 Routt County real estate sales total $59M for week of Oct. 8 to 14 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $59M for week of Oct. 8 to 14

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $58,954,400 across 53 sales for the week of Oct. 8 to 14.

 

Address: 33017 Maricopa Trail, 33021 Maricopa Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Anton G. and Donna L. Stich

Buyer: Pamela K. and Robert L. Gates

Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Price: $1,425,000

Property Description: 4,311-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence with outlying structures on residential land, Lots 5-7 at Horseback at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 32750 Routt County Road 14

Seller: 32750 RCR 14 LLC

Buyer: RHR Properties LLC

Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Price: $4,150,000

Property Description: 7,146-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence with outlying structures on 53 acres of land, SEC 17-5-84. Last sold for $1,837,500 in 2015.

 

Address: 1161 Soda Ridge Way

Seller: John R. H. Fielding

Buyer: Susan W. and Thomas C. Jones

Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Price: $1,775,000

Property Description: 7,052-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Lots 10-11, Block 11 at Original Addition to Steamboat Springs.

 

Address: 1825 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Brenda Lee and Horace Lee Schneider Jr.

Buyer: Carl S. and Peggy Petersen

Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Price: $1,095,000

Property Description: 1,434-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 3109 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $445,000 in 2002.

 

Address: 446 Yampa St.

Seller: Riverview-Yampa Development LLC

Buyer: Huffman Holdings & Investments LLC

Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Price: $7,400,000

Property Description: 1.103 acres of vacant commercial land, Downtown Riverview Filing No 2, Lot C1-1, C1-2, C1-3, C1-5, C1-6; 0.443 acres of vacant commercial land, Downtown Riverview Subdivision Lots C5, C6.

 

Address: 2841 Timber Lane

Seller: Michael L. and Sara A. Luetkemeyer

Buyer: Stephanie P. and William A. Faunce

Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Price: $1,610,000

Property Description: 2,276-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 1, Building 6 at Cross Timbers at Steamboat. Last sold for $850,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 274 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Cole Grassmick and Katherine Hoffmann

Buyer: Karen F. Connell

Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Price: $499,000

Property Description: 1,942-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Lot 12 at Yampa View Estates. Last sold for $285,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Gary and Sharon Sequeira

Buyer: James Quirk

Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Price: $335,000

Property Description: 796-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 631 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $255,000 in 2016.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Colorado Corona Ranch LLC

Buyer: Mitchell H. Bock

Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Price: $675,000

Property Description: SECS 6-3-89 and 31-4-89.

 

Address: 2657 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Alan and Traegan Strope

Buyer: Alan, Hans and Lisa Kromanaker

Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Price: $630,500

Property Description: 2,119-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 3, Building C at Herbage Townhouse Condo. Last sold for $305,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Timothy S. Justice

Buyer: Debra Vigil

Date: Oct. 11, 2021

Price: $237,500

Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 7, Building 3 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $161,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 2525 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: David and Rebecka Grabowski

Buyer: Judy J. and Thoda T. Pilmer

Date: Oct. 11, 2021

Price: $590,000

Property Description: 1,025-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4302 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condo. Last sold for $295,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 15 Sequoia Court

Seller: SBSWW LLC

Buyer: Aneta A. and Mateusz Rudzinski

Date: Oct. 11, 2021

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot SE 15 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase II. Last sold for $71,000 in 1994.

 

Address: 608 Meadowbrook Circle

Seller: Meadowbrook Circle LLC

Buyer: David K. and Martha H. Boone

Date: Oct. 11, 2021

Price: $2,510,000

Property Description: 4,143-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 42 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $1,989,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 47575 Routt County Road 52W

Seller: Michael L. and Ronna Lee Autrey

Buyer: Holly B. and John R. H. Fielding

Date: Oct. 11, 2021

Price: $1,280,000

Property Description: 2,996-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence on 42.11 acres of land. SECS 29-8-86 and 32-8-86.

 

Address: 2920 Village Drive

Seller: David M. Kutner and Randy L. Thomas

Buyer: Matthew Williams

Date: Oct. 11, 2021

Price: $645,000

Property Description: 1,049-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2102 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $298,700 in 2000.

 

Address: 1399 Morgan Court

Seller: Diana R. Meyers, Diana Reba Meyers

Buyer: Leslie Susan Arnold

Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 1,032-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 704, Building 7 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $156,900 in 1998.

