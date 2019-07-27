Routt County real estate sales total $50.7M for July 19 to 25, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $50,752,500 across 28 sales for the week of July 19 to 25. The sales total is up 223% compared with last week and up 148% compared with the same week in 2018.

Address: 101 through 1308 Mountain Village Circle

Seller: Steamboat Mountain Village LLC

Buyer: Capital Real-Estate Mountain Village LLC

Date: July 19, 2019

Price: $24,800,000

Property Description: 40 7,984-square-foot apartments, 24 6,880-square-foot apartment, and 40 5,256-square-foot apartments on 7.16 acres of commercial land, 28-6-84.

Address: 1825 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Bryce L. Vetter

Buyer: Beatriz and Mario C. Lega (trustees of the Lega Family Revocable Trust)

Date: July 19, 2019

Price: $445,000

Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3104 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $400,000 in 2017.

Address: 2355 Après Ski Way

Seller: Grey Schuhmacher

Buyer: Jason P. and Katherine E. Cummings

Date: July 19, 2019

Price: $418,000

Property Description: 1,036-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 107 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums.

Address: 462 Enterprise St., Hayden

Seller: Stephanie D. Shorr

Buyer: 472 Enterprise LLC

Date: July 19, 2019

Price: $45,000

Property Description: 0.435 acres of vacant, commercial land, Lot 38 at Valley View Business Park, final replat. Last sold for $25,000 in 2016.

Address: 57795 Saturn Court, Clark

Seller: Daniel R. and Vickie E. Gackstetter

Buyer: Melanie and Timothy P. Daly

Date: July 19, 2019

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 2,160-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.55 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 24 at Steamboat Lake subdivision. Last sold for $285,000 in 2013.

Address: 3350 Columbine Drive

Seller: Annette R. and Larry R. Cody

Buyer: Annie M. and Scott W. Holle

Date: July 19, 2019

Price: $406,500

Property Description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 504 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase VII. Last sold for $261,400 in 2006.

Address: 27645 Silver Spur St.

Seller: Andrew and Angela Werley

Buyer: Amanda and Grey Schuhmacher

Date: July 19, 2019

Price: $830,000

Property Description: 3,434-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 57 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $775,000 in 2018.

Address: 2920 Village Drive

Seller: Andrew I. and Vicki W. Light

Buyer: Keenan Edward and Lindsey Ann Lorenz

Date: July 19, 2019

Price: $515,000

Property Description: 1,102-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2305 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort.

Address: 31335 Deerwood Ranch Road, Oak Creek

Seller: Karen K. and Robert W. Dierkes

Buyer: Hannah and Thomas Wood

Date: July 19, 2019

Price: $1,085,000

Property Description: 3,276-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath farm/ranch residence with 35 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 11 at Deerwood Ranches subdivision. Last sold for $220,000 in 2001.

Address: 3325 Columbine Drive

Seller: 2215 Storm Meadows Dr Unit 450 LLC

Buyer: John Coman and Diann Patton Revocable Trust

Date: July 19, 2019

Price: $439,500

Property Description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1108 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase XII. Last sold for $396,000 in 2018.

Address: 2315 Après Ski Way

Seller: Laura and Thomas E. Duffy, Jr.

Buyer: Amy and Kurt Pillote

Date: July 19, 2019

Price: $663,000

Property Description: 1,620-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 206 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums. Last sold for $715,000 in 2007.

Address: 2700 Village Drive

Seller: Michelle Bennett and Anthony Boldt

Buyer: Chris Seahorn

Date: July 19, 2019

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building D, Unit 302 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums, Phase III. Last sold for $355,000 in 2018.

Address: 1055 Anglers Drive

Seller: Gerald M. Shapiro (trustee of the Gerald M. Shapiro Trust)

Buyer: Guido and Naoko I. Constantini

Date: July 22, 2019

Price: $4,025,000

Property Description: 6,646-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 1.24 acres of land, Filing 5, Lot 2 at Eagles View subdivision. Last sold for $4,000,000 in 2010.

