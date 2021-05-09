Routt County real estate sales total $53M for week of April 23 to 29

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $53,280,414 across 67 sales for the week of April 30 to May 6.

Address: 2533 Evergreen Lane

Seller: Gary M. and Jennifer S. Lloyd

Buyer: Jacobson Living Trust

Date: April 30, 2021

Price: $1,275,000

Property Description: 2,488-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Lot 9 at The Evergreens. Last sold for $825,000 in 2010.

Address: 41255 Bordeaux Drive

Seller: Amy and John L. Asta

Buyer: Erika McNeany and Scott Turkow

Date: April 30, 2021

Price: $1,860,000

Property Description: 2,434-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, farm/ranch residence on 35.01 acres of agricultural meadow hay and grazing land, Lot 3 at Vista Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $146,000 in 1998.

Address: 2525 Village Drive

Seller: Richard Woods

Buyer: Craig C. and Deana R. Zahnd

Date: April 30, 2021

Price: $1,350,000

Property Description: 1,941-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5E at The Highmark Condos. Last sold for $750,000 in 2011.

Address: 25355 Bella Vista Circle

Seller: BMU LLC, National Safe Harbor Exchanges Inc.

Buyer: Galt Escape Family Limited Partnership

Date: April 30, 2021

Price: $2,500,000

Property Description: 3,914-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence on 35.01 acres of agricultural grazing land, Parcel 3 at Twenty Mile Ranch. Last sold for $2,500,000 in 2021.

Address: 3456 Sunburst Court

Seller: Brian J. and Kelly A. Frye

Buyer: Kathleen M. Northcutt

Date: April 30, 2021

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 1,098-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 24 at Sunburst Townhomes Phase 3. Last sold for $382,000 in 2019.

Address: 1759 Brome Drive

Seller: Kathleen M. Northcutt

Buyer: Brian J. and Kelly A. Frye

Date: April 30, 2021

Price: $915,000

Property Description: 1,952-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.54 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 8, Block 2 at Whistler Meadows Subdivision.

Address: 42365 Routt County Road 46

Seller: William I. Soash

Buyer: Kody and Renee May

Date: April 30, 2021

Price: $505,000

Property Description: 2,320-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, farm/ranch residence on 40 acres of agricultural dry farm and grazing land, SEC 25-7-86.

Address: 2425 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Brown W. Cannon Jr. Charles Gates Cannon Preferred Beneficiary Trust, Brown W. Cannon Jr. Descendants Trust, Brown W. Cannon Jr. Inter Vivos Trust, Brown W. Cannon Jr. Reynolds G. Cannon Preferred Beneficiary Trust, Four Brown W. Cannon Jr. Trusts Partnership.

Buyer: TH 22 LLC

Date: April 30, 2021

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 1,590-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 22 at Storm Meadows Club Townhouse Condo.

Address: 575 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Sherry B. Reed

Buyer: Jeffrey and Patricia Soerens

Date: April 30, 2021

Price: $254,000

Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 35 at Emerald Knoll-Peddie Subdivision, Amended Final Plat. Last sold for $180,000 in 2005.

Address: 20850 Cheyenne Trail

Seller: Jo Ann and Michael T. Mow

Buyer: Brett and Connor Morganti

Date: April 30, 2021

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 5,069-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath residence on 35 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 5 at Greenridge Ranch. Last sold for $355,000 in 2006.

Address: 171 S. Sixth St., Hayden

Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC

Buyer: Empire Col Building LLC

Date: April 30, 2021

Price: $305,000

Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1 at Creek View Townhomes Phase I.

Address: 2575 Copper Ridge Drive

Seller: Crestone Warehouse LLC

Buyer: Christine R. Harkness and David Scully

Date: April 30, 2021

Price: $415,000

Property Description: Unit 1 at Crestone Warehouse Condominiums.

Address: 41735 Aspen Hollow Lane

Seller: Terry Lee Delguercio

Buyer: Anthony Sayre and LaDonna Holland Delguercio

Date: April 30, 2021

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 2,898-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 40.2 acres of land, SEC 31-7-84.

Address: 1696 Alpine Vista Court

Seller: Steven C. Bierschenk Revocable Trust

Buyer: Matmar Mountain Homes LLC

Date: April 30, 2021

Price: $1,364,250

Property Description: 2,777-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.046 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 6 at Alpine Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $985,000 in 2008.

Address: No address

Seller: Youngs Peak Preserve LLC

Buyer: Carrie Easton

Date: April 30, 2021

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 5.245 acres of agricultural forest land, Lot 1 at Young’s Peak Preserve Subdivision.

