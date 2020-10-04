Routt County real estate sales total $46.1M for Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $46,151,350 across 69 sales for the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

Address: 25700 Routt St., Phippsburg

Seller: Mary J. and Russell A. Melius

Buyer: Landra L. Brown

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 928-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 14, Lots 21 and 22 in the town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $140,000 in 2016.

Address: No address

Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC

Buyer: KOP Colorado Holdings III LLC

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $315,000

Property Description: Filing 5, Lot 15 at Flat Tops Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 1500 Mark Twain Lane

Seller: Charlotte B. and Fred S. Hubbell

Buyer: John J. Tomasini

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 2,635-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 79 at Fairway Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $829,000 in 2013.

Address: No address

Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC

Buyer: Catch Yourself On LLC

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $305,000

Property Description: Filing 5, Lot 14 at Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: No address

Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC

Buyer: Robert J. Burke Trust FBO Barbara Burke Giancola

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $265,000

Property Description: Filing 5, Lot 14 at Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16, No. 406, Oak Creek

Seller: Joan and Ron Putlack

Buyer: Timothy M. Hilt

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $224,400

Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 4, Unit 6 at Wagon Wheel condominiums. Last sold for $96,500 in 2016.

Address: No address

Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC

Buyer: Angie and Kevin Riddleberger

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $265,000

Property Description: Filing 5, Lot 12 at Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 30290 Blue Grouse Lane

Seller: Sue R. Krohn

Buyer: Thomas E. and Tiffany R. W. Leeson

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $299,000

Property Description: 2.68 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 13 at Steamboat Pines.

Address: 2758 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Berkley and Wayne Arrants

Buyer: Geoffrey Culbertson and Kelly Tidwell

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $1,895,000

Property Description: 4,582-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 1 at Bear Chalets at Burgess Creek. Last sold for $1,725,000 in 2018.

Address: 3375 Columbine Drive

Seller: Michael Alan and Nancy Kaye Meyers (trustees of Michael Alan Meyers and Nancy Kaye Meyers revocable trusts)

Buyer: Christopher Kevin and Jennifer Ann Loffredo

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $452,000

Property Description: 934-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 208 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase I.

Address: 133 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Jill L. and Kelly T. Nelson

Buyer: Rosendo Calderon

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $24,000

Property Description: 0.17acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 4 at Yampa View Estates. Last sold for $19,000 in 2011.

Address: 2015 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Lucas G. O’Daly

Buyer: Alexander Thomas and Lisa Ehrat Vanrielly

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $353,000

Property Description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 100, Unit 115 at Timber Run condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 284 Lincoln St., Yampa

Seller: Kelly K. and Sean T. Veilleux

Buyer: Daniel S. Redomond

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $341,000

Property Description: 3,516-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 17 to 20 at Norvell addition to Yampa. Last sold for $149,900 in 2011.

Address: 2305 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Kimberly Diane and Anthony Nicholas Demaria, Jr.

Buyer: 5 Robbins Ventures LLC

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $474,000

Property Description: 1,310-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 229 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums. Last sold for $325,000 in 2016.

Address: 2010 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Living Life Large LLC

Buyer: Roque Villarreal II

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $540,000

Property Description: 1,300-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building North, Unit 310 at Kutuk condominiums.

Address: 25655 Second Ave., Clark

Seller: Wendy Elsa Bower

Buyer: Emily Michele Watson

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $349,000

Property Description: 345-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.05 acres of land, Block 22, Lots 23 and 24 in the town of Hahn’s Peak.

Address: 440 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Avalon Estates LLC

Buyer: Normdog LLC

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 1,234-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 2, Unit 101 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza with garage space 1. Last sold for $390,000 in 2016.

Address: 2756 Cross Timbers Trail

Seller: Susan P. and Thomas B. Wyman

Buyer: Cynthia B. and G. R. Keim

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $802,750

Property Description: 1,950-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Building 4, Unit 4 at Cross Timbers at Steamboat. Last sold for $633,000 in 2014.

Address: 25700 Prairie Place

Seller: Donald C. Drewitz (trustee of Elizabeth Foster Irrevocable Trust)

Buyer: Susan P. and Thomas B. Wyman

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 9.55 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 25.5 acres of dry farm land, Lot 7 at Rolling Ridge subdivision.

