Routt County real estate sales total $46.7M for July 10 to 23, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $46,680,252.16 across 64 sales for two weeks, July 10 to 23.

Address: 59335 Cripple Creek Court, Clark

Seller: Chandra M. Porter

Buyer: Christine B. and Michael E. Kaminscky

Date: July 10, 2020

Price: $637,000

Property Description: 1,945-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath residence on one acre of land with 4.055 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 2 at Cripple Creek, replat of No. 1. Last sold for $555,000 in 2017.

Address: 346 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Arlo Garth Lott, Jr.

Buyer: Robert Reese

Date: July 10, 2020

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 1,589-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 56 at Sagewood.

Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129, Clark

Seller: Eileen Marie Dornfest

Buyer: Powers Family Living Trust

Date: July 10, 2020

Price: $105,000

Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit Knapsack at Glen Eden townhouses, Phase III. Last sold for $112,000 in 2016.

Address: 503 Bell Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Kenneth W. Linden

Buyer: Jeff G. and Karen L. Olson

Date: July 10, 2020

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 4 at Sierra View subdivision. Last sold for $39,500 in 2019.

Address: 1505 and 1507 Sunset Way

Seller: First Sunlight Homes LLC

Buyer: Lori and William Denbeste

Date: July 10, 2020

Price: $1,175,000

Property Description: 0.098 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 52 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $760,000 in 2018.

Address: 1845 Upper Huckleberry Lane

Seller: Franky E. and Petter M. Voss

Buyer: Anders and Anne Elgerd

Date: July 13, 2020

Price: $1,075,000

Property Description: 2,478-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Lot 2A at McKenzie subdivision.

Address: No address

Seller: Neil F. and Ruthann Roesch Cinquemani

Buyer: Harry R. Jones III

Date: July 13, 2020

Price: $745,000

Property Description: 22.28 acres of dry farm land and 95.71 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 22-7-86 and 23-7-86.

Address: 355 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: Hagar Construction LLC

Buyer: Joseph David Bucini

Date: July 13, 2020

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 26 at Lake Village, Phase 1, Villages of Hayden.

Address: 2395 Storm Meadow Drive

Seller: Margaret E. and Richard C. Larson (trustees of Larson Living Trust)

Buyer: Ellen S. and Emily A. Kerr

Date: July 14, 2020

Price: $665,000

Property Description: 1,454-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 2B, also called St. Moritz II, at Spa at Storm Meadows condominiums.

Address: 41800 Snowy River Place

Seller: Rex J. Fuqua

Buyer: Klinger Living Trust

Date: July 14, 2020

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 5.73 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead A9 at Marabou.

Address: 31585 Aspen Ridge Road

Seller: Jane N. Keating (trustee of Pioneer Trust)

Buyer: Dana P. Thorne Trust and Mary Lu Thorne Trust

Date: July 14, 2020

Price: $3,000,000

Property Description: 5,608-square-foot, five-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 2.55 acres of land, Lot 39 at Dakota Ridge subdivision.

Address: 560 W. Iron Horse Road, Hayden

Seller: Julia A. Haugh

Buyer: West Routt Storage LLC

Date: July 15, 2020

Price: $35,000

Property Description: 0.44 acres of vacant, commercial land, Lot 4 at Hefty-Lipson Minor subdivision and 9-6-88.

Address: 1894 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Kathryn J. and Todd J. Pedersen

Buyer: Sunlight 17 LLC

Date: July 15, 2020

Price: $230,000

Property Description: 0.126 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 17 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $179,000 in 2017.

Address: 1916 Indian Trails

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC

Buyer: Julie C. and Troy A. Lewis

Date: July 15, 2020

Price: $258,000

Property Description: 0.287 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 68 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 23995 Routt County Road 56

Seller: Daniel S. and Richard J. Holmes

Buyer: El Cerrito LLC

Date: July 15, 2020

Price: $1,065,000

Property Description: 2,931-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath farm/ranch residence with 10 acres of dry farm land and 25.03 acres of meadow/hay land, 18-8-85,19-8-85, 13-8-86 and 24-8-86. Last sold for $720,000 in 2012.

Address: 2550 Copper Ridge Drive

Seller: Blizzard Broadcasting Real Estate Holdings LLC

Buyer: Ten Seven Hundred LLC

Date: July 15, 2020

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 1,258-square-foot apartments and 1,444-square-foot office,Unit A at Elements Studios condominiums. Last sold for $331,000 in 2015.

