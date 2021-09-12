Routt County real estate sales total $46M for week of Sept. 3 to 9
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $45,662,290 across 45 sales for week of Sept. 3 to 9.
Address: 668 Pitkin St.
Seller: Edward L. Becker
Buyer: Andrew Joseph and Sara Katherine Van Blarcum
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $950,000
Property Description: 1,929-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lots 38-40, Block 3 at Miller-Frazier Addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 569 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Mark R. Ter Molen
Buyer: Scott Eivins
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $685,000
Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 103 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $440,000 in 2018.
Address: 42391 Deer Road
Seller: Jonathan T. and Lauren E. Meyerholz
Buyer: Christopher R. and Jessica B. Speer
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $1,600,000
Property Description: 2,763-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 5.25 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 25 at Deer Mountain Estates. Last sold for $873,000 in 2019.
Address: 347 Mariposa Drive, 375 Lake View Drive, Hayden
Seller: Devin and Felicia Cook
Buyer: Heiner Construction Inc.
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $65,000
Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 61 at Lake Village Phase 1. Last sold for $47,500 in 2017.
Address: 2800 Village Drive
Seller: Rocky Mountain Getaway II LLC
Buyer: Blake Douglas and Shelby Hudson Hines
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $760,000
Property Description: 1,030-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1102 at Trappeur’s Crossing Condo. Last sold for $370,000 in 2007.
Address: No address
Seller: Carl J. Horn III
Buyer: Maria Bustillos Boyd
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $1,500,000
Property Description: 577 acres of agricultural land, SECS 13-1-83, 24-1-83, 25-1-83, 26-1-83.
Address: 1335 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Aurora D. Sidell
Buyer: Carolyn Klingener
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $277,870
Property Description: 984-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2.1B at Fox Creek Village Condos. Last sold for $181,500 in 2007.
Address: 3018 Aspen Leaf Way
Seller: Mary B. and Trent L. McDonald
Buyer: Andrew Wheeler
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $825,000
Property Description: 1,526-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 103 at Aspens at Walton Creek. Last sold for $516,000 in 2017.
Address: 459 Willett Heights Court
Seller: Kimberly Cardille and Scott E. Lepper
Buyer: Sarah T. and Robert M. Cearley Jr.
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $1,232,000
Property Description: 2,596-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.044 acres of land, Filing No. 10, Unit 32 at Rocky Peak Village. Last sold for $790,000 in 2018.
Address: 32508 Pueblo Way
Seller: James A. Martin
Buyer: Gordon K. Stokes Jr.
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $585,000
Property Description: 2,059-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.49 acres of land, Lot 34 at Morningside at Stagecoach. Last sold for $302,500 in 2016.
Address: 1031 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Tawnya A. and Henry F. Fabian Jr.
Buyer: Elyse S. and Paul C. Johnson
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $3,365,000
Property Description: 5,642-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.47 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 27 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $1,735,000 in 2005.
Address: 27437 Brandon Circle
Seller: Jonathan and Kristin Bishop
Buyer: Brenda and Kenneth Goeking
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 2,499-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 79 at Heritage Park Subdivision. Last sold for $580,000 in 2014.
Address: 27325 Kelsie Court
Seller: JDA Properties LLC
Buyer: Larry and Vivian Apprill, Jack C. and Kimberly K. Smith
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $490,000
Property Description: 35.02 acres of agricultural grazing land, Parcel 5 at Preserve at Pearl Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $377,800 in 2006.
Address: No address
Seller: Double Y Properties LLC
Buyer: Casey Cloud
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $24,000
Property Description: 3.56 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 4, Lots 38-40 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
Address: 356 Lake View Road, 60880 Routt County Road 129
Seller: Carroll P. and Darren C. Zamzow
Buyer: Jones Outpost Holding LLC
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $1,500,000
Property Description: Commercial lodging improvements with outlying structures on 11.93 acres of land, SECS 28-10-85 and 29-10-85. Last sold for $1,064,197 in 2011.