Address: 40545 Anchor Way

Seller: Holly M. and Kevin M. Hampson

Buyer: Christopher K. and Meghan M. Hanson Peters

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $599,000

Property Description: 1,691-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 45 at Steamboat II subdivision. Last sold for $419,000 in 2015.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2232

Seller: Larry Dahl, Donald T. Glesne, Grover Riebe and Rayland C. Scholl

Buyer: Brooke McDonald and Caitlin Moll

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $430,000

Property Description: 1,360-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building B, Unit 302 at Rockies condominiums.

Address: 36885 Tree Haus Drive

Seller: Christine and David R. Flory

Buyer: Christine N. Perich Delee

Date: Sept. 28, 2020

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 0.37 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Tree Haus subdivision. Last sold for $200,000 in 2014.

Address: No address, near Eagle County line in north Yampa

Seller: Bobbi A. and Gary McKenzie

Buyer: Kelly and Timothy Fitz

Date: Sept. 28, 2020

Price: $1,895,000

Property Description: 50 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 19-1-85.

Address: 31750 Shoshone Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Foundry Real Estate LLC

Buyer: Isaac and Nicole Diane Tiley

Date: Sept. 28, 2020

Price: $21,500

Property Description: 0.61 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 86 at South Shore subdivision. Last sold for $5,000 in 2016.

Address: 160 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Dorothy Dian and Raymond L. Zahradnik (trustees of Diane Zahradnik and Raymond Zahradnik trusts)

Buyer: Brett Andrew Shaw

Date: Sept. 28, 2020

Price: $271,000

Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 19 at Mountain View Estates subdivision.

Address: 34650 Country Green Road

Seller: Esther B. and Jamie M. Vaughan

Buyer: Jeremy and Tamara Moore

Date: Sept. 28, 2020

Price: $650,000

Property Description:1,680-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.43 acres of land, Lot 4 at Country Green subdivision.

Address: 550 Harms Court

Seller: Prakash and Sabina Sapkota

Buyer: 2517 Val D’Isere Dr. LLC

Date: Sept. 28, 2020

Price: $291,000

Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 14 at Hilltop Homes. Last sold for $200,000 in 2013.

Address: 1478 Morgan Court

Seller: Alan Belvo

Buyer: Megan A. and Nathaniel M. Clawson

Date: Sept. 28, 2020

Price: $460,000

Property Description: 1,053-sqaure-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo,Building 17, Unit 1701 at The Villas at Walton Creek.

Address: 31500 Runaway Place

Seller: S & K Joint Venture LLC

Buyer: Kristen Ann Kelley

Date: Sept. 28, 2020

Price: $230,000

Property Description: 953-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 303 at Timbers condominiums.

Address: 1865 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: James F. and Kimberlee W. Berman

Date: Sept. 28, 2020

Price: $907,000

Property Description: 2,304-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.143 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 26 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $1,317,800 in 2019.

Address: 26510 Beaver Canyon Drive, Clark

Seller: Michael L. and Ronna L. Autrey

Buyer: Carol E. and David E. Peregoy

Date: Sept. 29, 2020

Price: $149,000

Property Description: 5.06 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 4 at Beaver Canyon, replat No. 5.

Address: 300 E. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: Virginia M. Sanders

Buyer: Mary Alice Page and Ted W. Allen

Date: Sept. 29, 2020

Price: $255,000

Property Description: 1,620-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 26 to 28 at Walker’s 2nd addition to Hayden. Last sold for $123,000 in 2013.

Address: 55810 Olive St., Clark

Seller: Willow Point LLC

Buyer: Telemedu LLC

Date: Sept. 29, 2020

Price: $1,025,000

Property Description: 3,762-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 5.71 acres of land, Lot 7 at Willow Point subdivision.

Address: 1335 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Emilie Crider

Buyer: Adele Duran and Michael Joseph Syverson

Date: Sept. 29, 2020

Price: $305,000

Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 26 at Walton Creek condominiums.

Address: 36835 Tree Haus Drive

Seller: Brian M., Jeffrey A. and Charles D. Hubler (trustees of Charles D. Hubler, Brian M. Hubler and Jeffery A. Hubler trusts)

Buyer: Linda and Richard John

Date: Sept. 29, 2020

Price: $885,000

Property Description: 3,520-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.62 acres of land, Lot 91 at Tree Haus subdivision.

Address: 2308 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Laurie J. Poulter

Buyer: Christina Ann and Tracy Lowell Radcliff

Date: Sept. 29, 2020

Price: $758,000

Property Description: 1,284-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 233 at Chateau Chamonix condominiums.

