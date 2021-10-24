Routt County real estate sales total $53M for week of Oct. 15 to 21

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $53,001,740 across 56 sales for the week of Oct. 15 to 21.

Address: 34510 Golden Eagle Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: David and Ethel Irvine

Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Price: $2,950,000

Property Description: 5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 30 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

Address: 34515 Panorama Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: Alpine Ranch 23 LLC

Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Price: $2,300,000

Property Description: 5.02 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 23 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

Address: 38880 Routt County Road 53

Seller: Sandra Lindley

Buyer: Dorinda L. and Douglas W. Wheeler

Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 3,188-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 7.04 acres of land, SEC 16-6-88. Last sold for $350,000 in 2006.

Address: 2883 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Michelle Avery

Buyer: Kevin B. Rogers

Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Price: $485,000

Property Description: 458-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 105 at Scandi Lodge Studio Chalet Condo. Last sold for $222,500 in 2007.

Address: 1525 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Janine A. Overcash and Courtney Roberts

Buyer: Eric Edward and Melissa Ferree Hassel

Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Price: $460,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 105, Building A at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $299,000 in 2007.

Address: 38955 Pine Street, Milner

Seller: Sheila J. Weekly

Buyer: Anthony J. and Kelly J. Pestello

Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 1,130-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lots 19-20, Block 2 at Town of Milner. Last sold for $114,000 in 2001.

Address: 2920 Village Drive

Seller: VRL LLC

Buyer: SRQ Colorado LLC

Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 633-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2209 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $300,000 in 2017.

Address: 33255 Filly Trail

Seller: Brooks Land Holdings LLC

Buyer: Richard Squier III

Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Price: $15,000

Property Description: 0.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 85 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.

Address: 30100 Routt County Road 14E

Seller: Leigh E. and Yancey G. Rushton

Buyer: V. Gail Jensen Living Trust

Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Price: $2,400,000

Property Description: 2,436-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, farm/ranch residence on 35 acres of agricultural land, SEC 29-5-84.

Address: 639 Meadowbrook Drive

Seller: Kimberly C. Temple

Buyer: David and Suzanne Halter, Brent and Elaine Stickrath

Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Price: $3,250,000

Property Description: 5,203-square-foot, six-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 0.9 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 24 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $1,850,000 in 2011.

Address: 58050 Routt County Road 62

Seller: Lazy A LLC

Buyer: Margaret Prucha and Paul James Yarka

Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Price: $1,275,000

Property Description: 3,387-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 35 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 5 at Red Creek Subdivision. Last sold for $322,900 in 1996.

Address: 877 Majestic Circle

Seller: Mary Elayne Best, Christopher Scott and Mary Elayne Kimmett

Buyer: Alexandre and Laura Barretto

Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Price: $1,075,000

Property Description: 2,467-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.036 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Unit 17 at Majestic Valley Townhomes. Last sold for $575,000 in 2015.

Address: 380 Ore House Plaza

Seller: John Martin Green

Buyer: Lisa M. and Michael S. O’Donnell

Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Price: $452,000

Property Description: 770-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 105, Building 6 at Ore House Plaza. Last sold for $209,500 in 2010.

Address: 21140 Stampede Way

Seller: David C. Twedt and Elizabeth L. Whitney

Buyer: James B. and Susan Marshall

Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Price: $787,500

Property Description: 3,787-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.52 acres of land, Lot 15 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $500,000 in 2007.

Address: 875 Conifer Circle

Seller: Robert D. Ort and Sharon Riggle Ort

Buyer: Benjamin R. and Kylee M. Gurney

Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Price: $1,845,000

Property Description: 3,390-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 29 at Spruce Knoll Subdivision. Last sold for $606,000 in 2005.

Address: 2880 Golf Stream Court

Seller: Laura L. Zulim

Buyer: David A. and Patricia A. Farrell

Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Price: $5,922,747

Property Description: 7,103-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 56 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $2,210,000 in 2010.

Address: 230 N. Poplar St., Hayden

Seller: Colorado Ghiglia Family Trust, Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Timothy D. Hutchinson IRA, Timothy D. Hutchinson

Buyer: Charlie and Will Peddie

Date: Oct. 18, 2021

Price: $501,000

Property Description: 1,470-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 3,500-square-foot multi-use commercial on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 2, Block 1 at Donelson’s 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $280,000 in 2017.

Address: 34020 Meadow Creek Drive, 35100 Rockledge Road

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP, Steamboat Alpine Development LLC

Buyer: Manewar Colorado 2 LLC

Date: Oct. 18, 2021

Price: $2,425,000

Property Description: 5.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE Amendment No. 6.

