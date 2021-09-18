Routt County real estate sales total $57M across 59 sales for week of Sept. 10 to 16
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $57,641,739 across 59 sales for week of Sept. 10 to 16.
Address: 57600 Routt County Road 62
Seller: Jeffrey Joel Harrison
Buyer: Beau and Kassidy Christiansen
Date: Sept. 10, 2021
Participate in The Longevity Project
The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health.
Price: $1,435,000
Property Description: 3,406-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 35.01 acres of land, Red Creek Subdivision Filing No. 1, Lot 3. Last sold for $825,000 in 2017.
Address: No address
Seller: Gary L. Williams
Buyer: Jill Malene and William Alan Montieth
Date: Sept. 10, 2021
Price: $120,000
Property Description: SEC 9-6-88.
Address: 22950 Snowbird Way
Seller: Gary Gillette
Buyer: Gregory B. and Ronda L. Zaleski
Date: Sept. 10, 2021
Price: $92,000
Property Description: 1.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 7 at Eagles Watch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $13,000 in 1979.
Address: 975 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Richard and Robin Bush
Buyer: Catherine A. and Nolan D. Faldet
Date: Sept. 10, 2021
Price: $38,000
Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 16, Block 2 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.
Address: 319 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden
Seller: Lindsay and Brent A. Hunstad II
Buyer: Jared Wood and Kari Faulk-Wood
Date: Sept. 10, 2021
Price: $440,000
Property Description: 1,427-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 21 at Sagewood Subdivision. Last sold for $261,000 in 2017.
Address: 28750 Kan NE GA Ridge
Seller: William C. Bensler, Jeffrey and Karen Follert Trust
Buyer: Judy C. Odom
Date: Sept. 10, 2021
Price: $2,300,000
Property Description: 3,826-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 35.1 acres of land. Filing No. 1, Parcel 7 at Grouse Creek Park. Last sold for $525,000 in 2015.
Address: 231 E. Main Street, Oak Creek
Seller: Spatiotemporal Investment Group LLC
Buyer: Andrew and Lauren Drouet
Date: Sept. 10, 2021
Price: $120,000
Property Description: 1,320-square-foot commercial building on 0.35 acres of land, Lots 1-5, Block 1 at Original Town of Oak Creek.
Address: 23090 Schussmark Trail
Seller: Jarred R. Pittman
Buyer: Corey Puffett and Kevin Stokes
Date: Sept. 10, 2021
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot F, Block 7 at Second Replat of Project I & II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $215,000 in 2016.
Address: 440 Ore House Plaza
Seller: John W. Haefeli and Delia F. Haefeli Reovcable Trust
Buyer: Ashley and Ryan Liebelt
Date: Sept. 10, 2021
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 1,255-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo with garage space J, Unit 202, Building 2 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza. Last sold for $350,000 in 2013.
Address: 730 Yampa Street
Seller: Kelly Coughlin
Buyer: Brittany S. and Matthew R. McCullough
Date: Sept. 10, 2021
Price: $583,000
Property Description: 736-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit C7 at Residences of Old Town Condos. Last sold for $465,000 in 2007.
Address: No address
Seller: Mary T. Truman
Buyer: Michael J. Burns
Date: Sept. 10, 2021
Price: $365,000
Property Description: SEC 31-4-85.
Address: 2355 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Noreen Reist and Patrick Renworth
Buyer: Douglas Farmer
Date: Sept. 10, 2021
Price: $485,000
Property Description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 412, Building A at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $135,000 in 2003.
Address: 485 Mountain Vista Circle
Seller: Paula J. Rigoni
Buyer: Carson J. Dornik and Sarah J. Martin
Date: Sept. 10, 2021
Price: $720,000
Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.035 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 5 at Mountain Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $392,250 in 2015.
Address: 2735 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Amy N. and David A. Hill
Buyer: Alyson Meyer Gould and Derek Gerald Leopold
Date: Sept. 10, 2021
Price: $559,000
Property Description: 0.246 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 8 at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 1880 Loggers Lane
Seller: Loggers Lane EF LLC
Buyer: Gregory S. Johnson and Vicky L. Saliba Johnson Revocable Trust
Date: Sept. 10, 2021
Price: $660,000
Property Description: 2,442-square-foot commercial condo, Unit E, Building 1880 at Loggers Lane Commercial Center. Last sold for $550,000 in 2013.
