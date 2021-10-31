 Routt County real estate sales total $50M for week of Oct. 22 to 28 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Routt County real estate sales total $50M for week of Oct. 22 to 28

News News |

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $49,829,113 cross 46 sales for week of Oct. 22 to 28.

 

Address: 342 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Tyler H. Dunckley

Buyer: Edwin Valentine Bell and Sandra Isaacs Bell

Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 54 at Sagewood. Last sold for $282,000 in 2017.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Vicki C. and Richard C. Blomquist Jr.

Buyer: Brian and Jeffrey McShea

Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Price: $265,000

Property Description: SEC 12-6-87.

 

Address: 410 Clover Circle, Hayden

Seller: Anthony A. Cornett and Christina A. Erikson

Buyer: Jacoby Toland and Lauren Montblanc Johnson

Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 1,588-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 7 at Golden Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $209,900 in 2014.

 

Address: 2025 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Sandra Gail Brenner

Buyer: Kathleen K. Shelton Separate Property Trust

Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Price: $580,000

Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 414, Building 400 at Timber Run Condo. Last sold for $260,000 in 2009.

 

Address: 2631 Copper Ridge Circle, 2637 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: Nordic Excavating LLC

Buyer: JSMX RE LLC

Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 5,000-square-foot, warehouse/storage building on 1.63 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lots 2 and 12 at Copper Ridge Business Park.

 

Address: Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Kyle Gray

Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Price: $512,800

Property Description: Fox Springs Condominium F32, Unit 2304.

 

Address: 33145 Ramuda Trail

Seller: Edgar J. Johansson

Buyer: Andrea and Kevin Wright

Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Price: $21,500

Property Description: 0.68 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 57 at High Cross Subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 21521 Oglala Way

Seller: Terrain Project LLC

Buyer: Oglala LLC

Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Price: $19,999

Property Description: 0.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 79 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $7,041 in 2021.

 

Address: 33090 Filly Trail

Seller: Alison Chambers Bodor and Daryl R. Bodor

Buyer: Elizabeth Carol Bloodworth

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $85,000

Property Description: 1.36 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $67,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 1280 13th St.

Seller: Nueva LLC

Buyer: Rick Price

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 1,653-square-foot, commercial condo, Unit K at Twenty Mile Warehouse Condominiums.

 

Address: 524 E. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: Joshua James and Sharon Wendy Holm

Buyer: Erin Lizzo and Spencer Sator

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $410,000

Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 3-6 at Adair Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $284,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 501 E Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Seller: Ferne E. and Wayne G. Clapp

Buyer: Carly L. Kelly and Gabriel D. Nuno

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $472,000

Property Description: 1,752-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 1-2 at Seller’s Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $309,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 3174 Ingles Lane

Seller: K. Beth and Kenneth E. Walsh

Buyer: Steamboat Realty Partners LLC

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $595,000

Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit B-5 at Indian Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $238,900 in 2006.

 

Address: 24175 Arapahoe Road

Seller: Theodore P. and Mary R. Ferrick Family Trust, Phyllis E. Watwood

Buyer: Matthew D. and Monica J. Linnell

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $39,000

Property Description: 1.29 acres of vacant residential land, Tract 37 at Multi-Family South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 10780 Routt County Road 51, Hayden

Seller: Rebecca H. and Robert P. Atkinson

Buyer: Domingo and Margaret Moreira

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $55,000

Property Description: 237-square-foot, commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Unit B-35 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $39,900 in 2008.

 

Address: 22616 Commanche Road

Seller: Steven C. Garcia

Buyer: Elizabeth Schumacher

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $11,500

Property Description: 0.56 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 43 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,000 in 1996.

 

Address: 31640 Apache Trail, 31660 Apache Trail, 31665 Apache Trail

Seller: Geary and Michele Jerde

Buyer: Cheryl A. Herman

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $130,000

Property Description: 2.41 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 211-213 at South Shore Subdivision.

 

Address: 1995 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: White Cow Holdings LLC

Buyer: Edward and Libby B. Chang

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $780,000

Property Description: 1,092-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 304 at Bronze Tree Condo. Last sold for $316,000 in 2011.

 

Address: 19 Jackpine Court

Seller: Janka Heath

Buyer: Vanessa F. Zegarra-Gouvea and Jonatas P. Gouvea

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $392,500

Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome, Lot 19 at Alpine Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $112,800 in 1998.

 

Address: 42120 Home Stream Path

Seller: SF Marabou LLC

Buyer: Weathersby Family Trust

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $1,575,000

Property Description: 5.21 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead B4 at Marabou.

 

Address: 465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Alison M. Chillemi

Buyer: Anna and Derek Martin

Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Price: $469,000

Property Description: 1,105-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B-218, Building B at Fish Creek Falls Condo. Last sold for $145,000 in 2004.

 

Address: 1784 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Steamboat Affordable Storage LLC

Buyer: OVHP Investments LLC, Heather and Peter Sloop

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $1,700,000

Property Description: Warehouse/storage buildings on 4.41 acres of land, Lot 2 at R & J Subdivision.