Address: 319 E. First St., Oak Creek

Seller: Mary Geraldine and Richard Louis Crawford (trustees of the Richard and Mary Crawford Trust)

Buyer: Miles J. Crane

Date: July 22, 2019

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 0.58 acres of mobile-home land, Block 1, Lots 27 to 34 at Schempps addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 2692 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Barbara L. and Scott A. Campbell

Buyer: Erik M. and Natasha L. Allison

Date: July 22, 2019

Price: $884,000

Property Description: 1,708-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.52 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 26 at Rendezvous Trails subdivision.

Address: 1215 Ridge View Drive

Seller: David M. and Kristen L. Skolnick

Buyer: A. Lynn DeGeorge

Date: July 22, 2019

Price: $1,198,000

Property Description: 3,480-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.6 acres of land, Lot 11 at Spring Creek Ridge subdivision. Last sold for $915,000 in 2015.

Address: 1295 Hilltop Parkway, No. 4F

Seller: Holly E. and Michael E. Mackinnon

Buyer: Marie K. Burger

Date: July 22, 2019

Price: $274,000

Property Description: 963-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4.3B at Fox Creek Village condominiums. Last sold for $199,000 in 2015.

Address: 1485 Mustang Run

Seller: Andrew and Georgia L. Reust

Buyer: Lynn M. and Robert A. Ryg

Date: July 22, 2019

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1C at Mustang Run condominiums, Phase 2. Last sold for $379,000 in 2017.

Address: 272 Clifton Ave., Yampa

Seller: Bret Ralston and Catherine Nicole McElhinney

Buyer: Cresean Sterne

Date: July 23, 2019

Price: $215,000

Property Description: 1,252-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 7 to 8 at Fix’s addition to Yampa. Last sold for $159,000 in 2014.

Address: 1350 Bangtail Way

Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC

Buyer: Lauren Tracy and Louis Clough

Date: July 23, 2019

Price: $335,000

Property Description: Filing 4, Lot 5 at Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 33855, 33840 and 33825 Pine Drop Drive and 32280 Wild Rose Drive

Seller: Wildflower Meadows LLC

Buyer: Artemis Meadows LLC

Date: July 23, 2019

Price: $10,250,000

Property Description: 3,006-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath and 10,936-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath, single-family residences on 4.5 acres with 48.96 acres of meadow/hay land, Lots 1 to 4 at Wildflower Meadows LPSE and 9-5-84.

Address: 17 E Logan Ave.

Seller: Luetta A. and William G. Loeber

Buyer: Christopher J. and Jessica B. Sword

Date: July 24, 2019

Price: $835,000

Property Description: 1,632-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 7 at Gilleland addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 223 Carbon Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Brendan J. and Sherry M. Murphy

Buyer: Maura Katherine Hartley

Date: July 24, 2019

Price: $239,000

Property Description: 1,144-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 12 and 13 at Third addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $53,000 in 2014.

Address: 115 N. Fifth St., Hayden

Seller: Big Bill’s Storage LLC

Buyer: G & M LLC

Date: July 24, 2019

Price: $185,000

Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, two 1,160-square-foot and 580-square foot, mini storage units and 1,056-square-foot car wash, Block 4, Lots 5 to 11 at First addition to the West Hayden townsite, comp. Last sold for $175,000 in 2018.

Address: 2488 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: Andrew Volk

Buyer: Steven F. and Yolanda M. York

Date: July 25, 2019

Price: $311,500

Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 17 at Country Club Highlands subdivision. Last sold for $280,000 in 2017.

Address: 2700 Village Drive

Seller: Karen Lorraine and Steven Darrell Turk (trustees of the Steven Darrell Turk and Karen Lorraine Turk Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Amy J. and James B. Fraser

Date: July 25, 2019

Price: $530,000

Property Description: 1,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building B, Unit 104 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums, Phase I.

Address: 520 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Christopher Hennessy

Buyer: Jason and Tatiana Achar-Szyba

Date: July 25, 2019

Price: $381,500

Property Description: 1,220-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Lot 201 at the Pines condominiums. Last sold for $275,000 in 2009.

Total sales: $50,700,000

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Rabbit Ears Mountain Retreat LLC

Buyer: Jessica R. and Timber A. Toste

Date: July 22, 2019

Price: $52,500

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,190-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 228 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $52,500

