Routt County real estate sales total $45M for week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $44,518,320 cross 43 sales for week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4.

Address: 1250 Urban Way

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: KQM Irrevocable Trust

Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: Filing No. 5, Lot B, Unit 3 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

Address: No address

Seller: Shannon Lee and John Richard Troka Jr.

Buyer: Michael R. Santulli

Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Price: $7,250

Property Description: 1.37 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 112 at South Station II Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 273 Clifton Ave., Yampa

Seller: Gabriela and Matthew C. Newman

Buyer: Mikaelyn CL Sullivan

Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Price: $373,700

Property Description: 1,342-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 10-11 at Fix Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $192,500 in 2019.

Address: 348 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Alan and Courtney Hill Frackowiak

Buyer: Julie A. and Matthew J. Hulslander

Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Price: $455,000

Property Description: 1,545-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 57 at Sagewood. Last sold for $225,000 in 2015.

Address: 1254 Urban Way

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Curt E. and Lisa M. Worlund

Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Price: $1,330,500

Property Description: Filing No. 5, Lot B, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

Address: 979 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Paul T. Flood

Buyer: Stephen James Hathaway

Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Price: $430,000

Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 17 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.

Address: No address

Seller: Daniel J. Boblin

Buyer: Nicholas W. Hixon

Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Price: $7,500

Property Description: 0.95 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 187 at South Station I at Stagecoach.

Address: 3195 S. Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Steamboat Springs Hotel Inc.

Buyer: Steamboat Housing Partners LLC

Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Price: $7,595,000

Property Description: 22,836-square-foot lodging improvements on 2.01 acres of land, Lot A at Super 8 Subdivision.

Address: 3155 S. Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Yampa River Inc.

Buyer: Steamboat Housing Partners LLC

Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Price: $4,655,000

Property Description: 17,818-square-foot lodging improvements on 3.78 acres of land, Lot B at Super 8 Subdivision.

Address: 39 Balsam Court

Seller: Camber McKenzie

Buyer: Steven H. Thormod

Date: Nov. 1, 2021

Price: $433,763

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building 3, Lot BA 39 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $270,000 in 2019.

Address: 1579 Moraine Circle

Seller: Dakota Heritage Living Trust

Buyer: Kevin Walls

Date: Nov. 1, 2021

Price: $1,002,000

Property Description: 1,896-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot 53 at Moraine Townhomes Phase VII Amended Plat. Last sold for $559,000 in 2007.

Address: 360 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Linda S. and Marty H. Stansbery

Buyer: Patricia Moulis

Date: Nov. 1, 2021

Price: $595,000

Property Description: 1,090-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 7, Unit 301 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza. Last sold for $262,600 in 2005.

Address: 408 Clover Circle, Hayden

Seller: Benjamin A. Hodge

Buyer: Brodie Don and Sharon Rose Farquhar

Date: Nov. 1, 2021

Price: $327,000

Property Description: 1,428-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 6 at Golden Meadows. Last sold for $206,500 in 2008.

Address: No address

Seller: Christian and Krista Snyder

Buyer: TJ Realty Group LLC

Date: Nov. 1, 2011

Price: $11,500

Property Description: 0.85 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 125 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $8,500 in 2003.

Address: 348 Lincoln St., Yampa

Seller: David and Nancy Schmid

Buyer: Timothy R. Price

Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 1,196-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 23-28 at Norvell Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $58,000 in 1982.

Address: Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Benjamin Tackett

Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Price: $499,735

Property Description: Filing No. 3, Unit 2302 at Fox Springs Condominium.

Address: 500 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Brittany Brady

Buyer: Adam Feldman and Maria Rossato

Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Price: $625,000

Property Description: 1,245-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 303 at Pines Condo Phase II. Last sold for $395,000 in 2019.

Address: 1255 Meadowood Court

Seller: Robyn Hanst, Robyn Olivares

Buyer: Bradley K. and Leila P. Kruelskie

Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: 2,124-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 8 at Meadowood Subdivision. Last sold for $850,000 in 2019.

Address: 37950 Aspen Bluff Terrace

Seller: OP Adventure Properties LLC

Buyer: Wilson Rafter 5 LLC

Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Price: $333,000

Property Description: 35.73 acres of agricultural land, Lot 34 at Grassy Creek at Mount Harris Final Plat.

Address: 1318 Storm Peak Lane

Seller: 1318 LLC

Buyer: Karen Kay and Ronald Stephen Fraser

Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Price: $2,535,000

Property Description: 4,502-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land, Lot 6 at Greens Subdivision. Last sold for $1,725,000 in 2016.