Address: 57850 Longfellow Way
Seller: Sara J. Bradt
Buyer: Teresa Harrison
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $70,000
Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 51 at Steamboat Lakes Subdivision.
Address: 510 Eighth St., 512 Eighth St., 514 Eighth St.
Seller: 512 8th Street LLC
Buyer: Snow Much Better LLC
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $1,545,000
Property Description: 1,559-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath duplex and 768-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath duplex on 0.41 acres of land, Lots 55-59, Block 4 at 1st Addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 485 Amethyst Drive
Seller: Marguerite R. and William W. Moore
Buyer: Lisa and Michael Getter
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $970,000
Property Description: 2,496-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 1, Block 2 at Willett Heights Subdivision. Last sold for $329,000 in 2003.
Address: 27414 Brandon Circle
Seller: David Scott and Debra Ann Beilhartz
Buyer: Brian and Kirsten Paige Bainum
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $775,000
Property Description: 1,880-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lot 17 at Heritage Park. Last sold for $312,000 in 1999.
Address: 1040 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Donald S. and Gail G. Eden
Buyer: The 3 Helmsmen LLC
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $2,350,000
Property Description: 5,495-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.51 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 26 at Sanctuary Subdivision.
Address: 2541 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Vincent F. Bourgeois and Eileen E. Raiswell
Buyer: Samantha Sudduth and Griffin Triplett
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $526,000
Property Description: 1,121-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building 2 at Hillsider Condominium. Last sold for $240,000 in 2016.
Address: 1375 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Aimee Martin Nagel
Buyer: Thomas Mark Kemmsies and Debra Lynne Weber-Kemmsies
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $303,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 9, Building Sigma at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $115,000 in 2015.
Address: 3397 Covey Circle
Seller: Laura A. Foster and Joseph G. Frantz
Buyer: Jolene Chan
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $930,000
Property Description: 1,488-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1703, Building 17 at Quail Run Condominium Phase V. Last sold for $550,000 in 2017.
Address: No address, Oak Creek
Seller: Patrick D. Quinn
Buyer: James Keating
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $15,000
Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 31 and 32, Block 11 at 1st Addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 33875 Meadow Creek Drive
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: FCLG Acquisitions V LLLP
Date: Sept. 3, 2021
Price: $2,075,000
Property Description: 5.01 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 9 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.
Address: 315 East First St., 319 East First St., Oak Creek
Seller: Richard and Mary Crawford Trust
Buyer: Jose Harold Martinez
Date: Sept. 7, 2021
Price: $50,000
Property Description: Lots 27–29, Block 1 at Schempps Addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 26955 Neptune Place
Seller: Ali Habibi
Buyer: Brian Thomas Warner
Date: Sept. 7, 2021
Price: $335,000
Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.54 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 404 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $25,000 in 2004.
Address: 105 North Shelton Lane, 782 Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Seller: Jill L. and Randall E. Delay
Buyer: Amanda Michelle and James Welsh Castle
Date: Sept. 7, 2021
Price: $569,000
Property Description: 2,108-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.455 acres of land, Lots 10–15, Block 5 at Seller’s Addition to Hayden.
Address: 2570 South Copper Frontage
Seller: Dawes Family LLLP, GLM Warehouse No. 1 LLC, MFLP Steamboat LLLP
Buyer: 5 Palms Properties LLC
Date: Sept. 7, 2021
Price: $3,050,000
Property Description: 19,400-square-foot warehouse/storage building on 2.6 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 1 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $455,100 in 1995.
Address: 1167 Anglers Drive
Seller: Cress Living Trust
Buyer: Rachel S. Miller and Scott I. Sonnenblick
Date: Sept. 7, 2021
Price: $2,950,000
Property Description: 4,976-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.29 acres of land, Lot 15 at Fish Creek Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $1,990,000 in 2016.
Address: 420 Moffat Ave., Oak Creek
Seller: Jeffrey D. Peters
Buyer: Whitney Catizone and Wesley Peters
Date: Sept. 8, 2021
Price: $290,000
Property Description: 1,330-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lots 13 – 16, Block 6 at Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $34,500 in 1990.