Address: 27393 Brandon Circle

Seller: Katherine Harris

Buyer: Kevin P. Callahan

Date: Sept. 29, 2020

Price: $755,000

Property Description: 2,376-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lot 68 at Heritage Park subdivision.

Address: 1375 Sparta Plaza

Seller: John B. Ameen

Buyer: Daniel K. Gerke, Jr.

Date: Sept. 29, 2020

Price: $190,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Sigma, Unit 15 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Christopher and Debra Orwat

Buyer: Mark and Michele Evans

Date: Sept. 29, 2020

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 748-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building D, Unit 206 at Rockies condominiums.

Address: No address, outside Steamboat Springs city limits

Seller: Fox Grove LLC

Buyer: Bruce Caplowe

Date: Sept. 29, 2020

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 0.88 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 2 at Fox Grove subdivision.

Address: 1284 Overlook Drive and 2120 Glacier Ridge

Seller: Joyce C. Sparks

Buyer: Justin M. Singer (trustee of Emel Singer Trust)

Date: Sept. 29, 2020

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 0.72 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot TH-18 at Male Property townhomes, replat.

Address: No address, in North Routt, surrounding Steamboat Lake

Seller: Carol Annette Wahlgren

Buyer: Darla and Philip Herrnberger

Date: Sept. 29, 2020

Price: $80,000

Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant, residential land, Block 20, Lots 5 to 8 in the town of Hahn’s Peak.

Address: 1805 Stonecreek Court

Seller: 4K Properties LLC

Buyer: James Herring

Date: Sept. 29, 2020

Price: $1,650,000

Property Description: 3,821-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 2, Unit 1 at Lodges on Burgess Creek.

Address: 2345 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Catherine Strain Howard

Buyer: Heather L. and Thomas L. Heil

Date: Sept. 29, 2020

Price: $437,000

Property Description: 1,148-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 115 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums.

Address: 1600 and 1610 Sunlight Drive

Seller: William R. Keith (trustee of William R. Keith Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Sunlight Crossing LLC

Date: Sept. 30, 2020

Price: $1,650,000

Property Description: 3.55 acres of vacant, commercial land, Lot 1 at Sunlight commercial center subdivision.

Address: 2355 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Latera Real Estate Holdings LLC

Buyer: Jonathan R. and Stephanie M. Mandle

Date: Sept. 30, 2020

Price: $771,000

Property Description: 1,620-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 106 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums.

Address: 1131 Redwoods Drive

Seller: Judith G. Dones (trustee of Shirley L. Green Revocable Living Trust)

Buyer: Amy and Buck S. Beltzer

Date: Sept. 30, 2020

Price: $760,000

Property Description: 2,605-square-foot, three-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath condo, Unit 7013 at Redwoods at Steamboat Springs condominiums.

Address: No address

Seller: Carol B. and Ronald D. Tuchschmidt (trustee of Carol B. Tuchschmidt and Ronald W. Tuchschmidt trusts)

Buyer: York Galland

Date: Sept. 30, 2020

Price: $3,750,000

Property Description: Filing IV, Lot 1 at Eagle View subdivision.

Address: 51105 Routt County Road 129

Seller: J. T. Chamness, Jr.

Buyer: James P. Kelley

Date: Sept. 30, 2020

Price: $3,650,000

Property Description: 3,498-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath residence on one acre of land with 43.31 acres of meadow/hay land, Lot 1 at River Meadows subdivision.

Address: 31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Amy K. and Christopher J. Tirone

Buyer: Treehouse 205 LLC

Date: Sept. 30, 2020

Price: $243,000

Property Description: 831-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 205 at Timbers condominiums.

Address: 2 Sequoia Court

Seller: Jane N. Barrett and Jonathan C. O’Neill

Buyer: Amanda M. and Mathew R. Moline

Date: Sept. 30, 2020

Price: $283,000

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building 1, Lot SE2 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase I.

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Trihen LLC

Buyer: MDRE LLC

Date: Sept. 30, 2020

Price: $620,000

Property Description: 1,521-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit B-8, Cambridge II, at Meadows at Eagleridge, Phase II. Last sold for $524,000 in 2019.

Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16, Oak Creek

Seller: Mathew R. Moline and Amanda M. Ponzer

Buyer: Samantha T. Hosea, Alexandria H. Nguyen and Catherina N. and Jeffrey C. Reynolds

Date: Sept. 30, 2020

Price: $205,000

Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 1, Unit 2 at Wagon Wheel condominiums. Last sold for $133,500 in 2017.

