Routt County real estate sales total $46.1M for Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, 2020
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $46,151,350 across 69 sales for the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.
Address: 25700 Routt St., Phippsburg
Seller: Mary J. and Russell A. Melius
Buyer: Landra L. Brown
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 928-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 14, Lots 21 and 22 in the town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $140,000 in 2016.
Address: No address
Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC
Buyer: KOP Colorado Holdings III LLC
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $315,000
Property Description: Filing 5, Lot 15 at Flat Tops Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 1500 Mark Twain Lane
Seller: Charlotte B. and Fred S. Hubbell
Buyer: John J. Tomasini
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 2,635-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 79 at Fairway Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $829,000 in 2013.
Address: No address
Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC
Buyer: Catch Yourself On LLC
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $305,000
Property Description: Filing 5, Lot 14 at Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: No address
Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC
Buyer: Robert J. Burke Trust FBO Barbara Burke Giancola
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $265,000
Property Description: Filing 5, Lot 14 at Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16, No. 406, Oak Creek
Seller: Joan and Ron Putlack
Buyer: Timothy M. Hilt
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $224,400
Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 4, Unit 6 at Wagon Wheel condominiums. Last sold for $96,500 in 2016.
Address: No address
Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC
Buyer: Angie and Kevin Riddleberger
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $265,000
Property Description: Filing 5, Lot 12 at Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 30290 Blue Grouse Lane
Seller: Sue R. Krohn
Buyer: Thomas E. and Tiffany R. W. Leeson
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $299,000
Property Description: 2.68 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 2, Lot 13 at Steamboat Pines.
Address: 2758 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Berkley and Wayne Arrants
Buyer: Geoffrey Culbertson and Kelly Tidwell
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $1,895,000
Property Description: 4,582-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 1 at Bear Chalets at Burgess Creek. Last sold for $1,725,000 in 2018.
Address: 3375 Columbine Drive
Seller: Michael Alan and Nancy Kaye Meyers (trustees of Michael Alan Meyers and Nancy Kaye Meyers revocable trusts)
Buyer: Christopher Kevin and Jennifer Ann Loffredo
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $452,000
Property Description: 934-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 208 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase I.
Address: 133 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Jill L. and Kelly T. Nelson
Buyer: Rosendo Calderon
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $24,000
Property Description: 0.17acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 4 at Yampa View Estates. Last sold for $19,000 in 2011.
Address: 2015 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Lucas G. O’Daly
Buyer: Alexander Thomas and Lisa Ehrat Vanrielly
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $353,000
Property Description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 100, Unit 115 at Timber Run condominiums, Phase II.
Address: 284 Lincoln St., Yampa
Seller: Kelly K. and Sean T. Veilleux
Buyer: Daniel S. Redomond
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $341,000
Property Description: 3,516-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 17 to 20 at Norvell addition to Yampa. Last sold for $149,900 in 2011.
Address: 2305 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Kimberly Diane and Anthony Nicholas Demaria, Jr.
Buyer: 5 Robbins Ventures LLC
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $474,000
Property Description: 1,310-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 229 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums. Last sold for $325,000 in 2016.
Address: 2010 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Living Life Large LLC
Buyer: Roque Villarreal II
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $540,000
Property Description: 1,300-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building North, Unit 310 at Kutuk condominiums.
Address: 25655 Second Ave., Clark
Seller: Wendy Elsa Bower
Buyer: Emily Michele Watson
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $349,000
Property Description: 345-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.05 acres of land, Block 22, Lots 23 and 24 in the town of Hahn’s Peak.
Address: 440 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Avalon Estates LLC
Buyer: Normdog LLC
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $500,000
Property Description: 1,234-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 2, Unit 101 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza with garage space 1. Last sold for $390,000 in 2016.
Address: 2756 Cross Timbers Trail
Seller: Susan P. and Thomas B. Wyman
Buyer: Cynthia B. and G. R. Keim
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $802,750
Property Description: 1,950-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Building 4, Unit 4 at Cross Timbers at Steamboat. Last sold for $633,000 in 2014.
Address: 25700 Prairie Place
Seller: Donald C. Drewitz (trustee of Elizabeth Foster Irrevocable Trust)
Buyer: Susan P. and Thomas B. Wyman
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $390,000
Property Description: 9.55 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 25.5 acres of dry farm land, Lot 7 at Rolling Ridge subdivision.
