Routt County real estate sales total $50M for week of Oct. 22 to 28
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $49,829,113 cross 46 sales for week of Oct. 22 to 28.
Address: 342 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden
Seller: Tyler H. Dunckley
Buyer: Edwin Valentine Bell and Sandra Isaacs Bell
Date: Oct. 22, 2021
Price: $435,000
Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 54 at Sagewood. Last sold for $282,000 in 2017.
Address: No address
Seller: Vicki C. and Richard C. Blomquist Jr.
Buyer: Brian and Jeffrey McShea
Date: Oct. 22, 2021
Price: $265,000
Property Description: SEC 12-6-87.
Address: 410 Clover Circle, Hayden
Seller: Anthony A. Cornett and Christina A. Erikson
Buyer: Jacoby Toland and Lauren Montblanc Johnson
Date: Oct. 22, 2021
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 1,588-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 7 at Golden Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $209,900 in 2014.
Address: 2025 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Sandra Gail Brenner
Buyer: Kathleen K. Shelton Separate Property Trust
Date: Oct. 22, 2021
Price: $580,000
Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 414, Building 400 at Timber Run Condo. Last sold for $260,000 in 2009.
Address: 2631 Copper Ridge Circle, 2637 Copper Ridge Circle
Seller: Nordic Excavating LLC
Buyer: JSMX RE LLC
Date: Oct. 22, 2021
Price: $1,000,000
Property Description: 5,000-square-foot, warehouse/storage building on 1.63 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lots 2 and 12 at Copper Ridge Business Park.
Address: Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Kyle Gray
Date: Oct. 22, 2021
Price: $512,800
Property Description: Fox Springs Condominium F32, Unit 2304.
Address: 33145 Ramuda Trail
Seller: Edgar J. Johansson
Buyer: Andrea and Kevin Wright
Date: Oct. 22, 2021
Price: $21,500
Property Description: 0.68 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 57 at High Cross Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 21521 Oglala Way
Seller: Terrain Project LLC
Buyer: Oglala LLC
Date: Oct. 22, 2021
Price: $19,999
Property Description: 0.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 79 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $7,041 in 2021.
Address: 33090 Filly Trail
Seller: Alison Chambers Bodor and Daryl R. Bodor
Buyer: Elizabeth Carol Bloodworth
Date: Oct. 25, 2021
Price: $85,000
Property Description: 1.36 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $67,000 in 2005.
Address: 1280 13th St.
Seller: Nueva LLC
Buyer: Rick Price
Date: Oct. 25, 2021
Price: $280,000
Property Description: 1,653-square-foot, commercial condo, Unit K at Twenty Mile Warehouse Condominiums.
Address: 524 E. Washington Ave., Hayden
Seller: Joshua James and Sharon Wendy Holm
Buyer: Erin Lizzo and Spencer Sator
Date: Oct. 25, 2021
Price: $410,000
Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 3-6 at Adair Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $284,000 in 2017.
Address: 501 E Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Seller: Ferne E. and Wayne G. Clapp
Buyer: Carly L. Kelly and Gabriel D. Nuno
Date: Oct. 25, 2021
Price: $472,000
Property Description: 1,752-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 1-2 at Seller’s Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $309,000 in 2019.
Address: 3174 Ingles Lane
Seller: K. Beth and Kenneth E. Walsh
Buyer: Steamboat Realty Partners LLC
Date: Oct. 25, 2021
Price: $595,000
Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit B-5 at Indian Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $238,900 in 2006.
Address: 24175 Arapahoe Road
Seller: Theodore P. and Mary R. Ferrick Family Trust, Phyllis E. Watwood
Buyer: Matthew D. and Monica J. Linnell
Date: Oct. 25, 2021
Price: $39,000
Property Description: 1.29 acres of vacant residential land, Tract 37 at Multi-Family South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 10780 Routt County Road 51, Hayden
Seller: Rebecca H. and Robert P. Atkinson
Buyer: Domingo and Margaret Moreira
Date: Oct. 25, 2021
Price: $55,000
Property Description: 237-square-foot, commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Unit B-35 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $39,900 in 2008.