 

Address: 23530 Sagebrush Circle

Seller: Brian and Lauren Schiller

Buyer: Julia L. and Maxwell S. Walker

Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Price: $615,000

Property Description: 1,951-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Lot 4 at Red Hawk Village Subdivision. Last sold for $395,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 18 Cedar Court

Seller: Julia Lee and Maxwell Scott Walker

Buyer: Emily Drennan and Matthew Walker-Drennan

Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CE 18, Building 7 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase II. Last sold for $250,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 422 Commerce St., Hayden

Seller: Kathleen C. Bates and Eddie Sindt

Buyer: Hahns Peak Holdings LLC

Date: Oct. 26, 221

Price: $49,000

Property Description: 0.421 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 25 at Valley View Business Park.

 

Address: 23120 Schussmark Trail

Seller: Cory R. and Laura E. Spakes

Buyer: Mary Blair West

Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Price: $380,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot D, Block 6 at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $245,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 1647 Red Hawk Court, 1649 Red Hawk Court

Seller: Lisbeth Roy and Heidi Schulte

Buyer: Brian J. and Kelly A. Frye

Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Price: $2,085,000

Property Description: Lot 16 at Hunter’s Glen Subdivision.

 

Address: 502 Moffat Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Donald John Smith Jr.

Buyer: Andre Martin Swanson

Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 1,415-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 13-16 at Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek.

 

Address: 425 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Thomas R. Sharp

Buyer: 425 Lincoln Avenue SS LLC

Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 5,192-square-foot, commercial improvement on 0.48 acres of land, Block 26, Lots 3-4 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $400,000 in 1991.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Crawford Family Holdings LLC

Buyer: Tracy Flood Riser

Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Price: $190,500

Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 29-5-85, 30-5-85, 32-5-85.

 

Address: 1695 Ranch Road

Seller: Jeffrey M. Cotter and Karen K. Suhre

Buyer: Linda Jane and Stephen Charles Corbett

Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 1,326-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 517 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $300,000 in 2010.

 

Address: 1374 Turning Leaf Court, 1376 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: Bruce E. Shugart

Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 21 at More’s Corner.

 

Address: 3425 Covey Circle

Seller: Christy and Shawn Spencer

Buyer: Jordan Bloom and Batya Gage Metalitz

Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Price: $685,000

Property Description: 1,143-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 606 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase 1. Last sold for $650,000 in 2021.

 

Address: 21535 Third Ave., Milner

Seller: Maria C. and Rosendo Calderon

Buyer: David Heuer

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $125,000

Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Block 7, Lots 3-4 at Town of Milner. Last sold for $52,800 in 2013.

 

Address: 3295 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Ski Mtn Rental LLC

Buyer: Adriana Alvarez

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $270,000

Property Description: 295-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B-7 at Mount Werner Meadows Amended Replat. Last sold for $135,000 in 2020.

 

Address: Routt County Road 179, Oak Creek

Seller: Margaret A. Casart

Buyer: Michael Famulare

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $160,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 32-5-85 and 8-4-85.

 

Address: 3335 Columbine Drive

Seller: Scott Denis Gamble

Buyer: Michelle Tanaka and Nolan Wheeler

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 1,163-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 902 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase IX. Last sold for $160,000 in 2011.

 

Address: 493 Eaglepointe Court

Seller: Charlotte Clarke, Charlotte Harriman

Buyer: Lucas and Rebecca Lansing

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $722,000

Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot B1, Unit 3 at Eaglepointe Townhomes. Last sold for $290,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 3368 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Colleen Mary and James David Ross

Buyer: Victoria A. Macaskill and Michael J. Unruh

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $840,000

Property Description: 1,956-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath duplex on 0.17 acres of land, Lot 17 at Mount Werner Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $595,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 30232 Bear Trail

Seller: Lucy’s Lodge LLC

Buyer: MT Buggarville LLC

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $2,368,315

Property Description: 4,722-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 6.48 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 3 at Steamboat Pines Subdivision. Last sold for $925,000 in 2004.

 

Address: 325 Ninth St.

Seller: Susan W. and Thomas C. Jones

Buyer: Paul G. Smith Revocable Trust

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $6,200,000

Property Description: 4,052-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 2 at First Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $548,000 in 2015.

 

Address: 32805 McKinnis Creek Road

Seller: John Pougiales

Buyer: Richard T. Parks

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $1,585,000

Property Description: 3,201-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.23 acres of land, Lot 10 at Fox Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $640,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 502 Cascade Drive

Seller: Michael C. Kimble

Buyer: Jenna Hamel, Lauren and Quinn Crist-Fulk

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 2,134-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Birch Townhome, McLaughlin Building at Cascades at Eagleridge Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $395,000 in 2010.

 

Address: Routt County Road 36

Seller: Redemption Ranch LLC

Buyer: Steamboat Powder LLC

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $17,750,000

Property Description: SECS 5-6-84 and 32-7-84.

Total: $49,583,114

 

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Richard P. Brentlinger Revocable Trust

Buyer: Alexander Family Trust

Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Price: $50,999

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to Unit 317 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

 

Address: 2155 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Michael J. and Sherri J. Nicol

Buyer: McGarry West LLC

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $195,000

Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to a 2,229-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 313 at Christie Condominiums Phase II. Last sold for $188,500 in 2017.

Total: $245,999

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more