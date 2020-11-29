Routt County real estate sales total $50M from Nov. 20 to 26
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate sales totaled $49,547,553.72 across 65 sales for the week of Nov. 20 to 26, 2020.
Address: 299 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Ethan Coyd Morrison
Buyer: Tim Carren
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 2,720-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 12 at Golden Knolls subdivision. Last sold for $170,000 in 2013.
Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Noella LLC
Buyer: Andrew Barry and Stacy Millaine Carmel
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $472,000
Property Description: 1,018-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3303 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 238 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Alyssa and Benaiah Adams
Buyer: Maria Paula Gonzalez
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $189,000
Property Description: 1,296-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Filing 4, Lot 50 at Golden Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $140,000 in 2017.
Address: 2507 Riverside Drive
Seller: T-West LLC
Buyer: Danielle M. and Gregory S. Thoke
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $415,000
Property Description: Unit 304 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside.
Address: 2507 Riverside Drive
Seller: T-West LLC
Buyer: Leslie A. Goldenstein
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $399,042
Property Description: Unit 301 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside.
Address: 23650 Blue Valley Lane, Oak Creek
Seller: Minimums Trust Co. LLC Cust. FBO Steven John Williams IRA and Pamela A. Williams Traditional IRA
Buyer: Carol A. S. and Kenneth R. Johnson
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $570,000
Property Description: 1,117-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath residence on one acre of land with 7.02 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 2 at Glas Deffryn Ranch MDSE.
Address: 27185 Sundance Trail
Seller: Lynn M. and Sandra J. White
Buyer: Jeffrey Soeder
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 11.01 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 6 at Sundance Ridge Preserve. Last sold for $175,000 in 2014.
Address: 1702 Alpine Vista Court
Seller: Deborah K. and Gerald D. Bush (trustees of Gerald and Deborah Bush Living Trust)
Buyer: Justin Hou-Yan Cheng and Daniel P. Merritts
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $1,275,000
Property Description: 2,723-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Lot 3 at Alpine Vista townhomes. Last sold for $875,000 in 2019.
Address: 8855 Bearpaw Trail, Yampa
Seller: Highland Properties 4120 LLC
Buyer: Greg Biagi Revocable Trust
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $2,500,000
Property Description: 3,232-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath farm/ranch residence with 415.55 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 19-1-85. Last sold for $2,500,000 in October 2020.
Address: 1876 Spinnaker Lane
Seller: James Edward and Marylynn Garvey Hansen
Buyer: Equanimous Trust
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $1,080,000
Property Description: 2,790-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 12 at Landings at Steamboat. Last sold for $665,000 in 2013.
Address: 30920 Routt County Road, Clark
Seller: Terri Reeves
Buyer: Dan and Kim Barger
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 932-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.9 acres of land, 7-9-84 and 8-9-84.
Address: 460 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Bart W. and Jeanne P. Ingalls
Buyer: Charles H. and Susan D. Boynton
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $305,000
Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building E, Unit 102 at Pines condominiums, Phase II. Last sold for $300,000 in August 2020.
Address: No address, in North Routt near Steamboat Lake
Seller: Entelco Corp.
Buyer: Seckel Pear Holdings LLC
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $111,351.72
Property Description: 495-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence, 672-square-foot, two-bedroom, no-bath farm/ranch residence and 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence with 114.53 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Remainder Parcel at Murphy-Larsen Ranch, minor dev subdivision, exempt.
Address: 2507 Riverside Drive
Seller: T-West LLC
Buyer: Wyndco Properties Limited
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $99,000
Property Description: Unit 103 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside subdivision.
Address: No address, outside Steamboat Springs city limits
Seller: Carve Water Ranch LLC
Buyer: Sarvis 18 LLC
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $4,500,000
Property Description: 112 acres of grazing/agricultural land and six acres of dry farm land,16-4-84 and 21-4-84.
Address: 2507 Riverside Drive
Seller: T-West LLC
Buyer: Samantha Squires
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $414,900
Property Description: Unit 303 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside subdivision.
Address: 2520 Flat Tops Court
Seller: Kelly Keefer
Buyer: Michael Dax Mattox
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $1,225,000
Property Description: 2,246-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.063 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 7 at Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $205,000 in 2017.