Address: 27800 Wapiti Way
Seller: Judy C. Odom
Buyer: John W. Wright
Date: Sept. 13, 2021
Price: $4,250,000
Property Description: 6,119-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 41.15 acres of land, SECS 10-4-85 and 15-4-85.
Address: 1840 Alexandre Way
Seller: Benjamin R. and Lucy H. Weaver
Buyer: Ian and Shannon Golub
Date: Sept. 13, 2021
Price: $2,050,000
Property Description: 2,995-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 13 at Replat of Fish Creek Hills. Last sold for $1,195,000 in 2017.
Address: 17755 Elk Ridge Road
Seller: Lee and Susan Anderson
Buyer: Corey Larsen
Date: Sept. 13, 2021
Price: $1,000,000
Property Description: 2,672-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath residence on 35.07 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot E at Canyon Valley Ranch.
Address: 17655 Elk Ridge Road, 39705 Westridge Road
Seller: Lee and Susan Anderson
Buyer: Elizabeth Coleman
Date: Sept. 13, 2021
Price: $200,000
Property Description: 35.01 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lot M at Canyon Valley Ranch.
Address: 23355 Postrider Trail
Seller: Cali V. and A. David Schwarz IV
Buyer: Stagecoach Construction LLC
Date: Sept. 13, 2021
Price: $54,000
Property Description: 0.6 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 20 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
Address: 329 Eighth Street
Seller: Carolyn E. Bagley
Buyer: Amanda R. and James P. Dunn
Date: Sept. 13, 2021
Price: $1,250,000
Property Description: 2,573-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lots 7-9, Block 6 at First Addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 32765 Wildhorse Way, 32755 Wildhorse Way
Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.
Buyer: Richard Morgan and Catherine Withrow
Date: Sept. 13, 2021
Price: $196,000
Property Description: 3.07 acres of vacant resident land, Lots 55-56 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: No address
Seller: JATKY
Buyer: Meier Investments LLLP
Date: Sept. 13, 2021
Price: $2,925,000
Property Description: SECS 27-5-89, 34-5-89, 35-5-89, 9-4-89, 10-4-89, 11-4-89.
Address: 2286 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Melissa J. Collins
Buyer: Freeman and Williams Investments LLC
Date: Sept. 13, 2021
Price: $1,206,000
Property Description: 1,758-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 206 at Dulany Condo Phase 1B. Last sold for $640,000 in 2016.
Address: 23385 West Yampakita Lane
Seller: Dave and Sandy Evans Revocable Trust
Buyer: Riva Group LLC
Date: Sept. 13, 2021
Price: $2,100,000
Property Description: 40.41 acres of agricultural land, Lot 4 at Meadows at Saddle Mountain Subdivision. Last sold for $600,000 in 2003.
Address: 1391 Eagle Glen Drive
Seller: Haas Family Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Bradley Teel
Date: Sept. 13, 2021
Price: $3,349,000
Property Description: 4,708-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 5 at Eagle Glen at Steamboat. Last sold for $600,000 in 2006.
Address: 59175 Button Willow Drive
Seller: Sarah Bailey and Brian Korn
Buyer: Mary B. and Trent L. McDonald
Date: Sept. 13, 2021
Price: $1,125,000
Property Description: 2,704-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on 16.65 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lot 11 at Red Creek. Last sold for $200,000 in 2015.
Address: 475 Parkview Drive
Seller: Marielle L. Bruant Carlson and John A. Carlson Jr.
Buyer: Celia S. Sellers Trust and Craig F. Sellers Trust
Date: Sept. 13, 2021
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 1,781-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.042 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 39 at Longview Park. Last sold for $607,500 in 2019.
Address: 1300 Athens Plaza
Seller: Kenneth W. and Toni K. Young
Buyer: Thomas Procsel
Date: Sept. 13, 2021
Price: $326,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building Epsilon at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $188,000 in 2019.