 

Address: 6575 Stewart Lane

Seller: Kimberly Ann and Robert D. Downs

Buyer: Brian S. Morse

Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 2,516-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 35.06 acres of land, Lot 8 at Johnson Ranch. Last sold for $250,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 15 E. Spruce St.

Seller: Steven K. Herron Revocable Trust

Buyer: Andrew D. Luter Revocable Trust and Elise C. Luter Revocable Trust

Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Price: $5,550,000

Property Description: 4,491-square-foot, six-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.81 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at Entress Subdivision.

 

Address: 1771 Alexandre Way

Seller: Megan S. and Albert A. Rayle IV

Buyer: Jenell and William Murphy

Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 1,525-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 9 at Replat of Fish Creek Hills Subdivision. Last sold for $570,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 1009 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Audrey and Marc Small

Buyer: Dogma Group LLC

Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 4,640-square-foot commercial building on 0.16 acres of land, Lot 2, Block 32 at Original Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $395,000 in 1993.

 

Address: 12 Sequoia Court

Seller: SBSWW LLC

Buyer: Angela R. Sherwood

Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot SE 12, Building 1 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $51,000 in 1992.

 

Address: 23535 Stagehorn Trail

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: Kirby Jones and Janie Townes

Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Price: $175,000

Property Description: 2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 9 at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.

 

Address: 30405 Coyote Run Court

Seller: Dorothy S. Ness

Buyer: Brian D. and Nickie L. Boos

Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Price: $95,000

Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 11 at Coyote Run Subdivision. Last sold for $89,500 in 2004.

 

Address: 21 Cypress Court

Seller: Carolyn M. and John R. Rule

Buyer: Viktorija Hristovska

Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Price: $422,500

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CY 21, Building 7 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase II. Last sold for $265,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 385 Roselawn Ave., Yampa

Seller: Donald W. Asta and Dana F. Asta Jardine

Buyer: Jennifer L. Wellman

Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Price: $499,000

Property Description: 1,800-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lots 17-19, Block 1 at Sievers Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $315,000 in 2008.

 

Address: 1680 Ranch Road

Seller: Donald W. Baxter and Shirley A. Baxter Joint Trust Agreement

Buyer: Judy C. Odom

Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Price: $1,105,000

Property Description: 1,609-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 202 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $369,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 2045 Trollhaugen Court

Seller: Catherine Stilec Stevenson

Buyer: Eric Alsberg and Joyce Steinberg

Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Price: $2,148,000

Property Description: 2,932-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.79 acres of land, Lot 7 at Montview Park Subdivision. Last sold for $990,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 2395 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Suzanne B. Carper

Buyer: James J. and Robin L. Hanley

Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 3,096-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.49 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 4A Resubd of Lots 2,3,4, Block 1 at Ski Trail Subdivision.

 

Address: 25490 Routt County Road 23

Seller: James P. Holt Revocable Trust and Marilyn Holt Revocable Trust

Buyer: Frank J. Ball

Date: Oct. 13, 2021

Price: $620,000

Property Description: 1,864-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath residence on 75.04 acres of agricultural land, SEC 8-3-85. Last sold for $75,000 in 1992.

 

Address: 26780 El Dorado Drive

Seller: Christian P. Kramer and Susan D. Whittlesey

Buyer: Heidi Packard and Todd Swanson

Date: Oct. 13, 2021

Price: $790,000

Property Description: 2,348-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath residence on 6.86 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 22 at Badger Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $525,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 1385 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Emily L. Spencer

Buyer: Jane Berger

Date: Oct. 13, 2021

Price: $305,000

Property Description: 584-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 12, Building RHO at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $80,000 in 2010.

 

Address: 32518 Ute Trail

Seller: Antonio Colton Ranieri

Buyer: Orrin Googins and Araceli Gomez Vargas

Date: Oct. 13, 2021

Price: $24,900

Property Description: 0.55 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 86 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $3,250 in 2017.

 

Address: 24 Fifth St., 430 Yampa St.

Seller: Riverview-Yampa Development LLC

Buyer: 5th & Yampa Partners LLC

Date: Oct. 13, 2021

Price: $2,500,000

Property Description: 1,379-square-foot commercial improvement and 3,983-square-foot commercial improvement on 0.481 acres of commercial land, Lot A at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.

