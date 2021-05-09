Routt County real estate sales total $53M for week of April 23 to 29
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $53,280,414 across 67 sales for the week of April 30 to May 6.
Address: 2533 Evergreen Lane
Seller: Gary M. and Jennifer S. Lloyd
Buyer: Jacobson Living Trust
Date: April 30, 2021
Price: $1,275,000
Property Description: 2,488-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Lot 9 at The Evergreens. Last sold for $825,000 in 2010.
Address: 41255 Bordeaux Drive
Seller: Amy and John L. Asta
Buyer: Erika McNeany and Scott Turkow
Date: April 30, 2021
Price: $1,860,000
Property Description: 2,434-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, farm/ranch residence on 35.01 acres of agricultural meadow hay and grazing land, Lot 3 at Vista Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $146,000 in 1998.
Address: 2525 Village Drive
Seller: Richard Woods
Buyer: Craig C. and Deana R. Zahnd
Date: April 30, 2021
Price: $1,350,000
Property Description: 1,941-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5E at The Highmark Condos. Last sold for $750,000 in 2011.
Address: 25355 Bella Vista Circle
Seller: BMU LLC, National Safe Harbor Exchanges Inc.
Buyer: Galt Escape Family Limited Partnership
Date: April 30, 2021
Price: $2,500,000
Property Description: 3,914-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath residence on 35.01 acres of agricultural grazing land, Parcel 3 at Twenty Mile Ranch. Last sold for $2,500,000 in 2021.
Address: 3456 Sunburst Court
Seller: Brian J. and Kelly A. Frye
Buyer: Kathleen M. Northcutt
Date: April 30, 2021
Price: $400,000
Property Description: 1,098-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 24 at Sunburst Townhomes Phase 3. Last sold for $382,000 in 2019.
Address: 1759 Brome Drive
Seller: Kathleen M. Northcutt
Buyer: Brian J. and Kelly A. Frye
Date: April 30, 2021
Price: $915,000
Property Description: 1,952-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.54 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 8, Block 2 at Whistler Meadows Subdivision.
Address: 42365 Routt County Road 46
Seller: William I. Soash
Buyer: Kody and Renee May
Date: April 30, 2021
Price: $505,000
Property Description: 2,320-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, farm/ranch residence on 40 acres of agricultural dry farm and grazing land, SEC 25-7-86.
Address: 2425 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Brown W. Cannon Jr. Charles Gates Cannon Preferred Beneficiary Trust, Brown W. Cannon Jr. Descendants Trust, Brown W. Cannon Jr. Inter Vivos Trust, Brown W. Cannon Jr. Reynolds G. Cannon Preferred Beneficiary Trust, Four Brown W. Cannon Jr. Trusts Partnership.
Buyer: TH 22 LLC
Date: April 30, 2021
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 1,590-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 22 at Storm Meadows Club Townhouse Condo.
Address: 575 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Sherry B. Reed
Buyer: Jeffrey and Patricia Soerens
Date: April 30, 2021
Price: $254,000
Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 35 at Emerald Knoll-Peddie Subdivision, Amended Final Plat. Last sold for $180,000 in 2005.
Address: 20850 Cheyenne Trail
Seller: Jo Ann and Michael T. Mow
Buyer: Brett and Connor Morganti
Date: April 30, 2021
Price: $1,600,000
Property Description: 5,069-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath residence on 35 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 5 at Greenridge Ranch. Last sold for $355,000 in 2006.
Address: 171 S. Sixth St., Hayden
Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC
Buyer: Empire Col Building LLC
Date: April 30, 2021
Price: $305,000
Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1 at Creek View Townhomes Phase I.
Address: 2575 Copper Ridge Drive
Seller: Crestone Warehouse LLC
Buyer: Christine R. Harkness and David Scully
Date: April 30, 2021
Price: $415,000
Property Description: Unit 1 at Crestone Warehouse Condominiums.
Address: 41735 Aspen Hollow Lane
Seller: Terry Lee Delguercio
Buyer: Anthony Sayre and LaDonna Holland Delguercio
Date: April 30, 2021
Price: $260,000
Property Description: 2,898-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 40.2 acres of land, SEC 31-7-84.
Address: 1696 Alpine Vista Court
Seller: Steven C. Bierschenk Revocable Trust
Buyer: Matmar Mountain Homes LLC
Date: April 30, 2021
Price: $1,364,250
Property Description: 2,777-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.046 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 6 at Alpine Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $985,000 in 2008.
Address: No address
Seller: Youngs Peak Preserve LLC
Buyer: Carrie Easton
Date: April 30, 2021
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 5.245 acres of agricultural forest land, Lot 1 at Young’s Peak Preserve Subdivision.