Address: 40545 Anchor Way
Seller: Holly M. and Kevin M. Hampson
Buyer: Christopher K. and Meghan M. Hanson Peters
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $599,000
Property Description: 1,691-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 45 at Steamboat II subdivision. Last sold for $419,000 in 2015.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2232
Seller: Larry Dahl, Donald T. Glesne, Grover Riebe and Rayland C. Scholl
Buyer: Brooke McDonald and Caitlin Moll
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $430,000
Property Description: 1,360-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building B, Unit 302 at Rockies condominiums.
Address: 36885 Tree Haus Drive
Seller: Christine and David R. Flory
Buyer: Christine N. Perich Delee
Date: Sept. 28, 2020
Price: $250,000
Property Description: 0.37 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Tree Haus subdivision. Last sold for $200,000 in 2014.
Address: No address, near Eagle County line in north Yampa
Seller: Bobbi A. and Gary McKenzie
Buyer: Kelly and Timothy Fitz
Date: Sept. 28, 2020
Price: $1,895,000
Property Description: 50 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 19-1-85.
Address: 31750 Shoshone Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Foundry Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Isaac and Nicole Diane Tiley
Date: Sept. 28, 2020
Price: $21,500
Property Description: 0.61 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 86 at South Shore subdivision. Last sold for $5,000 in 2016.
Address: 160 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Dorothy Dian and Raymond L. Zahradnik (trustees of Diane Zahradnik and Raymond Zahradnik trusts)
Buyer: Brett Andrew Shaw
Date: Sept. 28, 2020
Price: $271,000
Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 19 at Mountain View Estates subdivision.
Address: 34650 Country Green Road
Seller: Esther B. and Jamie M. Vaughan
Buyer: Jeremy and Tamara Moore
Date: Sept. 28, 2020
Price: $650,000
Property Description:1,680-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.43 acres of land, Lot 4 at Country Green subdivision.
Address: 550 Harms Court
Seller: Prakash and Sabina Sapkota
Buyer: 2517 Val D’Isere Dr. LLC
Date: Sept. 28, 2020
Price: $291,000
Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 14 at Hilltop Homes. Last sold for $200,000 in 2013.
Address: 1478 Morgan Court
Seller: Alan Belvo
Buyer: Megan A. and Nathaniel M. Clawson
Date: Sept. 28, 2020
Price: $460,000
Property Description: 1,053-sqaure-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo,Building 17, Unit 1701 at The Villas at Walton Creek.
Address: 31500 Runaway Place
Seller: S & K Joint Venture LLC
Buyer: Kristen Ann Kelley
Date: Sept. 28, 2020
Price: $230,000
Property Description: 953-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 303 at Timbers condominiums.
Address: 1865 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: James F. and Kimberlee W. Berman
Date: Sept. 28, 2020
Price: $907,000
Property Description: 2,304-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.143 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 26 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $1,317,800 in 2019.
Address: 26510 Beaver Canyon Drive, Clark
Seller: Michael L. and Ronna L. Autrey
Buyer: Carol E. and David E. Peregoy
Date: Sept. 29, 2020
Price: $149,000
Property Description: 5.06 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 4 at Beaver Canyon, replat No. 5.
Address: 300 E. Washington Ave., Hayden
Seller: Virginia M. Sanders
Buyer: Mary Alice Page and Ted W. Allen
Date: Sept. 29, 2020
Price: $255,000
Property Description: 1,620-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 26 to 28 at Walker’s 2nd addition to Hayden. Last sold for $123,000 in 2013.
Address: 55810 Olive St., Clark
Seller: Willow Point LLC
Buyer: Telemedu LLC
Date: Sept. 29, 2020
Price: $1,025,000
Property Description: 3,762-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 5.71 acres of land, Lot 7 at Willow Point subdivision.
Address: 1335 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Emilie Crider
Buyer: Adele Duran and Michael Joseph Syverson
Date: Sept. 29, 2020
Price: $305,000
Property Description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 26 at Walton Creek condominiums.
Address: 36835 Tree Haus Drive
Seller: Brian M., Jeffrey A. and Charles D. Hubler (trustees of Charles D. Hubler, Brian M. Hubler and Jeffery A. Hubler trusts)
Buyer: Linda and Richard John
Date: Sept. 29, 2020
Price: $885,000
Property Description: 3,520-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.62 acres of land, Lot 91 at Tree Haus subdivision.
Address: 2308 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Laurie J. Poulter
Buyer: Christina Ann and Tracy Lowell Radcliff
Date: Sept. 29, 2020
Price: $758,000
Property Description: 1,284-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 233 at Chateau Chamonix condominiums.
