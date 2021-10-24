Routt County real estate sales total $53M for week of Oct. 15 to 21
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $53,001,740 across 56 sales for the week of Oct. 15 to 21.
Address: 34510 Golden Eagle Drive
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: David and Ethel Irvine
Date: Oct. 15, 2021
Price: $2,950,000
Property Description: 5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 30 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.
Address: 34515 Panorama Drive
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: Alpine Ranch 23 LLC
Date: Oct. 15, 2021
Price: $2,300,000
Property Description: 5.02 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 23 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.
Address: 38880 Routt County Road 53
Seller: Sandra Lindley
Buyer: Dorinda L. and Douglas W. Wheeler
Date: Oct. 15, 2021
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 3,188-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 7.04 acres of land, SEC 16-6-88. Last sold for $350,000 in 2006.
Address: 2883 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Michelle Avery
Buyer: Kevin B. Rogers
Date: Oct. 15, 2021
Price: $485,000
Property Description: 458-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 105 at Scandi Lodge Studio Chalet Condo. Last sold for $222,500 in 2007.
Address: 1525 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Janine A. Overcash and Courtney Roberts
Buyer: Eric Edward and Melissa Ferree Hassel
Date: Oct. 15, 2021
Price: $460,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 105, Building A at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $299,000 in 2007.
Address: 38955 Pine Street, Milner
Seller: Sheila J. Weekly
Buyer: Anthony J. and Kelly J. Pestello
Date: Oct. 15, 2021
Price: $285,000
Property Description: 1,130-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lots 19-20, Block 2 at Town of Milner. Last sold for $114,000 in 2001.
Address: 2920 Village Drive
Seller: VRL LLC
Buyer: SRQ Colorado LLC
Date: Oct. 15, 2021
Price: $495,000
Property Description: 633-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2209 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $300,000 in 2017.
Address: 33255 Filly Trail
Seller: Brooks Land Holdings LLC
Buyer: Richard Squier III
Date: Oct. 15, 2021
Price: $15,000
Property Description: 0.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 85 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.
Address: 30100 Routt County Road 14E
Seller: Leigh E. and Yancey G. Rushton
Buyer: V. Gail Jensen Living Trust
Date: Oct. 15, 2021
Price: $2,400,000
Property Description: 2,436-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, farm/ranch residence on 35 acres of agricultural land, SEC 29-5-84.
Address: 639 Meadowbrook Drive
Seller: Kimberly C. Temple
Buyer: David and Suzanne Halter, Brent and Elaine Stickrath
Date: Oct. 15, 2021
Price: $3,250,000
Property Description: 5,203-square-foot, six-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 0.9 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 24 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $1,850,000 in 2011.
Address: 58050 Routt County Road 62
Seller: Lazy A LLC
Buyer: Margaret Prucha and Paul James Yarka
Date: Oct. 15, 2021
Price: $1,275,000
Property Description: 3,387-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 35 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 5 at Red Creek Subdivision. Last sold for $322,900 in 1996.
Address: 877 Majestic Circle
Seller: Mary Elayne Best, Christopher Scott and Mary Elayne Kimmett
Buyer: Alexandre and Laura Barretto
Date: Oct. 15, 2021
Price: $1,075,000
Property Description: 2,467-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.036 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Unit 17 at Majestic Valley Townhomes. Last sold for $575,000 in 2015.
Address: 380 Ore House Plaza
Seller: John Martin Green
Buyer: Lisa M. and Michael S. O’Donnell
Date: Oct. 15, 2021
Price: $452,000
Property Description: 770-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 105, Building 6 at Ore House Plaza. Last sold for $209,500 in 2010.
Address: 21140 Stampede Way
Seller: David C. Twedt and Elizabeth L. Whitney
Buyer: James B. and Susan Marshall
Date: Oct. 15, 2021
Price: $787,500
Property Description: 3,787-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.52 acres of land, Lot 15 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $500,000 in 2007.
