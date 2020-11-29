Routt County real estate sales total $50M from Nov. 20 to 26 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $50M from Nov. 20 to 26

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate sales totaled $49,547,553.72 across 65 sales for the week of Nov. 20 to 26, 2020.

Address: 299 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Ethan Coyd Morrison

Buyer: Tim Carren

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 2,720-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 12 at Golden Knolls subdivision. Last sold for $170,000 in 2013.

 

Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Noella LLC

Buyer: Andrew Barry and Stacy Millaine Carmel

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $472,000

Property Description: 1,018-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3303 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows.

 

Address: 238 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Alyssa and Benaiah Adams

Buyer: Maria Paula Gonzalez

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $189,000

Property Description: 1,296-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Filing 4, Lot 50 at Golden Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $140,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 2507 Riverside Drive

Seller: T-West LLC

Buyer: Danielle M. and Gregory S. Thoke

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $415,000

Property Description: Unit 304 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside.

 

Address: 2507 Riverside Drive

Seller: T-West LLC

Buyer: Leslie A. Goldenstein

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $399,042

Property Description: Unit 301 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside.

 

Address: 23650 Blue Valley Lane, Oak Creek

Seller: Minimums Trust Co. LLC Cust. FBO Steven John Williams IRA and Pamela A. Williams Traditional IRA

Buyer: Carol A. S. and Kenneth R. Johnson

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $570,000

Property Description: 1,117-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath residence on one acre of land with 7.02 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 2 at Glas Deffryn Ranch MDSE.

 

Address: 27185 Sundance Trail

Seller: Lynn M. and Sandra J. White

Buyer: Jeffrey Soeder

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 11.01 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 6 at Sundance Ridge Preserve. Last sold for $175,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 1702 Alpine Vista Court

Seller: Deborah K. and Gerald D. Bush (trustees of Gerald and Deborah Bush Living Trust)

Buyer: Justin Hou-Yan Cheng and Daniel P. Merritts

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $1,275,000

Property Description: 2,723-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Lot 3 at Alpine Vista townhomes. Last sold for $875,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 8855 Bearpaw Trail, Yampa

Seller: Highland Properties 4120 LLC

Buyer: Greg Biagi Revocable Trust

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $2,500,000

Property Description: 3,232-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath farm/ranch residence with 415.55 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 19-1-85. Last sold for $2,500,000 in October 2020.

 

Address: 1876 Spinnaker Lane

Seller: James Edward and Marylynn Garvey Hansen

Buyer: Equanimous Trust

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $1,080,000

Property Description: 2,790-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 12 at Landings at Steamboat. Last sold for $665,000 in 2013.

 

Address: 30920 Routt County Road, Clark

Seller: Terri Reeves

Buyer: Dan and Kim Barger

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 932-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.9 acres of land, 7-9-84 and 8-9-84.

 

Address: 460 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Bart W. and Jeanne P. Ingalls

Buyer: Charles H. and Susan D. Boynton

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $305,000

Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building E, Unit 102 at Pines condominiums, Phase II. Last sold for $300,000 in August 2020.

 

Address: No address, in North Routt near Steamboat Lake

Seller: Entelco Corp.

Buyer: Seckel Pear Holdings LLC

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $111,351.72

Property Description: 495-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence, 672-square-foot, two-bedroom, no-bath farm/ranch residence and 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence with 114.53 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Remainder Parcel at Murphy-Larsen Ranch, minor dev subdivision, exempt.

 

Address: 2507 Riverside Drive

Seller: T-West LLC

Buyer: Wyndco Properties Limited

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $99,000

Property Description: Unit 103 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside subdivision.

 

Address: No address, outside Steamboat Springs city limits

Seller: Carve Water Ranch LLC

Buyer: Sarvis 18 LLC

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $4,500,000

Property Description: 112 acres of grazing/agricultural land and six acres of dry farm land,16-4-84 and 21-4-84.

 

Address: 2507 Riverside Drive

Seller: T-West LLC

Buyer: Samantha Squires

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $414,900

Property Description: Unit 303 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside subdivision.

