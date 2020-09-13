Routt County real estate sales total $46M for Sept. 4 to 10

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $46,378,250 across 47 sales for the week of Sept. 4 to 10, 2020.

Address: 2230 Bear Drive

Seller: David H. and Sonia R. Franzel (trustees of David H. Franzel and Sonia R. Franzel revocable living trusts)

Buyer: Susannah E. Collins and James R. Webster

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $1,700,000

Property Description: 4,274-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.96 acres of land, Lot 22 at Running Bear.

Address: 2375 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Daniel P. Ball

Buyer: James E. and Martha A. Carter

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $428,000

Property Description: 725-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building B, Unit 414 at Storm Meadows Club condominiums.

Address: 3020 Village Drive

Seller: Susan B. and Timothy E. Cunningham

Buyer: David Matthew Burg

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building North 100, Unit 114 at Meadowlark condominiums.

Address: 2678 Longthong Court

Seller: Debra Benak and Wendy Lynch

Buyer: Kara L. and Nicholas D. Gilbert

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $858,000

Property Description: 2,072-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot B at D & K townhome.

Address: 1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Frank C. Amato (trustee of Frank C. Amato Family Trust)

Buyer: Mark Stubits

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 1,083-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 305 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $515,000 in 2017.

Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Jennifer and Kevin Robinson

Buyer: Chris Imbler

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $296,000

Property Description: 532-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building E, Unit 27 at West condominiums. Last sold for $186,500 in 2015.

Address: 2575 Wildflower Court

Seller: Carolyn Machael and Charles Wayne Reuben, Jr.

Buyer: LJL Holdings Co. LLC

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $4,400,000

Property Description: 5,160-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on two acres of land, Lot 2 at Elkins Meadows at Little Fish Creek. Last sold for $3,525,000 in 2016.

Address: 34815 Panorama Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: Carolyn M. and Charles Wayne Reuben, Jr.

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $4,995,000

Property Description: 5,666-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 5.01 acres of land, Lot 18 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

Address: 40411 Anchor Way

Seller: Matthew Patrick and Stephanie Y. Kotts

Buyer: Emily A. and Joseph A. Meek

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $520,000

Property Description: 1,675-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Filing 2A, Lot 73 at Steamboat II.

Address: 1620 Chaps Way

Seller: Deborah D. and Michael D. Rice

Buyer: Jessica and Jonathan Kosares

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $340,000

Property Description: 0.152 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 25 at Barn Village at Steamboat. Last sold for $249,000 in 2017.

Address: 56025 Moss Drive, Clark

Seller: Joann F. Moss (trustee of David R. Moss Trust)

Buyer: Elsy and Justin Pryse Moore

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $805,000

Property Description: 3,280-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath farm/ranch residence with 5.32 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot A at Willow Creek Ranch, min dev subdivision exempt.

Address: 1800 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Pamela Polan (trustee of Pamela Polan Trust)

Buyer: Judith J. and Lemuel W. Futcher

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 1,792-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5107 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums.

Address: 25365 Routt County Road 33A

Seller: Luke Tellier and Tellier Family Limited Partnership

Buyer: Wesley T. Ball

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $1,550,000

Property Description: 1,404-square-foot, four-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence with 77.99 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 8-6-85.

Address: 2363 Oxford Way

Seller: Lisa Kirkland

Buyer: Dale E. and Maria Bryant

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $519,000

Property Description: 1,175-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 54 at West End Village. Last sold for $262,000 in 2010.

Address: 189 Willett Heights Trail

Seller: Teri Lorraine Rose

Buyer: Samuel Paul LaMotte and Michael Ann Marchand

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $386,250

Property Description: 1,442-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Strawberry Park, Unit 2 at Willett Heights condominiums.

Address: 32320 Routt County Road 20, Nos. A and B

Seller: Olga and Pedro Adrian

Buyer: Lyndsey and Matthew Farncombe

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $3,950,000

Property Description: 1,910-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch residence and 5,151-square-foot, six-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath residence on one acres of land with 34.49 acres of meadow/hay land, 16-5-84. Last sold for $4,200,000 in 2016.