Address: 875 Conifer Circle
Seller: Robert D. Ort and Sharon Riggle Ort
Buyer: Benjamin R. and Kylee M. Gurney
Date: Oct. 15, 2021
Price: $1,845,000
Property Description: 3,390-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 29 at Spruce Knoll Subdivision. Last sold for $606,000 in 2005.
Address: 2880 Golf Stream Court
Seller: Laura L. Zulim
Buyer: David A. and Patricia A. Farrell
Date: Oct. 15, 2021
Price: $5,922,747
Property Description: 7,103-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 56 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $2,210,000 in 2010.
Address: 230 N. Poplar St., Hayden
Seller: Colorado Ghiglia Family Trust, Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Timothy D. Hutchinson IRA, Timothy D. Hutchinson
Buyer: Charlie and Will Peddie
Date: Oct. 18, 2021
Price: $501,000
Property Description: 1,470-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 3,500-square-foot multi-use commercial on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 2, Block 1 at Donelson’s 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $280,000 in 2017.
Address: 34020 Meadow Creek Drive, 35100 Rockledge Road
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP, Steamboat Alpine Development LLC
Buyer: Manewar Colorado 2 LLC
Date: Oct. 18, 2021
Price: $2,425,000
Property Description: 5.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE Amendment No. 6.
Address: 119 E. Highland St., Oak Creek
Seller: Enterprise Investments LLC
Buyer: Nicollette R. Scieszinski and Zachary W. Steinbaugh
Date: Oct. 18, 2021
Price: $565,000
Property Description: 3,245-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Lot 2 at Boot Hill Subdivision.
Address: 31620 Apache Trail, 31600 Apache Trail
Seller: Bradley A. Hatt Revocable Trust
Buyer: Jamie L. and Kristin L. Pappas
Date: Oct. 18, 2021
Price: $85,000
Property Description: 1.35 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 209 and 210 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 2375 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Eric Parsonnet Trust, Nicholas Parsonnet Trust, Brian Parsonnet, Eric Parsonnet, Nicholas Parsonnet, Wanda K. Simmons-Parsonnet, Wanda K. Simmons-Parsonnet
Buyer: Carolyn McGregor McMahon Trust and Mary Jean McGregor Trust
Date: Oct. 18, 2021
Price: $644,000
Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 413, Building B at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $251,000 in 2003.
Address: 2430 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Brian Parsonnet and Wanda K. Simmons Parsonnet
Buyer: Jeremy Bates
Date: Oct. 18, 2021
Price: $1,150,000
Property Description: 1,733-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 30 at Storm Meadows Club Townhomes Condo Phase III.
Address: 1996 Indian Summer Drive
Seller: PLT Properties LLC
Buyer: Gray Properties Steamboat LLC
Date: Oct. 18, 2021
Price: $3,600,000
Property Description: 5,083-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome on 0.078 acres of land, Townhome 10-A at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 10, Last sold for $2,000,000 in 2015.
Address: 22550 Colorado Highway 131
Seller: Katie Marie and Ryan Kenneth Carter
Buyer: Steven J. Baginski
Date: Oct. 18, 2021
Price: $1,500,000
Property Description: 798-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence and 1,742-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath residence on 37 acres of agricultural land, SEC 9-3-85. Last sold for $430,000 in 2008.
Address: 21440 Third Ave., Phippsburg
Seller: Martin and Shauna D. Duran
Buyer: Jacqueline Ann Wehner
Date: Oct. 18, 2021
Price: $225,000
Property Description: 1,383-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Lots 27-30, Block 28 at Phippsburg. Last sold for $37,500 in 1991.
Address: 6 Balsam Court
Seller: Ryan D. Fisher
Buyer: Rafael Vito Machado, Brenda Jean Schmitz and Katlin Rose Schmitz
Date: Oct. 19, 2021
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot BA 6, Building 4 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $145,000 in 2004.
