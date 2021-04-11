Routt County real estate sales total $63M for week of March 26 to April 1
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $62,846,358 across 51 sales for week of April 2 to 8.
Address: No address, Oak Creek
Seller: Barbara C. Baker
Buyer: James M. Keating
Date: April 2, 2021
Price: $18,000
Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Block 11, Lots 29 and 30 at First Addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 33550 Rushing Water Lane
Seller: Scouty Daze LLC
Buyer: Shawn Arthur Jenkins Living Trust
Date: April 2, 2021
Price: $11,150,000
Property Description: 11,247-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 7 1/2-bath residence on 70.19 acres of agricultural grazing land, Parcel 9 at Storm Mountain Ranch. Last sold for $3,850,000 in 2004.
Address: 33275 Tatanka Court
Seller: Colorado O’Shea Land Title LLC
Buyer: Jack L. and Mary L. McClanahan
Date: April 2, 2021
Price: $1,050,000
Property Description: 10.05 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Petrie Minor Development Subdivision Exemption Amendment. Last sold for $725,000 in 2010.
Address: 1707 Natches Way
Seller: Gregory G. and Mary A. Knoll
Buyer: Natches Way LLC
Date: April 2, 2021
Price: $2,400,000
Property Description: 4,845-square-foot, three-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 2 at Natches Ridge Townhomes. Last sold for $1,845,000 in 2007.
Address: 2700 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Christopher P. and Tracey D. Ernst
Buyer: Michael J. Fibiger and Tristen A. Rogers
Date: April 2, 2021
Price: $625,000
Property Description: 1,093-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit N21 at Terraces Condo – North Tower. Last sold for $396,000 in 2019.
Address: 1950 Curve Court
Seller: J. Mark Halvorson
Buyer: FV Basecamp LLC
Date: April 2, 2021
Price: $725,000
Property Description: 0.889 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 2 at Worldwest Subdivision. Last sold for $21,014 in 2017.
Address: 1458 Bangtail Way
Seller: GMP Wildhorse Vertical LLC
Buyer: Christopher Lake Erickson and Jillian Ann Slattery
Date: April 2, 2021
Price: $1,595,000
Property Description: Unit 1A at Traverse at Wildhorse Meadows Condominium.
Address: 2700 Village Drive
Seller: Charles E. and Shannon M. Weisbecker
Buyer: Julia Ann Schultz Trust, Scott G. King
Date: April 2, 2021
Price: $695,000
Property Description: 1,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 201, Building D at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase III. Last sold for $203,000 in 1995.
Address: 746 Mountain Vista Circle
Seller: Deanna R. Manthei
Buyer: Jenny Urice
Date: April 2, 2021
Price: $664,000
Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 54 at Mountain Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $256,000 in 2004.
Address: 3122 Aspen Wood Lane
Seller: Cynthia A. and Daniel G. Wiles
Buyer: Anne and Matt Talley
Date: April 2, 2021
Price: $2,400,000
Property Description: 3,733-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 78 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $1,875,000 in 2008.
Address: 1880 Loggers Lane
Seller: Loggers Lane EF LLC
Buyer: Be A Goldfish LLC
Date: April 5, 2021
Price: $670,000
Property Description: 2,400-square-foot commercial condo, Building 1880, Unit F at Loggers Lane Commercial Center. Last sold for $550,000 in 2013.
Address: 21015 Palomino Way
Seller: Jason C. and Jenny B. Nettles
Buyer: Saskia and Wesley Thompson
Date: April 5, 2021
Price: $490,000
Property Description: 2,570-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.49 acres of land, Lot 74 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $403,000 in 2017.
Address: 130 North Spruce Street, Hayden
Seller: Lisa Marie and Richard Jacob Evans
Buyer: Leigh Ann Oxford and Deborah Smith
Date: April 5, 2021
Price: $315,000
Property Description: 2,072-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 9, Lots 14 and 15 at Walker’s 1st Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $225,000 in 2016.
Address: 189 South Sixth Street, Hayden
Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC
Buyer: Justin Sonnentag and Courtney Vantubbergen
Date: April 5, 2021
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 10 at Creek View Townhomes Phase 2.
Address: 29500 Routt County Road 179
Seller: Suzanne E. Casart
Buyer: Nerissa and Nicholas L. Moore
Date: April 5, 2021
Price: $160,000
Property Description: 35.38 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 7 at Crawford Ranch. Last sold for $200,000 in 2005.
Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Deanna L. and John R. McCarthy
Buyer: Janene McCabe and Bruce Snyder
Date: April 5, 2021
Price: $789,000
Property Description: 1,350-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit B-10 at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo Phase II. Last sold for $500,000 in 2012.
Address: 514 Buena Vista Court
Seller: Ann E., Anne M. and Benjamin Barbier
Buyer: Jacob Marshall
Date: April 5, 2021
Price: $690,000
Property Description: 2,109-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lots B and C at Buena Vista Chalet at Buena Vista Court. Last sold for $320,000 in 2003.