 

Address: 2520 Flat Tops Court

Seller: Kelly Keefer

Buyer: Michael Dax Mattox

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $1,225,000

Property Description: 2,246-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.063 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 7 at Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $205,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 40853 Purple Sage St.

Seller: Kathleen L. Nerney

Buyer: Laura Lynn and Nicholas Tindall Sharp

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $889,500

Property Description: 5,219-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 43 at Silverview Estates.

 

Address: 23865 Willow Island Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Spencer J. Treanor

Buyer: Tyler J. Carleton and Brittney L. Seale

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $509,735

Property Description: 3,093-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.48 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 21 at Meadowgreen subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $389,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 34460 Panorama Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs

Buyer: Hawkes Nest West LLC

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $2,150,000

Property Description: Five acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 33 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

 

Address: 39150 Routt County Road 44

Seller: Eagle 4031 LLC

Buyer: David W. and Jamie A. Lamb

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $1,350,000

Property Description: 24.07 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 38.75 acres of meadow/hay land, 7-6-85 and 12-6-86.

 

Address: 29680 Elk View Drive

Seller: Brittany Summer Cason

Buyer: David W. and Debora M. Corso Larson

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $965,000

Property Description: 2,733-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 3.46 acres of land, Filing 3, Lot 11 at Elk River Estates subdivision. Last sold for $680,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 1896 Indian Trails

Seller: Eagle Mountain Builders LLc

Buyer: David J. and Janice K. Kuiper Pikna

Date: Nov. 23, 2020

Price: $849,000

Property Description: Lot A at Sunset townhomes South.

 

Address: 780 Mountain Vista Circle

Seller: Jack L. Hobaugh, Jr.

Buyer: Edward Nicholas and Kirsten Lis Tidik

Date: Nov. 23, 2020

Price: $602,000

Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 43 at Mountain Vista townhomes.

 

Address: No address, outside of Hayden

Seller: Joel C. Williams

Buyer: Area 51 Farms LLC

Date: Nov. 23, 2020

Price: $42,500

Property Description: 2.51 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 32.59 acres of dry farm land, 19-6-87 and 30-6-87.

 

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Raelee LLC

Buyer: Brian J. and Michelle Duly

Date: Nov. 23, 2020

Price: $2,812,500

Property Description: 2,514-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-607 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.

 

Address: 2115 Indian Summer Drive

Seller: 2115 Indian Summer LLC

Buyer: 2115 Indian Summer Drive LLC

Date: Nov. 23, 2020

Price: $2,250,000

Property Description: 5,090-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 34-A at More’s Corner, replat of Lot 34. Last sold for $1,600,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 43370 Routt County Road 36

Seller: Lisa B. and Richard K. Mann (trustees of Lisa B. Mann and Richard K. Mann revocable trusts)

Buyer: Tasha Fleury and Brian Rodgers

Date: Nov. 23, 2020

Price: $1,936,000

Property Description: 2,717-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.7 acres of land, Lot C at Copper Ridge Ranch subdivision. Last sold for $2,325,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 2507 Riverside Drive

Seller: T-West LLC

Buyer: Passalacqua Limited Patnership

Date: Nov. 23, 2020

Price: $385,000

Property Description: Unit 204 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside condominiums.

 

Address: 2507 Riverside Drive

Seller: T-West LLC

Buyer: Ranch Office LLC

Date: Nov. 23, 2020

Price: $99,000

Property Description: Unit 102 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside condominiums.

 

Address: 493 Routt St.

Seller: Raymond Martinez

Buyer: Beth A. and Joseph Edwin Wathen

Date: Nov. 23, 2020

Price: $960,000

Property Description: 2,186-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 29 and 30 at Fairview addition to Steamboat Springs.

 

Address: 2507 Riverside Drive

Seller: T-West LLC

Buyer: Jane Stewart Dalrymple and David Ker Elrod

Date: Nov. 23, 2020

Price: $379,000

Property Description: Unit 203 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside condominiums.

 

Address: 27200 Cowboy Up Road

Seller: John and Suzanne Dorton

Buyer: Andrea and Michael Kallberg

Date: Nov. 23, 2020

Price: $3,190,000

Property Description: 5,575-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 5.07 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Homestead D6 at Marabou.

