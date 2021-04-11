 Routt County real estate sales total $63M for week of March 26 to April 1 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $63M for week of March 26 to April 1

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $62,846,358 across 51 sales for week of April 2 to 8.

 

Address: No address, Oak Creek

Seller: Barbara C. Baker

Buyer: James M. Keating

Date: April 2, 2021

Price: $18,000

Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Block 11, Lots 29 and 30 at First Addition to Oak Creek.

 

Address: 33550 Rushing Water Lane

Seller: Scouty Daze LLC

Buyer: Shawn Arthur Jenkins Living Trust

Date: April 2, 2021

Price: $11,150,000

Property Description: 11,247-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 7 1/2-bath residence on 70.19 acres of agricultural grazing land, Parcel 9 at Storm Mountain Ranch. Last sold for $3,850,000 in 2004.

 

Address: 33275 Tatanka Court

Seller: Colorado O’Shea Land Title LLC

Buyer: Jack L. and Mary L. McClanahan

Date: April 2, 2021

Price: $1,050,000

Property Description: 10.05 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Petrie Minor Development Subdivision Exemption Amendment. Last sold for $725,000 in 2010.

 

Address: 1707 Natches Way

Seller: Gregory G. and Mary A. Knoll

Buyer: Natches Way LLC

Date: April 2, 2021

Price: $2,400,000

Property Description: 4,845-square-foot, three-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 2 at Natches Ridge Townhomes. Last sold for $1,845,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 2700 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Christopher P. and Tracey D. Ernst

Buyer: Michael J. Fibiger and Tristen A. Rogers

Date: April 2, 2021

Price: $625,000

Property Description: 1,093-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit N21 at Terraces Condo – North Tower. Last sold for $396,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 1950 Curve Court

Seller: J. Mark Halvorson

Buyer: FV Basecamp LLC

Date: April 2, 2021

Price: $725,000

Property Description: 0.889 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 2 at Worldwest Subdivision. Last sold for $21,014 in 2017.

 

Address: 1458 Bangtail Way

Seller: GMP Wildhorse Vertical LLC

Buyer: Christopher Lake Erickson and Jillian Ann Slattery

Date: April 2, 2021

Price: $1,595,000

Property Description: Unit 1A at Traverse at Wildhorse Meadows Condominium.

 

Address: 2700 Village Drive

Seller: Charles E. and Shannon M. Weisbecker

Buyer: Julia Ann Schultz Trust, Scott G. King

Date: April 2, 2021

Price: $695,000

Property Description: 1,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 201, Building D at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase III. Last sold for $203,000 in 1995.

 

Address: 746 Mountain Vista Circle

Seller: Deanna R. Manthei

Buyer: Jenny Urice

Date: April 2, 2021

Price: $664,000

Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 54 at Mountain Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $256,000 in 2004.

 

Address: 3122 Aspen Wood Lane

Seller: Cynthia A. and Daniel G. Wiles

Buyer: Anne and Matt Talley

Date: April 2, 2021

Price: $2,400,000

Property Description: 3,733-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 78 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $1,875,000 in 2008.

 

Address: 1880 Loggers Lane

Seller: Loggers Lane EF LLC

Buyer: Be A Goldfish LLC

Date: April 5, 2021

Price: $670,000

Property Description: 2,400-square-foot commercial condo, Building 1880, Unit F at Loggers Lane Commercial Center. Last sold for $550,000 in 2013.

 

Address: 21015 Palomino Way

Seller: Jason C. and Jenny B. Nettles

Buyer: Saskia and Wesley Thompson

Date: April 5, 2021

Price: $490,000

Property Description: 2,570-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.49 acres of land, Lot 74 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $403,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 130 North Spruce Street, Hayden

Seller: Lisa Marie and Richard Jacob Evans

Buyer: Leigh Ann Oxford and Deborah Smith

Date: April 5, 2021

Price: $315,000

Property Description: 2,072-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 9, Lots 14 and 15 at Walker’s 1st Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $225,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 189 South Sixth Street, Hayden

Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC

Buyer: Justin Sonnentag and Courtney Vantubbergen

Date: April 5, 2021

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 10 at Creek View Townhomes Phase 2.

 

Address: 29500 Routt County Road 179

Seller: Suzanne E. Casart

Buyer: Nerissa and Nicholas L. Moore

Date: April 5, 2021

Price: $160,000

Property Description: 35.38 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 7 at Crawford Ranch. Last sold for $200,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Deanna L. and John R. McCarthy

Buyer: Janene McCabe and Bruce Snyder

Date: April 5, 2021

Price: $789,000

Property Description: 1,350-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit B-10 at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo Phase II. Last sold for $500,000 in 2012.

 

Address: 514 Buena Vista Court

Seller: Ann E., Anne M. and Benjamin Barbier

Buyer: Jacob Marshall

Date: April 5, 2021

Price: $690,000

Property Description: 2,109-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lots B and C at Buena Vista Chalet at Buena Vista Court. Last sold for $320,000 in 2003.