Address: 120 W. Highland St., Oak Creek

Seller: Clayton B. Fallon

Buyer: Kelly A. and Oscar R. Radke

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $155,000

Property Description: 810-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 26 to 29 at Capitol Hill addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 460 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Katherine M. Ingalls

Buyer: Bart W. and Jeanne P. Ingalls

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building E, Unit 102 at Pine condominiums, Phase II. Last sold for $212,500 in 2017.

Address: 755 and 757 Angels View Way

Seller: Clark K. and Daniel R. Berkey

Buyer: Emily E. and James A. Colon

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 3,888-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.145 acres of land, Lot 3 at Barn Village at Steamboat.

Address: 31741 Routt County Road 35

Seller: Kellie and Randall Nelson

Buyer: Kellen Thomas Baker and Patrick Ryan Connelly

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $655,000

Property Description: 2,096-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.01 acres of land, Lot 6 at Steamboat Hills subdivision.

Address: 629 Parkview Drive

Seller: Bruce Pett

Buyer: Patricia Perkins and Joe C. Armstrong, Jr.

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $616,500

Property Description: 1,584-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 47 at Longview Park.

Address: 755 Pamela Lane

Seller: Eric Dorris and Jodi K. Lacko

Buyer: Maria L. and Michael E. Ellis

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $790,000

Property Description: 1,830-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 15 at Trafalger Estates subdivision.

Address: 36893 Tree Haus Drive

Seller: Jeff V. and Kristy T. Milliken

Buyer: Brian Whittle and Erin Spiotta Egan

Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 3,690-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.47 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 8 at Tree Haus subdivision. Last sold for $1,210,000 in 2014.

Address: N/A

Seller: Melissa Joy and T.J. Allen Willock

Buyer: Jordan Michael and Megan Kay Troiani

Date: Sept. 8, 2020

Price: $380,000

Property Description: Block 3, Lots 1 to 3 at 1st addition to the West Hayden townsite, comp.

Address: 61135 Hill St., Clark

Seller: David and Wendy Mark

Buyer: Jeana M. and Jeffrey C. Kelley

Date: Sept. 8, 2020

Price: $565,000

Property Description: 2,496-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Block 23, Lots 19 to 24 in the town of Hahn’s Peak.

Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: 314 Mogul Associates LLC

Buyer: David R. Olson

Date: Sept. 8, 2020

Price: $2,250,000

Property Description: 1,520-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo and 1,490-sqaure-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Units 313 and 314 at Torain Plum condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 3705 Airport Circle No. C-11

Seller: Jacqueline Coblentz (trustees of Jacqueline Coblentz Living Trust)

Buyer: Martin and Patricia Craighead

Date: Sept. 8, 2020

Price: $160,000

Property Description: 758-square-foot commercial space, Filing No. 3, Unit C-11 at Aviator Garages.

Address: 372 Old Fish Creek Falls Road

Seller: Iva Vasileva Dorr

Buyer: Rebecca Anne and Todd Daniel Vanhousen

Date: Sept. 9, 2020

Price: $584,000

Property Description: 1,856-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot 4 at Steamboat Ridge townhomes subdivision, amended plat No. 5.

Address: N/A

Seller: Dennis A. Booth (trustee of Dennis A. Booth Revocable Living Trust)

Buyer: Nancy M. Madden Trust

Date: Sept. 9, 2020

Price: $120,000

Property Description: 32-4-86 and Lot 13 at 880 Acres (not platted)

Address: 59165 Button Willow Drive

Seller: John Edward Monk

Buyer: Lindy M. Hinman and Jesse W. Markt

Date: Sept. 9, 2020

Price: $160,000

Property Description: 5.54 acres of ag land, Filing 3, Lot 12 at Red Creek subdivision.

Address: 3697 Airport Circle No. B-2

Seller: Tom McGann

Buyer: Laura A. Foster and Joseph G. Frantz

Date: Sept. 9, 2020

Price: $155,000

Property Description: 767-square-foot commercial space, Filing No.1 , Unit B-2 at Aviator Garages.

Address: 462 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: GI-GIS and GPAS Giggle LLC

Buyer: Coloma Interests LTD

Date: Sept. 9, 2020

Price: $1,340,000

Property Description: 4,675-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing 1, Lot B at Fairway Meadows, replat of Lot 55.

Address: 805 Yahmonite St.