Address: 207 Willett Heights Trail

Seller: Dorothy C. and Richard J. Rymond

Buyer: Cynthia K. and Robert F. Stephenson, Jr.

Date: July 15, 2020

Price: $825,000

Property Description: 2,483-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 1, Unit 2 at Rocky Peak Village. Last sold for $655,000 in 2010.

Address: 2700 and 27205 Thorpe Mountain Drive, Oak Creek

Seller: Julianna Rangel (trustee of JR Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Landworks Properties LLC

Date: July 15, 2020

Price: $156,702.16

Property Description: 36.11 acres of land, 13-4-85 and 14-4-85.

Address: 3180 Ingles Lane

Seller: Brad N. White

Buyer: Amie L. and Matthew N. Cavarra

Date: July 15, 2020

Price: $351,000

Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Building D, Lot D-5 at Indian Meadows townhomes.

Address: 2357 Penny Lane

Seller: Jason T. and Lindsey L. Garey

Buyer: Leslie Anne and Robert Allen Gumbrecht, Jr.

Date: July 16, 2020

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 2,324-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 40 at West End Village. Last sold for $341,500 in 2011.

Address: 310 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Gabrielle and Will Gaskill

Buyer: Dylan Centola

Date: July 16, 2020

Price: $355,000

Property Description: 1,607-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 13 at Sagewood subdivision. Last sold for $318,500 in 2018.

Address: 31725 Routt County Road 14C

Seller: Melissa L. and Timothy P. Ford (trustees of Timothy P. Ford and Melissa L. Ford Joint Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Claire E. and Marc S. Allinson

Date: July 16, 2020

Price: $815,000

Property Description: 50.21 acres of dry farm land, Lot 26 at Lake Catamount subdivision, exemption.

Address: 24530 Arapahoe Road and 31560 Shoshone Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Arthur L. and Kathryn A. Hilton

Buyer: George Scheber

Date: July 16, 2020

Price: $36,750

Property Description: 0.88 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 43 at South Shore subdivision.

Address: 2501 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sweetwater LLC

Buyer: Alberto Chaia Semerena

Date: July 16, 2020

Price: $2,000,000

Property Description: 6,543-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.99 acres of land, Lot 15 at Country Club Highlands subdivision. Last sold for $1,800,000 in 2015.

Address: 574 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Seller: Rebekah Hilterbrand

Buyer: Luke Joseph Sandusky

Date: July 16, 2020

Price: $306,500

Property Description: 1,248-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 8 to 10 at Seller’s addition to Hayden. Last sold for $130,000 in 2015.

Address: 1900 Bridge Lane

Seller: Shane B. Evans and Bruce E. Shugart

Buyer: Carol and Jonathan Clark

Date: July 16, 2020

Price: $735,000

Property Description: 993-square-foot apartments and 1,367-square-foot warehouse, Filing No. 2, Lot 7 at Riverfront Park.

Address: 3330 Columbine Drive

Seller: Elizabeth and Scott Howard

Buyer: James R. Sorenson

Date: July 16, 2020

Price: $444,000

Property Description: 1,070-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1005 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase X. Last sold for $390,000 in 2017.

Address: 1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Christine and Gary B. Cohen

Buyer: Charles H. and Jean C. Williams

Date: July 16, 2020

Price: $493,000

Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 107 at Eagleridge Lodge.

Address: 411 High Meadow Court, Hayden

Seller: Jacqueline Rae and Peter Allen Heuer

Buyer: Seth Cross Pearson and Rebekah Hilterbrand

Date: July 16, 2020

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 2,418-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Filing 2, Block 1, Lot 6 at Golden Meadows.

Address: 294 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Thomas Jay Ballard

Buyer: Merrill William Anderson and Kimberly Coffey

Date: July 17, 2020

Price: $385,500

Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 9 at Golden Knolls subdivision.

Address: 36882 Tree Haus Drive

Seller: Timothy L. O’Neill (tustee of Nancy L. Bird Irrevocable Dynasty Trust)

Buyer: Michael J. Zakhem

Date: July 17, 2020

Price: $905,000

Property Description: 2,392-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.67 acres of land, Lot 43 at Tree Haus subdivision. Last sold for $750,800 in 2018.

Address: 212 Willett Heights Trail

Seller: Benjamin and Holly Marie Peasley

Buyer: Timothy E. Lutes

Date: July 17, 2020

Price: $670,000

Property Description: 1,911-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 2, Unit 7 at Rocky Peak Village.

