Routt County real estate sales total $65.1M for Dec. 25 to 31
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions totaled $65,195,900 across 65 sales for the final week of 2020, Dec. 25 to 31.
Address: 1766 Timothy Drive
Seller: Karalie E. Burch and Sidney J. Hopkins
Buyer: Lindsey and Stephen Zarlengo
Date: Dec. 28, 2020
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 2,376-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 1, Lot 18 at Whistler Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $735,000 in 2019.
Address: 452 Enterprise St., Hayden
Seller: Hayden Industrial Park LLC
Buyer: David Turner
Date: Dec. 28, 2020
Price: $51,000
Property Description: 0.435 acres of vacant, commercial land, Lot 39 at Valley View Business Park, final replat.
Address: 288 Harvest Court, Hayden
Seller: Brian K. and Kirsten S. Jarrell
Buyer: Lisa Marie and Paul Jeffrey Baker
Date: Dec. 28, 2020
Price: $333,500
Property Description: 1,820-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 6 at Golden Knolls subdivision.
Address: No address, in Oak Creek
Seller: Aaron and Torrey Howell
Buyer: Beverly and Michael A. Gable
Date: Dec. 28, 2020
Price: $30,000
Property Description: 6.29 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 59 and 80 to 85 at South Station II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $27,300 in 2017.
Address: 37165 Routt County Road 14
Seller: David and Janet Elliott Balent
Buyer: KGC Real Estate LTD
Date: Dec. 29, 2020
Price: $237,500
Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 106 at Tree Haus subdivision.
Address: 43125 Old River Lane, 43200 Old Elk Trail, 43250 Routt County Road 44 and 43350 Diamondback Way
Seller: Marabou Property LLC
Buyer: Virginia Friddell and William Appleby Kurtz
Date: Dec. 29, 2020
Price: $640,000
Property Description: 47.05 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 7 at Gerties Park, exemption replat.
Address: 2920 Village Drive
Seller: Davina and Matthew Nery
Buyer: Mark Edward Heinsohn
Date: Dec. 29, 2020
Price: $399,000
Property Description: 762-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2212 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort.
Address: 3355 Columbine Drive
Seller: Seann Dalton and Tracy Lynn Conway
Buyer: Rebecca Fitzpatrick
Date: Dec. 29, 2020
Price: $580,000
Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 605 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase III. Last sold for $420,000 in 2018.
Address: 117 E. Highland St., Oak Creek
Seller: Barbara S. and Michael F. Hogan
Buyer: John S. and Joy R. Hogan
Date: Dec. 29, 2020
Price: $210,000
Property Description: 2,152-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 1 at Boot Hill subdivision. Last sold for $250,000 in 2014.
Address: 25120 Rainbow Ridge and 32020 Mack Lane, Oak Creek
Seller: Michele D. and Robert Wakeman
Buyer: Wendy Ann Woodland
Date: Dec. 29, 2020
Price: $140,000
Property Description: 7.53 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 23 at Creek Ranch LPSE.
Address: 37045 William William
Seller: KJ2P LLC
Buyer: Lara Lester
Date: Dec. 29, 2020
Price: $1,385,000
Property Description: 3,896-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.44 acres of land, Lot 99 at Tree Haus subdivision. Last sold for $1,255,000 in 2017.
Address: 27505 Columbine Ridge
Seller: Barry L. and Linda M. Rowan (trustee of Rowan Real Estate Trust)
Buyer: Thomas E. Callahan and Kathrin C. Callahan Revocable Trust
Date: Dec. 29, 2020
Price: $622,000
Property Description: 35.02 acres of meadow/hay land, Filing 2A, Lot 6 at Big Valley Ranch subdivision.
Address: 3293 Snowflake Circle
Seller: Caryl T. and Leonard L. Goldberg
Buyer: Gordon C. Wilson and Luiza T. Wilson declaration of trusts
Date: Dec. 29, 2020
Price: $1,750,000
Property Description: 2,997-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot A at Flattops Haus townhomes.
Address: 230 W. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Seller: KG Store 1904 LLC
Buyer: AE & C LLC
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $7,200,000
Property Description: 1,978-square-foot and 4,999-square-foot markets on 1.066 acres of merchandising land, Lot 10R at Kum & Go Store No. 1904.
Address: 751 Yampa St.
Seller: 751 Yampa LLC
Buyer: SevenFiftyOne Yampa LLC
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $1,600,000
Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, retail space on 0.2 acres of office land, Lot 1 at Yampa Street subdivision. Last sold for $1,267,000 in 2013.