Seller: Elsy Rambaud and Justin Pryse Moore

Buyer: Eric Cellucci and Melissa Dow

Date: Sept. 10, 2020

Price: $707,000

Property Description: 1,800-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath single-family home, on 0.14 acres, Block 5, Lots 11 and 12 at Yahmonite addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 31500 Runway Place Unit 404

Seller: Kendra Rae Thomas

Buyer: Jay Melnick

Date: Sept. 10, 2020

Price: $368,500

Property Description: 1,158-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 404 at Timbers condominiums.

Address: 2515 Val D’Isere Circle

Seller: 2517 Val D’Isere Dr. LLC

Buyer: Marco McClees and Christian Whiton

Date: Sept. 10, 2020

Price: $870,000

Property Description: 3,160-square-foot, seven-bedroom, four-bath duplex on 0.47 acres, Filing 5, Lot 12 at Ski Ranches.

Address: 2700 Eagleridge Drive Unit C11

Seller: Peggy, Samantha Kaylee, Emerick, Emrick James Soltis III

Buyer: Kristen and Richard Scott Cimmings

Date: Sept. 10, 2020

Price: $560,000

Property Description: 1,848-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit C11 at Terraces condominiums.

Address: 25825 Shootin Star Lane

Seller: Billie Jo and Edward E. Burr

Buyer: David Fields

Date: Sept. 10, 2020

Price: $1,435,000

Property Description: 5.36 acres of ag land, Filing No. 1, Homestead A1 at Marabou.

Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: James H. Goodnight

Buyer: Heather C. and Michael W. Simpson

Date: Sept. 10, 2020

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 1,520-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 714 at Torain Plum condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 1715 Ranch Road Unit 509

Seller: Barry J. and Verlyn D. Wiederholt

Buyer: Mark L. and Sheila Nestler

Date: Sept. 10, 2020

Price: $560,000

Property Description: 1,337-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 509 at Ranch at Steamboat condominiums, Phase 2.

Address: 1770 Brome Drive

Seller: Diane Marie and Timothy Lee Kirkendall (trustees of Timothy Lee Kirkendall and Diane Marie Kirkendall Joint Revocable Trust)

Buyer: James E. and Mary Ellen Shaughnessy

Date: Sept. 10, 2020

Price: $1,573,000

Property Description: 3,775-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.72 acres, Filing 4, Block 2, Lot 14 at Whistler Meadows subdivision.

Address: 1919 Indian Trails

Seller: 1999 LLC

Buyer: Kalen and Megan Abbott

Date: Sept. 10, 2020

Price: $762,000

Property Description: 1,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.117 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 45 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 28725 To-O-Witz Trail

Seller: Brenda J. Schmidt

Buyer: Ann K., Julie E., and Peter J. Wessling

Date: Sept. 10, 2020

Price: $1,037,000

Property Description: 3,744-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 35.1 acres, Filing 1, Parcel 3 at Grouse Creek Park subdivision.

Address: 31580 Shoshone Way

Seller: Kriss Bergethon

Buyer: Amanda Michelle and Daniel Harden Stevens

Date: Sept. 10, 2020

Price: $621,500

Property Description: 3,257-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.46 acres, Lot 67 at South Shore subdivision.

Address: 2800 Village Drive Unit 1204

Seller: Ellie and Nathan Bane

Buyer: Robert R. Adams and Janice M. Whiting (trustee of Adams Family Trust)

Date: Sept. 10, 2020

Price: $391,500

Property Description: 884-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1204 at Trappeur’s Crossing condominiums.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way Unit R-103

Seller: Elysa and Michael Wasser

Buyer: Day OSP 103 LLC

Date: Sept. 10, 2020

Price: $2,100,000

Property Description: 2,384-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-103 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.

Address: 890 Twilight Lane

Seller: Jennifer S. and Mark T. Thomsen (trustee of TMTPS Trust)

Buyer: Joseph and Patricia Vassallo

Date: Sept. 10, 2020

Price: $422,000

Property Description: 0.179 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 24 at Barn Village at Steamboat.

Total sales: $46,350,250

Timeshares

Address: 2315 Apres Ski Way Unit 121

Seller: Barbara A. and Patrick J. Ennen

Buyer: Griffyo Holdings LLC

Date: Sept. 8, 2020

Price: $28,000

Property Description: 1/10 shared interest in and to a 1,232-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 121 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums.

Total sales: $28,000