Address: 2626 Longthong Road

Seller: Wagner Bros LLC

Buyer: Potato Potato Trust

Date: April 30, 2021

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 985-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 104 at Yampa View Condo. Last sold for $69,000 in 1992.

Address: 20890 Pinto Way, 33195 Filly Trail

Seller: Michael A. Hamel and James D. Reay

Buyer: Lucia Howard

Date: April 30, 2021

Price: $24,000

Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 94 at Black Horse I Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 40205 Valley Drive, Hayden

Seller: David E. and Mary Jo Ritchie

Buyer: Elizabeth Hoskins and Stevin Todd Merrill

Date: April 30, 2021

Price: $569,000

Property Description: 2,152-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 47.38 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 15 at Canyon Valley Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $45,000 in 1993.

Address: 1360 Turning Leaf Court, 1362 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Bruce E. Shugart

Buyer: Charlotte W. and Kelly Hall

Date: May 3, 2021

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 0.39 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 20 at More’s Corner. Last sold for $350,000 in 2020.

Address: 2655 Anthony’s Circle

Seller: Ben Heller

Buyer: Marion A. Brown and Kristina S. White

Date: May 3, 2021

Price: $595,000

Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Bogner Estates Subdivision.

Address: 1951 Cimarron Circle

Seller: Charles A. Mele and Deborah Marzo Mele

Buyer: Louise Houseman Gresham Family Trust

Date: May 3, 2021

Price: $2,060,000

Property Description: 3,242-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Unit 11 at Cimarron at Steamboat. Last sold for $998,300 in 2006.

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Brenda K. and John T. Byrne

Buyer: Nguyen Nam Le Kha and Kimberlee Rae Le

Date: May 3, 2021

Price: $760,000

Property Description: 980-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 409 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $750,000 in 2008.

Address: 2625 Windward Way

Seller: Larry N. and Laverne Heins Emmons

Buyer: Rafael C. Balestra and Lori Butts

Date: May 3, 2021

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: 2,468-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 5 at Landings at Steamboat Subdivision. Last sold for $516,500 in 2000.

Address: 1698 Alpine Vista Court

Seller: John J. and Kathy A. Zoshak

Buyer: Derek and Kerri Zukowsky

Date: May 3, 2021

Price: $1,257,500

Property Description: 2,714-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.038 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 5 at Alpine Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $704,000 in 2016.

Address: 2250 South Copper Frontage

Seller: Babe LLC

Buyer: CV Boys LLC

Date: March 3, 2021

Price: $1,650,000

Property Description: Copper Clock Building Units 101-113, 202, 204, 206, 208, 210, 212.

Address: 520 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Linda L. and Thomas R. Litteral

Buyer: Ryan D. Fisher

Date: May 3, 2021

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 0.54 acres of residential vacant land, Filing No. 3, Lot 3 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision.

Address: 58010-58095 Columbian Place

Seller: Vanessa L. Loggins and William T. Lollar

Buyer: Robert E. Auchinachie Jr.

Date: May 4, 2021

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: 2,542-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 9.32 acres of land, Lot 1 at Lollar Loggins Replat, Filing No. 2, Lots 180, 182, 183, 184, 187, 190 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

Address: 130 South Maple Street, 148 North Maple Street, Hayden

Seller: William C. Mitchell II

Buyer: Mary Jo Ritchie

Date: May 4, 2021

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, Block 5 at Seller’s Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $95,000 in 2002.

Address: 35965 Agate Creek Road

Seller: Charles R. and Emily P. Jones

Buyer: Terri M. Baker and Kareem G. Sobky

Date: May 4, 2021

Price: $695,000

Property Description: 4.52 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 7 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision.

Address: 442 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Dennis M. and Olivia P. Kimmeth

Buyer: Shawn Simmons

Date: May 4, 2021

Price: $1,860,000

Property Description: 1,860-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit D at 442 Lincoln Condominiums. Last sold for $695,000 in 2005.

Address: No address

Seller: Marlene Merle and Peter Graeme Humphrey Jr.

Buyer: Timothy Scopac

Date: May 4, 2021

Price: $383,500

Property Description: Unit F-46, Building 400 at Storm Meadows 300-400 Condos.

Address: No address, Oak Creek

Seller: South Routt Library District

Buyer: Campanas Del Valle LLC

Date: May 4, 2021

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 0.15 acres of library land, Lots 32, 33, 34, Block 5 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $14,000 in 1994.

