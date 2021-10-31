Routt County real estate sales total $50M for week of Oct. 22 to 28

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $49,829,113 cross 46 sales for week of Oct. 22 to 28.

Address: 342 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Tyler H. Dunckley

Buyer: Edwin Valentine Bell and Sandra Isaacs Bell

Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 54 at Sagewood. Last sold for $282,000 in 2017.

Address: No address

Seller: Vicki C. and Richard C. Blomquist Jr.

Buyer: Brian and Jeffrey McShea

Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Price: $265,000

Property Description: SEC 12-6-87.

Address: 410 Clover Circle, Hayden

Seller: Anthony A. Cornett and Christina A. Erikson

Buyer: Jacoby Toland and Lauren Montblanc Johnson

Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 1,588-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 7 at Golden Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $209,900 in 2014.

Address: 2025 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Sandra Gail Brenner

Buyer: Kathleen K. Shelton Separate Property Trust

Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Price: $580,000

Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 414, Building 400 at Timber Run Condo. Last sold for $260,000 in 2009.

Address: 2631 Copper Ridge Circle, 2637 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: Nordic Excavating LLC

Buyer: JSMX RE LLC

Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 5,000-square-foot, warehouse/storage building on 1.63 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lots 2 and 12 at Copper Ridge Business Park.

Address: Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Kyle Gray

Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Price: $512,800

Property Description: Fox Springs Condominium F32, Unit 2304.

Address: 33145 Ramuda Trail

Seller: Edgar J. Johansson

Buyer: Andrea and Kevin Wright

Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Price: $21,500

Property Description: 0.68 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 57 at High Cross Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 21521 Oglala Way

Seller: Terrain Project LLC

Buyer: Oglala LLC

Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Price: $19,999

Property Description: 0.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 79 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $7,041 in 2021.

Address: 33090 Filly Trail

Seller: Alison Chambers Bodor and Daryl R. Bodor

Buyer: Elizabeth Carol Bloodworth

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $85,000

Property Description: 1.36 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $67,000 in 2005.

Address: 1280 13th St.

Seller: Nueva LLC

Buyer: Rick Price

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 1,653-square-foot, commercial condo, Unit K at Twenty Mile Warehouse Condominiums.

Address: 524 E. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: Joshua James and Sharon Wendy Holm

Buyer: Erin Lizzo and Spencer Sator

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $410,000

Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 3-6 at Adair Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $284,000 in 2017.

Address: 501 E Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Seller: Ferne E. and Wayne G. Clapp

Buyer: Carly L. Kelly and Gabriel D. Nuno

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $472,000

Property Description: 1,752-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 1-2 at Seller’s Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $309,000 in 2019.

Address: 3174 Ingles Lane

Seller: K. Beth and Kenneth E. Walsh

Buyer: Steamboat Realty Partners LLC

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $595,000

Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit B-5 at Indian Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $238,900 in 2006.

Address: 24175 Arapahoe Road

Seller: Theodore P. and Mary R. Ferrick Family Trust, Phyllis E. Watwood

Buyer: Matthew D. and Monica J. Linnell

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $39,000

Property Description: 1.29 acres of vacant residential land, Tract 37 at Multi-Family South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 10780 Routt County Road 51, Hayden

Seller: Rebecca H. and Robert P. Atkinson

Buyer: Domingo and Margaret Moreira

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $55,000

Property Description: 237-square-foot, commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Unit B-35 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $39,900 in 2008.

Address: 22616 Commanche Road

Seller: Steven C. Garcia

Buyer: Elizabeth Schumacher

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $11,500

Property Description: 0.56 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 43 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,000 in 1996.

Address: 31640 Apache Trail, 31660 Apache Trail, 31665 Apache Trail

Seller: Geary and Michele Jerde

Buyer: Cheryl A. Herman

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $130,000

Property Description: 2.41 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 211-213 at South Shore Subdivision.

Address: 1995 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: White Cow Holdings LLC

Buyer: Edward and Libby B. Chang

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $780,000

Property Description: 1,092-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 304 at Bronze Tree Condo. Last sold for $316,000 in 2011.

Address: 19 Jackpine Court

Seller: Janka Heath

Buyer: Vanessa F. Zegarra-Gouvea and Jonatas P. Gouvea

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $392,500

Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome, Lot 19 at Alpine Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $112,800 in 1998.

Address: 42120 Home Stream Path

Seller: SF Marabou LLC

Buyer: Weathersby Family Trust

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $1,575,000

Property Description: 5.21 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead B4 at Marabou.

Address: 465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Alison M. Chillemi

Buyer: Anna and Derek Martin

Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Price: $469,000

Property Description: 1,105-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B-218, Building B at Fish Creek Falls Condo. Last sold for $145,000 in 2004.

Address: 1784 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Steamboat Affordable Storage LLC

Buyer: OVHP Investments LLC, Heather and Peter Sloop

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Price: $1,700,000

Property Description: Warehouse/storage buildings on 4.41 acres of land, Lot 2 at R & J Subdivision.

Address: 23530 Sagebrush Circle

Seller: Brian and Lauren Schiller

Buyer: Julia L. and Maxwell S. Walker

Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Price: $615,000

Property Description: 1,951-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Lot 4 at Red Hawk Village Subdivision. Last sold for $395,000 in 2018.