Address: 2012 Boulder Court
Seller: Joseph J. Beal
Buyer: Rebecca and Scott Powell
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $1,275,000
Property Description: 2,580-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lots D and E at Boulders townhomes at Male Property subdivision. Last sold for $730,000 in 2016.
Address: 43435 and 43555 Diamondback Way
Seller: Bruce D. Bernard
Buyer: Devin R. Henderson and Jodi L. Henderson Living Trust
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $625,000
Property Description: 2 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 33.1 acres of dry farm land, Filing 3, Lot 1B at Campbell Ranch subdivision.
Address: 470 Roselawn Ave., Yampa
Seller: Dani Broshar and Dustin Anderson
Buyer: Jeffrey Soeder
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 3, Lot 1 at Snowden subdivision. Last sold for $193,000 in 2016.
Address: 30835 Elk Lane
Seller: Terry A. Nixon
Buyer: Joseph and Lauren Hardisky
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $1,679,000
Property Description: 3,009-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 6.27 acres of land, Lot 3 at Steamboat Pines, replat of Samuels replat. Last sold for $330,000 in 2013.
Address: No address
Seller: Anna M. Boyer (trustee of Patrick J. Boyer family and marital trusts)
Buyer: Leigh E. and Yancey G. Rushton
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $1,042,500
Property Description: 2-5-85.
Address: 1080 Blue Sage Drive
Seller: Frederick Milton Brodie (trustee of Frederick Milton Brodie and Nancy Anne Brodie living trusts)
Buyer: Dyaln Owen Cook
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $1,075,000
Property Description: 2,932-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 2, Lot 20 at Willett Heights subdivision.
Address: 29405 Big Valley Drive
Seller: Elizabeth W. Davis
Buyer: FUMT LLC and Sabrina D. Hill
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $595,000
Property Description: 35.1 acres of vacant land, Lot 1 at Heckbert subdivision.
Address: 3051 Chinook Lane
Seller: Kevin R. Burke
Buyer: Euclid LLC
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 1,558-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Lot G at Willowbrook townhomes.
Address: No address, in North Routt close to Steamboat Lake
Seller: 2RCC LLC
Buyer: James T. and Magdalena O. Clouse
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 100 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 13-10-85 and 14-10-85.
Address: 22320 and 22516 Cheyenne Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Joe Gregory and Mignon Vandevoir Stetman (trustee of Gregory and Mignon Stetman Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Thomas P. Rashid
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $12,500
Property Description: 1.16 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 167 and 168 at Morningside subdivision.
Address: No address, outside Steamboat Springs city limits
Seller: JNK Colorado Springs LLC, KK-ST LLC and Ann and Kevin Kvols
Buyer: Wesley Fisbeck and Highland Properties 4920 LLC
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 145.84 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 6 acres of dry farm land, 4-5-85, 5-5-85 and 9-5-85.
Address: 2340 Apres Ski Way
Seller: CCCP LLC
Buyer: Cameo Holdings Trust
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $1,079,000
Property Description: 1,653-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building C, Unit C-322 at Chateau Chamonix condominiums. Last sold for $680,000 in 2017.
Address: 2620 S. Copper Frontage
Seller: Chris L. and Robin L. Haight
Buyer: TVS Holdings LLC
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $740,000
Property Description: 4.524-square-foot warehouse, Filing 2, Building B, Unit 6A at Wescoin townhome.
Address: 23975 Routt County Road 29, Oak Creek
Seller: Colorado Creek Ranch LLC
Buyer: Barbara Erdmann
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $1,300,000
Property Description: 60 acres of meadow/hay land and 94.57 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 19-5-85, 30-5-85, 24-5-86 and 25-5-86.
Address: No address
Seller: Peek Ranch LLC
Buyer: Ilene C. and Mark H. Nathanson
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $174,600
Property Description: 40 acres of vacant, residential land, 1-6-86.
Address: 39764 and 39805 Routt County Road 44
Seller: Peek Ranch LLC
Buyer: Jeffery Denit and June S. Foley
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $297,200
Property Description: 66.56 acres of single-family residential land, Lot 1 at Peek Ranch Minor LPSE.
Address: 16620 Colorado Highway 131, Nos. A and B
Seller: Yampa Valley Ranch LLC
Buyer: Whispering Willows Ranch LLC
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $5,550,000
Property Description: 400-square-foot, one-bedroom, no-bath farm/ranch residence, 1,480-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence and 3,460-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath residence on 2 acres of land with 1,317.5 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 265 acres of meadow/hay land and 23 acres of dry farm land, 1-2-85, 2-2-85, 3-2-85, 10-2-85, 11-2-85 and 12-2-85.