Address: 3057 Aspen Leaf Way
Seller: Michelle M. Wetzler
Buyer: Dustin Ray Kisling
Date: Oct. 19, 2021
Price: $840,000
Property Description: 1,536-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.033 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Unit 601 at Aspens at Walton Creek. Last sold for $477,000 in 2009.
Address: 500 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Daniel W. Potts and Karl A. Potts Revocable Trust
Buyer: Kenneth W. and Toni K. Young
Date: Oct. 19, 2021
Price: $491,150
Property Description: 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 101, Building C at Pines Condo Phase II. Last sold for $250,000 in 2016.
Address: 20940 Hoch-Eye Way
Seller: Lori L. Pickering Trust and Rolf H. Pickering Trust
Buyer: Brittney and Jason Gibbs
Date: Oct. 19, 2021
Price: $29,000
Property Description: 3 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 78 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $9,500 in 2013.
Address: 23 Cedar Court
Seller: Leah A. Caragol
Buyer: Paul Gerard Doherty
Date: Oct. 19, 2021
Price: $470,000
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CE 23, Building 5 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $303,665 in 2021.
Address: 33065 Vista Ridge Drive
Seller: Circle C Ranch Trout Creek LLC
Buyer: Timothy A. Bement and Kristy L. Conter
Date: Oct. 19, 2021
Price: $242,000
Property Description: 35.52 acres of agricultural land, Lot 9 at Vista Ridge at Trout Creek.
Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Brian C. and Lori E. Harrington
Buyer: Brennan and Jennifer Rittenhouse
Date: Oct. 19, 2021
Price: $590,000
Property Description: 1,022-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3106 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos.
Address: 1380 Athens Plaza
Seller: Lauren D. Reece
Buyer: Wendy Buck
Date: Oct. 19, 2021
Price: $327,500
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 12, Building Beta at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $170,000 in 2018.
Address: 384 Old Fish Creek Falls Road
Seller: Eve T. Stephenson
Buyer: Stephen G. Holmes
Date: Oct. 19, 2021
Price: $729,000
Property Description: 1,568-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 10 at Steamboat Ridge Townhomes Subdivision Amended Plat 5. Last sold for $240,000 in 2005.
Address: 1855 Clubhouse Drive
Seller: Bradley Gene Limberg
Buyer: Kyle Oreffice
Date: Oct. 20, 2021
Price: $690,000
Property Description: 1,870-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 7 at Ridge III Townhomes. Last sold for $142,000 in 1994.
Address: 408 High Meadow Court, Hayden
Seller: Caroline B. W. and Gave R. Van Pelt
Buyer: Mark E. Golembiewski and Chelsey R Moffat
Date: Oct. 20, 2021
Price: $381,000
Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 9, Block 1 at Golden Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $270,000 in 2018.
Address: 27165 Sundance Trail
Seller: SRP Catamount LLC
Buyer: Jay R. and Susan G. Schryver
Date: Oct. 20, 2021
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 11.02 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 8 at Sundance Ridge Preserve.
Address: 1625 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Valerie Arroyos
Buyer: Ellie and Eric Martin
Date: Oct. 20, 2021
Price: $455,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 303, Building C at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $242,000 in 2019.
Address: 1320 Athens Plaza
Seller: Judith Lehel
Buyer: John T. Miller
Date: Oct. 20, 2021
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building Delta at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $145,555 in 2016.
Address: Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Jodie W. and James F. Gasquet III
Date: Oct. 20, 2021
Price: $477,335
Property Description: Filing No. 3, Unit 2203 at Fox Springs Condominium.
Address: 27522 Silver Spur Street
Seller: Megan L. Sisk
Buyer: Bryce S. and Virginia A. Harman
Date: Oct. 20, 2021
Price: $1,523,000
Property Description: 4,404-square-foot, six-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 79 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $959,000 in 2007.