Address: 18 Cedar Court

Seller: Julia Lee and Maxwell Scott Walker

Buyer: Emily Drennan and Matthew Walker-Drennan

Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CE 18, Building 7 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase II. Last sold for $250,000 in 2020.

Address: 422 Commerce St., Hayden

Seller: Kathleen C. Bates and Eddie Sindt

Buyer: Hahns Peak Holdings LLC

Date: Oct. 26, 221

Price: $49,000

Property Description: 0.421 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 25 at Valley View Business Park.

Address: 23120 Schussmark Trail

Seller: Cory R. and Laura E. Spakes

Buyer: Mary Blair West

Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Price: $380,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot D, Block 6 at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $245,000 in 2019.

Address: 1647 Red Hawk Court, 1649 Red Hawk Court

Seller: Lisbeth Roy and Heidi Schulte

Buyer: Brian J. and Kelly A. Frye

Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Price: $2,085,000

Property Description: Lot 16 at Hunter’s Glen Subdivision.

Address: 502 Moffat Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Donald John Smith Jr.

Buyer: Andre Martin Swanson

Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 1,415-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 13-16 at Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 425 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Thomas R. Sharp

Buyer: 425 Lincoln Avenue SS LLC

Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 5,192-square-foot, commercial improvement on 0.48 acres of land, Block 26, Lots 3-4 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $400,000 in 1991.

Address: No address

Seller: Crawford Family Holdings LLC

Buyer: Tracy Flood Riser

Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Price: $190,500

Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 29-5-85, 30-5-85, 32-5-85.

Address: 1695 Ranch Road

Seller: Jeffrey M. Cotter and Karen K. Suhre

Buyer: Linda Jane and Stephen Charles Corbett

Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 1,326-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 517 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $300,000 in 2010.

Address: 1374 Turning Leaf Court, 1376 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: Bruce E. Shugart

Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 21 at More’s Corner.

Address: 3425 Covey Circle

Seller: Christy and Shawn Spencer

Buyer: Jordan Bloom and Batya Gage Metalitz

Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Price: $685,000

Property Description: 1,143-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 606 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase 1. Last sold for $650,000 in 2021.

Address: 21535 Third Ave., Milner

Seller: Maria C. and Rosendo Calderon

Buyer: David Heuer

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $125,000

Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Block 7, Lots 3-4 at Town of Milner. Last sold for $52,800 in 2013.

Address: 3295 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Ski Mtn Rental LLC

Buyer: Adriana Alvarez

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $270,000

Property Description: 295-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B-7 at Mount Werner Meadows Amended Replat. Last sold for $135,000 in 2020.

Address: Routt County Road 179, Oak Creek

Seller: Margaret A. Casart

Buyer: Michael Famulare

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $160,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 32-5-85 and 8-4-85.

Address: 3335 Columbine Drive

Seller: Scott Denis Gamble

Buyer: Michelle Tanaka and Nolan Wheeler

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 1,163-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 902 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase IX. Last sold for $160,000 in 2011.

Address: 493 Eaglepointe Court

Seller: Charlotte Clarke, Charlotte Harriman

Buyer: Lucas and Rebecca Lansing

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $722,000

Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot B1, Unit 3 at Eaglepointe Townhomes. Last sold for $290,000 in 2005.

Address: 3368 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Colleen Mary and James David Ross

Buyer: Victoria A. Macaskill and Michael J. Unruh

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $840,000

Property Description: 1,956-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath duplex on 0.17 acres of land, Lot 17 at Mount Werner Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $595,000 in 2006.

Address: 30232 Bear Trail

Seller: Lucy’s Lodge LLC

Buyer: MT Buggarville LLC

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $2,368,315

Property Description: 4,722-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 6.48 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 3 at Steamboat Pines Subdivision. Last sold for $925,000 in 2004.

Address: 325 Ninth St.

Seller: Susan W. and Thomas C. Jones

Buyer: Paul G. Smith Revocable Trust

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $6,200,000

Property Description: 4,052-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 2 at First Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $548,000 in 2015.

Address: 32805 McKinnis Creek Road

Seller: John Pougiales

Buyer: Richard T. Parks

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $1,585,000

Property Description: 3,201-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.23 acres of land, Lot 10 at Fox Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $640,000 in 2016.

Address: 502 Cascade Drive

Seller: Michael C. Kimble

Buyer: Jenna Hamel, Lauren and Quinn Crist-Fulk

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 2,134-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Birch Townhome, McLaughlin Building at Cascades at Eagleridge Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $395,000 in 2010.

Address: Routt County Road 36

Seller: Redemption Ranch LLC

Buyer: Steamboat Powder LLC

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $17,750,000

Property Description: SECS 5-6-84 and 32-7-84.

Total: $49,583,114

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Richard P. Brentlinger Revocable Trust

Buyer: Alexander Family Trust

Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Price: $50,999

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to Unit 317 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Address: 2155 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Michael J. and Sherri J. Nicol

Buyer: McGarry West LLC

Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Price: $195,000

Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to a 2,229-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 313 at Christie Condominiums Phase II. Last sold for $188,500 in 2017.

Total: $245,999