Address: 27393 Brandon Circle
Seller: Katherine Harris
Buyer: Kevin P. Callahan
Date: Sept. 29, 2020
Price: $755,000
Property Description: 2,376-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lot 68 at Heritage Park subdivision.
Address: 1375 Sparta Plaza
Seller: John B. Ameen
Buyer: Daniel K. Gerke, Jr.
Date: Sept. 29, 2020
Price: $190,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Sigma, Unit 15 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Christopher and Debra Orwat
Buyer: Mark and Michele Evans
Date: Sept. 29, 2020
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 748-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building D, Unit 206 at Rockies condominiums.
Address: No address, outside Steamboat Springs city limits
Seller: Fox Grove LLC
Buyer: Bruce Caplowe
Date: Sept. 29, 2020
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 0.88 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 2 at Fox Grove subdivision.
Address: 1284 Overlook Drive and 2120 Glacier Ridge
Seller: Joyce C. Sparks
Buyer: Justin M. Singer (trustee of Emel Singer Trust)
Date: Sept. 29, 2020
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 0.72 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot TH-18 at Male Property townhomes, replat.
Address: No address, in North Routt, surrounding Steamboat Lake
Seller: Carol Annette Wahlgren
Buyer: Darla and Philip Herrnberger
Date: Sept. 29, 2020
Price: $80,000
Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant, residential land, Block 20, Lots 5 to 8 in the town of Hahn’s Peak.
Address: 1805 Stonecreek Court
Seller: 4K Properties LLC
Buyer: James Herring
Date: Sept. 29, 2020
Price: $1,650,000
Property Description: 3,821-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 2, Unit 1 at Lodges on Burgess Creek.
Address: 2345 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Catherine Strain Howard
Buyer: Heather L. and Thomas L. Heil
Date: Sept. 29, 2020
Price: $437,000
Property Description: 1,148-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 115 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums.
Address: 1600 and 1610 Sunlight Drive
Seller: William R. Keith (trustee of William R. Keith Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Sunlight Crossing LLC
Date: Sept. 30, 2020
Price: $1,650,000
Property Description: 3.55 acres of vacant, commercial land, Lot 1 at Sunlight commercial center subdivision.
Address: 2355 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Latera Real Estate Holdings LLC
Buyer: Jonathan R. and Stephanie M. Mandle
Date: Sept. 30, 2020
Price: $771,000
Property Description: 1,620-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 106 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums.
Address: 1131 Redwoods Drive
Seller: Judith G. Dones (trustee of Shirley L. Green Revocable Living Trust)
Buyer: Amy and Buck S. Beltzer
Date: Sept. 30, 2020
Price: $760,000
Property Description: 2,605-square-foot, three-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath condo, Unit 7013 at Redwoods at Steamboat Springs condominiums.
Address: No address
Seller: Carol B. and Ronald D. Tuchschmidt (trustee of Carol B. Tuchschmidt and Ronald W. Tuchschmidt trusts)
Buyer: York Galland
Date: Sept. 30, 2020
Price: $3,750,000
Property Description: Filing IV, Lot 1 at Eagle View subdivision.
Address: 51105 Routt County Road 129
Seller: J. T. Chamness, Jr.
Buyer: James P. Kelley
Date: Sept. 30, 2020
Price: $3,650,000
Property Description: 3,498-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath residence on one acre of land with 43.31 acres of meadow/hay land, Lot 1 at River Meadows subdivision.
Address: 31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Amy K. and Christopher J. Tirone
Buyer: Treehouse 205 LLC
Date: Sept. 30, 2020
Price: $243,000
Property Description: 831-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 205 at Timbers condominiums.
Address: 2 Sequoia Court
Seller: Jane N. Barrett and Jonathan C. O’Neill
Buyer: Amanda M. and Mathew R. Moline
Date: Sept. 30, 2020
Price: $283,000
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building 1, Lot SE2 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase I.
Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Trihen LLC
Buyer: MDRE LLC
Date: Sept. 30, 2020
Price: $620,000
Property Description: 1,521-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit B-8, Cambridge II, at Meadows at Eagleridge, Phase II. Last sold for $524,000 in 2019.
Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16, Oak Creek
Seller: Mathew R. Moline and Amanda M. Ponzer
Buyer: Samantha T. Hosea, Alexandria H. Nguyen and Catherina N. and Jeffrey C. Reynolds
Date: Sept. 30, 2020
Price: $205,000
Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 1, Unit 2 at Wagon Wheel condominiums. Last sold for $133,500 in 2017.
