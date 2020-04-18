Routt County real estate sales total $6.9M for April 10 to 16, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $6,886,400 across 10 sales for the week of April 10 to 16.

Address: 1295 Conestoga Circle

Seller: E. Trent and Kathy M. Dietrich

Buyer: William E. Blackwell III

Date: April 10, 2020

Price: $169,900

Property Description: 0.33 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 3, Lot 3 at Bettger subdivision.

Address: 25310 Rainbow Ridge, Oak Creek

Seller: George V. and Jo Ann Ranta

Buyer: Jennie and Randy Hoff

Date: April 10, 2020

Price: $157,000

Property Description: 7.48 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 31 at Creek Ranch.

Address: 1875 Hunters Drive

Seller: Alfreda Jean Ruething White (trustee of Alfreda Jean Ruething White Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Stephanie M. and William B. Pass

Date: April 13, 2020

Price: $794,000

Property Description: 2,526-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at Summit townhomes at Bear Creek.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Address: 700 Yampa St.

Seller: Alexandra C. Wilhelm

Buyer: Comanche Farms Inc.

Date: April 13, 2020

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 594-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A301 at Howelsen Place condominiums.

Address: No address, near Hayden

Seller: Burdette W. Holmes and Susann G. Remington (trustees of Burdette W. Holmes Trust)

Buyer: Robert J. Smith Living Trust

Date: April 13, 2020

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 80.73 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 1B at 480 Ranch subdivision.

Address: 1787 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC

Buyer: Jessica Exley and Joseph Michael Hoover

Date: April 15, 2020

Price: $245,000

Property Description: 0.169 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 60 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 36120 Quarry Ridge Road

Seller: Barbara and Dale Morrison

Buyer: Pioneer Trust II

Date: April 15, 2020

Price: $3,500,000

Property Description: 7,777-square-foot, six-bedroom, eight-bath, single-family residence on 2.76 acres of land, Lot 36 at Dakota Ridge subdivision.

Address: 20700 Hideaway Lane, Oak Creek

Seller: Amina Quargnali and David Diehl

Buyer: Kevin J. and Roberta I. Wild

Date: April 15, 2020

Price: $160,000

Property Description: 6.37 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot B at Woodland Retreat subdivision.

Address: 1714 Alpine Vista Court

Seller: Steven V. Barton, Jamie J. Hobbs and Jamie J. Wells

Buyer: David Eric Hirst and Patricia Joyce Webb

Date: April 16, 2020

Price: $875,000

Property Description: 2,501-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Alpine Vista townhomes.

Address: 31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Clarice V. Hubbell and Dustin H. Atkinson

Buyer: Joseph Mostowy

Date: April 16, 2020

Price: $260,500

Property Description: 885-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 402 at Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $140,000 in 2014.

Total sales: $6,886,400