Address: 1058 Graystone Court

Seller: Patricia Anne and William D. Grueser (trustees of Patricia Anne Grueser and William D. Grueser trusts)

Buyer: Joel T. and Stephanie D. Gambrell (trustees of Gambrell Management Trust)

Date: July 17, 2020

Price: $3,900,000

Property Description: 9,797-square-foot, five-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.09 acres of land, Lot 10 at Stonebridge Park.

Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Alexandra C. and Preston C. Bunn

Buyer: Craig Cormany

Date: July 17, 2020

Price: $443,000

Property Description: 805-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building D, Unit 12 at West condominiums. Last sold for $443,000 in 2018.

Address: 27455 Jim Beam Place – 57720 Golden Tide Place

Seller: Dorothy S. Ness

Buyer: Jaroslav and Stacy Nielsen Turek

Date: July 17, 2020

Price: $175,000

Property Description: 7.01 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 1, Lots 38 to 43 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 2275 Storm Meadows Drive, No. 20

Seller: Special Places LLC and Special Places LP

Buyer: Scott J. Boulas and Cassandra A. Waltrip

Date: July 17, 2020

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 1 at Storm Meadows East condominiums.

Address: 1232 Ridge View Drive

Seller: Mary Romick

Buyer: Christopher R. and Leah T. Wood

Date: July 17, 2020

Price: $2,150,000

Property Description: 4,016-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.51 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 3 at Spring Creek Ridge.

Address: 2357 Penny Lane

Seller: Leslie Anne and Robert Allen Gumbrecht, Jr.

Buyer: Robert Campbell

Date: July 17, 2020

Price: $423,000

Property Description: 2,324 square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single family home on 0.13 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Sagewood subdivision. Last sold for $341,500 in 2011.

Address: 27115 Routt County Road 43

Seller: Perry E. Hoffman

Buyer: Brian and Kira Ripley

Date: July 17, 2020

Price: $1,047,000

Property Description: 2,860-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath single family home on 20 acres of land, 3-5-85.

Address: 40465 Harbor Place

Seller: Scott E. and Tami M. Havener

Buyer: Joseph Carney and Erin McGinnis

Date: July 17, 2020

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 2,376-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath single family home on 0.49 acres of land, Filing 1, Lots 107 and 108 at Steamboat II subdivision.

Address: 3 Hemlock Court

Seller: Tarsha Ebbern

Buyer: Christopher Edward and Molly Clauss Lucas

Date: July 17, 2020

Price: $270,000

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Lot HE-3 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase II. Last sold for $154,000 in 2003.

Address: 33204 Kickapoo Way

Seller: Benjamin C. and Nancy Foreman Mahrle

Buyer: Scott D. and Tiffany L. Zayatz

Date: July 17, 2020

Price: $75,650

Property Description: Lots 47 to 51, 53, 55 and 56 at Horseback subdivision.

Address: 658 Creel Lane

Seller: Harry L. and Janet B. Lydick

Buyer: James Schonbachler and Reagan Leane Yeomans

Date: July 20, 2020

Price: $1,750,000

Property Description: 2,788-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single family home on 0.54 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 11A at Anglers Retreat.

Address: 11655 Routt County Road 70

Seller: Kathryn M. and Lynn Owen Powell

Buyer: Karen C. and Tedmond L. Gilroy

Date: July 20, 2020

Price: $26,250

Property Description: 25-7-88 and 36-7-88.

Address: 1595 Natches Way

Seller: Kathleen A. and James R. McPhilliamy and Kathleen Marian and Timothy M. Walsh (trustees of Kathleen Marian Walsh and Timothy Martin Walsh living trusts)

Buyer: Jason and Melody Brown

Date: July 20, 2020

Price: $1,930,400

Property Description: 3,622-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-bath townhome, Lot 1 at Sunridge townhomes.

Address: 1175 Angels View Way

Seller: Roger B. Hoaglund (trustee of Roger B. Hoaglund Living Trust)

Buyer: Nelson Carmichael and Caroline Lalive

Date: July 20, 2020

Price: $445,000

Property Description: 0.461 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 49 at Barn Village at Steamboat.

Address: 1247 Harwig Circle

Seller: Richard A. Calcaterra and Christine C. Elzea

Buyer: Matthew Kriegel and Stephanie Moll

Date: July 20, 2020

Price: $924,000

Property Description: 3,134-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Unit B at Storm Peak townhomes.