Address: 1305 Harwig Circle
Seller: Mark C. Robinson
Buyer: Hailey Nicole Aragon, Lori and Ricky Ham
Date: April 5, 2021
Price: $665,000
Property Description: 1,935-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at Aspen Meadow Townhomes. Last sold for $360,000 in 2001.
Address: 26015 Vista Valley Court
Seller: Greg K. and Jean B. Barnard
Buyer: Elizabeth J. and John S. Zimpel
Date: April 6, 2021
Price: $2,750,000
Property Description: 6,432-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 46.03 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 3A at Sleeping Giant Estates. Last sold for $440,000 in 2001.
Address: 41070 Routt County Road 44
Seller: Judith V. and Ronald T. Cummins
Buyer: Brian Christopher Easley and Samantha Taylor McKinley
Date: April 6, 2021
Price: $1,525,000
Property Description: 3,315-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath residence with outlying structures on 26.92 acres of agricultural grazing and dry farm land, Lot 2 at Farnsworth Minor Development Subdivision. Last sold for $1,350,000 in 2017.
Address: 23375 Postrider Trail
Seller: JoAnne H. and Robert D. Stack
Buyer: Saltbox Custom Homes Inc.
Date: April 6, 2021
Price: $87,000
Property Description: 0.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 22 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
Address: 898 Dougherty Road
Seller: Denise Lynn Martinez
Buyer: Dale E. and Maria Bryant
Date: April 6, 2021
Price: $699,000
Property Description: 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.034 acres of land, Parcel B, Lot 9 at River Place Subdivision. Last sold for $390,000 in 2015.
Address: 23370 Postrider Trail, 23430 Division Drive
Seller: Faith A. and Jeff R. Sebby
Buyer: Saltbox Custom Homes Inc.
Date: April 6, 2021
Price: $51,875
Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 45 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $29,500 in 2014.
Address: 260 Storm Peak Court
Seller: Flood Harrow Living Trust
Buyer: Janet and Kenton Foutty
Date: April 6, 2021
Price: $2,194,000
Property Description: 3,642-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 15 at Storm Mountain Reserve. Last sold for $1,241,500 in 2017.
Address: 2933 Mountaineer Circle
Seller: Elizabeth F. Helmer Revocable Trust
Buyer: Christopher P. and Tracey D. Ernst
Date: April 6, 2021
Price: $1,503,500
Property Description: 2,942-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 4B at Mountaineer at Steamboat Phase 3. Last sold for $918,000 in 2015.
Address: 2505 Liftline Way, 2672 Ridge Road
Seller: Karen E. and William T. Pitts
Buyer: Jessica Henry and Ken Waitz
Date: April 7, 2021
Price: $695,000
Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 17 at Rendezvous Trails Subdivision. Last sold for $170,000 in 1996.
Address: 944 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Nancie M. Campbell and Mark F. Gorman
Buyer: Mazdak Arabi and Sybil Elizabeth Sharvelle
Date: April 7, 2021
Price: $520,000
Property Description: 0.61 acres of residential vacant land, Filing No. 3, Lot 40 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $495,000 in 2007.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Robert E. Franklin
Buyer: M37 LLC
Date: April 7, 2021
Price: $635,000
Property Description: 1,360-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 304, Building C at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $304,000 in 2007.
Address: 25565 Whetstone Lane
Seller: Brian C. Easley and Samantha T. McKinley
Buyer: James G. Armstrong and Alice M. Olsen
Date: April 7, 2021
Price: $937,500
Property Description: 2,001-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath residence on 17.05 acres of agricultural meadow hay and grazing land, Lot 33 at Creek Ranch. Last sold for $155,000 in 2015.
Address: 24105 Routt County Road 14
Seller: Deziel Investments II LLC
Buyer: Ingrid M. and Jason A. Wildt
Date: April 7, 2021
Price: $429,000
Property Description: 37.09 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 1 at Billy Kidd Ranch. Last sold for $350,000 in 2006.
Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Judy A. and Robert L. Rosso
Buyer: Ashley and Tanguy Cayla
Date: April 7, 2021
Price: $299,000
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $97,200 in 2013.
Address: 2690 Alpenglow Way
Seller: John M. and Veselka G. Palmer
Buyer: Laura Ashley McLain and Jerry Carl Schmeil Jr.
Date: April 7, 2021
Price: $285,000
Property Description: 0.25 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2A at Alpenglow Subdivision, Lot 2 Replat.
Address: 23445 Routt County Road 13
Seller: Broken Bone Ranch LTD LLLP
Buyer: Windier Homestead I, II, III, IV, V, VI LLC
Date: April 7, 2021
Price: $5,857,000
Property Description: 2,184-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch and 1,196-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch with outlying structures on 1,072.9 acres of agricultural meadow hay and grazing land. Last sold for $1,500,000 in 2007.