Address: 2626 Longthong Road
Seller: Wagner Bros LLC
Buyer: Potato Potato Trust
Date: April 30, 2021
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 985-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 104 at Yampa View Condo. Last sold for $69,000 in 1992.
Address: 20890 Pinto Way, 33195 Filly Trail
Seller: Michael A. Hamel and James D. Reay
Buyer: Lucia Howard
Date: April 30, 2021
Price: $24,000
Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 94 at Black Horse I Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 40205 Valley Drive, Hayden
Seller: David E. and Mary Jo Ritchie
Buyer: Elizabeth Hoskins and Stevin Todd Merrill
Date: April 30, 2021
Price: $569,000
Property Description: 2,152-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 47.38 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 15 at Canyon Valley Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $45,000 in 1993.
Address: 1360 Turning Leaf Court, 1362 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Bruce E. Shugart
Buyer: Charlotte W. and Kelly Hall
Date: May 3, 2021
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 0.39 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 20 at More’s Corner. Last sold for $350,000 in 2020.
Address: 2655 Anthony’s Circle
Seller: Ben Heller
Buyer: Marion A. Brown and Kristina S. White
Date: May 3, 2021
Price: $595,000
Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Bogner Estates Subdivision.
Address: 1951 Cimarron Circle
Seller: Charles A. Mele and Deborah Marzo Mele
Buyer: Louise Houseman Gresham Family Trust
Date: May 3, 2021
Price: $2,060,000
Property Description: 3,242-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Unit 11 at Cimarron at Steamboat. Last sold for $998,300 in 2006.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Brenda K. and John T. Byrne
Buyer: Nguyen Nam Le Kha and Kimberlee Rae Le
Date: May 3, 2021
Price: $760,000
Property Description: 980-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 409 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $750,000 in 2008.
Address: 2625 Windward Way
Seller: Larry N. and Laverne Heins Emmons
Buyer: Rafael C. Balestra and Lori Butts
Date: May 3, 2021
Price: $1,250,000
Property Description: 2,468-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 5 at Landings at Steamboat Subdivision. Last sold for $516,500 in 2000.
Address: 1698 Alpine Vista Court
Seller: John J. and Kathy A. Zoshak
Buyer: Derek and Kerri Zukowsky
Date: May 3, 2021
Price: $1,257,500
Property Description: 2,714-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.038 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 5 at Alpine Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $704,000 in 2016.
Address: 2250 South Copper Frontage
Seller: Babe LLC
Buyer: CV Boys LLC
Date: March 3, 2021
Price: $1,650,000
Property Description: Copper Clock Building Units 101-113, 202, 204, 206, 208, 210, 212.
Address: 520 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Linda L. and Thomas R. Litteral
Buyer: Ryan D. Fisher
Date: May 3, 2021
Price: $360,000
Property Description: 0.54 acres of residential vacant land, Filing No. 3, Lot 3 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision.
Address: 58010-58095 Columbian Place
Seller: Vanessa L. Loggins and William T. Lollar
Buyer: Robert E. Auchinachie Jr.
Date: May 4, 2021
Price: $1,250,000
Property Description: 2,542-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 9.32 acres of land, Lot 1 at Lollar Loggins Replat, Filing No. 2, Lots 180, 182, 183, 184, 187, 190 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
Address: 130 South Maple Street, 148 North Maple Street, Hayden
Seller: William C. Mitchell II
Buyer: Mary Jo Ritchie
Date: May 4, 2021
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, Block 5 at Seller’s Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $95,000 in 2002.
Address: 35965 Agate Creek Road
Seller: Charles R. and Emily P. Jones
Buyer: Terri M. Baker and Kareem G. Sobky
Date: May 4, 2021
Price: $695,000
Property Description: 4.52 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 7 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision.
Address: 442 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Dennis M. and Olivia P. Kimmeth
Buyer: Shawn Simmons
Date: May 4, 2021
Price: $1,860,000
Property Description: 1,860-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit D at 442 Lincoln Condominiums. Last sold for $695,000 in 2005.
Address: No address
Seller: Marlene Merle and Peter Graeme Humphrey Jr.
Buyer: Timothy Scopac
Date: May 4, 2021
Price: $383,500
Property Description: Unit F-46, Building 400 at Storm Meadows 300-400 Condos.
Address: No address, Oak Creek
Seller: South Routt Library District
Buyer: Campanas Del Valle LLC
Date: May 4, 2021
Price: $40,000
Property Description: 0.15 acres of library land, Lots 32, 33, 34, Block 5 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $14,000 in 1994.