Address: 1940 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: Christy and John Alderman

Buyer: Matthew and Anne Whitis Revocable Trust

Date: July 20, 2020

Price: $1,865,000

Property Description: 5,042-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single family home on 0.7 acres of land, Lot 2 at Clubhouse subdivision.

Address: 451 Willett Heights Court

Seller: Nicholas M. and Whitney M. Agopian

Buyer: Heather Erin and Paxton Stevens McVoy

Date: July 20, 2020

Price: $720,000

Property Description: 2,138-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 8, Unit 24 at Rocky Peak Village.

Address: 480 Ranch in Hayden

Seller: Mary Carrin and Raymond L. B. Varnado

Buyer: Kelly Garner

Date: July 20, 2020

Price: $165,000

Property Description: 48.83 acres of vacant land, Lot 1D South at 480 Ranch in Hayden.

Address: 2650 Medicine Springs Drive, No. 6

Seller: Dakota View Holdings LLC

Buyer: S-5 Investors LLC and S5 Investors LLC

Date: July 20, 2020

Price: $740,000

Property Description: 2,130-square-foot, three-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 6 at Waterford townhomes.

Address: 10000 Routt County Road 6 in Toponas

Seller: Lara Ann Jackson

Buyer: Jonathan and Samantha DeCosta

Date: July 21, 2020

Price: $357,000

Property Description: 16.77 acres of vacant land, 10-1-84 and 15-1-84 in Toponas.

Address: N/A

Seller: Donald E. Blake (Blake Family Trust)

Buyer: Charles A. and Sara L. Pappas

Date: July 21, 2020

Price: $1,160,000

Property Description: 8-4-84.

Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Drive, No. 406A

Seller: Brian Craft

Buyer: Three Trouts LLC

Date: July 22, 2020

Price: $411,000

Property Description: 715-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A-406 at Torian Plum condominiums, Phase I.

Address: 27270 Quarter Moon Way

Seller: SF Marabou LLC

Buyer: Williams Stuart Hood and Kay Norton Sears

Date: July 22, 2020

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 6.7 acres of ag land, Filing No. 1, Homestead F1 at Marabou.

Address: 447 Willett Heights Court

Seller: Susan W. Heckel (trustee of Susan W. Heckel Living Trust)

Buyer: Kimberly Corwin

Date: July 22, 2020

Price: $689,000

Property Description: 2,054-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 6, Unit 18 at Rocky Peak Village.

Address: 2340 Ski Trail Lane, No. 223B

Seller: Shannon Rae Cowsert and Thaddeus James Ullrich

Buyer: Marry and William Titler

Date: July 22, 2020

Price: $677,000

Property Description: 1,284-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 223 at Chateau Chamonix condominiums.

Address: 33349 Starwood Way

Seller: Marjorie Fedeli and Jay J. Layman

Buyer: Dawn E. Moog and Joseph G. Ridgely

Date: July 22, 2020

Price: $137,000

Property Description: 8.94 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 37 at Whitewood subdivision — Aspen Highlands, resub of Lots 26 and 35 to 40.

Address: 1435 Secluded Court

Seller: D and E Investments LLC

Buyer: David R. and Roxane D. DuPuis

Date: July 22, 2020

Price: $875,000

Property Description: 0.577 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 59 at Barn Village at Steamboat.

Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle, No. 3105

Seller: Christina and Robert Fitzpatrick

Buyer: Tara Kuhner and Robert McGrath

Date: July 22, 2020

Price: $227,000

Property Description: 436-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, Unit 3105 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 380 Kelhi Court

Seller: Barry and Lisa Kamieniecki

Buyer: Jason T. and Lindsey L. Garey

Date: July 22, 2020

Price: $962,500

Property Description: 2,824-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath single family home on 0.39 acres, Lot 3 at Margarite Ridge subdivision.

Address: 638 Ruby Square

Seller: Eric J. and Julie K. Friese

Buyer: Jason and Megan Haubelt

Date: July 23, 2020

Price: $822,000

Property Description: 1,966-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath single family home on 0.04 acres of land, Lot 5 at Butcherknife Creek Co-Housing Project.

Address: 1410 Athens Plaza, No. 5

Seller: Jesus Loya and Iliana Montoya

Buyer: Sarah Collins

Date: July 23, 2020

Price: $210,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 5 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.

Total sales: $46,315,252.16

Timeshares

Address: N/A

Seller: Michael Stern (trustees of Bowen Family Trust)

Buyer: A & B Boarding LLC

Date: July 14, 2020

Price: $365,000

Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.

Total sales: 365,000