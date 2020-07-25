Routt County real estate sales total $46.7M for July 10 to 23, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $46,680,252.16 across 64 sales for two weeks, July 10 to 23.
Address: 59335 Cripple Creek Court, Clark
Seller: Chandra M. Porter
Buyer: Christine B. and Michael E. Kaminscky
Date: July 10, 2020
Price: $637,000
Property Description: 1,945-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath residence on one acre of land with 4.055 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 2 at Cripple Creek, replat of No. 1. Last sold for $555,000 in 2017.
Address: 346 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden
Seller: Arlo Garth Lott, Jr.
Buyer: Robert Reese
Date: July 10, 2020
Price: $320,000
Property Description: 1,589-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 56 at Sagewood.
Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129, Clark
Seller: Eileen Marie Dornfest
Buyer: Powers Family Living Trust
Date: July 10, 2020
Price: $105,000
Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit Knapsack at Glen Eden townhouses, Phase III. Last sold for $112,000 in 2016.
Address: 503 Bell Ave., Oak Creek
Seller: Kenneth W. Linden
Buyer: Jeff G. and Karen L. Olson
Date: July 10, 2020
Price: $40,000
Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 4 at Sierra View subdivision. Last sold for $39,500 in 2019.
Address: 1505 and 1507 Sunset Way
Seller: First Sunlight Homes LLC
Buyer: Lori and William Denbeste
Date: July 10, 2020
Price: $1,175,000
Property Description: 0.098 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 52 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $760,000 in 2018.
Address: 1845 Upper Huckleberry Lane
Seller: Franky E. and Petter M. Voss
Buyer: Anders and Anne Elgerd
Date: July 13, 2020
Price: $1,075,000
Property Description: 2,478-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Lot 2A at McKenzie subdivision.
Address: No address
Seller: Neil F. and Ruthann Roesch Cinquemani
Buyer: Harry R. Jones III
Date: July 13, 2020
Price: $745,000
Property Description: 22.28 acres of dry farm land and 95.71 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 22-7-86 and 23-7-86.
Address: 355 Lake View Road, Hayden
Seller: Hagar Construction LLC
Buyer: Joseph David Bucini
Date: July 13, 2020
Price: $360,000
Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 26 at Lake Village, Phase 1, Villages of Hayden.
Address: 2395 Storm Meadow Drive
Seller: Margaret E. and Richard C. Larson (trustees of Larson Living Trust)
Buyer: Ellen S. and Emily A. Kerr
Date: July 14, 2020
Price: $665,000
Property Description: 1,454-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 2B, also called St. Moritz II, at Spa at Storm Meadows condominiums.
Address: 41800 Snowy River Place
Seller: Rex J. Fuqua
Buyer: Klinger Living Trust
Date: July 14, 2020
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 5.73 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead A9 at Marabou.
Address: 31585 Aspen Ridge Road
Seller: Jane N. Keating (trustee of Pioneer Trust)
Buyer: Dana P. Thorne Trust and Mary Lu Thorne Trust
Date: July 14, 2020
Price: $3,000,000
Property Description: 5,608-square-foot, five-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 2.55 acres of land, Lot 39 at Dakota Ridge subdivision.
Address: 560 W. Iron Horse Road, Hayden
Seller: Julia A. Haugh
Buyer: West Routt Storage LLC
Date: July 15, 2020
Price: $35,000
Property Description: 0.44 acres of vacant, commercial land, Lot 4 at Hefty-Lipson Minor subdivision and 9-6-88.
Address: 1894 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Kathryn J. and Todd J. Pedersen
Buyer: Sunlight 17 LLC
Date: July 15, 2020
Price: $230,000
Property Description: 0.126 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 17 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $179,000 in 2017.
Address: 1916 Indian Trails
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC
Buyer: Julie C. and Troy A. Lewis
Date: July 15, 2020
Price: $258,000
Property Description: 0.287 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 68 at Sunlight subdivision.
Address: 23995 Routt County Road 56
Seller: Daniel S. and Richard J. Holmes
Buyer: El Cerrito LLC
Date: July 15, 2020
Price: $1,065,000
Property Description: 2,931-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath farm/ranch residence with 10 acres of dry farm land and 25.03 acres of meadow/hay land, 18-8-85,19-8-85, 13-8-86 and 24-8-86. Last sold for $720,000 in 2012.
Address: 2550 Copper Ridge Drive
Seller: Blizzard Broadcasting Real Estate Holdings LLC
Buyer: Ten Seven Hundred LLC
Date: July 15, 2020
Price: $585,000
Property Description: 1,258-square-foot apartments and 1,444-square-foot office,Unit A at Elements Studios condominiums. Last sold for $331,000 in 2015.