Address: 885 West Hillside Court

Seller: Elizabeth Coleman and Cameron Stuart

Buyer: Kimberly A. and William Scott Ray

Date: Sept. 30, 2020

Price: $715,000

Property Description: 1,384-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 15 at Hillside subdivision. Last sold for $620,800 in 2018.

Address: 26410 Mango Place, Clark

Seller: Northlake Properties LLC

Buyer: Kelly and Shea Mangus

Date: Sept. 30, 2020

Price: $140,000

Property Description: 5.02 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lot 9 at Elkhorn subdivision.

Address: 61565 Routt County Road 62, Clark

Seller: John and Natalie Lewis

Buyer: Mighty 5ive Investments LLC

Date: Oct. 1, 2020

Price: $3,515,000

Property Description: Five 925-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch residences and 1,652-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath farm/residence with 98.2 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 24-10-86.

Address: 3071 Aspen Wood Lane

Seller: Joanne H. and Miles G. Moore

Buyer: Nikole Noelle and Edward Aaron Roth, Jr.

Date: Oct. 1, 2020

Price: $2,985,000

Property Description: 6,887-square-foot, three-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 0.52 acres of land, Filing 4, Lot 86 at Sanctuary subdivision. Last sold for $2,595,000 in 2018.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2333

Seller: James C. Ainsworth and Andrew P. Martin

Buyer: John L. Meda

Date: Oct. 1, 2020

Price: $470,000

Property Description: 1,360-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building C, Unit 303 at Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $410,000 in January 2020.

Address: 3310 Columbine Drive

Seller: Alyssa B. and Jakub G. Dybala

Buyer: Baseline Holdings LLC

Date: Oct. 1, 2020

Price: $449,000

Property Description: 956-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1402 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase XV. Last sold for $306,500 in 2015.

Address: 1375 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Martin D. Dragnev

Buyer: Cynthia Goulet

Date: Oct. 1, 2020

Price: $207,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Sigma, Unit 13 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.

Address: 526 Terhune Ave., Yampa

Seller: Nancy Lynn Morgan

Buyer: Kendell Ruth and Nolan Douglas Redmond

Date: Oct. 1, 2020

Price: $278,000

Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Block 5, Lot 2 at Snowden subdivision.

Address: 131 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Yampa Valley Housing Authority

Buyer: Bunkhouse Limited

Date: Oct. 1, 2020

Price: $38,000

Property Description: 0.31 acres of miscellaneous subdivision land, Lot 18 at Sierra View subdivision.

Address: 129 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Yampa Valley Housing Authority

Buyer: Bunkhouse Limited

Date: Oct. 1, 2020

Price: $38,000

Property Description: 0.36 acres of miscellaneous subdivision land, Lot 17 at Sierra View subdivision.

Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive, No. 400

Seller: J. Peter and Jane A. Thielen (trustee of J. Peter Thielen Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Patricia Fane Cross

Date: Oct. 1, 2020

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 594-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 13 at Storm Meadows condominiums.

Address: 40460 Harbor Place

Seller: Kevin P. Callahan and Caelen S. Cann

Buyer: Given Johnson and Michelle Parilla

Date: Oct. 1, 2020

Price: $543,200

Property Description: 1,452-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 111 at Steamboat II subdivision. Last sold for $437,000 in 2017.

Address: 1680 Bluebird Lane

Seller: Jan Michael and Susan Cannon Good

Buyer: Breanne Michelle and Jonathan Reid McCallum

Date: Oct. 1, 2020

Price: $680,000

Property Description: 1,580-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot A at The Good townhomes.

Address: 358 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: Kathleen Murphy

Buyer: Kenneth Fones

Date: Oct. 1, 2020

Price: $31,000

Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 9 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.

Address: 1915 Indian Trails

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Kaylee Nicole and Patrick David Ayres

Date: Oct. 1, 2020

Price: $739,000

Property Description: 1,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.117 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 46 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $1,293,250 in 2019.

Total sales: $46,042,850

Timeshares

Address: 1301 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Elizabeth T. and Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick (trustee of Elizabeth T. Fitzpatrick Living Trust)

Buyer: Richard and Terri Adams

Date: Sept. 25, 2020

Price: $108,500

Property Description: 12.5% shared interest in and to 4,176-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 28-A at More’s Corner, replat of Lot 28.

Total sales: $108,500