Brodie and Nancy Anne Brodie living trusts)

Buyer: Dyaln Owen Cook

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $1,075,000

Property Description: 2,932-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 2, Lot 20 at Willett Heights subdivision.

Address: 29405 Big Valley Drive

Seller: Elizabeth W. Davis

Buyer: FUMT LLC and Sabrina D. Hill

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $595,000

Property Description: 35.1 acres of vacant land, Lot 1 at Heckbert subdivision.

Address: 3051 Chinook Lane

Seller: Kevin R. Burke

Buyer: Euclid LLC

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 1,558-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Lot G at Willowbrook townhomes.

Address: No address, in North Routt close to Steamboat Lake

Seller: 2RCC LLC

Buyer: James T. and Magdalena O. Clouse

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 100 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 13-10-85 and 14-10-85.

Address: 22320 and 22516 Cheyenne Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Joe Gregory and Mignon Vandevoir Stetman (trustee of Gregory and Mignon Stetman Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Thomas P. Rashid

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $12,500

Property Description: 1.16 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 167 and 168 at Morningside subdivision.

Address: No address, outside Steamboat Springs city limits

Seller: JNK Colorado Springs LLC, KK-ST LLC and Ann and Kevin Kvols

Buyer: Wesley Fisbeck and Highland Properties 4920 LLC

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 145.84 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 6 acres of dry farm land, 4-5-85, 5-5-85 and 9-5-85.

Address: 2340 Apres Ski Way

Seller: CCCP LLC

Buyer: Cameo Holdings Trust

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $1,079,000

Property Description: 1,653-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building C, Unit C-322 at Chateau Chamonix condominiums. Last sold for $680,000 in 2017.

Address: 2620 S. Copper Frontage

Seller: Chris L. and Robin L. Haight

Buyer: TVS Holdings LLC

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $740,000

Property Description: 4.524-square-foot warehouse, Filing 2, Building B, Unit 6A at Wescoin townhome.

Address: 23975 Routt County Road 29, Oak Creek

Seller: Colorado Creek Ranch LLC

Buyer: Barbara Erdmann

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: 60 acres of meadow/hay land and 94.57 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 19-5-85, 30-5-85, 24-5-86 and 25-5-86.

Address: No address

Seller: Peek Ranch LLC

Buyer: Ilene C. and Mark H. Nathanson

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $174,600

Property Description: 40 acres of vacant, residential land, 1-6-86.

Address: 39764 and 39805 Routt County Road 44

Seller: Peek Ranch LLC

Buyer: Jeffery Denit and June S. Foley

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $297,200

Property Description: 66.56 acres of single-family residential land, Lot 1 at Peek Ranch Minor LPSE.

Address: 16620 Colorado Highway 131, Nos. A and B

Seller: Yampa Valley Ranch LLC

Buyer: Whispering Willows Ranch LLC

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $5,550,000

Property Description: 400-square-foot, one-bedroom, no-bath farm/ranch residence, 1,480-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence and 3,460-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath residence on 2 acres of land with 1,317.5 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 265 acres of meadow/hay land and 23 acres of dry farm land, 1-2-85, 2-2-85, 3-2-85, 10-2-85, 11-2-85 and 12-2-85.

Address: No address, outside Steamboat Springs city limits

Seller: Margaret Louise Wilson Wisecup

Buyer: Michael Lappin and Catrion Macphail

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 64.01 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 33-5-85.

Address: 42105 Routt County Road 44

Seller: One Fifty One LLC

Buyer: CCJG Ranch LLC

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $3,330,000

Property Description: 108 acres of meadow/hay land, 33.56 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 6.1 acres of dry farm land, 29-7-85.

Address: 52500 Quaker Mountain Circle North

Seller: GG’S Properties LLC

Buyer: J&S Adventure Ranch LLC

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Price: $160,000

Property Description: 35 acres of forest/agricultural land, Lot 6 at Quaker Mountain Ranch, Phase 1.