 

Address: 2305 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Amy E. and Eric T. Small

Buyer: Hipp Management LLC

Date: Nov. 24, 2020

Price: $825,000

Property Description: 1,724-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 226 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums.

 

Address: 22536 Cheyenne Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Llyod Waldron

Buyer: NVision Homes Inc.

Date: Nov. 24, 2020

Price: $30,000

Property Description: 0.51 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 163 and 181 at Morningside I subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $12,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 2507 Riverside Drive

Seller: T-West LLC

Buyer: April Lassiter

Date: Nov. 24, 2020

Price: $275,000

Property Description: Unit 100 at Steamboat Lofts at Riverside condominiums.

 

Address: 31370 Shoshone Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Lauren M. Deroche

Buyer: Brett Michael, Ellen Jane and Keith David Somen

Date: Nov. 24, 2020

Price: $580,000

Property Description: 2,500-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.45 acres of land, Lot 164 at South Shore subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $370,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 1380 Athens Plaza

Seller: Ascent Realty LLC

Buyer: David M., Matthew and Virginia L. Kaufmann

Date: Nov. 24, 2020

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Beta, Unit 7 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.

 

Address: 3360 Columbine Drive

Seller: Daniel W. and Susan L. Kruse

Buyer: Gary K. and Judith H. Glades

Date: Nov. 24, 2020

Price: $551,000

Property Description: 1,163-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase VI.

 

Address: 3360 Columbine Drive

Seller: Kathryn A. and Wayne E. Grider (trustees of Kathryn A. Grider and Wayne E. Grider living trusts)

Buyer: Scott F. Glasscock

Date: Nov. 24, 2020

Price: $520,000

Property Description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 307 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase VI.

 

Address: 30725 Routt County Road 179, Oak Creek

Seller: Gail Yuriko Harada and Martin Graham Chester

Buyer: Elizabeth and Patrick Coppinger

Date: Nov. 24, 2020

Price: $147,500

Property Description: 35.05 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 29-5-85 and 30-5-85.

 

Address: 42025 McGuire Lane, Hayden

Seller: Brian Patrick O’Neil

Buyer: Timothy Stenner

Date: Nov. 24, 2020

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 2,356-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on one acres of land with 3.308 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 30.7 acres of dry farm land, with 30-7-88.

 

Address: 1865 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Cotangent Inc.

Buyer: Elevated PC LLC

Date: Nov. 24, 2020

Price: $1,420,000

Property Description: 1,515-square-foot and 1,753-square-foot bar/tavern and Building D North, Units DN-1C and DN-2C at Torian Plum condominiums.

 

Address: 23025 Snowbird Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Donna M. and Robert Allen Hobkirk

Buyer: David J. Moothart

Date: Nov. 24, 2020

Price: $699,000

Property Description: 2,808-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.71 acres of land, Lot 3 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $355,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 41620 Routt County Road 38A

Seller: Leslie F. Steen (trustee of Leslie F. Steen Living Trust)

Buyer: Elizabeth and Eric Huelson

Date: Nov. 24, 2020

Price: $1,220,000

Property Description: 2,620-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 20 acres of land, 33-7-84.

 

Address: 25500 Gustavus Lane

Seller: Henry J. and Julie A. Howard

Buyer: Gary Carl and Jeanette Lyng Robinson

Date: Nov. 24, 2020

Price: $595,000

Property Description: 1,670-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.32 acres of land, 32-7-85. Last sold for $300,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 23780 Sagebrush Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Jennifer Leigh Gabriel and Kristopher William Shea

Buyer: Matthew Michael Brewer

Date: Nov. 24, 2020

Price: $465,000

Property Description: 1,755-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Lot 29 at Red Hawk Village subdivision. Last sold for $335,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 609 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Seller: Jacob Wesley Owens

Buyer: Comanche Farms Inc.

Date: Nov. 25, 2020

Price: $257,500

Property Description: 1,121-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 4 and 5 at Seller’s addition to Hayden.

 

Address: 3452 Covey Circle

Seller: Bonnie Mae and Steven Henry Herter

Buyer: Robert D. Hickey

Date: Nov. 25, 2020

Price: $506,025

Property Description: 1,143-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 4, Unit 406 at Quail Run condominiums.