Address: 700 Deerfoot Arts Park Drive
Seller: J. Cameron and Jill K. M. Boyd
Buyer: Jeffrey Maas and Jeanne Rozwadowski
Date: Sept. 13, 2021
Price: $2,875,000
Property Description: 3,160-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.42 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 9 at Deerfoot Arts Park. Last sold for $512,000 in 1999.
Address: 26680 Neptune Place
Seller: Caroline E. Koclanes Trust
Buyer: Christopher R. and Noelle C. MacIntyre
Date: Sept. 13, 2021
Price: $740,000
Property Description: 2,586-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.28 acres of land. Filing No. 2, Lot 250 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $420,000 in 2011.
Address: 150 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Peter S. Hunter
Buyer: Eric Trousil
Date: Sept. 13, 2021
Price: $53,000
Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 48 at Sierra View Subdivision.
Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Marsha A. Prokosch
Buyer: Grant J. Bayless
Date: Sept. 14, 2021
Price: $220,500
Property Description: 390-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 16, Building B at West Condo. Last sold for $75,000 in 2000.
Address: 1320 Athens Plaza
Seller: Kristi Lauren Good
Buyer: Thomas Fago
Date: Sept. 14, 2021
Price: $310,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2, Building Delta at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $233,000 in 2007.
Address: 2617 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Veronica Geller
Buyer: Katelyn McGary and Philip Shipper
Date: Sept. 14, 2021
Price: $745,000
Property Description: 1,356-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 103, Building A at Burgess Creek Townhome Condo. Last sold for $540,000 in 2019.
Address: 570 Pamela Lane
Seller: Catherine A. and Thomas J. Herzog
Buyer: Danielle M. and Gregory S. Thoke
Date: Sept. 14, 2021
Price: $860,000
Property Description: 1,884-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 2 at Trafalger Estates. Last sold for $370,000 in 2008.
Address: 2996 Ridge Road
Seller: Paul & Gillian Goldstein Revocable Trust
Buyer: Laurie F. and William R. Gregor
Date: Sept. 14, 2021
Price: $620,000
Property Description: 0.69 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 13 at Rendezvous Trails Subdivision. Last sold for $169,500 in 1999.
Address: 32775 Colt Trail
Seller: Connie and Kevin B. Killian
Buyer: Belinda and Kevin Wieberdink
Date: Sept. 15, 2021
Price: $95,000
Property Description: 1.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 59 at Blackhorse II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $57,000 in 2004.
Address: 58755 Routt County Road 62
Seller: John Michael Singer
Buyer: Michelle and Randall Sorensen
Date: Sept. 15, 2021
Price: $1,125,000
Property Description: 3,272-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 59.25 acres of land, SEC 1-9-86. Last sold for $556,000 in 1998.
Address: 3020 Village Drive
Seller: Zackary L. Grilli
Buyer: Branden Kevin and Karin Rhian Sampaio
Date: Sept. 16, 2021
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 816-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 212, Building 200 at Meadowlark Condo. Last sold for $215,000 in 2009.
Address: 37145 Routt County Road 14
Seller: Rebecca S. Seely, Casey W. Wydra, Rebecca S. Wydra
Buyer: Forrest Q. and Whitney D. Pecha
Date: Sept. 15, 2021
Price: $1,503,000
Property Description: 4,062-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.47 acres of land, Lot 108 at Tree Haus. Last sold for $719,500 in 2016.
Address: 338 Lake View Road, Hayden
Seller: M&T Drywall LLC
Buyer: Kealy Living Trust
Date: Sept. 15, 2021
Price: $49,500
Property Description: 0.24 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 85 at Lake Village Phase 1.
Address: 25090 King Bolt Trail
Seller: Anthony Aldrich
Buyer: Brian Deem and Gina Grether
Date: Sept. 15, 2021
Price: $40,000
Property Description: 0.73 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 8 at High Cross Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $18,000 in 2021.
Address: 22628 Commanche Road
Seller: David Ince
Buyer: Elizabeth Schumacher
Date: Sept. 15, 2021
Price: $10,500
Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 40 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.
Address: 65 E. Maple Street
Seller: NRM 2019 Trust, Robert Powers 2019 Trust
Buyer: Jennifer Travis and Thomas Joseph Chase
Date: Sept. 16, 2021
Price: $1,250,000
Property Description: 2,361-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Lot 1 at Skufca Subdivision. Last sold for $400,000 in 2011.