Address: 38815 Ridge Line Court, Hayden
Seller: Little Big Brick LLC
Buyer: Jason Robert and Lindsey Rachel Bonner
Date: May 5, 2021
Price: $89,500
Property Description: 5 acres of agricultural dry farm land, Lot 3 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $106,000 in 2021.
Address: 2245 Val D’Isere Circle
Seller: Ryan Fisher
Buyer: Chana Holtzberg
Date: May 5, 2021
Price: $485,000
Property Description: 0.39 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 4, Lot 4A at Ski Ranches Lot 4 Replat. Last sold for $275,000 in 2020.
Address: 1315 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Daniel L. and Kirsten M. Lynn
Buyer: Lindsey J. Fisher
Date: May 5, 2021
Price: $237,000
Property Description: 963-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3.3B at Fox Creek Village Condos. Last sold for $214,700 in 2017.
Address: 4355 Elk River Road
Seller: SDC Ventures LLC
Buyer: Eagle Mountain Land Development LLC
Date: May 5, 2021
Price: $432,600
Property Description: 8.6 acres of vacant residential land, SEC 36-7-85. Last sold for $240,000 in 2018.
Address: 23585 Stagehorn Trail
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: Hans Berend
Date: May 5, 2021
Price: $83,000
Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
Address: 2015 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Brian L. and Karen L. Wray
Buyer: Elaine Kersting and Stig Jonny Folkesson
Date: May 5, 2021
Price: $495,000
Property Description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 220, Building 200 at Timber Run Condo Phase II, Supplemental. Last sold for $274,000 in 2017.
Address: 234 Harvest Drive, 296 Harvest Drive
Seller: Deborah L. Davis
Buyer: Caleb Samuel and Darcy Yvonne Lascano Simon
Date: May 5, 2021
Price: $339,000
Property Description: 1,776-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 10 at Golden Knolls Subdivision. Last sold for $220,000 in 2006.
Address: 1335 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Ruth C. Gossman
Buyer: Nola Peeples
Date: May 5, 2021
Price: $220,000
Property Description: 564-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 12, Building PI at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $102,000 in 2004.
Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Erich P. Wonsavage
Buyer: Lynda G. Montgomery
Date: May 5, 2021
Price: $675,000
Property Description: 1,361-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1, Building C at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo Phase III. Last sold for $545,000 in 2020.
Address: 3358 Covey Circle
Seller: David and Elizabeth Bailey Living Trust, A. Lynn DeGeorge
Buyer: Joseph E. and Kathryne A. McLaughlin
Date: May 5, 2021
Price: $815,000
Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1202, Building 12 at Quail Run Condos, Phase III. Last sold for $145,000 in 2001.
Address: 703 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Calvin J. and Jacquelyn D. Cramer
Buyer: Eric Leatherman and Ryann Wonders
Date: May 5, 2021
Price: $995,000
Property Description: 1,057-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B-308 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $770,000 in 2019.
Address: 39975 Routt County Road 44B, 39125 Thompson Lane
Seller: Lasalle Cattle Company LTD, Lasalle Management Company LLC
Buyer: JMKM Management Trust
Date: May 5, 2021
Price: $6,450,000
Property Description: 2,520-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, farm/ranch residence on 992.57 acres of agricultural dry farm and grazing land.
Address: 1375 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Marcia Corleen Morgan
Buyer: G & M Trust
Date: May 5, 2021
Price: $272,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 11, Building Sigma at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $131,100 in 2015.
Address: 40540 Steamboat Drive
Seller: Kruse Builders LLC
Buyer: Brooke and Shane Vogt
Date: May 5, 2021
Price: $602,364.35
Property Description: 1,525-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Lot 93B at Bates-Mack Subdivision. Last sold for $185,000 in 2020.
Address: No address
Seller: Jennifer E. and Joseph Opitz
Buyer: Joseph Michael Mills
Date: May 5, 2021
Price: $12,500
Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 4, Lot 43 at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $8,000 in 2020.
Address: 38790 Main Street, Milner
Seller: Nancy Saliba May
Buyer: O’Brien Property
Date: May 5, 2021
Price: $127,000
Property Description: 0.145 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 1 and 2, Block 10 at Amended Plat of the Town of Milner.
Address: 100 Fox Tail Trail
Seller: Fox Grove LLC
Buyer: Christine M. and Tim Harlan
Date: May 5, 2021
Price: $469,000
Property Description: 0.69 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Fox Grove Subdivision.
Address: 50115 Moon Hill Drive
Seller: Stanley P. and Sylvia C. South
Buyer: Michael K. and Nikki N. Rusconi
Date: May 5, 2021
Price: $310,000
Property Description: 2.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 9 at Moon Hill Meadows 1.
