Routt County real estate sales total $46M for week of Sept. 3 to 9

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $45,662,290 across 45 sales for week of Sept. 3 to 9.

Address: 668 Pitkin St.

Seller: Edward L. Becker

Buyer: Andrew Joseph and Sara Katherine Van Blarcum

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 1,929-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lots 38-40, Block 3 at Miller-Frazier Addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 569 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Mark R. Ter Molen

Buyer: Scott Eivins

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $685,000

Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 103 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $440,000 in 2018.

Address: 42391 Deer Road

Seller: Jonathan T. and Lauren E. Meyerholz

Buyer: Christopher R. and Jessica B. Speer

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 2,763-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 5.25 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 25 at Deer Mountain Estates. Last sold for $873,000 in 2019.

Address: 347 Mariposa Drive, 375 Lake View Drive, Hayden

Seller: Devin and Felicia Cook

Buyer: Heiner Construction Inc.

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $65,000

Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 61 at Lake Village Phase 1. Last sold for $47,500 in 2017.

Address: 2800 Village Drive

Seller: Rocky Mountain Getaway II LLC

Buyer: Blake Douglas and Shelby Hudson Hines

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $760,000

Property Description: 1,030-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1102 at Trappeur’s Crossing Condo. Last sold for $370,000 in 2007.

Address: No address

Seller: Carl J. Horn III

Buyer: Maria Bustillos Boyd

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: 577 acres of agricultural land, SECS 13-1-83, 24-1-83, 25-1-83, 26-1-83.

Address: 1335 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Aurora D. Sidell

Buyer: Carolyn Klingener

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $277,870

Property Description: 984-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2.1B at Fox Creek Village Condos. Last sold for $181,500 in 2007.

Address: 3018 Aspen Leaf Way

Seller: Mary B. and Trent L. McDonald

Buyer: Andrew Wheeler

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $825,000

Property Description: 1,526-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 103 at Aspens at Walton Creek. Last sold for $516,000 in 2017.

Address: 459 Willett Heights Court

Seller: Kimberly Cardille and Scott E. Lepper

Buyer: Sarah T. and Robert M. Cearley Jr.

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $1,232,000

Property Description: 2,596-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.044 acres of land, Filing No. 10, Unit 32 at Rocky Peak Village. Last sold for $790,000 in 2018.

Address: 32508 Pueblo Way

Seller: James A. Martin

Buyer: Gordon K. Stokes Jr.

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 2,059-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.49 acres of land, Lot 34 at Morningside at Stagecoach. Last sold for $302,500 in 2016.

Address: 1031 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Tawnya A. and Henry F. Fabian Jr.

Buyer: Elyse S. and Paul C. Johnson

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $3,365,000

Property Description: 5,642-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.47 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 27 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $1,735,000 in 2005.

Address: 27437 Brandon Circle

Seller: Jonathan and Kristin Bishop

Buyer: Brenda and Kenneth Goeking

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 2,499-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 79 at Heritage Park Subdivision. Last sold for $580,000 in 2014.

Address: 27325 Kelsie Court

Seller: JDA Properties LLC

Buyer: Larry and Vivian Apprill, Jack C. and Kimberly K. Smith

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $490,000

Property Description: 35.02 acres of agricultural grazing land, Parcel 5 at Preserve at Pearl Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $377,800 in 2006.

Address: No address

Seller: Double Y Properties LLC

Buyer: Casey Cloud

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $24,000

Property Description: 3.56 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 4, Lots 38-40 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

Address: 356 Lake View Road, 60880 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Carroll P. and Darren C. Zamzow

Buyer: Jones Outpost Holding LLC

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: Commercial lodging improvements with outlying structures on 11.93 acres of land, SECS 28-10-85 and 29-10-85. Last sold for $1,064,197 in 2011.

Address: 57850 Longfellow Way

Seller: Sara J. Bradt

Buyer: Teresa Harrison

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $70,000

Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 51 at Steamboat Lakes Subdivision.

Address: 510 Eighth St., 512 Eighth St., 514 Eighth St.

Seller: 512 8th Street LLC

Buyer: Snow Much Better LLC

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $1,545,000

Property Description: 1,559-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath duplex and 768-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath duplex on 0.41 acres of land, Lots 55-59, Block 4 at 1st Addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 485 Amethyst Drive

Seller: Marguerite R. and William W. Moore

Buyer: Lisa and Michael Getter

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $970,000

Property Description: 2,496-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 1, Block 2 at Willett Heights Subdivision. Last sold for $329,000 in 2003.

Address: 27414 Brandon Circle

Seller: David Scott and Debra Ann Beilhartz

Buyer: Brian and Kirsten Paige Bainum

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 1,880-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lot 17 at Heritage Park. Last sold for $312,000 in 1999.

Address: 1040 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Donald S. and Gail G. Eden

Buyer: The 3 Helmsmen LLC

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $2,350,000

Property Description: 5,495-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.51 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 26 at Sanctuary Subdivision.

Address: 2541 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Vincent F. Bourgeois and Eileen E. Raiswell

Buyer: Samantha Sudduth and Griffin Triplett

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $526,000

Property Description: 1,121-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building 2 at Hillsider Condominium. Last sold for $240,000 in 2016.

Address: 1375 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Aimee Martin Nagel

Buyer: Thomas Mark Kemmsies and Debra Lynne Weber-Kemmsies

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $303,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 9, Building Sigma at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $115,000 in 2015.

Address: 3397 Covey Circle

Seller: Laura A. Foster and Joseph G. Frantz

Buyer: Jolene Chan

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $930,000

Property Description: 1,488-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1703, Building 17 at Quail Run Condominium Phase V. Last sold for $550,000 in 2017.