 

Address: 1825 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Michelle Wolcott

Buyer: John C. Lockwood

Date: Nov. 25, 2020

Price: $612,000

Property Description: 1,090-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3106 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort.

 

Address: 730 Yampa St.

Seller: Kimberly A. and Michael P. Munn

Buyer: My Precious LLC

Date: Nov. 25, 2020

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 596-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A8 at Residences of Old Town condominiums.

 

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Brian M. and Donna L. McNeill

Buyer: Merica Financial LLC

Date: Nov. 25, 2020

Price: $3,925,000

Property Description: 3,296-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath condo Unit 601 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.

 

Address: 30275 Colo. Highway 131

Seller: Gerald R., Glenn P. and Kenneth H. Brenner, Barbara A. Poulin and Mary Beth Root

Buyer: Benjamin and Kristin Head

Date: Nov. 25, 2020

Price: $515,000

Property Description: Lot 2 at Brenner subdivision and 25-5-85.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Joe Clark Armstrong and Jim Boyd

Buyer: Garrett Kasper

Date: Nov. 25, 2020

Price: $425,000

Property Description: Block 10, Lots 8 and 9 in the town of Milner.

 

Address: 402 Enterprise St.

Seller: McKendrick Holdings LLC

Buyer: Benjamin Schreiner

Date: Nov. 25, 2020

Price: $912,500

Property Description: 3,200-squar-foot commercial space, Lot 44 at Valley View Business Park, final replat.

 

Address: 1981 Cimarron Circle

Seller: Brian T. Joenk

Buyer: Matthew L. and Megan L. Howland

Date: Nov. 25, 2020

Price: $1,749,000

Property Description: 3,007-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 4 at Cimarron at Steamboat. Last sold for $1,472,700 in 2007.

 

Address: 2200 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Judy Jean Manuel (trustee of Judy Jean Manuel Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Christopher Finch, Andrew Kurlandski and Christopher Roll

Date: Nov. 25, 2020

Price: $805,000

Property Description: 1,434-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 311 at Snowflower at Steamboat Gondola, Phase I.

 

Address: 26255 Hidden Mesa Drive

Seller: Kenneth C. Spencer III

Buyer: Lance P. Blumberg and Billy George Hertzke

Date: Nov. 25, 2020

Price: $471,000

Property Description: 2,182-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 40 acres of land, 22-4-86.

 

Address: 57640 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Dawn and Kenneth Finch

Buyer: Andrew and Luciene Polski

Date: Nov. 25, 2020

Price: $670,000

Property Description: 4,313-square-foort, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family residence on 1.07 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 128 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

 

Address: 1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Katherine B. and Stephen W. Grant

Buyer: Elise Cutler and Theodore L. Dysart and Michael P. and Shannon M. Fahey

Date: Nov. 25, 2020

Price: $417,500

Property Description: 1,016-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 203 at Rockies condominiums.

Total sales: $48,842,553.72

 

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Adolf F. and Barbara Zechel

Buyer: Lisa Sulentich

Date: Nov. 20, 2020

Price: $44,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 357 at The Steamboat Grand.

 

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Brian Joseph and Michelle Marie Duly (trustees of Duly Family Revocable Trust)

Buyer: B4J Ventures LP

Date: Nov. 23, 2020

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to 2,292-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-304 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: John G. de Leuze (trustee of JDL Trust)

Buyer: Christopher R. Wood and Leah T. Wood Living Trust

Date: Nov. 23, 2020

Price: $42,500

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,070-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 213 at The Steamboat Grand.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Sigrid Maria Lucas (trustee S.M. Lucas Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Lisa Gail Belquist

Date: Nov. 24, 2020

Price: $45,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 7790-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 436 at The Steamboat Grand.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Janis B. and Robert M. Fitzgerald

Buyer: William Murphy and Eva Maria Bonelli AB Living Trust

Date: Nov. 25, 2020

Price: $155,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to Unit 650 at The Steamboat Grand.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: John G. de Leuze (trustee of JDL Trust)

Buyer: Curtis J. Thompson

Date: Nov. 25, 2020

Price: $43,500

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to Unit 213 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $705,000