Address: 207 Willett Heights Trail
Seller: Dorothy C. and Richard J. Rymond
Buyer: Cynthia K. and Robert F. Stephenson, Jr.
Date: July 15, 2020
Price: $825,000
Property Description: 2,483-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing No. 1, Unit 2 at Rocky Peak Village. Last sold for $655,000 in 2010.
Address: 2700 and 27205 Thorpe Mountain Drive, Oak Creek
Seller: Julianna Rangel (trustee of JR Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Landworks Properties LLC
Date: July 15, 2020
Price: $156,702.16
Property Description: 36.11 acres of land, 13-4-85 and 14-4-85.
Address: 3180 Ingles Lane
Seller: Brad N. White
Buyer: Amie L. and Matthew N. Cavarra
Date: July 15, 2020
Price: $351,000
Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Building D, Lot D-5 at Indian Meadows townhomes.
Address: 2357 Penny Lane
Seller: Jason T. and Lindsey L. Garey
Buyer: Leslie Anne and Robert Allen Gumbrecht, Jr.
Date: July 16, 2020
Price: $585,000
Property Description: 2,324-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 40 at West End Village. Last sold for $341,500 in 2011.
Address: 310 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden
Seller: Gabrielle and Will Gaskill
Buyer: Dylan Centola
Date: July 16, 2020
Price: $355,000
Property Description: 1,607-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 13 at Sagewood subdivision. Last sold for $318,500 in 2018.
Address: 31725 Routt County Road 14C
Seller: Melissa L. and Timothy P. Ford (trustees of Timothy P. Ford and Melissa L. Ford Joint Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Claire E. and Marc S. Allinson
Date: July 16, 2020
Price: $815,000
Property Description: 50.21 acres of dry farm land, Lot 26 at Lake Catamount subdivision, exemption.
Address: 24530 Arapahoe Road and 31560 Shoshone Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Arthur L. and Kathryn A. Hilton
Buyer: George Scheber
Date: July 16, 2020
Price: $36,750
Property Description: 0.88 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 43 at South Shore subdivision.
Address: 2501 Clubhouse Drive
Seller: Steamboat Sweetwater LLC
Buyer: Alberto Chaia Semerena
Date: July 16, 2020
Price: $2,000,000
Property Description: 6,543-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.99 acres of land, Lot 15 at Country Club Highlands subdivision. Last sold for $1,800,000 in 2015.
Address: 574 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Seller: Rebekah Hilterbrand
Buyer: Luke Joseph Sandusky
Date: July 16, 2020
Price: $306,500
Property Description: 1,248-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 8 to 10 at Seller’s addition to Hayden. Last sold for $130,000 in 2015.
Address: 1900 Bridge Lane
Seller: Shane B. Evans and Bruce E. Shugart
Buyer: Carol and Jonathan Clark
Date: July 16, 2020
Price: $735,000
Property Description: 993-square-foot apartments and 1,367-square-foot warehouse, Filing No. 2, Lot 7 at Riverfront Park.
Address: 3330 Columbine Drive
Seller: Elizabeth and Scott Howard
Buyer: James R. Sorenson
Date: July 16, 2020
Price: $444,000
Property Description: 1,070-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1005 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase X. Last sold for $390,000 in 2017.
Address: 1463 Flattop Circle
Seller: Christine and Gary B. Cohen
Buyer: Charles H. and Jean C. Williams
Date: July 16, 2020
Price: $493,000
Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 107 at Eagleridge Lodge.
Address: 411 High Meadow Court, Hayden
Seller: Jacqueline Rae and Peter Allen Heuer
Buyer: Seth Cross Pearson and Rebekah Hilterbrand
Date: July 16, 2020
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 2,418-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Filing 2, Block 1, Lot 6 at Golden Meadows.
Address: 294 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Thomas Jay Ballard
Buyer: Merrill William Anderson and Kimberly Coffey
Date: July 17, 2020
Price: $385,500
Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 9 at Golden Knolls subdivision.
Address: 36882 Tree Haus Drive
Seller: Timothy L. O’Neill (tustee of Nancy L. Bird Irrevocable Dynasty Trust)
Buyer: Michael J. Zakhem
Date: July 17, 2020
Price: $905,000
Property Description: 2,392-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.67 acres of land, Lot 43 at Tree Haus subdivision. Last sold for $750,800 in 2018.
Address: 212 Willett Heights Trail
Seller: Benjamin and Holly Marie Peasley
Buyer: Timothy E. Lutes
Date: July 17, 2020
Price: $670,000
Property Description: 1,911-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 2, Unit 7 at Rocky Peak Village.
