Routt County real estate sales total $6.9M for April 10 to 16, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $6,886,400 across 10 sales for the week of April 10 to 16.
Address: 1295 Conestoga Circle
Seller: E. Trent and Kathy M. Dietrich
Buyer: William E. Blackwell III
Date: April 10, 2020
Price: $169,900
Property Description: 0.33 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 3, Lot 3 at Bettger subdivision.
Address: 25310 Rainbow Ridge, Oak Creek
Seller: George V. and Jo Ann Ranta
Buyer: Jennie and Randy Hoff
Date: April 10, 2020
Price: $157,000
Property Description: 7.48 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 31 at Creek Ranch.
Address: 1875 Hunters Drive
Seller: Alfreda Jean Ruething White (trustee of Alfreda Jean Ruething White Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Stephanie M. and William B. Pass
Date: April 13, 2020
Price: $794,000
Property Description: 2,526-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot B at Summit townhomes at Bear Creek.
Address: 700 Yampa St.
Seller: Alexandra C. Wilhelm
Buyer: Comanche Farms Inc.
Date: April 13, 2020
Price: $415,000
Property Description: 594-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A301 at Howelsen Place condominiums.
Address: No address, near Hayden
Seller: Burdette W. Holmes and Susann G. Remington (trustees of Burdette W. Holmes Trust)
Buyer: Robert J. Smith Living Trust
Date: April 13, 2020
Price: $310,000
Property Description: 80.73 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 1B at 480 Ranch subdivision.
Address: 1787 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC
Buyer: Jessica Exley and Joseph Michael Hoover
Date: April 15, 2020
Price: $245,000
Property Description: 0.169 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 60 at Sunlight subdivision.
Address: 36120 Quarry Ridge Road
Seller: Barbara and Dale Morrison
Buyer: Pioneer Trust II
Date: April 15, 2020
Price: $3,500,000
Property Description: 7,777-square-foot, six-bedroom, eight-bath, single-family residence on 2.76 acres of land, Lot 36 at Dakota Ridge subdivision.
Address: 20700 Hideaway Lane, Oak Creek
Seller: Amina Quargnali and David Diehl
Buyer: Kevin J. and Roberta I. Wild
Date: April 15, 2020
Price: $160,000
Property Description: 6.37 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot B at Woodland Retreat subdivision.
Address: 1714 Alpine Vista Court
Seller: Steven V. Barton, Jamie J. Hobbs and Jamie J. Wells
Buyer: David Eric Hirst and Patricia Joyce Webb
Date: April 16, 2020
Price: $875,000
Property Description: 2,501-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Alpine Vista townhomes.
Address: 31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Clarice V. Hubbell and Dustin H. Atkinson
Buyer: Joseph Mostowy
Date: April 16, 2020
Price: $260,500
Property Description: 885-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 402 at Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $140,000 in 2014.
Total sales: $6,886,400