Address: 119 E. Highland St., Oak Creek

Seller: Enterprise Investments LLC

Buyer: Nicollette R. Scieszinski and Zachary W. Steinbaugh

Date: Oct. 18, 2021

Price: $565,000

Property Description: 3,245-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Lot 2 at Boot Hill Subdivision.

Address: 31620 Apache Trail, 31600 Apache Trail

Seller: Bradley A. Hatt Revocable Trust

Buyer: Jamie L. and Kristin L. Pappas

Date: Oct. 18, 2021

Price: $85,000

Property Description: 1.35 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 209 and 210 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 2375 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Eric Parsonnet Trust, Nicholas Parsonnet Trust, Brian Parsonnet, Eric Parsonnet, Nicholas Parsonnet, Wanda K. Simmons-Parsonnet, Wanda K. Simmons-Parsonnet

Buyer: Carolyn McGregor McMahon Trust and Mary Jean McGregor Trust

Date: Oct. 18, 2021

Price: $644,000

Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 413, Building B at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $251,000 in 2003.

Address: 2430 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Brian Parsonnet and Wanda K. Simmons Parsonnet

Buyer: Jeremy Bates

Date: Oct. 18, 2021

Price: $1,150,000

Property Description: 1,733-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 30 at Storm Meadows Club Townhomes Condo Phase III.

Address: 1996 Indian Summer Drive

Seller: PLT Properties LLC

Buyer: Gray Properties Steamboat LLC

Date: Oct. 18, 2021

Price: $3,600,000

Property Description: 5,083-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome on 0.078 acres of land, Townhome 10-A at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 10, Last sold for $2,000,000 in 2015.

Address: 22550 Colorado Highway 131

Seller: Katie Marie and Ryan Kenneth Carter

Buyer: Steven J. Baginski

Date: Oct. 18, 2021

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: 798-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence and 1,742-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath residence on 37 acres of agricultural land, SEC 9-3-85. Last sold for $430,000 in 2008.

Address: 21440 Third Ave., Phippsburg

Seller: Martin and Shauna D. Duran

Buyer: Jacqueline Ann Wehner

Date: Oct. 18, 2021

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 1,383-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Lots 27-30, Block 28 at Phippsburg. Last sold for $37,500 in 1991.

Address: 6 Balsam Court

Seller: Ryan D. Fisher

Buyer: Rafael Vito Machado, Brenda Jean Schmitz and Katlin Rose Schmitz

Date: Oct. 19, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot BA 6, Building 4 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $145,000 in 2004.

Address: 3057 Aspen Leaf Way

Seller: Michelle M. Wetzler

Buyer: Dustin Ray Kisling

Date: Oct. 19, 2021

Price: $840,000

Property Description: 1,536-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.033 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Unit 601 at Aspens at Walton Creek. Last sold for $477,000 in 2009.

Address: 500 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Daniel W. Potts and Karl A. Potts Revocable Trust

Buyer: Kenneth W. and Toni K. Young

Date: Oct. 19, 2021

Price: $491,150

Property Description: 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 101, Building C at Pines Condo Phase II. Last sold for $250,000 in 2016.

Address: 20940 Hoch-Eye Way

Seller: Lori L. Pickering Trust and Rolf H. Pickering Trust

Buyer: Brittney and Jason Gibbs

Date: Oct. 19, 2021

Price: $29,000

Property Description: 3 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 78 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $9,500 in 2013.

Address: 23 Cedar Court

Seller: Leah A. Caragol

Buyer: Paul Gerard Doherty

Date: Oct. 19, 2021

Price: $470,000

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CE 23, Building 5 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $303,665 in 2021.

Address: 33065 Vista Ridge Drive

Seller: Circle C Ranch Trout Creek LLC

Buyer: Timothy A. Bement and Kristy L. Conter

Date: Oct. 19, 2021

Price: $242,000

Property Description: 35.52 acres of agricultural land, Lot 9 at Vista Ridge at Trout Creek.

Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Brian C. and Lori E. Harrington

Buyer: Brennan and Jennifer Rittenhouse

Date: Oct. 19, 2021

Price: $590,000

Property Description: 1,022-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3106 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos.

Address: 1380 Athens Plaza

Seller: Lauren D. Reece

Buyer: Wendy Buck

Date: Oct. 19, 2021

Price: $327,500

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 12, Building Beta at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $170,000 in 2018.

Address: 384 Old Fish Creek Falls Road

Seller: Eve T. Stephenson

Buyer: Stephen G. Holmes

Date: Oct. 19, 2021

Price: $729,000

Property Description: 1,568-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 10 at Steamboat Ridge Townhomes Subdivision Amended Plat 5. Last sold for $240,000 in 2005.

Address: 1855 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: Bradley Gene Limberg

Buyer: Kyle Oreffice

Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Price: $690,000

Property Description: 1,870-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 7 at Ridge III Townhomes. Last sold for $142,000 in 1994.