Address: 1058 Graystone Court
Seller: Patricia Anne and William D. Grueser (trustees of Patricia Anne Grueser and William D. Grueser trusts)
Buyer: Joel T. and Stephanie D. Gambrell (trustees of Gambrell Management Trust)
Date: July 17, 2020
Price: $3,900,000
Property Description: 9,797-square-foot, five-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 1.09 acres of land, Lot 10 at Stonebridge Park.
Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Alexandra C. and Preston C. Bunn
Buyer: Craig Cormany
Date: July 17, 2020
Price: $443,000
Property Description: 805-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building D, Unit 12 at West condominiums. Last sold for $443,000 in 2018.
Address: 27455 Jim Beam Place – 57720 Golden Tide Place
Seller: Dorothy S. Ness
Buyer: Jaroslav and Stacy Nielsen Turek
Date: July 17, 2020
Price: $175,000
Property Description: 7.01 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 1, Lots 38 to 43 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 2275 Storm Meadows Drive, No. 20
Seller: Special Places LLC and Special Places LP
Buyer: Scott J. Boulas and Cassandra A. Waltrip
Date: July 17, 2020
Price: $320,000
Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 1 at Storm Meadows East condominiums.
Address: 1232 Ridge View Drive
Seller: Mary Romick
Buyer: Christopher R. and Leah T. Wood
Date: July 17, 2020
Price: $2,150,000
Property Description: 4,016-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.51 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 3 at Spring Creek Ridge.
Address: 2357 Penny Lane
Seller: Leslie Anne and Robert Allen Gumbrecht, Jr.
Buyer: Robert Campbell
Date: July 17, 2020
Price: $423,000
Property Description: 2,324 square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single family home on 0.13 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Sagewood subdivision. Last sold for $341,500 in 2011.
Address: 27115 Routt County Road 43
Seller: Perry E. Hoffman
Buyer: Brian and Kira Ripley
Date: July 17, 2020
Price: $1,047,000
Property Description: 2,860-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath single family home on 20 acres of land, 3-5-85.
Address: 40465 Harbor Place
Seller: Scott E. and Tami M. Havener
Buyer: Joseph Carney and Erin McGinnis
Date: July 17, 2020
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 2,376-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath single family home on 0.49 acres of land, Filing 1, Lots 107 and 108 at Steamboat II subdivision.
Address: 3 Hemlock Court
Seller: Tarsha Ebbern
Buyer: Christopher Edward and Molly Clauss Lucas
Date: July 17, 2020
Price: $270,000
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Lot HE-3 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase II. Last sold for $154,000 in 2003.
Address: 33204 Kickapoo Way
Seller: Benjamin C. and Nancy Foreman Mahrle
Buyer: Scott D. and Tiffany L. Zayatz
Date: July 17, 2020
Price: $75,650
Property Description: Lots 47 to 51, 53, 55 and 56 at Horseback subdivision.
Address: 658 Creel Lane
Seller: Harry L. and Janet B. Lydick
Buyer: James Schonbachler and Reagan Leane Yeomans
Date: July 20, 2020
Price: $1,750,000
Property Description: 2,788-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single family home on 0.54 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 11A at Anglers Retreat.
Address: 11655 Routt County Road 70
Seller: Kathryn M. and Lynn Owen Powell
Buyer: Karen C. and Tedmond L. Gilroy
Date: July 20, 2020
Price: $26,250
Property Description: 25-7-88 and 36-7-88.
Address: 1595 Natches Way
Seller: Kathleen A. and James R. McPhilliamy and Kathleen Marian and Timothy M. Walsh (trustees of Kathleen Marian Walsh and Timothy Martin Walsh living trusts)
Buyer: Jason and Melody Brown
Date: July 20, 2020
Price: $1,930,400
Property Description: 3,622-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-bath townhome, Lot 1 at Sunridge townhomes.
Address: 1175 Angels View Way
Seller: Roger B. Hoaglund (trustee of Roger B. Hoaglund Living Trust)
Buyer: Nelson Carmichael and Caroline Lalive
Date: July 20, 2020
Price: $445,000
Property Description: 0.461 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 49 at Barn Village at Steamboat.
Address: 1247 Harwig Circle
Seller: Richard A. Calcaterra and Christine C. Elzea
Buyer: Matthew Kriegel and Stephanie Moll
Date: July 20, 2020
Price: $924,000
Property Description: 3,134-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Unit B at Storm Peak townhomes.