Address: No address, outside Steamboat Springs city limits
Seller: Margaret Louise Wilson Wisecup
Buyer: Michael Lappin and Catrion Macphail
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 64.01 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 33-5-85.
Address: 42105 Routt County Road 44
Seller: One Fifty One LLC
Buyer: CCJG Ranch LLC
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $3,330,000
Property Description: 108 acres of meadow/hay land, 33.56 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 6.1 acres of dry farm land, 29-7-85.
Address: 52500 Quaker Mountain Circle North
Seller: GG’S Properties LLC
Buyer: J&S Adventure Ranch LLC
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Price: $160,000
Property Description: 35 acres of forest/agricultural land, Lot 6 at Quaker Mountain Ranch, Phase 1.
Address: 2290 Marble Court
Seller: Steamboat Investment s LLC
Buyer: Lorraine and Philip Whetstone
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $150,000
Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant, industrial land, Lot 1 at Marblehill Industrial Park.
Address: 2270 Marble Court
Seller: Steamboat Investments LLC
Buyer: Marble Hill Warehouse LLC
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $237,500
Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant, industrial land, Lot 3 at Marblehill Industrial Park.
Address: No address, outside of Steamboat Springs city limits
Seller: Gerald R., Glenn P. and Kenneth H. Brenner, Barbara A. Poulin and Mary Beth Root
Buyer: Marian Hawley and David Landman
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $555,000
Property Description: 35.2 acres of dry farm land, 25-5-85 and Lot 2 at Brenner subdivision.
Address: 465 Tamarack Drive
Seller: Andrew C. Stewart
Buyer: Jason J. Homer
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $245,000
Property Description: 688-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit B-109 at Fish Creek Falls condominiums.
Address: 557 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Jeff and Kim Temple
Buyer: Patty P. and Paul E. Lundy
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $570,000
Property Description: 0.44 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 104 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $499,000 in 2018.
Address: 61500 Lucky Camp Lane, Clark
Seller: JBN Ventures LLC
Buyer: Teran Davis
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $444,000
Property Description: 36.29 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 4, Lot 3 at Lucky Camp, a replat of Filing 3, Lucky Camp.
Address: 39125 Routt County Road 52
Seller: Kathleen Ann Sulzner (trustee of Edd and Shari Kruse Living Trust)
Buyer: Greg Wesley Peterson
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $80,000
Property Description: 35.1 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 1 at Sunset Ranch subdivision.
Address: 662 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Colorado Mountain House LLC
Buyer: Marie Christine Newbern
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $3,400,000
Property Description: 4,928-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.68 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 116 at Sanctuary.
Address: 1310 and 1312 Blue Sage Drive
Seller: Ann C. and Scot R. Mitchell
Buyer: Margaret K. Bradbury and Christopher N. Forespring
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $1,055,000
Property Description: 2,484-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath duplex/triplex on 0.34 acres of land, Filing 3, Lot 1 at Willett Heights subdivision, resub of Block 8, Lot 14. Last sold for $510,000 in 2012.
Address: 500 Anglers Drive
Seller: Lore Johnson and NDTCO as trustee FBO Jacquelyn Cramer IRA
Buyer: Brock Carroll and Samantha Stavinoha
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $552,000
Property Description: 1,164-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 204 at Sundance Creek West condominiums. Last sold for $447,350 in 2019.
Address: 620 Anglers Drive
Seller: Amy J. R. and Christopher G. Pottinger
Buyer: Ann M. and Hanna E. Albertson
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $266,500
Property Description: 650-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 11 at Chaparral Terraces condominiums.
Address: 1801, 1823, 1835, 1885 and 1890 Elk River Plaza, Nos. 100, 102, 200, 201 and 202
Seller: Swedproperty ERP LLC
Buyer: PLP ERP LLC
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $5,500,000
Property Description: 9,477-square-foot and 9,600-square-foot office/warehouse on 7.462 acres of warehouse/storage land, 6-6-84.
Address: 1680 Copper Ridge Court, No. 102
Seller: Jamie S. and Rodney S. Rice
Buyer: Paul G. Nebel and Julieth P. Serna
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $620,000
Property Description: 1,100-square-foot, mixed-use space and 1,086-square-foot warehouse, Lot 3 at Copper Ridge Lofts. Last sold for $500,000 in 2017.