Address: 2255 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Bryan K. and Rachel A. Myers
Buyer: Eloise P., Julie M., Stephen H. and Thomas K. Corwin, Robert and Stephanie Turner
Date: Sept. 8, 2021
Price: $103,000
Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to a 1,915-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 212 at Christie Condominiums. Last sold for $87,500 in 2019.
Address: 25820 Connor Court
Seller: Charlene Stees Living Trust
Buyer: Kimberly M. and Tyler R. Troyer
Date: Sept. 9, 2021
Price: $127,500
Property Description: 5.03 acres of agricultural land, Lot 16 at Parkside at Steamboat Lake.
Address: 32155 Preserve Drive North
Seller: Casebier Revocable Trust
Buyer: Hopkins Living Trust
Date: Sept. 9, 2021
Price: $1,785,000
Property Description: 3,351-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 35.02 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 11A at Timbers Preserve Subdivision. Last sold for $1,250,000 in 2018.
Address: 60455 Floyd Creek Road
Seller: Regina L. Britton and Karen M. Kosakowski
Buyer: Marie Klish Weeks
Date: Sept. 9, 2021
Price: $1,350,000
Property Description: 2,198-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch residence on 35.27 acres of land, Ranch 3 at Ranches at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $225,000 in 2009.
Address: 1936 Indian Trails
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: Peter D. Schroeder and Kim Sonnier
Date: Sept. 9, 2021
Price: $898,960
Property Description: 0.118 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 72 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $666,668 in 2021.
Address: 2410 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Edgemont 2803 LLC, Mackin Family Venture Holdings LLC
Buyer: Palmen 2803 LLC
Date: Sept. 9, 2021
Price: $4,375,000
Property Description: 3,642-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath condo, Unit 2803, Building A at Edgemont Condominium. Last sold for $2,825,000 in 2011.
Address: 1995 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Hellbaum Property Management LLC
Buyer: Carrie S. and William R. Howarth
Date: Sept. 9, 2021
Price: $765,000
Property Description: 1,092-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 303 at Bronze Tree Condo. Last sold for $382,500 in 2006.
Address: 50 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Jocal Trust
Buyer: Tommy and JL Holding LLC
Date: Sept. 9, 2021
Price: $450,000
Property Description: 0.56 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 30 at Mountain View Estates. Last sold for $372,500 in 2020.
Address: 33470 Filly Trail
Seller: Bonnie W. and Burt H. Chrisman Jr.
Buyer: Jessica Amber and John Thomas Riley
Date: Sept. 9, 2021
Price: $17,500
Property Description: 0.93 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 42 at Black Horse I Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: No address, Phippsburg
Seller: Thomas E. Mueller
Buyer: Natalie A. McCoy
Date: Sept. 9, 2021
Price: $36,000
Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 24-26, Block 26 at Town of Phippsburg.
Address: 1750 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Steam6103 LLC
Buyer: Peter Deanovic
Date: Sept. 9, 2021
Price: $1,395,000
Property Description: 1,911-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 6103 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $746,000 in 2016.
Address: 29250 Lakeside Lane
Seller: Amanda R. and James P. Dunn
Buyer: Abigail M. Jensen
Date: Sept. 9, 2021
Price: $583,000
Property Description: 35 acres of agricultural land, Lot 3 at Billy Kidd Ranch. Last sold for $349,000 in 2005.
Address: No address
Seller: North Forty Fence Company LLC
Buyer: Shred Arc LLC
Date: Sept. 9, 2021
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 50.29 acres of agricultural land, SEC 33-8-85. Last sold for $635,000 in 2013.
Total: $44,447,830
Timeshares
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Bayshore Steamboat LLC
Buyer: SBS Mtn LLC
Date: Sept. 7, 2021
Price: $1,214,460.25
Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to a 2,278-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-611 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Total: $1,214,460.25
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Routt County real estate sales total $46M for week of Sept. 3 to 9
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $45,662,290 across 45 sales for week of Sept. 3 to 9.