Address: 408 High Meadow Court, Hayden

Seller: Caroline B. W. and Gave R. Van Pelt

Buyer: Mark E. Golembiewski and Chelsey R Moffat

Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Price: $381,000

Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 9, Block 1 at Golden Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $270,000 in 2018.

Address: 27165 Sundance Trail

Seller: SRP Catamount LLC

Buyer: Jay R. and Susan G. Schryver

Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 11.02 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 8 at Sundance Ridge Preserve.

Address: 1625 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Valerie Arroyos

Buyer: Ellie and Eric Martin

Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Price: $455,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 303, Building C at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $242,000 in 2019.

Address: 1320 Athens Plaza

Seller: Judith Lehel

Buyer: John T. Miller

Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building Delta at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $145,555 in 2016.

Address: Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Jodie W. and James F. Gasquet III

Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Price: $477,335

Property Description: Filing No. 3, Unit 2203 at Fox Springs Condominium.

Address: 27522 Silver Spur Street

Seller: Megan L. Sisk

Buyer: Bryce S. and Virginia A. Harman

Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Price: $1,523,000

Property Description: 4,404-square-foot, six-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 79 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $959,000 in 2007.

Address: 2600 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Linda F. Patton

Buyer: Donald and Janet McKay Godshaw

Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Price: $1,550,888

Property Description: 4,211-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Unit 25 at Eagleridge Atriums Condo. Last sold for $715,000 in 2005.

Address: Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Kathryn Ann Gary, Valerie Kay Gary and Samuel G. Gary III

Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Price: $489,100

Property Description: Filing No. 3, Unit 2201 at Fox Springs Condominium.

Address: Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Walter Leskiff and Anahita A. Tikku

Price: $513,800

Property Description: Filing No. 3, Unit 2301 at Fox Springs Condominium.

Address: 941 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Wescoin LLLP

Buyer: Donald Kounovsky

Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Price: $2,856,500

Property Description: Commercial Condominium Units 100-B (670-square-foot), 100-C (654-square-foot), 200-D (775-square-foot), 200-E (2,828-square-foot) at Victoria Condos; Units 100-F (1,806-square-foot), 100-G (1,410-square-foot) at Filing No. 1 at Victoria Condos Supplemental Plat.

Address: Tlingit Way, Oak Creek; Seneca Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Anton G., Antone G. and Donna L. Stich

Buyer: Jeffrey C. Burchardt and Lisa M. Burchardt Revocable Living Trust

Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Price: $222,200

Property Description: Horseback Subdivision Lots 174-177 and 188-189, SEC 15-3-84.

Address: No address

Seller: Anthony L. and Wendy A. George, Robert G. George Jr.

Buyer: Fish & Cross Ranch LLC

Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: 222.07 acres of agricultural land, SEC 22-2-85.

Address: 31600 Green Ridge Drive, 31630 Green Ridge Drive

Seller: Donald R. and Linda K. Douglass

Buyer: Jason Barta

Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Price: $410,000

Property Description: 11.26 acres of agricultural land, Meadows at Stagecoach Lot 7 Replat. Last sold for $330,000 in 2005.

Address: No address

Seller: Eric and Jodi Dorris

Buyer: Pass Ranchlands LLC

Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Price: $114,024

Property Description: SEC 5-5-84.

Address: No address

Seller: Pass Ranchlands LLC

Buyer: Eric and Jodi Dorris

Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Price: $292,986

Property Description: Filing No. 3, Lot 1 at Werner Ranch Subdivision. SEC 5-5-84.

Address: No address

Seller: Annan Properties Inc.

Buyer: Kaitlyn Hirt and Phillip Andrew Martinez

Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Price: $10,000

Property Description: 1.41 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 96 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.

Address: 2565 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Brian A. and Jennifer S. McCarthy

Buyer: Gersh Realty West LLC

Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Price: $935,000

Property Description: 1,935-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 2 at Winterset Condo. Last sold for $370,000 in 2014.

Address: No address

Seller: Pass Ranchlands LLC

Buyer: Eric and Jodi Dorris

Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Price: $292,986

Property Description: Filing No. 3, Lot 1 at Werner Ranch, SEC 5-5-84.

Address: No address

Seller: Eric and Jodi Dorris

Buyer: Pass Ranchlands LLC

Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Price: $114,024

Property Description: SEC 5-5-84.

Address: No address

Seller: Matthew Collier, Equity Trust Company, Custodian FBO Mark Drobilek IRA

Buyer: TJ Realty Group LLC

Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Price: $13,000

Property Description: 0.94 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 167 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

Total: $52,626,740

Timeshares

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Chris and Kristen Serbousek

Buyer: Jason C. and Wendi J. Beld

Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,518-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-305 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $370,000 in 2020.

Total: $375,000