 

Address: 1305 Harwig Circle

Seller: Mark C. Robinson

Buyer: Hailey Nicole Aragon, Lori and Ricky Ham

Date: April 5, 2021

Price: $665,000

Property Description: 1,935-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at Aspen Meadow Townhomes. Last sold for $360,000 in 2001.

 

Address: 26015 Vista Valley Court

Seller: Greg K. and Jean B. Barnard

Buyer: Elizabeth J. and John S. Zimpel

Date: April 6, 2021

Price: $2,750,000

Property Description: 6,432-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 46.03 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 3A at Sleeping Giant Estates. Last sold for $440,000 in 2001.

 

Address: 41070 Routt County Road 44

Seller: Judith V. and Ronald T. Cummins

Buyer: Brian Christopher Easley and Samantha Taylor McKinley

Date: April 6, 2021

Price: $1,525,000

Property Description: 3,315-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath residence with outlying structures on 26.92 acres of agricultural grazing and dry farm land, Lot 2 at Farnsworth Minor Development Subdivision. Last sold for $1,350,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 23375 Postrider Trail

Seller: JoAnne H. and Robert D. Stack

Buyer: Saltbox Custom Homes Inc.

Date: April 6, 2021

Price: $87,000

Property Description: 0.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 22 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.

 

Address: 898 Dougherty Road

Seller: Denise Lynn Martinez

Buyer: Dale E. and Maria Bryant

Date: April 6, 2021

Price: $699,000

Property Description: 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.034 acres of land, Parcel B, Lot 9 at River Place Subdivision. Last sold for $390,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 23370 Postrider Trail, 23430 Division Drive

Seller: Faith A. and Jeff R. Sebby

Buyer: Saltbox Custom Homes Inc.

Date: April 6, 2021

Price: $51,875

Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 45 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $29,500 in 2014.

 

Address: 260 Storm Peak Court

Seller: Flood Harrow Living Trust

Buyer: Janet and Kenton Foutty

Date: April 6, 2021

Price: $2,194,000

Property Description: 3,642-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 15 at Storm Mountain Reserve. Last sold for $1,241,500 in 2017.

 

Address: 2933 Mountaineer Circle

Seller: Elizabeth F. Helmer Revocable Trust

Buyer: Christopher P. and Tracey D. Ernst

Date: April 6, 2021

Price: $1,503,500

Property Description: 2,942-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 4B at Mountaineer at Steamboat Phase 3. Last sold for $918,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 2505 Liftline Way, 2672 Ridge Road

Seller: Karen E. and William T. Pitts

Buyer: Jessica Henry and Ken Waitz

Date: April 7, 2021

Price: $695,000

Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 17 at Rendezvous Trails Subdivision. Last sold for $170,000 in 1996.

 

Address: 944 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Nancie M. Campbell and Mark F. Gorman

Buyer: Mazdak Arabi and Sybil Elizabeth Sharvelle

Date: April 7, 2021

Price: $520,000

Property Description: 0.61 acres of residential vacant land, Filing No. 3, Lot 40 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $495,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Robert E. Franklin

Buyer: M37 LLC

Date: April 7, 2021

Price: $635,000

Property Description: 1,360-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 304, Building C at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $304,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 25565 Whetstone Lane

Seller: Brian C. Easley and Samantha T. McKinley

Buyer: James G. Armstrong and Alice M. Olsen

Date: April 7, 2021

Price: $937,500

Property Description: 2,001-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath residence on 17.05 acres of agricultural meadow hay and grazing land, Lot 33 at Creek Ranch. Last sold for $155,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 24105 Routt County Road 14

Seller: Deziel Investments II LLC

Buyer: Ingrid M. and Jason A. Wildt

Date: April 7, 2021

Price: $429,000

Property Description: 37.09 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 1 at Billy Kidd Ranch. Last sold for $350,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Judy A. and Robert L. Rosso

Buyer: Ashley and Tanguy Cayla

Date: April 7, 2021

Price: $299,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $97,200 in 2013.

 

Address: 2690 Alpenglow Way

Seller: John M. and Veselka G. Palmer

Buyer: Laura Ashley McLain and Jerry Carl Schmeil Jr.

Date: April 7, 2021

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 0.25 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2A at Alpenglow Subdivision, Lot 2 Replat.