Address: 40853 Purple Sage St.
Seller: Kathleen L. Nerney
Buyer: Laura Lynn and Nicholas Tindall Sharp
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $889,500
Property Description: 5,219-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 43 at Silverview Estates.
Address: 23865 Willow Island Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Spencer J. Treanor
Buyer: Tyler J. Carleton and Brittney L. Seale
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $509,735
Property Description: 3,093-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.48 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 21 at Meadowgreen subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $389,000 in 2015.
Address: 34460 Panorama Drive
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs
Buyer: Hawkes Nest West LLC
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $2,150,000
Property Description: Five acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 33 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.
Address: 39150 Routt County Road 44
Seller: Eagle 4031 LLC
Buyer: David W. and Jamie A. Lamb
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $1,350,000
Property Description: 24.07 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 38.75 acres of meadow/hay land, 7-6-85 and 12-6-86.
Address: 29680 Elk View Drive
Seller: Brittany Summer Cason
Buyer: David W. and Debora M. Corso Larson
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $965,000
Property Description: 2,733-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 3.46 acres of land, Filing 3, Lot 11 at Elk River Estates subdivision. Last sold for $680,000 in 2017.
Address: 1896 Indian Trails
Seller: Eagle Mountain Builders LLc
Buyer: David J. and Janice K. Kuiper Pikna
Date: Nov. 23, 2020
Price: $849,000
Property Description: Lot A at Sunset townhomes South.
Address: 780 Mountain Vista Circle
Seller: Jack L. Hobaugh, Jr.
Buyer: Edward Nicholas and Kirsten Lis Tidik
Date: Nov. 23, 2020
Price: $602,000
Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 43 at Mountain Vista townhomes.
Address: No address, outside of Hayden
Seller: Joel C. Williams
Buyer: Area 51 Farms LLC
Date: Nov. 23, 2020
Price: $42,500
Property Description: 2.51 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 32.59 acres of dry farm land, 19-6-87 and 30-6-87.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Raelee LLC
Buyer: Brian J. and Michelle Duly
Date: Nov. 23, 2020
Price: $2,812,500
Property Description: 2,514-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-607 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.
Address: 2115 Indian Summer Drive
Seller: 2115 Indian Summer LLC
Buyer: 2115 Indian Summer Drive LLC
Date: Nov. 23, 2020
Price: $2,250,000
Property Description: 5,090-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 34-A at More’s Corner, replat of Lot 34. Last sold for $1,600,000 in 2019.
Address: 43370 Routt County Road 36
Seller: Lisa B. and Richard K. Mann (trustees of Lisa B. Mann and Richard K. Mann revocable trusts)
Buyer: Tasha Fleury and Brian Rodgers
Date: Nov. 23, 2020
Price: $1,936,000
Property Description: 2,717-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.7 acres of land, Lot C at Copper Ridge Ranch subdivision. Last sold for $2,325,000 in 2018.
Address: 2507 Riverside Drive
Seller: T-West LLC
Buyer: Passalacqua Limited Patnership
Date: Nov. 23, 2020
Price: $385,000
Property Description: Unit 204 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside condominiums.
Address: 2507 Riverside Drive
Seller: T-West LLC
Buyer: Ranch Office LLC
Date: Nov. 23, 2020
Price: $99,000
Property Description: Unit 102 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside condominiums.
Address: 493 Routt St.
Seller: Raymond Martinez
Buyer: Beth A. and Joseph Edwin Wathen
Date: Nov. 23, 2020
Price: $960,000
Property Description: 2,186-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 29 and 30 at Fairview addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 2507 Riverside Drive
Seller: T-West LLC
Buyer: Jane Stewart Dalrymple and David Ker Elrod
Date: Nov. 23, 2020
Price: $379,000
Property Description: Unit 203 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside condominiums.
Address: 27200 Cowboy Up Road
Seller: John and Suzanne Dorton
Buyer: Andrea and Michael Kallberg
Date: Nov. 23, 2020
Price: $3,190,000
Property Description: 5,575-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 5.07 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Homestead D6 at Marabou.
