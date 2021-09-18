Routt County real estate sales total $57M across 59 sales for week of Sept. 10 to 16

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $57,641,739 across 59 sales for week of Sept. 10 to 16.

Address: 57600 Routt County Road 62

Seller: Jeffrey Joel Harrison

Buyer: Beau and Kassidy Christiansen

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Price: $1,435,000

Property Description: 3,406-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 35.01 acres of land, Red Creek Subdivision Filing No. 1, Lot 3. Last sold for $825,000 in 2017.

Address: No address

Seller: Gary L. Williams

Buyer: Jill Malene and William Alan Montieth

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Price: $120,000

Property Description: SEC 9-6-88.

Address: 22950 Snowbird Way

Seller: Gary Gillette

Buyer: Gregory B. and Ronda L. Zaleski

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Price: $92,000

Property Description: 1.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 7 at Eagles Watch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $13,000 in 1979.

Address: 975 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Richard and Robin Bush

Buyer: Catherine A. and Nolan D. Faldet

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Price: $38,000

Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 16, Block 2 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.

Address: 319 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Lindsay and Brent A. Hunstad II

Buyer: Jared Wood and Kari Faulk-Wood

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Price: $440,000

Property Description: 1,427-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 21 at Sagewood Subdivision. Last sold for $261,000 in 2017.

Address: 28750 Kan NE GA Ridge

Seller: William C. Bensler, Jeffrey and Karen Follert Trust

Buyer: Judy C. Odom

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Price: $2,300,000

Property Description: 3,826-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 35.1 acres of land. Filing No. 1, Parcel 7 at Grouse Creek Park. Last sold for $525,000 in 2015.

Address: 231 E. Main Street, Oak Creek

Seller: Spatiotemporal Investment Group LLC

Buyer: Andrew and Lauren Drouet

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Price: $120,000

Property Description: 1,320-square-foot commercial building on 0.35 acres of land, Lots 1-5, Block 1 at Original Town of Oak Creek.

Address: 23090 Schussmark Trail

Seller: Jarred R. Pittman

Buyer: Corey Puffett and Kevin Stokes

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot F, Block 7 at Second Replat of Project I & II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $215,000 in 2016.

Address: 440 Ore House Plaza

Seller: John W. Haefeli and Delia F. Haefeli Reovcable Trust

Buyer: Ashley and Ryan Liebelt

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 1,255-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo with garage space J, Unit 202, Building 2 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza. Last sold for $350,000 in 2013.

Address: 730 Yampa Street

Seller: Kelly Coughlin

Buyer: Brittany S. and Matthew R. McCullough

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Price: $583,000

Property Description: 736-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit C7 at Residences of Old Town Condos. Last sold for $465,000 in 2007.

Address: No address

Seller: Mary T. Truman

Buyer: Michael J. Burns

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Price: $365,000

Property Description: SEC 31-4-85.

Address: 2355 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Noreen Reist and Patrick Renworth

Buyer: Douglas Farmer

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Price: $485,000

Property Description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 412, Building A at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $135,000 in 2003.

Address: 485 Mountain Vista Circle

Seller: Paula J. Rigoni

Buyer: Carson J. Dornik and Sarah J. Martin

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Price: $720,000

Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.035 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 5 at Mountain Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $392,250 in 2015.

Address: 2735 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Amy N. and David A. Hill

Buyer: Alyson Meyer Gould and Derek Gerald Leopold

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Price: $559,000

Property Description: 0.246 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 8 at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 1880 Loggers Lane

Seller: Loggers Lane EF LLC

Buyer: Gregory S. Johnson and Vicky L. Saliba Johnson Revocable Trust

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Price: $660,000

Property Description: 2,442-square-foot commercial condo, Unit E, Building 1880 at Loggers Lane Commercial Center. Last sold for $550,000 in 2013.

Address: 27800 Wapiti Way

Seller: Judy C. Odom

Buyer: John W. Wright

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Price: $4,250,000

Property Description: 6,119-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 41.15 acres of land, SECS 10-4-85 and 15-4-85.

Address: 1840 Alexandre Way

Seller: Benjamin R. and Lucy H. Weaver

Buyer: Ian and Shannon Golub

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Price: $2,050,000

Property Description: 2,995-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 13 at Replat of Fish Creek Hills. Last sold for $1,195,000 in 2017.

Address: 17755 Elk Ridge Road

Seller: Lee and Susan Anderson

Buyer: Corey Larsen

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 2,672-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath residence on 35.07 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot E at Canyon Valley Ranch.

Address: 17655 Elk Ridge Road, 39705 Westridge Road

Seller: Lee and Susan Anderson

Buyer: Elizabeth Coleman

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 35.01 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lot M at Canyon Valley Ranch.