Address: 22616 Commanche Road
Seller: Steven C. Garcia
Buyer: Elizabeth Schumacher
Date: Oct. 25, 2021
Price: $11,500
Property Description: 0.56 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 43 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,000 in 1996.
Address: 31640 Apache Trail, 31660 Apache Trail, 31665 Apache Trail
Seller: Geary and Michele Jerde
Buyer: Cheryl A. Herman
Date: Oct. 25, 2021
Price: $130,000
Property Description: 2.41 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 211-213 at South Shore Subdivision.
Address: 1995 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: White Cow Holdings LLC
Buyer: Edward and Libby B. Chang
Date: Oct. 25, 2021
Price: $780,000
Property Description: 1,092-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 304 at Bronze Tree Condo. Last sold for $316,000 in 2011.
Address: 19 Jackpine Court
Seller: Janka Heath
Buyer: Vanessa F. Zegarra-Gouvea and Jonatas P. Gouvea
Date: Oct. 25, 2021
Price: $392,500
Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome, Lot 19 at Alpine Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $112,800 in 1998.
Address: 42120 Home Stream Path
Seller: SF Marabou LLC
Buyer: Weathersby Family Trust
Date: Oct. 25, 2021
Price: $1,575,000
Property Description: 5.21 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead B4 at Marabou.
Address: 465 Tamarack Drive
Seller: Alison M. Chillemi
Buyer: Anna and Derek Martin
Date: Oct. 26, 2021
Price: $469,000
Property Description: 1,105-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B-218, Building B at Fish Creek Falls Condo. Last sold for $145,000 in 2004.
Address: 1784 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Steamboat Affordable Storage LLC
Buyer: OVHP Investments LLC, Heather and Peter Sloop
Date: Oct. 25, 2021
Price: $1,700,000
Property Description: Warehouse/storage buildings on 4.41 acres of land, Lot 2 at R & J Subdivision.
Address: 23530 Sagebrush Circle
Seller: Brian and Lauren Schiller
Buyer: Julia L. and Maxwell S. Walker
Date: Oct. 26, 2021
Price: $615,000
Property Description: 1,951-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Lot 4 at Red Hawk Village Subdivision. Last sold for $395,000 in 2018.
Address: 18 Cedar Court
Seller: Julia Lee and Maxwell Scott Walker
Buyer: Emily Drennan and Matthew Walker-Drennan
Date: Oct. 26, 2021
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CE 18, Building 7 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase II. Last sold for $250,000 in 2020.
Address: 422 Commerce St., Hayden
Seller: Kathleen C. Bates and Eddie Sindt
Buyer: Hahns Peak Holdings LLC
Date: Oct. 26, 221
Price: $49,000
Property Description: 0.421 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 25 at Valley View Business Park.
Address: 23120 Schussmark Trail
Seller: Cory R. and Laura E. Spakes
Buyer: Mary Blair West
Date: Oct. 26, 2021
Price: $380,000
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot D, Block 6 at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $245,000 in 2019.
Address: 1647 Red Hawk Court, 1649 Red Hawk Court
Seller: Lisbeth Roy and Heidi Schulte
Buyer: Brian J. and Kelly A. Frye
Date: Oct. 26, 2021
Price: $2,085,000
Property Description: Lot 16 at Hunter’s Glen Subdivision.
Address: 502 Moffat Ave., Oak Creek
Seller: Donald John Smith Jr.
Buyer: Andre Martin Swanson
Date: Oct. 26, 2021
Price: $495,000
Property Description: 1,415-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 13-16 at Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 425 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Thomas R. Sharp
Buyer: 425 Lincoln Avenue SS LLC
Date: Oct. 26, 2021
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 5,192-square-foot, commercial improvement on 0.48 acres of land, Block 26, Lots 3-4 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $400,000 in 1991.
Address: No address
Seller: Crawford Family Holdings LLC
Buyer: Tracy Flood Riser
Date: Oct. 27, 2021
Price: $190,500
Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 29-5-85, 30-5-85, 32-5-85.