Address: 787 McKinley Street
Seller: Susan A. Crites
Buyer: Mildred Holmes Bridges
Date: Sept. 16, 2021
Price: $2,300,000
Property Description: 1,316-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.3 acres of land, SEC 9-6-84. 0.13 acres of vacant land, Lot 22 at Spring Creek Meadows Subdivision.
Address: 2700 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Nordquist Family Revocable Trust
Buyer: Barton Ross and Cynthia Ann Peterson
Date: Sept. 16, 2021
Price: $790,000
Property Description: 1,547-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit S1 at Terraces Condo – South Tower. Last sold for $370,000 in 2003.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Thomas J. and Victoria A. Healy
Buyer: Jay C. and Kristin M. Warner Living Trust
Date: Sept. 16, 2021
Price: $3,175,000
Property Description: 2,553-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-514 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $1,800,000 in 2011.
Address: 129 East Williams Street, Oak Creek
Seller: Charles E. and Debra K. Wisecup
Buyer: Anne McGuire Prosser
Date: Sept. 16, 2021
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 2,304-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lots 32-36, Block 7 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek.
Address: No address
Seller: American Land Holdings of Colorado LLC, Cottonwood Land Company
Buyer: HKD LLC
Date: Sept. 16, 2021
Price: $225,000
Property Description: Surface only in and to 151.432 acres of agricultural land, SECS 16-5-88 and 17-5-88.
Address: Routt County Road 67
Seller: Veda L. Wyman Revocable Trust
Buyer: Carol L. and Darrell W. Camilletti
Date: Sept. 16, 2021
Price: $3,650,898.04
Property Description: SECS 7-4-89, 8-4-89, 9-4-89, 17-4-89, 18-4-89, 19-4-89, 20-4-89, 30-4-89.
Address: 23400 Willow Island Trail
Seller: Walter L. Simmons Jr.
Buyer: Robert C. Knizek and Mary E. Degroff Joint Revocable Trust
Date: Sept. 16, 2021
Price: $75,000
Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 36 at Meadowgreen Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $68,000 in 2020.
Address: Routt County Road 67
Seller: Veda L. Wyman Revocable Trust
Buyer: Gallogly GP LLC
Date: Sept. 16, 2021
Price: $4,405,841
Property Description: SECS 9-4-89, 10-4-89, 15-4-89, 16-4-89, 17-4-89, 19-4-89, 20-4-89, 28-4-89, 29-4-89, 30-4-89, 32-4-89, 33-4-89.
Address: 58165 Jupiter Place
Seller: Robert S. Beck
Buyer: Aaron and Hillary Werner
Date: Sept. 16, 2021
Price: $652,500
Property Description: 1,663-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.53 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 88 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $233,000 in 2012.
Address: 2505 Daybreak Court
Seller: Deloy T. Fox
Buyer: Annette Lesage and Joseph Frank Gruba
Date: Sept. 16, 2021
Price: $445,000
Property Description: 796-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 303, Building 300 at Sunrise Condo. Last sold for $162,000 in 2014.
Address: 1482 Morgan Court
Seller: Michael P. and Sandra L. Moore
Buyer: Jeremy D. and Tamara A. Moore
Date: Sept. 16, 2021
Price: $492,500
Property Description: 961-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 1703, Building 17 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $213,000 in 2011.
Total: $57,446,239
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Lisa C. Eimers
Buyer: Judi F. and Michael D. Williams
Date: Sept. 10, 2021
Price: $57,500
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 436 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $45,000 in 2020.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Adolf F. and Barbara Zechel
Buyer: Leah and Nicholas Hemeyer
Date: Sept. 13, 2021
Price: $53,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 357 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $45,000 in 2021.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Nancy Griscom
Buyer: JMKM Management Trust
Date: Sept. 16, 2021
Price: $85,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,734-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 604 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Total: $195,500
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Fly the Steamboat skies this weekend
The skies over Steamboat Springs will be busy this weekend, as the Steamboat Springs Airport Fly In and Appreciation Day takes place 7 a.m. to 3 p.m Sunday. The public is invited to visit the…