Address: 2600 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Linda F. Patton
Buyer: Donald and Janet McKay Godshaw
Date: Oct. 20, 2021
Price: $1,550,888
Property Description: 4,211-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Unit 25 at Eagleridge Atriums Condo. Last sold for $715,000 in 2005.
Address: Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Kathryn Ann Gary, Valerie Kay Gary and Samuel G. Gary III
Date: Oct. 21, 2021
Price: $489,100
Property Description: Filing No. 3, Unit 2201 at Fox Springs Condominium.
Address: Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Walter Leskiff and Anahita A. Tikku
Price: $513,800
Property Description: Filing No. 3, Unit 2301 at Fox Springs Condominium.
Address: 941 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Wescoin LLLP
Buyer: Donald Kounovsky
Date: Oct. 21, 2021
Price: $2,856,500
Property Description: Commercial Condominium Units 100-B (670-square-foot), 100-C (654-square-foot), 200-D (775-square-foot), 200-E (2,828-square-foot) at Victoria Condos; Units 100-F (1,806-square-foot), 100-G (1,410-square-foot) at Filing No. 1 at Victoria Condos Supplemental Plat.
Address: Tlingit Way, Oak Creek; Seneca Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Anton G., Antone G. and Donna L. Stich
Buyer: Jeffrey C. Burchardt and Lisa M. Burchardt Revocable Living Trust
Date: Oct. 21, 2021
Price: $222,200
Property Description: Horseback Subdivision Lots 174-177 and 188-189, SEC 15-3-84.
Address: No address
Seller: Anthony L. and Wendy A. George, Robert G. George Jr.
Buyer: Fish & Cross Ranch LLC
Date: Oct. 21, 2021
Price: $1,300,000
Property Description: 222.07 acres of agricultural land, SEC 22-2-85.
Address: 31600 Green Ridge Drive, 31630 Green Ridge Drive
Seller: Donald R. and Linda K. Douglass
Buyer: Jason Barta
Date: Oct. 21, 2021
Price: $410,000
Property Description: 11.26 acres of agricultural land, Meadows at Stagecoach Lot 7 Replat. Last sold for $330,000 in 2005.
Address: No address
Seller: Eric and Jodi Dorris
Buyer: Pass Ranchlands LLC
Date: Oct. 21, 2021
Price: $114,024
Property Description: SEC 5-5-84.
Address: No address
Seller: Pass Ranchlands LLC
Buyer: Eric and Jodi Dorris
Date: Oct. 21, 2021
Price: $292,986
Property Description: Filing No. 3, Lot 1 at Werner Ranch Subdivision. SEC 5-5-84.
Address: No address
Seller: Annan Properties Inc.
Buyer: Kaitlyn Hirt and Phillip Andrew Martinez
Date: Oct. 21, 2021
Price: $10,000
Property Description: 1.41 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 96 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.
Address: 2565 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Brian A. and Jennifer S. McCarthy
Buyer: Gersh Realty West LLC
Date: Oct. 21, 2021
Price: $935,000
Property Description: 1,935-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 2 at Winterset Condo. Last sold for $370,000 in 2014.
Address: No address
Seller: Pass Ranchlands LLC
Buyer: Eric and Jodi Dorris
Date: Oct. 21, 2021
Price: $292,986
Property Description: Filing No. 3, Lot 1 at Werner Ranch, SEC 5-5-84.
Address: No address
Seller: Eric and Jodi Dorris
Buyer: Pass Ranchlands LLC
Date: Oct. 21, 2021
Price: $114,024
Property Description: SEC 5-5-84.
Address: No address
Seller: Matthew Collier, Equity Trust Company, Custodian FBO Mark Drobilek IRA
Buyer: TJ Realty Group LLC
Date: Oct. 21, 2021
Price: $13,000
Property Description: 0.94 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 167 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
Total: $52,626,740
Timeshares
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Chris and Kristen Serbousek
Buyer: Jason C. and Wendi J. Beld
Date: Oct. 20, 2021
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,518-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-305 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $370,000 in 2020.
Total: $375,000