Address: 2305 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Amy E. and Eric T. Small
Buyer: Hipp Management LLC
Date: Nov. 24, 2020
Price: $825,000
Property Description: 1,724-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 226 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums.
Address: 22536 Cheyenne Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Llyod Waldron
Buyer: NVision Homes Inc.
Date: Nov. 24, 2020
Price: $30,000
Property Description: 0.51 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 163 and 181 at Morningside I subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $12,000 in 2015.
Address: 2507 Riverside Drive
Seller: T-West LLC
Buyer: April Lassiter
Date: Nov. 24, 2020
Price: $275,000
Property Description: Unit 100 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside condominiums.
Address: 31370 Shoshone Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Lauren M. Deroche
Buyer: Brett Michael, Ellen Jane and Keith David Somen
Date: Nov. 24, 2020
Price: $580,000
Property Description: 2,500-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.45 acres of land, Lot 164 at South Shore subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $370,000 in 2017.
Address: 1380 Athens Plaza
Seller: Ascent Realty LLC
Buyer: David M., Matthew and Virginia L. Kaufmann
Date: Nov. 24, 2020
Price: $200,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Beta, Unit 7 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.
Address: 3360 Columbine Drive
Seller: Daniel W. and Susan L. Kruse
Buyer: Gary K. and Judith H. Glades
Date: Nov. 24, 2020
Price: $551,000
Property Description: 1,163-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase VI.
Address: 3360 Columbine Drive
Seller: Kathryn A. and Wayne E. Grider (trustees of Kathryn A. Grider and Wayne E. Grider living trusts)
Buyer: Scott F. Glasscock
Date: Nov. 24, 2020
Price: $520,000
Property Description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 307 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase VI.
Address: 30725 Routt County Road 179, Oak Creek
Seller: Gail Yuriko Harada and Martin Graham Chester
Buyer: Elizabeth and Patrick Coppinger
Date: Nov. 24, 2020
Price: $147,500
Property Description: 35.05 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 29-5-85 and 30-5-85.
Address: 42025 McGuire Lane, Hayden
Seller: Brian Patrick O’Neil
Buyer: Timothy Stenner
Date: Nov. 24, 2020
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 2,356-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on one acres of land with 3.308 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 30.7 acres of dry farm land, with 30-7-88.
Address: 1865 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Cotangent Inc.
Buyer: Elevated PC LLC
Date: Nov. 24, 2020
Price: $1,420,000
Property Description: 1,515-square-foot and 1,753-square-foot bar/tavern and Building D North, Units DN-1C and DN-2C at Torian Plum condominiums.
Address: 23025 Snowbird Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Donna M. and Robert Allen Hobkirk
Buyer: David J. Moothart
Date: Nov. 24, 2020
Price: $699,000
Property Description: 2,808-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.71 acres of land, Lot 3 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $355,000 in 2014.
Address: 41620 Routt County Road 38A
Seller: Leslie F. Steen (trustee of Leslie F. Steen Living Trust)
Buyer: Elizabeth and Eric Huelson
Date: Nov. 24, 2020
Price: $1,220,000
Property Description: 2,620-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 20 acres of land, 33-7-84.
Address: 25500 Gustavus Lane
Seller: Henry J. and Julie A. Howard
Buyer: Gary Carl and Jeanette Lyng Robinson
Date: Nov. 24, 2020
Price: $595,000
Property Description: 1,670-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.32 acres of land, 32-7-85. Last sold for $300,000 in 2016.
Address: 23780 Sagebrush Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Jennifer Leigh Gabriel and Kristopher William Shea
Buyer: Matthew Michael Brewer
Date: Nov. 24, 2020
Price: $465,000
Property Description: 1,755-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Lot 29 at Red Hawk Village subdivision. Last sold for $335,000 in 2016.
Address: 609 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Seller: Jacob Wesley Owens
Buyer: Comanche Farms Inc.
Date: Nov. 25, 2020
Price: $257,500
Property Description: 1,121-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 4 and 5 at Seller’s addition to Hayden.
Address: 3452 Covey Circle
Seller: Bonnie Mae and Steven Henry Herter
Buyer: Robert D. Hickey
Date: Nov. 25, 2020
Price: $506,025
Property Description: 1,143-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 4, Unit 406 at Quail Run condominiums.