Address: 2290 Marble Court

Seller: Steamboat Investment s LLC

Buyer: Lorraine and Philip Whetstone

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant, industrial land, Lot 1 at Marblehill Industrial Park.

Address: 2270 Marble Court

Seller: Steamboat Investments LLC

Buyer: Marble Hill Warehouse LLC

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $237,500

Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant, industrial land, Lot 3 at Marblehill Industrial Park.

Address: No address, outside of Steamboat Springs city limits

Seller: Gerald R., Glenn P. and Kenneth H. Brenner, Barbara A. Poulin and Mary Beth Root

Buyer: Marian Hawley and David Landman

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $555,000

Property Description: 35.2 acres of dry farm land, 25-5-85 and Lot 2 at Brenner subdivision.

Address: 465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Andrew C. Stewart

Buyer: Jason J. Homer

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $245,000

Property Description: 688-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit B-109 at Fish Creek Falls condominiums.

Address: 557 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Jeff and Kim Temple

Buyer: Patty P. and Paul E. Lundy

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $570,000

Property Description: 0.44 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 104 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $499,000 in 2018.

Address: 61500 Lucky Camp Lane, Clark

Seller: JBN Ventures LLC

Buyer: Teran Davis

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $444,000

Property Description: 36.29 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 4, Lot 3 at Lucky Camp, a replat of Filing 3, Lucky Camp.

Address: 39125 Routt County Road 52

Seller: Kathleen Ann Sulzner (trustee of Edd and Shari Kruse Living Trust)

Buyer: Greg Wesley Peterson

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $80,000

Property Description: 35.1 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 1 at Sunset Ranch subdivision.

Address: 662 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Colorado Mountain House LLC

Buyer: Marie Christine Newbern

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $3,400,000

Property Description: 4,928-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.68 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 116 at Sanctuary.

Address: 1310 and 1312 Blue Sage Drive

Seller: Ann C. and Scot R. Mitchell

Buyer: Margaret K. Bradbury and Christopher N. Forespring

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $1,055,000

Property Description: 2,484-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath duplex/triplex on 0.34 acres of land, Filing 3, Lot 1 at Willett Heights subdivision, resub of Block 8, Lot 14. Last sold for $510,000 in 2012.

Address: 500 Anglers Drive

Seller: Lore Johnson and NDTCO as trustee FBO Jacquelyn Cramer IRA

Buyer: Brock Carroll and Samantha Stavinoha

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $552,000

Property Description: 1,164-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 204 at Sundance Creek West condominiums. Last sold for $447,350 in 2019.

Address: 620 Anglers Drive

Seller: Amy J. R. and Christopher G. Pottinger

Buyer: Ann M. and Hanna E. Albertson

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $266,500

Property Description: 650-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 11 at Chaparral Terraces condominiums.

Address: 1801, 1823, 1835, 1885 and 1890 Elk River Plaza, Nos. 100, 102, 200, 201 and 202

Seller: Swedproperty ERP LLC

Buyer: PLP ERP LLC

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $5,500,000

Property Description: 9,477-square-foot and 9,600-square-foot office/warehouse on 7.462 acres of warehouse/storage land, 6-6-84.

Address: 1680 Copper Ridge Court, No. 102

Seller: Jamie S. and Rodney S. Rice

Buyer: Paul G. Nebel and Julieth P. Serna

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $620,000

Property Description: 1,100-square-foot, mixed-use space and 1,086-square-foot warehouse, Lot 3 at Copper Ridge Lofts. Last sold for $500,000 in 2017.

Address: 2486 Downhill Drive, Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4

Seller: Mihaich Properties LLC

Buyer: Jameauca LLC

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 1,800-square-foot warehouse and 7,000-square-foot office/warehouse on 1.18 acres of warehouse/storage land, Lot 4 at West Acres Industrial Park subdivision.