 

Address: 23445 Routt County Road 13

Seller: Broken Bone Ranch LTD LLLP

Buyer: Windier Homestead I, II, III, IV, V, VI LLC

Date: April 7, 2021

Price: $5,857,000

Property Description: 2,184-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch and 1,196-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch with outlying structures on 1,072.9 acres of agricultural meadow hay and grazing land. Last sold for $1,500,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 2944 Heavenly View

Seller: Blake Family Trust

Buyer: John A. Coombs and Emily B. Hallquist

Date: April 7, 2021

Price: $3,200,000

Property Description: 4,338-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 1.08 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 124 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $550,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 43600 Old Elk Trail

Seller: Kathleen H. and Rocco A. Laterzo

Buyer: Suzanne K. and Thomas W. Bremer

Date: April 7, 2021

Price: $2,074,270

Property Description: 5,960-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 35.01 acres of land, Lot 4A (Replat Parcel 4) at Campbell Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $140,000 in 1993.

 

Address: No address

Seller: James M. Madsen

Buyer: Jeffrey Bohlen and Dana B. Morton

Date: April 7, 2021

Price: $120,000

Property Description: 6.03 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Vista Meadows Subdivision.

 

Address: 2400 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Colorado Series A Separate Series of E5 Real Estate LLC, Jason M. and Kimberly Snell

Buyer: Rana Rojo Partners LP

Date: April 7, 2021

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 2,112-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 103, Building 1 at Norwegian Log Condo. Last sold for $580,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 23525 Crescent Way

Seller: Margaret Mary Wuest

Buyer: Jennifer L. and Tad T. Hayashi, Janice A. Rigmaiden

Date: April 7, 2021

Price: $234,000

Property Description: 5.01 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Youngs Creek Estates. Last sold for $157,500 in 2001.

 

Address: 2025 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Robert Simpson and Shaune Adele Stewart

Buyer: Heather L. and Scott K. Fitzgerald

Date: April 7, 2021

Price: $454,500

Property Description: Unit 303, Building 300 at Timber Run Condo. Last sold for $182,000 in 2013.

 

Address: 21575 Second Avenue, Milner

Seller: Robert E. Zibell

Buyer: Taylor and Webb Pickrel

Date: April 7, 2021

Price: $577,000

Property Description: 2,314-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Block 10, Lot B at Milner Replat, Lots 14 through 17. Last sold for $65,000 in 2004.

 

Address: 26725 Wooly Chaps Lane

Seller: Alex Brewer Company LLLP

Buyer: DGNG 144 LLC

Date: April 8, 2021

Price: $1,237,000

Property Description: 7.4 acres of agricultural grazing land, Marabou Filing No. 1, Homestead E7. Last sold for $998,500 in 2011.

 

Address: 26935 Beaver Canyon Drive

Seller: Ian Broden and Amanda Jeffres

Buyer: Angeline R. Nelson

Date: April 8, 2021

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 1,744-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.58 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 344 at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $310,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 34 Cedar Court

Seller: Sarah Lynn Ball, Sarah Lynn Farmer

Buyer: Orlando Rodriguez

Date: April 8, 20221

Price: $362,500

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CE 34, Building 8 at Whistler Village Townhomes, Phases II. Last sold for $255,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 26720 Neptune Place

Seller: Katherine M. and Paul Zaleski

Buyer: Ryan T. Luttrell and Nathan Z. Strokan

Date: April 8, 2021

Price: $45,000

Property Description: 1.26 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 248 at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $24,000 in 2013.

 

Address: 724 North Grand Street

Seller: Alpine Rose B&B LLC

Buyer: 724 Grand LLC

Date: April 8, 2021

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 4,370-square-foot, seven-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Lots 1, 3, 4, 5 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,050,000 in 2004.

 

Address: 33080 and 33060 Thoroughbred Trail

Seller: Dwan G. and William H. Esco

Buyer: Kate Elizabeth and Kelly Morris Wright

Date: April 8, 2021

Price: $799,000

Property Description: 4,486-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 5.075 acres of land, Lot 1 at Arroyada Subdivision and Lot 29 at High Cross at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 31470 Deer Park Court

Seller: Barbara M. and William T. Sullivan

Buyer: Brittanny Havard

Date: April 8, 2021

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 5.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Deer Park Road Subdivision.

 

Address: 243 Seventh Street, 705 Pine Street

Seller: JMC Oak Street LLC

Buyer: MWD Holdings LLC

Date: April 8, 2021

Price: $975,000

Property Description: 1,068-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 7, Lot 1 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $540,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 702 Oak St.

Seller: JMC Oak Street LLC

Buyer: MWD Holdings LLC

Date: April 8, 2021

Price: $1,699,213

Property Description: Block 7, Lots 11 and 12 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,265,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 23625 Routt County Road

Seller: South Hunt Creek Ranch LLC

Buyer: Windler Homestead I, II, III, IV, V, VI LLC

Date: April 8, 2021

Price: $3,640,000

Property Description: SEC 11-2-86, 14-2-86, 15-2-86.

Total: $62,786,358

 

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: William R. Bintzer and Jill N. Lerner

Buyer: Rajyalakshmi and Sankar R. Chava

Date: April 2, 2021

Price: $60,000

Property Description: Quarter Share Estate II in and to a 1,327-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 618 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

Total: $60,000