Address: 23355 Postrider Trail

Seller: Cali V. and A. David Schwarz IV

Buyer: Stagecoach Construction LLC

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Price: $54,000

Property Description: 0.6 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 20 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.

Address: 329 Eighth Street

Seller: Carolyn E. Bagley

Buyer: Amanda R. and James P. Dunn

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: 2,573-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lots 7-9, Block 6 at First Addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 32765 Wildhorse Way, 32755 Wildhorse Way

Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.

Buyer: Richard Morgan and Catherine Withrow

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Price: $196,000

Property Description: 3.07 acres of vacant resident land, Lots 55-56 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: No address

Seller: JATKY

Buyer: Meier Investments LLLP

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Price: $2,925,000

Property Description: SECS 27-5-89, 34-5-89, 35-5-89, 9-4-89, 10-4-89, 11-4-89.

Address: 2286 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Melissa J. Collins

Buyer: Freeman and Williams Investments LLC

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Price: $1,206,000

Property Description: 1,758-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 206 at Dulany Condo Phase 1B. Last sold for $640,000 in 2016.

Address: 23385 West Yampakita Lane

Seller: Dave and Sandy Evans Revocable Trust

Buyer: Riva Group LLC

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Price: $2,100,000

Property Description: 40.41 acres of agricultural land, Lot 4 at Meadows at Saddle Mountain Subdivision. Last sold for $600,000 in 2003.

Address: 1391 Eagle Glen Drive

Seller: Haas Family Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Bradley Teel

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Price: $3,349,000

Property Description: 4,708-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 5 at Eagle Glen at Steamboat. Last sold for $600,000 in 2006.

Address: 59175 Button Willow Drive

Seller: Sarah Bailey and Brian Korn

Buyer: Mary B. and Trent L. McDonald

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Price: $1,125,000

Property Description: 2,704-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on 16.65 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lot 11 at Red Creek. Last sold for $200,000 in 2015.

Address: 475 Parkview Drive

Seller: Marielle L. Bruant Carlson and John A. Carlson Jr.

Buyer: Celia S. Sellers Trust and Craig F. Sellers Trust

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 1,781-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.042 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 39 at Longview Park. Last sold for $607,500 in 2019.

Address: 1300 Athens Plaza

Seller: Kenneth W. and Toni K. Young

Buyer: Thomas Procsel

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Price: $326,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building Epsilon at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $188,000 in 2019.

Address: 700 Deerfoot Arts Park Drive

Seller: J. Cameron and Jill K. M. Boyd

Buyer: Jeffrey Maas and Jeanne Rozwadowski

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Price: $2,875,000

Property Description: 3,160-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.42 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 9 at Deerfoot Arts Park. Last sold for $512,000 in 1999.

Address: 26680 Neptune Place

Seller: Caroline E. Koclanes Trust

Buyer: Christopher R. and Noelle C. MacIntyre

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Price: $740,000

Property Description: 2,586-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.28 acres of land. Filing No. 2, Lot 250 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $420,000 in 2011.

Address: 150 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Peter S. Hunter

Buyer: Eric Trousil

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Price: $53,000

Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 48 at Sierra View Subdivision.

Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Marsha A. Prokosch

Buyer: Grant J. Bayless

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Price: $220,500

Property Description: 390-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 16, Building B at West Condo. Last sold for $75,000 in 2000.

Address: 1320 Athens Plaza

Seller: Kristi Lauren Good

Buyer: Thomas Fago

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2, Building Delta at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $233,000 in 2007.

Address: 2617 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Veronica Geller

Buyer: Katelyn McGary and Philip Shipper

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Price: $745,000

Property Description: 1,356-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 103, Building A at Burgess Creek Townhome Condo. Last sold for $540,000 in 2019.

Address: 570 Pamela Lane

Seller: Catherine A. and Thomas J. Herzog

Buyer: Danielle M. and Gregory S. Thoke

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Price: $860,000

Property Description: 1,884-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 2 at Trafalger Estates. Last sold for $370,000 in 2008.

Address: 2996 Ridge Road

Seller: Paul & Gillian Goldstein Revocable Trust

Buyer: Laurie F. and William R. Gregor

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Price: $620,000

Property Description: 0.69 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 13 at Rendezvous Trails Subdivision. Last sold for $169,500 in 1999.

Address: 32775 Colt Trail

Seller: Connie and Kevin B. Killian

Buyer: Belinda and Kevin Wieberdink

Date: Sept. 15, 2021

Price: $95,000

Property Description: 1.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 59 at Blackhorse II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $57,000 in 2004.

Address: 58755 Routt County Road 62

Seller: John Michael Singer

Buyer: Michelle and Randall Sorensen

Date: Sept. 15, 2021

Price: $1,125,000

Property Description: 3,272-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 59.25 acres of land, SEC 1-9-86. Last sold for $556,000 in 1998.