Address: No address, Oak Creek

Seller: Patrick D. Quinn

Buyer: James Keating

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $15,000

Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 31 and 32, Block 11 at 1st Addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 33875 Meadow Creek Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: FCLG Acquisitions V LLLP

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Price: $2,075,000

Property Description: 5.01 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 9 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

Address: 315 East First St., 319 East First St., Oak Creek

Seller: Richard and Mary Crawford Trust

Buyer: Jose Harold Martinez

Date: Sept. 7, 2021

Price: $50,000

Property Description: Lots 27–29, Block 1 at Schempps Addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 26955 Neptune Place

Seller: Ali Habibi

Buyer: Brian Thomas Warner

Date: Sept. 7, 2021

Price: $335,000

Property Description: 1,080-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.54 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 404 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $25,000 in 2004.

Address: 105 North Shelton Lane, 782 Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Seller: Jill L. and Randall E. Delay

Buyer: Amanda Michelle and James Welsh Castle

Date: Sept. 7, 2021

Price: $569,000

Property Description: 2,108-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.455 acres of land, Lots 10–15, Block 5 at Seller’s Addition to Hayden.

Address: 2570 South Copper Frontage

Seller: Dawes Family LLLP, GLM Warehouse No. 1 LLC, MFLP Steamboat LLLP

Buyer: 5 Palms Properties LLC

Date: Sept. 7, 2021

Price: $3,050,000

Property Description: 19,400-square-foot warehouse/storage building on 2.6 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 1 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $455,100 in 1995.

Address: 1167 Anglers Drive

Seller: Cress Living Trust

Buyer: Rachel S. Miller and Scott I. Sonnenblick

Date: Sept. 7, 2021

Price: $2,950,000

Property Description: 4,976-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.29 acres of land, Lot 15 at Fish Creek Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $1,990,000 in 2016.

Address: 420 Moffat Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Jeffrey D. Peters

Buyer: Whitney Catizone and Wesley Peters

Date: Sept. 8, 2021

Price: $290,000

Property Description: 1,330-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lots 13 – 16, Block 6 at Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $34,500 in 1990.

Address: 2255 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Bryan K. and Rachel A. Myers

Buyer: Eloise P., Julie M., Stephen H. and Thomas K. Corwin, Robert and Stephanie Turner

Date: Sept. 8, 2021

Price: $103,000

Property Description: 1/7 interest in and to a 1,915-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 212 at Christie Condominiums. Last sold for $87,500 in 2019.

Address: 25820 Connor Court

Seller: Charlene Stees Living Trust

Buyer: Kimberly M. and Tyler R. Troyer

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Price: $127,500

Property Description: 5.03 acres of agricultural land, Lot 16 at Parkside at Steamboat Lake.

Address: 32155 Preserve Drive North

Seller: Casebier Revocable Trust

Buyer: Hopkins Living Trust

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Price: $1,785,000

Property Description: 3,351-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 35.02 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 11A at Timbers Preserve Subdivision. Last sold for $1,250,000 in 2018.

Address: 60455 Floyd Creek Road

Seller: Regina L. Britton and Karen M. Kosakowski

Buyer: Marie Klish Weeks

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Price: $1,350,000

Property Description: 2,198-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch residence on 35.27 acres of land, Ranch 3 at Ranches at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $225,000 in 2009.

Address: 1936 Indian Trails

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Peter D. Schroeder and Kim Sonnier

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Price: $898,960

Property Description: 0.118 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 72 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $666,668 in 2021.

Address: 2410 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Edgemont 2803 LLC, Mackin Family Venture Holdings LLC

Buyer: Palmen 2803 LLC

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Price: $4,375,000

Property Description: 3,642-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath condo, Unit 2803, Building A at Edgemont Condominium. Last sold for $2,825,000 in 2011.

Address: 1995 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Hellbaum Property Management LLC

Buyer: Carrie S. and William R. Howarth

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Price: $765,000

Property Description: 1,092-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 303 at Bronze Tree Condo. Last sold for $382,500 in 2006.

Address: 50 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Jocal Trust

Buyer: Tommy and JL Holding LLC

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 0.56 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 30 at Mountain View Estates. Last sold for $372,500 in 2020.

Address: 33470 Filly Trail

Seller: Bonnie W. and Burt H. Chrisman Jr.

Buyer: Jessica Amber and John Thomas Riley

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Price: $17,500

Property Description: 0.93 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 42 at Black Horse I Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: No address, Phippsburg

Seller: Thomas E. Mueller

Buyer: Natalie A. McCoy

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Price: $36,000

Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 24-26, Block 26 at Town of Phippsburg.

Address: 1750 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Steam6103 LLC

Buyer: Peter Deanovic

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Price: $1,395,000

Property Description: 1,911-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 6103 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $746,000 in 2016.

Address: 29250 Lakeside Lane

Seller: Amanda R. and James P. Dunn

Buyer: Abigail M. Jensen

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Price: $583,000

Property Description: 35 acres of agricultural land, Lot 3 at Billy Kidd Ranch. Last sold for $349,000 in 2005.

Address: No address

Seller: North Forty Fence Company LLC

Buyer: Shred Arc LLC

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 50.29 acres of agricultural land, SEC 33-8-85. Last sold for $635,000 in 2013.

Total: $44,447,830

Timeshares

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Bayshore Steamboat LLC

Buyer: SBS Mtn LLC

Date: Sept. 7, 2021

Price: $1,214,460.25

Property Description: 1/2 interest in and to a 2,278-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-611 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Total: $1,214,460.25