Address: 885 West Hillside Court
Seller: Elizabeth Coleman and Cameron Stuart
Buyer: Kimberly A. and William Scott Ray
Date: Sept. 30, 2020
Price: $715,000
Property Description: 1,384-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 15 at Hillside subdivision. Last sold for $620,800 in 2018.
Address: 26410 Mango Place, Clark
Seller: Northlake Properties LLC
Buyer: Kelly and Shea Mangus
Date: Sept. 30, 2020
Price: $140,000
Property Description: 5.02 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lot 9 at Elkhorn subdivision.
Address: 61565 Routt County Road 62, Clark
Seller: John and Natalie Lewis
Buyer: Mighty 5ive Investments LLC
Date: Oct. 1, 2020
Price: $3,515,000
Property Description: Five 925-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch residences and 1,652-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath farm/residence with 98.2 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 24-10-86.
Address: 3071 Aspen Wood Lane
Seller: Joanne H. and Miles G. Moore
Buyer: Nikole Noelle and Edward Aaron Roth, Jr.
Date: Oct. 1, 2020
Price: $2,985,000
Property Description: 6,887-square-foot, three-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 0.52 acres of land, Filing 4, Lot 86 at Sanctuary subdivision. Last sold for $2,595,000 in 2018.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2333
Seller: James C. Ainsworth and Andrew P. Martin
Buyer: John L. Meda
Date: Oct. 1, 2020
Price: $470,000
Property Description: 1,360-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building C, Unit 303 at Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $410,000 in January 2020.
Address: 3310 Columbine Drive
Seller: Alyssa B. and Jakub G. Dybala
Buyer: Baseline Holdings LLC
Date: Oct. 1, 2020
Price: $449,000
Property Description: 956-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1402 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase XV. Last sold for $306,500 in 2015.
Address: 1375 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Martin D. Dragnev
Buyer: Cynthia Goulet
Date: Oct. 1, 2020
Price: $207,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Sigma, Unit 13 at Walton Village townhomes and condominiums.
Address: 526 Terhune Ave., Yampa
Seller: Nancy Lynn Morgan
Buyer: Kendell Ruth and Nolan Douglas Redmond
Date: Oct. 1, 2020
Price: $278,000
Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Block 5, Lot 2 at Snowden subdivision.
Address: 131 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Yampa Valley Housing Authority
Buyer: Bunkhouse Limited
Date: Oct. 1, 2020
Price: $38,000
Property Description: 0.31 acres of miscellaneous subdivision land, Lot 18 at Sierra View subdivision.
Address: 129 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Yampa Valley Housing Authority
Buyer: Bunkhouse Limited
Date: Oct. 1, 2020
Price: $38,000
Property Description: 0.36 acres of miscellaneous subdivision land, Lot 17 at Sierra View subdivision.
Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive, No. 400
Seller: J. Peter and Jane A. Thielen (trustee of J. Peter Thielen Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Patricia Fane Cross
Date: Oct. 1, 2020
Price: $320,000
Property Description: 594-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 13 at Storm Meadows condominiums.
Address: 40460 Harbor Place
Seller: Kevin P. Callahan and Caelen S. Cann
Buyer: Given Johnson and Michelle Parilla
Date: Oct. 1, 2020
Price: $543,200
Property Description: 1,452-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 111 at Steamboat II subdivision. Last sold for $437,000 in 2017.
Address: 1680 Bluebird Lane
Seller: Jan Michael and Susan Cannon Good
Buyer: Breanne Michelle and Jonathan Reid McCallum
Date: Oct. 1, 2020
Price: $680,000
Property Description: 1,580-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot A at The Good townhomes.
Address: 358 Lake View Road, Hayden
Seller: Kathleen Murphy
Buyer: Kenneth Fones
Date: Oct. 1, 2020
Price: $31,000
Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 9 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.
Address: 1915 Indian Trails
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: Kaylee Nicole and Patrick David Ayres
Date: Oct. 1, 2020
Price: $739,000
Property Description: 1,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.117 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 46 at Sunlight subdivision. Last sold for $1,293,250 in 2019.
Total sales: $46,042,850
Timeshares
Address: 1301 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Elizabeth T. and Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick (trustee of Elizabeth T. Fitzpatrick Living Trust)
Buyer: Richard and Terri Adams
Date: Sept. 25, 2020
Price: $108,500
Property Description: 12.5% shared interest in and to 4,176-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 28-A at More’s Corner, replat of Lot 28.
Total sales: $108,500