Address: 1940 Clubhouse Drive
Seller: Christy and John Alderman
Buyer: Matthew and Anne Whitis Revocable Trust
Date: July 20, 2020
Price: $1,865,000
Property Description: 5,042-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single family home on 0.7 acres of land, Lot 2 at Clubhouse subdivision.
Address: 451 Willett Heights Court
Seller: Nicholas M. and Whitney M. Agopian
Buyer: Heather Erin and Paxton Stevens McVoy
Date: July 20, 2020
Price: $720,000
Property Description: 2,138-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 8, Unit 24 at Rocky Peak Village.
Address: 480 Ranch in Hayden
Seller: Mary Carrin and Raymond L. B. Varnado
Buyer: Kelly Garner
Date: July 20, 2020
Price: $165,000
Property Description: 48.83 acres of vacant land, Lot 1D South at 480 Ranch in Hayden.
Address: 2650 Medicine Springs Drive, No. 6
Seller: Dakota View Holdings LLC
Buyer: S-5 Investors LLC and S5 Investors LLC
Date: July 20, 2020
Price: $740,000
Property Description: 2,130-square-foot, three-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 6 at Waterford townhomes.
Address: 10000 Routt County Road 6 in Toponas
Seller: Lara Ann Jackson
Buyer: Jonathan and Samantha DeCosta
Date: July 21, 2020
Price: $357,000
Property Description: 16.77 acres of vacant land, 10-1-84 and 15-1-84 in Toponas.
Address: N/A
Seller: Donald E. Blake (Blake Family Trust)
Buyer: Charles A. and Sara L. Pappas
Date: July 21, 2020
Price: $1,160,000
Property Description: 8-4-84.
Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Drive, No. 406A
Seller: Brian Craft
Buyer: Three Trouts LLC
Date: July 22, 2020
Price: $411,000
Property Description: 715-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A-406 at Torian Plum condominiums, Phase I.
Address: 27270 Quarter Moon Way
Seller: SF Marabou LLC
Buyer: Williams Stuart Hood and Kay Norton Sears
Date: July 22, 2020
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 6.7 acres of ag land, Filing No. 1, Homestead F1 at Marabou.
Address: 447 Willett Heights Court
Seller: Susan W. Heckel (trustee of Susan W. Heckel Living Trust)
Buyer: Kimberly Corwin
Date: July 22, 2020
Price: $689,000
Property Description: 2,054-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 6, Unit 18 at Rocky Peak Village.
Address: 2340 Ski Trail Lane, No. 223B
Seller: Shannon Rae Cowsert and Thaddeus James Ullrich
Buyer: Marry and William Titler
Date: July 22, 2020
Price: $677,000
Property Description: 1,284-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 223 at Chateau Chamonix condominiums.
Address: 33349 Starwood Way
Seller: Marjorie Fedeli and Jay J. Layman
Buyer: Dawn E. Moog and Joseph G. Ridgely
Date: July 22, 2020
Price: $137,000
Property Description: 8.94 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 37 at Whitewood subdivision — Aspen Highlands, resub of Lots 26 and 35 to 40.
Address: 1435 Secluded Court
Seller: D and E Investments LLC
Buyer: David R. and Roxane D. DuPuis
Date: July 22, 2020
Price: $875,000
Property Description: 0.577 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 59 at Barn Village at Steamboat.
Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle, No. 3105
Seller: Christina and Robert Fitzpatrick
Buyer: Tara Kuhner and Robert McGrath
Date: July 22, 2020
Price: $227,000
Property Description: 436-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, Unit 3105 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 380 Kelhi Court
Seller: Barry and Lisa Kamieniecki
Buyer: Jason T. and Lindsey L. Garey
Date: July 22, 2020
Price: $962,500
Property Description: 2,824-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath single family home on 0.39 acres, Lot 3 at Margarite Ridge subdivision.
Address: 638 Ruby Square
Seller: Eric J. and Julie K. Friese
Buyer: Jason and Megan Haubelt
Date: July 23, 2020
Price: $822,000
Property Description: 1,966-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath single family home on 0.04 acres of land, Lot 5 at Butcherknife Creek Co-Housing Project.
Address: 1410 Athens Plaza, No. 5
Seller: Jesus Loya and Iliana Montoya
Buyer: Sarah Collins
Date: July 23, 2020
Price: $210,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 5 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.
Total sales: $46,315,252.16
Timeshares
Address: N/A
Seller: Michael Stern (trustees of Bowen Family Trust)
Buyer: A & B Boarding LLC
Date: July 14, 2020
Price: $365,000
Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.
Total sales: 365,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User