Address: 1825 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Michelle Wolcott
Buyer: John C. Lockwood
Date: Nov. 25, 2020
Price: $612,000
Property Description: 1,090-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3106 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort.
Address: 730 Yampa St.
Seller: Kimberly A. and Michael P. Munn
Buyer: My Precious LLC
Date: Nov. 25, 2020
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 596-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A8 at Residences of Old Town condominiums.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Brian M. and Donna L. McNeill
Buyer: Merica Financial LLC
Date: Nov. 25, 2020
Price: $3,925,000
Property Description: 3,296-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath condo Unit 601 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.
Address: 30275 Colo. Highway 131
Seller: Gerald R., Glenn P. and Kenneth H. Brenner, Barbara A. Poulin and Mary Beth Root
Buyer: Benjamin and Kristin Head
Date: Nov. 25, 2020
Price: $515,000
Property Description: Lot 2 at Brenner subdivision and 25-5-85.
Address: No address
Seller: Joe Clark Armstrong and Jim Boyd
Buyer: Garrett Kasper
Date: Nov. 25, 2020
Price: $425,000
Property Description: Block 10, Lots 8 and 9 in the town of Milner.
Address: 402 Enterprise St.
Seller: McKendrick Holdings LLC
Buyer: Benjamin Schreiner
Date: Nov. 25, 2020
Price: $912,500
Property Description: 3,200-squar-foot commercial space, Lot 44 at Valley View Business Park, final replat.
Address: 1981 Cimarron Circle
Seller: Brian T. Joenk
Buyer: Matthew L. and Megan L. Howland
Date: Nov. 25, 2020
Price: $1,749,000
Property Description: 3,007-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 4 at Cimarron at Steamboat. Last sold for $1,472,700 in 2007.
Address: 2200 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Judy Jean Manuel (trustee of Judy Jean Manuel Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Christopher Finch, Andrew Kurlandski and Christopher Roll
Date: Nov. 25, 2020
Price: $805,000
Property Description: 1,434-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 311 at Snowflower at Steamboat Gondola, Phase I.
Address: 26255 Hidden Mesa Drive
Seller: Kenneth C. Spencer III
Buyer: Lance P. Blumberg and Billy George Hertzke
Date: Nov. 25, 2020
Price: $471,000
Property Description: 2,182-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 40 acres of land, 22-4-86.
Address: 57640 Routt County Road 129
Seller: Dawn and Kenneth Finch
Buyer: Andrew and Luciene Polski
Date: Nov. 25, 2020
Price: $670,000
Property Description: 4,313-square-foort, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family residence on 1.07 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 128 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Katherine B. and Stephen W. Grant
Buyer: Elise Cutler and Theodore L. Dysart and Michael P. and Shannon M. Fahey
Date: Nov. 25, 2020
Price: $417,500
Property Description: 1,016-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 203 at Rockies condominiums.
Total sales: $48,842,553.72
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Adolf F. and Barbara Zechel
Buyer: Lisa Sulentich
Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Price: $44,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 357 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Brian Joseph and Michelle Marie Duly (trustees of Duly Family Revocable Trust)
Buyer: B4J Ventures LP
Date: Nov. 23, 2020
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to 2,292-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-304 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: John G. de Leuze (trustee of JDL Trust)
Buyer: Christopher R. Wood and Leah T. Wood Living Trust
Date: Nov. 23, 2020
Price: $42,500
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,070-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 213 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Sigrid Maria Lucas (trustee S.M. Lucas Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Lisa Gail Belquist
Date: Nov. 24, 2020
Price: $45,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 7790-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 436 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Janis B. and Robert M. Fitzgerald
Buyer: William Murphy and Eva Maria Bonelli AB Living Trust
Date: Nov. 25, 2020
Price: $155,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to Unit 650 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: John G. de Leuze (trustee of JDL Trust)
Buyer: Curtis J. Thompson
Date: Nov. 25, 2020
Price: $43,500
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to Unit 213 at The Steamboat Grand.
Total sales: $705,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Routt County real estate sales total $50M from Nov. 20 to 26
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate sales totaled $49,547,553.72 across 65 sales for the week of Nov. 20 to 26, 2020.