Address: 3053 Aspen Wood Drive

Seller: Judith A. Harrington

Buyer: Andrew and Jamie Peternell

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $3,050,000

Property Description: 7,067-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.97 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 2 at Sanctuary, replat of Lots 62 to 64.

Address: 2310 Val D’Isere Circle

Seller: Ryan D. Fisher

Buyer: Craig Alan and Linda Marie Freeman

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $2,700,000

Property Description: Filing 7, Lot 2 at Ski Ranches subdivision.

Address: 38270 Hillcrest Court, Hayden

Seller: Riverfront Park Owners Association

Buyer: Sandra Jean Schneider and Douglas Alan Wesley

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $65,000

Property Description: 5.02 acres of dry farm land, Lot 20 at Hidden Springs Ranch.

Address: 2640 Anthony’s Circle

Seller: Myra Bookman and Raggio Colby (trustees of Myra Bookman-Colby and Raggio Colby family trusts)

Buyer: George and Renee Kuriyan Wittemyer

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $880,000

Property Description: 2,467-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.3-bath condo, Unit A at Anthony Crest condominiums.

Address: 27145 Whitewood Drive E

Seller: Cody Brown

Buyer: Margaret Jane and Steven Andrew Dale

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $969,000

Property Description: 1,480-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 7.98 acres of land, Lot 25 at Whitewood subdivision – Aspen Highlands. Last sold for $450,000 in 2016.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2126

Seller: Ugo Tombolini Investments Inc.

Buyer: Grey Bull Properties II LLC

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 760-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 206 at Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $166,000 in 2016.

Address: 2400 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Patricia Ann and Kenneth F. Martino, Jr. (trustees of Patricia Ann Martino Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Elizabeth T. and Michael L. Whillock

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 1,616-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building II, Unit 103 at Norwegian Log condominiums.

Address: 33181 Wenatchi Trail and 33458 Tewa Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Marian E. and Thomas W. Griesser

Buyer: Jessica Lee Collier

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $12,500

Property Description: 0.83 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 106 at Horseback subdivision.

Address: 38605 Hidden Springs Drive, Hayden

Seller: Snapdragon Enterprises II LLC

Buyer: Logan Marienau

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $65,000

Property Description: 5 acres of dry farm land, Lot 27 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $105,000 in 2018.

Address: 1164 Longview Circle

Seller: Jill A. and John C. Waldman

Buyer: Adam G. and Emily R. Lowell

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $1,470,000

Property Description: 4,012-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Lot 12 at Longview Highlands.

Address: 367 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: M&T Drywall LLC

Buyer: David A. and Suzanna M. Bloom

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $367,700

Property Description: 0.18 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 20 at Lake Village, Phase 1, Villages of Hayden.

Address: 730 Yampa St.

Seller: Sharon Greatbatch

Buyer: Guillermo Nevett Fernandez

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 1,178-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit A3 at The Residences of Old Town condominiums. Last sold for $227,500 in 2014.

Address: 59815 Elkhorn Drive, Clark

Seller: Equity Trust Co., Sterling Trust Custodian FBO Amy Smith-Kenyon IRA and Sterling Trust Custodian FBO Douglas Kenyon Sep IRA

Buyer: Unicorn Killers Trust

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 5.01 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 4, Lot 10 at Elkhorn subdivision. Last sold for $150,000 in 2012.

Address: No address, in Steamboat Springs city limits

Seller: Dawes Family LLLP and MFLP Steamboat LLLP

Buyer: Airport Meadows LLC

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $655,200

Property Description: 12.25 acres of commercial land, 6-6-84.

Total sales: $64,952,200

Timeshares

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Robert F. and Tommye L. Beavers

Buyer: Steamboat Family Properties LLc

Date: Dec. 28, 2020

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 1/2 shared interest in and to 1,454-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building C, Unit 8 (also known as Cambridge IV) at Meadows at Eagleridge, Phase III.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Bonita and Fred Michael Valenti, Jr.

Buyer: NTE Properties LLC

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Price: $43,700

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 390-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 548 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $243,700