Address: 2486 Downhill Drive, Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4
Seller: Mihaich Properties LLC
Buyer: Jameauca LLC
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: 1,800-square-foot warehouse and 7,000-square-foot office/warehouse on 1.18 acres of warehouse/storage land, Lot 4 at West Acres Industrial Park subdivision.
Address: 3053 Aspen Wood Drive
Seller: Judith A. Harrington
Buyer: Andrew and Jamie Peternell
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $3,050,000
Property Description: 7,067-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.97 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 2 at Sanctuary, replat of Lots 62 to 64.
Address: 2310 Val D’Isere Circle
Seller: Ryan D. Fisher
Buyer: Craig Alan and Linda Marie Freeman
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $2,700,000
Property Description: Filing 7, Lot 2 at Ski Ranches subdivision.
Address: 38270 Hillcrest Court, Hayden
Seller: Riverfront Park Owners Association
Buyer: Sandra Jean Schneider and Douglas Alan Wesley
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $65,000
Property Description: 5.02 acres of dry farm land, Lot 20 at Hidden Springs Ranch.
Address: 2640 Anthony’s Circle
Seller: Myra Bookman and Raggio Colby (trustees of Myra Bookman-Colby and Raggio Colby family trusts)
Buyer: George and Renee Kuriyan Wittemyer
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $880,000
Property Description: 2,467-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.3-bath condo, Unit A at Anthony Crest condominiums.
Address: 27145 Whitewood Drive E
Seller: Cody Brown
Buyer: Margaret Jane and Steven Andrew Dale
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $969,000
Property Description: 1,480-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 7.98 acres of land, Lot 25 at Whitewood subdivision – Aspen Highlands. Last sold for $450,000 in 2016.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2126
Seller: Ugo Tombolini Investments Inc.
Buyer: Grey Bull Properties II LLC
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 760-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 206 at Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $166,000 in 2016.
Address: 2400 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Patricia Ann and Kenneth F. Martino, Jr. (trustees of Patricia Ann Martino Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Elizabeth T. and Michael L. Whillock
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $850,000
Property Description: 1,616-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building II, Unit 103 at Norwegian Log condominiums.
Address: 33181 Wenatchi Trail and 33458 Tewa Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Marian E. and Thomas W. Griesser
Buyer: Jessica Lee Collier
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $12,500
Property Description: 0.83 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 106 at Horseback subdivision.
Address: 38605 Hidden Springs Drive, Hayden
Seller: Snapdragon Enterprises II LLC
Buyer: Logan Marienau
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $65,000
Property Description: 5 acres of dry farm land, Lot 27 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $105,000 in 2018.
Address: 1164 Longview Circle
Seller: Jill A. and John C. Waldman
Buyer: Adam G. and Emily R. Lowell
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $1,470,000
Property Description: 4,012-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Lot 12 at Longview Highlands.
Address: 367 Lake View Road, Hayden
Seller: M&T Drywall LLC
Buyer: David A. and Suzanna M. Bloom
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $367,700
Property Description: 0.18 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 20 at Lake Village, Phase 1, Villages of Hayden.
Address: 730 Yampa St.
Seller: Sharon Greatbatch
Buyer: Guillermo Nevett Fernandez
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 1,178-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit A3 at The Residences of Old Town condominiums. Last sold for $227,500 in 2014.
Address: 59815 Elkhorn Drive, Clark
Seller: Equity Trust Co., Sterling Trust Custodian FBO Amy Smith-Kenyon IRA and Sterling Trust Custodian FBO Douglas Kenyon Sep IRA
Buyer: Unicorn Killers Trust
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $150,000
Property Description: 5.01 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 4, Lot 10 at Elkhorn subdivision. Last sold for $150,000 in 2012.
Address: No address, in Steamboat Springs city limits
Seller: Dawes Family LLLP and MFLP Steamboat LLLP
Buyer: Airport Meadows LLC
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $655,200
Property Description: 12.25 acres of commercial land, 6-6-84.
Total sales: $64,952,200
Timeshares
Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Robert F. and Tommye L. Beavers
Buyer: Steamboat Family Properties LLc
Date: Dec. 28, 2020
Price: $200,000
Property Description: 1/2 shared interest in and to 1,454-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building C, Unit 8 (also known as Cambridge IV) at Meadows at Eagleridge, Phase III.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Bonita and Fred Michael Valenti, Jr.
Buyer: NTE Properties LLC
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Price: $43,700
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 390-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 548 at The Steamboat Grand.
Total sales: $243,700