Address: 3020 Village Drive

Seller: Zackary L. Grilli

Buyer: Branden Kevin and Karin Rhian Sampaio

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 816-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 212, Building 200 at Meadowlark Condo. Last sold for $215,000 in 2009.

Address: 37145 Routt County Road 14

Seller: Rebecca S. Seely, Casey W. Wydra, Rebecca S. Wydra

Buyer: Forrest Q. and Whitney D. Pecha

Date: Sept. 15, 2021

Price: $1,503,000

Property Description: 4,062-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.47 acres of land, Lot 108 at Tree Haus. Last sold for $719,500 in 2016.

Address: 338 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: M&T Drywall LLC

Buyer: Kealy Living Trust

Date: Sept. 15, 2021

Price: $49,500

Property Description: 0.24 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 85 at Lake Village Phase 1.

Address: 25090 King Bolt Trail

Seller: Anthony Aldrich

Buyer: Brian Deem and Gina Grether

Date: Sept. 15, 2021

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 0.73 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 8 at High Cross Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $18,000 in 2021.

Address: 22628 Commanche Road

Seller: David Ince

Buyer: Elizabeth Schumacher

Date: Sept. 15, 2021

Price: $10,500

Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 40 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.

Address: 65 E. Maple Street

Seller: NRM 2019 Trust, Robert Powers 2019 Trust

Buyer: Jennifer Travis and Thomas Joseph Chase

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: 2,361-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Lot 1 at Skufca Subdivision. Last sold for $400,000 in 2011.

Address: 787 McKinley Street

Seller: Susan A. Crites

Buyer: Mildred Holmes Bridges

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Price: $2,300,000

Property Description: 1,316-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.3 acres of land, SEC 9-6-84. 0.13 acres of vacant land, Lot 22 at Spring Creek Meadows Subdivision.

Address: 2700 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Nordquist Family Revocable Trust

Buyer: Barton Ross and Cynthia Ann Peterson

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Price: $790,000

Property Description: 1,547-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit S1 at Terraces Condo – South Tower. Last sold for $370,000 in 2003.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Thomas J. and Victoria A. Healy

Buyer: Jay C. and Kristin M. Warner Living Trust

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Price: $3,175,000

Property Description: 2,553-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-514 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $1,800,000 in 2011.

Address: 129 East Williams Street, Oak Creek

Seller: Charles E. and Debra K. Wisecup

Buyer: Anne McGuire Prosser

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 2,304-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lots 32-36, Block 7 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek.

Address: No address

Seller: American Land Holdings of Colorado LLC, Cottonwood Land Company

Buyer: HKD LLC

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Price: $225,000

Property Description: Surface only in and to 151.432 acres of agricultural land, SECS 16-5-88 and 17-5-88.

Address: Routt County Road 67

Seller: Veda L. Wyman Revocable Trust

Buyer: Carol L. and Darrell W. Camilletti

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Price: $3,650,898.04

Property Description: SECS 7-4-89, 8-4-89, 9-4-89, 17-4-89, 18-4-89, 19-4-89, 20-4-89, 30-4-89.

Address: 23400 Willow Island Trail

Seller: Walter L. Simmons Jr.

Buyer: Robert C. Knizek and Mary E. Degroff Joint Revocable Trust

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Price: $75,000

Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 36 at Meadowgreen Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $68,000 in 2020.

Address: Routt County Road 67

Seller: Veda L. Wyman Revocable Trust

Buyer: Gallogly GP LLC

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Price: $4,405,841

Property Description: SECS 9-4-89, 10-4-89, 15-4-89, 16-4-89, 17-4-89, 19-4-89, 20-4-89, 28-4-89, 29-4-89, 30-4-89, 32-4-89, 33-4-89.

Address: 58165 Jupiter Place

Seller: Robert S. Beck

Buyer: Aaron and Hillary Werner

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Price: $652,500

Property Description: 1,663-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.53 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 88 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $233,000 in 2012.

Address: 2505 Daybreak Court

Seller: Deloy T. Fox

Buyer: Annette Lesage and Joseph Frank Gruba

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Price: $445,000

Property Description: 796-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 303, Building 300 at Sunrise Condo. Last sold for $162,000 in 2014.

Address: 1482 Morgan Court

Seller: Michael P. and Sandra L. Moore

Buyer: Jeremy D. and Tamara A. Moore

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Price: $492,500

Property Description: 961-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 1703, Building 17 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $213,000 in 2011.

Total: $57,446,239

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Lisa C. Eimers

Buyer: Judi F. and Michael D. Williams

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Price: $57,500

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 436 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $45,000 in 2020.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Adolf F. and Barbara Zechel

Buyer: Leah and Nicholas Hemeyer

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Price: $53,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 357 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $45,000 in 2021.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Nancy Griscom

Buyer: JMKM Management Trust

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Price: $85,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,734-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 604 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Total: $195,500