Address: 1695 Ranch Road
Seller: Jeffrey M. Cotter and Karen K. Suhre
Buyer: Linda Jane and Stephen Charles Corbett
Date: Oct. 27, 2021
Price: $775,000
Property Description: 1,326-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 517 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $300,000 in 2010.
Address: 1374 Turning Leaf Court, 1376 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC
Buyer: Bruce E. Shugart
Date: Oct. 27, 2021
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 21 at More’s Corner.
Address: 3425 Covey Circle
Seller: Christy and Shawn Spencer
Buyer: Jordan Bloom and Batya Gage Metalitz
Date: Oct. 27, 2021
Price: $685,000
Property Description: 1,143-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 606 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase 1. Last sold for $650,000 in 2021.
Address: 21535 Third Ave., Milner
Seller: Maria C. and Rosendo Calderon
Buyer: David Heuer
Date: Oct. 28, 2021
Price: $125,000
Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Block 7, Lots 3-4 at Town of Milner. Last sold for $52,800 in 2013.
Address: 3295 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Ski Mtn Rental LLC
Buyer: Adriana Alvarez
Date: Oct. 28, 2021
Price: $270,000
Property Description: 295-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B-7 at Mount Werner Meadows Amended Replat. Last sold for $135,000 in 2020.
Address: Routt County Road 179, Oak Creek
Seller: Margaret A. Casart
Buyer: Michael Famulare
Date: Oct. 28, 2021
Price: $160,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 32-5-85 and 8-4-85.
Address: 3335 Columbine Drive
Seller: Scott Denis Gamble
Buyer: Michelle Tanaka and Nolan Wheeler
Date: Oct. 28, 2021
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 1,163-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 902 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase IX. Last sold for $160,000 in 2011.
Address: 493 Eaglepointe Court
Seller: Charlotte Clarke, Charlotte Harriman
Buyer: Lucas and Rebecca Lansing
Date: Oct. 28, 2021
Price: $722,000
Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot B1, Unit 3 at Eaglepointe Townhomes. Last sold for $290,000 in 2005.
Address: 3368 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Colleen Mary and James David Ross
Buyer: Victoria A. Macaskill and Michael J. Unruh
Date: Oct. 28, 2021
Price: $840,000
Property Description: 1,956-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath duplex on 0.17 acres of land, Lot 17 at Mount Werner Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $595,000 in 2006.
Address: 30232 Bear Trail
Seller: Lucy’s Lodge LLC
Buyer: MT Buggarville LLC
Date: Oct. 28, 2021
Price: $2,368,315
Property Description: 4,722-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 6.48 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 3 at Steamboat Pines Subdivision. Last sold for $925,000 in 2004.
Address: 325 Ninth St.
Seller: Susan W. and Thomas C. Jones
Buyer: Paul G. Smith Revocable Trust
Date: Oct. 28, 2021
Price: $6,200,000
Property Description: 4,052-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 2 at First Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $548,000 in 2015.
Address: 32805 McKinnis Creek Road
Seller: John Pougiales
Buyer: Richard T. Parks
Date: Oct. 28, 2021
Price: $1,585,000
Property Description: 3,201-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.23 acres of land, Lot 10 at Fox Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $640,000 in 2016.
Address: 502 Cascade Drive
Seller: Michael C. Kimble
Buyer: Jenna Hamel, Lauren and Quinn Crist-Fulk
Date: Oct. 28, 2021
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: 2,134-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Birch Townhome, McLaughlin Building at Cascades at Eagleridge Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $395,000 in 2010.
Address: Routt County Road 36
Seller: Redemption Ranch LLC
Buyer: Steamboat Powder LLC
Date: Oct. 28, 2021
Price: $17,750,000
Property Description: SECS 5-6-84 and 32-7-84.
Total: $49,583,114
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Richard P. Brentlinger Revocable Trust
Buyer: Alexander Family Trust
Date: Oct. 26, 2021
Price: $50,999
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to Unit 317 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Address: 2155 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Michael J. and Sherri J. Nicol
Buyer: McGarry West LLC
Date: Oct. 28, 2021
Price: $195,000
Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to a 2,229-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 313 at Christie Condominiums Phase II. Last sold for $188,500 in 2017.
Total: $245,999