 

Address: 56500 Olive St.

Seller: Adamo Family Partnership

Buyer: Mark Yost and Cassandra Yost Revocable Living Trust

Date: Oct. 13, 2021

Price: $295,000

Property Description: 5.02 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 15 at Willow Point Subdivision.

 

Address: 1477 Flattop Circle

Seller: Acorn Colorado LLC

Buyer: David C. and Tamra L. Holland

Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Price: $1,775,000

Property Description: 3,062-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 19, Building 10 at Eagleridge Townhomes. Last sold for $775,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 29980 Rock Point Trail

Seller: Heidi Packard and Todd Swanson

Buyer: Emilie Druss and Scott Smallish

Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Price: $630,000

Property Description: 1,938-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land, Lot 65 at Meadowgreen Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $275,000 in 2013.

 

Address: 25555 Routt County Road 15

Seller: Donna L. Enever, Donna L. Lewis

Buyer: Jacob Dean and Rebecca Renee Rice Huffstetler

Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Price: $389,000

Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.65 acres of land, Lot 1 at George Minor Development Subdivision Exemption, SEC 20-3-85. Last sold for $165,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 23120 Schussmark Trail

Seller: Jacob A. Hamilton

Buyer: Emily Schweitzer and Jay Wallace

Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Price: $363,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot C, Block 6 at Second Replat of Projects I & II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $227,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 44500 Diamondback Way

Seller: Jana Joy and Harry R. Jones III

Buyer: Honore Labourdette and James Josiah Tidwell

Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Price: $2,650,000

Property Description: 3,453-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath residence on 35 acres of agricultural land, Lot 9 at Elk River Mountain Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $1,575,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 1494 Flattop Circle

Seller: David C. and Tamra L. Holland

Buyer: Sky Investments LLC

Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Price: $1,580,000

Property Description: 2,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 48, Building 3 at Eagleridge Townhomes Buildings 2 & 3. Last sold for $780,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 345 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Cantafio Real Estate Holdings LLC

Buyer: Ty Penthouse LLC

Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Price: $380,000

Property Description: 1,171-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 203 at Chieftain Condominiums. Last sold for $263,000 in 2004.

 

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Bangtail Way LLC

Buyer: Bernard H. Butts Jr. and Margaret A. Hering

Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Price: $995,000

Property Description: 1,139-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2115 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $650,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 26745 Neptune Place

Seller: Charles L. Rowan

Buyer: David B. and Rebecka P. Grabowski

Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Price: $410,000

Property Description: 1,564-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.63 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 262 at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $114,000 in 2012.

 

Address: 26735 Neptune Place

Seller: Charlie Rowan

Buyer: David B. and Rebecka P. Grabowski

Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Price: $25,000

Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 261 at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $25,000 in 2012.

 

Address: No address

Seller: David R. Moss Trust, Luther Dean Moss Trust, Don and Jo Anne Moss Family Limited Partnership, Donald E. and Jo Anne Moss

Buyer: Robert J. and Sandra J. Huber

Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Price: $3,950,000

Property Description: SECS 13-9-85, 14-9-85, 23-9-85, 24-9-85.

 

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Candace C. and Kit L. Kramer

Buyer: Gary and Julie Whitlock

Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Price: $855,000

Property Description: 1,454-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit A-5 at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo Phase I. Last sold for $362,000 in 2019.

Total: $58,378,400

 

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Brian Patrick Thomas and Michell Lynn Pett Thomas

Buyer: Kristine Ellen Linderholm and Ronald Keith Wayt

Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Price: $65,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,734-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 604 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Will Family Trust

Buyer: Sneauxla Properties LLC

Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Price: $180,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,990-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 650 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: John Cady

Buyer: Katie J. and Richard Louis Riemenschneider

Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Price: $65,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,203-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 414 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $61,900 in 2021.

 

Address: 1315 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: Child Family Trust

Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Price: $156,500

Property Description: 12.5 interest in and to a 4,157-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath townhome on 0.064 acres of land, Townhome 27 A at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 27. Last sold for $145,000 in 2021.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Van Dyke Family Trust

Buyer: Beatrice B. Lloyd

Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Price: $79,500

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,304-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 530 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Slothower Property LLC

Buyer: Gator Rose LLC

Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Price: $30,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to 160 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 28-5-88.

Total: $576,000