Address: 2944 Heavenly View
Seller: Blake Family Trust
Buyer: John A. Coombs and Emily B. Hallquist
Date: April 7, 2021
Price: $3,200,000
Property Description: 4,338-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 1.08 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 124 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $550,000 in 2014.
Address: 43600 Old Elk Trail
Seller: Kathleen H. and Rocco A. Laterzo
Buyer: Suzanne K. and Thomas W. Bremer
Date: April 7, 2021
Price: $2,074,270
Property Description: 5,960-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 35.01 acres of land, Lot 4A (Replat Parcel 4) at Campbell Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $140,000 in 1993.
Address: No address
Seller: James M. Madsen
Buyer: Jeffrey Bohlen and Dana B. Morton
Date: April 7, 2021
Price: $120,000
Property Description: 6.03 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Vista Meadows Subdivision.
Address: 2400 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Colorado Series A Separate Series of E5 Real Estate LLC, Jason M. and Kimberly Snell
Buyer: Rana Rojo Partners LP
Date: April 7, 2021
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 2,112-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 103, Building 1 at Norwegian Log Condo. Last sold for $580,000 in 2015.
Address: 23525 Crescent Way
Seller: Margaret Mary Wuest
Buyer: Jennifer L. and Tad T. Hayashi, Janice A. Rigmaiden
Date: April 7, 2021
Price: $234,000
Property Description: 5.01 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Youngs Creek Estates. Last sold for $157,500 in 2001.
Address: 2025 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Robert Simpson and Shaune Adele Stewart
Buyer: Heather L. and Scott K. Fitzgerald
Date: April 7, 2021
Price: $454,500
Property Description: Unit 303, Building 300 at Timber Run Condo. Last sold for $182,000 in 2013.
Address: 21575 Second Avenue, Milner
Seller: Robert E. Zibell
Buyer: Taylor and Webb Pickrel
Date: April 7, 2021
Price: $577,000
Property Description: 2,314-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Block 10, Lot B at Milner Replat, Lots 14 through 17. Last sold for $65,000 in 2004.
Address: 26725 Wooly Chaps Lane
Seller: Alex Brewer Company LLLP
Buyer: DGNG 144 LLC
Date: April 8, 2021
Price: $1,237,000
Property Description: 7.4 acres of agricultural grazing land, Marabou Filing No. 1, Homestead E7. Last sold for $998,500 in 2011.
Address: 26935 Beaver Canyon Drive
Seller: Ian Broden and Amanda Jeffres
Buyer: Angeline R. Nelson
Date: April 8, 2021
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 1,744-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.58 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 344 at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $310,000 in 2015.
Address: 34 Cedar Court
Seller: Sarah Lynn Ball, Sarah Lynn Farmer
Buyer: Orlando Rodriguez
Date: April 8, 20221
Price: $362,500
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CE 34, Building 8 at Whistler Village Townhomes, Phases II. Last sold for $255,000 in 2017.
Address: 26720 Neptune Place
Seller: Katherine M. and Paul Zaleski
Buyer: Ryan T. Luttrell and Nathan Z. Strokan
Date: April 8, 2021
Price: $45,000
Property Description: 1.26 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 248 at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $24,000 in 2013.
Address: 724 North Grand Street
Seller: Alpine Rose B&B LLC
Buyer: 724 Grand LLC
Date: April 8, 2021
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: 4,370-square-foot, seven-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Lots 1, 3, 4, 5 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,050,000 in 2004.
Address: 33080 and 33060 Thoroughbred Trail
Seller: Dwan G. and William H. Esco
Buyer: Kate Elizabeth and Kelly Morris Wright
Date: April 8, 2021
Price: $799,000
Property Description: 4,486-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 5.075 acres of land, Lot 1 at Arroyada Subdivision and Lot 29 at High Cross at Stagecoach.
Address: 31470 Deer Park Court
Seller: Barbara M. and William T. Sullivan
Buyer: Brittanny Havard
Date: April 8, 2021
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 5.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Deer Park Road Subdivision.
Address: 243 Seventh Street, 705 Pine Street
Seller: JMC Oak Street LLC
Buyer: MWD Holdings LLC
Date: April 8, 2021
Price: $975,000
Property Description: 1,068-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 7, Lot 1 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $540,000 in 2017.
Address: 702 Oak St.
Seller: JMC Oak Street LLC
Buyer: MWD Holdings LLC
Date: April 8, 2021
Price: $1,699,213
Property Description: Block 7, Lots 11 and 12 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,265,000 in 2007.
Address: 23625 Routt County Road
Seller: South Hunt Creek Ranch LLC
Buyer: Windler Homestead I, II, III, IV, V, VI LLC
Date: April 8, 2021
Price: $3,640,000
Property Description: SEC 11-2-86, 14-2-86, 15-2-86.
Total: $62,786,358
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: William R. Bintzer and Jill N. Lerner
Buyer: Rajyalakshmi and Sankar R. Chava
Date: April 2, 2021
Price: $60,000
Property Description: Quarter Share Estate II in and to a 1,327-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 618 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.
Total: $60,000