Address: 3325 Columbine Drive
Seller: Taylor Pickrel, Jeffrey L. and Taylor C. Smith
Buyer: Douglas G. and Marta H. Robertson
Date: May 5, 2021
Price: $535,000
Property Description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1104 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XII. Last sold for $291,000 in 2014.
Address: 315 East Washington Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Samantha Marie Hangartner
Buyer: Totem Holdings LLC
Date: May 6, 2021
Price: $185,000
Property Description: 0.76 acres of vacant mobile home land, Lots 5 – 13 and 18, Block 5 at Walker’s 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $101,770 in 2018.
Address: 27510 Leisure Lane
Seller: Stephen Stranahan Revocable Trust
Buyer: CJJ Family Holdings Inc.
Date: May 6, 2021
Price: $850,000
Property Description: 1,816-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 5.05 acres of land, Lot 2 at Mountain Leisure Subdivision. Last sold for $193,300 in 2015.
Address: 76 Park Place
Seller: Peter Smith
Buyer: Mark Timothy and Nikki Varveris Erbele
Date: May 6, 2021
Price: $1,463,200
Property Description: 2,961-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 20 at Traditions at Park Place. Last sold for $940,000 in 2015.
Address: 2665 Windward Way
Seller: Danimia Living Trust
Buyer: John David and Meghann Ali Winkle
Date: May 6, 2021
Price: $1,314,500
Property Description: 2,245-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No 2, Lot 1 at Landings at Steamboat Subdivision. Last sold for $610,000 in 2014.
Address: 20870 Mustang Way
Seller: Trust Agreement of Frank M. Ashley Jr.
Buyer: Saskia and Wesley Thompson
Date: May 6, 2021
Price: $12,500
Property Description: 0.77 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 70 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.
Address: 340 Honeysuckle Drive
Seller: Garrett and Sarah Prechtl
Buyer: Travis Sanchez
Date: May 6, 2021
Price: $480,000
Property Description: 1,749-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 53 at Sagewood. Last sold for $325,000 in 2017.
Address: 1902 13th Street
Seller: Swedproperty EMBP LLC
Buyer: Train Yard LLC
Date: May 6, 2021
Price: $980,000
Property Description: 3,849-square-foot warehouse/storage building on 0.96 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Tract 7 at Twenty Mile Industrial Center. Last sold for $545,000 in 2014.
Address: 23570 Fraysher Lane
Seller: Brian and Laurie Edwards
Buyer: Carissa and Luke Berlet
Date: May 6, 2021
Price: $210,000
Property Description: 5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Ski View Estates.
Address: No address
Seller: Entelco Corporation
Buyer: Home Ranch LLC
Date: May 6, 2021
Price: $550,500
Property Description: 40 acres of agricultural meadow hay and grazing land, SEC 27 & 34-9-85.
Address: 1280 13th Street
Seller: SR Graham Leasing LLC
Buyer: Kyle Lawton
Date: May 6, 2021
Price: $415,000
Property Description: 3,166-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Unit G2 at Twenty Mile Warehouse Condominiums.
Address: 45960 Routt County Road 129, 45965 Routt County Road 129
Seller: Dedida Elk River Ranch LLC
Buyer: LCF Real Estate Investments LLC
Date: May 6, 2021
Price: $720,000
Property Description: 120 acres of agricultural grazing land, SEC 3,10-7-85.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: GTOM OSP LLC
Buyer: Messinger Company LLC
Date: May 6, 2021
Price: $2,950,000
Property Description: 2,426-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-310 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $1,875,000 in 2012.
Total: $52,506,414
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Bruce Nolop and Susan Verstegen
Buyer: Steven V. and Susanne W. Nuccio
Date: May 3, 2021
Price: $532,500
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to I, II, III, IV, Units 426, 429 and 430 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Address: 1331 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC
Buyer: Francisco Lammoglia Revocable Trust
Date: May 3, 2021
Price: $146,500
Property Description: 12.5 interest in and to a 4,322-square-foot, five bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome on 0.064 acres of land, Lot B at More’s Corner Replat Lot 26. Last sold for $125,000 in 2021.
Address: 2155 Ski Time Square
Seller: Barbara C. Groth Living Trust
Buyer: Lynn M. Saunders
Date: May 4, 2021
Price: $95,000
Property Description: 1/7th interest in and to a 1,862-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 322 at Christie Condominiums Phase II. Last sold for $100,000 in 2019.
Total: $774,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Routt County real estate sales total $53M for week of April 23 to 29
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $53,280,414 across 67 sales for the week of April 30 to May 6.