Address: 38815 Ridge Line Court, Hayden

Seller: Little Big Brick LLC

Buyer: Jason Robert and Lindsey Rachel Bonner

Date: May 5, 2021

Price: $89,500

Property Description: 5 acres of agricultural dry farm land, Lot 3 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $106,000 in 2021.

Address: 2245 Val D’Isere Circle

Seller: Ryan Fisher

Buyer: Chana Holtzberg

Date: May 5, 2021

Price: $485,000

Property Description: 0.39 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 4, Lot 4A at Ski Ranches Lot 4 Replat. Last sold for $275,000 in 2020.

Address: 1315 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Daniel L. and Kirsten M. Lynn

Buyer: Lindsey J. Fisher

Date: May 5, 2021

Price: $237,000

Property Description: 963-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3.3B at Fox Creek Village Condos. Last sold for $214,700 in 2017.

Address: 4355 Elk River Road

Seller: SDC Ventures LLC

Buyer: Eagle Mountain Land Development LLC

Date: May 5, 2021

Price: $432,600

Property Description: 8.6 acres of vacant residential land, SEC 36-7-85. Last sold for $240,000 in 2018.

Address: 23585 Stagehorn Trail

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: Hans Berend

Date: May 5, 2021

Price: $83,000

Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.

Address: 2015 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Brian L. and Karen L. Wray

Buyer: Elaine Kersting and Stig Jonny Folkesson

Date: May 5, 2021

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 220, Building 200 at Timber Run Condo Phase II, Supplemental. Last sold for $274,000 in 2017.

Address: 234 Harvest Drive, 296 Harvest Drive

Seller: Deborah L. Davis

Buyer: Caleb Samuel and Darcy Yvonne Lascano Simon

Date: May 5, 2021

Price: $339,000

Property Description: 1,776-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 10 at Golden Knolls Subdivision. Last sold for $220,000 in 2006.

Address: 1335 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Ruth C. Gossman

Buyer: Nola Peeples

Date: May 5, 2021

Price: $220,000

Property Description: 564-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 12, Building PI at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $102,000 in 2004.

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Erich P. Wonsavage

Buyer: Lynda G. Montgomery

Date: May 5, 2021

Price: $675,000

Property Description: 1,361-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1, Building C at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo Phase III. Last sold for $545,000 in 2020.

Address: 3358 Covey Circle

Seller: David and Elizabeth Bailey Living Trust, A. Lynn DeGeorge

Buyer: Joseph E. and Kathryne A. McLaughlin

Date: May 5, 2021

Price: $815,000

Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1202, Building 12 at Quail Run Condos, Phase III. Last sold for $145,000 in 2001.

Address: 703 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Calvin J. and Jacquelyn D. Cramer

Buyer: Eric Leatherman and Ryann Wonders

Date: May 5, 2021

Price: $995,000

Property Description: 1,057-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B-308 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $770,000 in 2019.

Address: 39975 Routt County Road 44B, 39125 Thompson Lane

Seller: Lasalle Cattle Company LTD, Lasalle Management Company LLC

Buyer: JMKM Management Trust

Date: May 5, 2021

Price: $6,450,000

Property Description: 2,520-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, farm/ranch residence on 992.57 acres of agricultural dry farm and grazing land.

Address: 1375 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Marcia Corleen Morgan

Buyer: G & M Trust

Date: May 5, 2021

Price: $272,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 11, Building Sigma at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $131,100 in 2015.

Address: 40540 Steamboat Drive

Seller: Kruse Builders LLC

Buyer: Brooke and Shane Vogt

Date: May 5, 2021

Price: $602,364.35

Property Description: 1,525-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Lot 93B at Bates-Mack Subdivision. Last sold for $185,000 in 2020.

Address: No address

Seller: Jennifer E. and Joseph Opitz

Buyer: Joseph Michael Mills

Date: May 5, 2021

Price: $12,500

Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 4, Lot 43 at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $8,000 in 2020.

Address: 38790 Main Street, Milner

Seller: Nancy Saliba May

Buyer: O’Brien Property

Date: May 5, 2021

Price: $127,000

Property Description: 0.145 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 1 and 2, Block 10 at Amended Plat of the Town of Milner.

Address: 100 Fox Tail Trail

Seller: Fox Grove LLC

Buyer: Christine M. and Tim Harlan

Date: May 5, 2021

Price: $469,000

Property Description: 0.69 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Fox Grove Subdivision.

Address: 50115 Moon Hill Drive

Seller: Stanley P. and Sylvia C. South

Buyer: Michael K. and Nikki N. Rusconi

Date: May 5, 2021

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 2.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 9 at Moon Hill Meadows 1.

Address: 3325 Columbine Drive

Seller: Taylor Pickrel, Jeffrey L. and Taylor C. Smith

Buyer: Douglas G. and Marta H. Robertson

Date: May 5, 2021

Price: $535,000

Property Description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1104 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XII. Last sold for $291,000 in 2014.

Address: 315 East Washington Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Samantha Marie Hangartner

Buyer: Totem Holdings LLC

Date: May 6, 2021

Price: $185,000

Property Description: 0.76 acres of vacant mobile home land, Lots 5 – 13 and 18, Block 5 at Walker’s 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $101,770 in 2018.

Address: 27510 Leisure Lane

Seller: Stephen Stranahan Revocable Trust

Buyer: CJJ Family Holdings Inc.

Date: May 6, 2021

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 1,816-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 5.05 acres of land, Lot 2 at Mountain Leisure Subdivision. Last sold for $193,300 in 2015.

Address: 76 Park Place

Seller: Peter Smith

Buyer: Mark Timothy and Nikki Varveris Erbele

Date: May 6, 2021

Price: $1,463,200

Property Description: 2,961-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 20 at Traditions at Park Place. Last sold for $940,000 in 2015.

Address: 2665 Windward Way

Seller: Danimia Living Trust

Buyer: John David and Meghann Ali Winkle

Date: May 6, 2021

Price: $1,314,500

Property Description: 2,245-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No 2, Lot 1 at Landings at Steamboat Subdivision. Last sold for $610,000 in 2014.

Address: 20870 Mustang Way

Seller: Trust Agreement of Frank M. Ashley Jr.

Buyer: Saskia and Wesley Thompson

Date: May 6, 2021

Price: $12,500

Property Description: 0.77 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 70 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.

Address: 340 Honeysuckle Drive

Seller: Garrett and Sarah Prechtl

Buyer: Travis Sanchez

Date: May 6, 2021

Price: $480,000

Property Description: 1,749-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 53 at Sagewood. Last sold for $325,000 in 2017.

Address: 1902 13th Street

Seller: Swedproperty EMBP LLC

Buyer: Train Yard LLC

Date: May 6, 2021

Price: $980,000

Property Description: 3,849-square-foot warehouse/storage building on 0.96 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Tract 7 at Twenty Mile Industrial Center. Last sold for $545,000 in 2014.

Address: 23570 Fraysher Lane

Seller: Brian and Laurie Edwards

Buyer: Carissa and Luke Berlet

Date: May 6, 2021

Price: $210,000

Property Description: 5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Ski View Estates.

Address: No address

Seller: Entelco Corporation

Buyer: Home Ranch LLC

Date: May 6, 2021

Price: $550,500

Property Description: 40 acres of agricultural meadow hay and grazing land, SEC 27 & 34-9-85.

Address: 1280 13th Street

Seller: SR Graham Leasing LLC

Buyer: Kyle Lawton

Date: May 6, 2021

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 3,166-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Unit G2 at Twenty Mile Warehouse Condominiums.

Address: 45960 Routt County Road 129, 45965 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Dedida Elk River Ranch LLC

Buyer: LCF Real Estate Investments LLC

Date: May 6, 2021

Price: $720,000

Property Description: 120 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 3,10-7-85.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: GTOM OSP LLC

Buyer: Messinger Company LLC

Date: May 6, 2021

Price: $2,950,000

Property Description: 2,426-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-310 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $1,875,000 in 2012.

Total: $52,506,414

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Bruce Nolop and Susan Verstegen

Buyer: Steven V. and Susanne W. Nuccio

Date: May 3, 2021

Price: $532,500

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to I, II, III, IV, Units 426, 429 and 430 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Address: 1331 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: Francisco Lammoglia Revocable Trust

Date: May 3, 2021

Price: $146,500

Property Description: 12.5 interest in and to a 4,322-square-foot, five bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome on 0.064 acres of land, Lot B at More’s Corner Replat Lot 26. Last sold for $125,000 in 2021.

Address: 2155 Ski Time Square

Seller: Barbara C. Groth Living Trust

Buyer: Lynn M. Saunders

Date: May 4, 2021

Price: $95,000

Property Description: 1/7th interest in and to a 1,862-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 322 at Christie Condominiums Phase II. Last sold for $100,000 in 2019.

Total: $774,000