Address: 36884 Tree Haus Drive

Seller: Piazza Entireties Trust

Buyer: Shannon Floyd Board Family LLC

Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Price: $1,695,000

Property Description: 3,886-square-foot, five- bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.64 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 40 at Tree Haus Subdivision.

Address: 2235 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Rock Riffel LLC, South Fork LLC

Buyer: Mountain Ascent LTD

Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Price: $485,000

Property Description: 590-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit T-43, Building 300 at Storm Meadows 300-400 Condo. Last sold for $300,500 in 2018.

Address: Routt County Road 179, Oak Creek

Seller: Margaret A. Casart

Buyer: Emily and Joshua Stein

Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Price: $165,000

Property Description: SEC 32-5-85.

Address: 34467 Routt County Road 53, 38467 Routt County Road 53

Seller: Blue Spruce Servicing Company LLC

Buyer: Nicole Balien and Scott Wilson

Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Price: $25,000

Property Description: 1.0 acre of vacant land, SEC 15-6-88.

Address: Routt County Road 7

Seller: Jeanne E. Willman

Buyer: Mary E. and Michael A. Gomez

Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Price: $285,000

Property Description: SEC 14-2-85.

Address: 10780 Routt County Road 51

Seller: Galt Escape Family Limited Partnership

Buyer: Dennis and Karen Barney

Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Price: $38,000

Property Description: 237-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Unit D-77 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $24,900 in 2009.

Address: 998 Longview Circle

Seller: Racole and Steve Nguyen

Buyer: Brian A. and Jennifer S. McCarthy

Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Price: $1,385,000

Property Description: 2,619-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Unit B, Lot 2 at Longview Highlands Townhomes. Last sold for $959,500 in 2019.

Address: Fox Springs Circle

Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC

Buyer: Chris Eberhardt

Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Price: $485,000

Property Description: Filing No. 3, Unit 2204 at Fox Springs Condominium.

Address: No address

Seller: Babson Farms Inc.

Buyer: Vicki Carolyne and Richard C. Blomquist Jr.

Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Price: $75,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 21-8-87 and 28-8-87.

Address: 1064 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Judith A. Miniea

Buyer: Lyle W. and Paula K. Haas

Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Price: $2,667,500

Property Description: 4,100-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½- bath, single-family residence on 0.51 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 22 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $1,550,000 in 2007.

Address: No address

Seller: Robert G. George Jr.

Buyer: Leigh E. and Yancey G. Rushton

Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Price: $3,320,000

Property Description: SECS 2-1-85, 3-1-85, 27-2-85, 34-2-85, 35-2-85.

Address: 150 Trafalgar Drive

Seller: G & M LLC

Buyer: GFC Investment Co LLC

Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Price: $2,800,000

Property Description: 2,682-square-foot commercial building on 1.04 acres of land, SEC 17-6-84. Last sold for $1,410,000 in 2010.

Address: No address

Seller: Robert S. Hamilton

Buyer: Adrienne N. And Benjamin D. Hunter

Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Price: $9,250

Property Description: 1.34 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 143 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

Address: No address

Seller: Robert Broadnax

Buyer: Camille A. Bunn

Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Price: $13,122.48

Property Description: Agricultural land, Lot 2 at McKinnis Meadows Subdivision Replat, SEC 16-5-84.

Address: 3020 Village Drive

Seller: Jesse Alan Teague

Buyer: Karen Michelle and Mark Ford

Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 552-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 312, Building 300 at Meadowlark Condo. Last sold for $163,000 in 2018.

Address: 3295 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Mtn Rental Properties LLC

Buyer: Chris and Janet Grandy

Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 295-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B12 at Mount Werner Meadows Condos. Last sold for $195,000 in 2018.

Address: 110 West Virginia Street, Oak Creek

Seller: Don Brunz Investments & Properties LLC

Buyer: Eric L. and Marissa A. Glomboske

Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 2,538-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 11-12 at Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 1375 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Jenna M. Knowles

Buyer: Courtland and Jacqueline Sherwood

Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Price: $590,000

Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 10 at Walton Creek Condo. Last sold for $295,000 in 2006.

Address: 32567 Ute Trail

Seller: Keith T. and Shirley D. Zuehlke

Buyer: Brita and Reed J. Zuehlke

Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Price: $11,000

Property Description: 0.7 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 49 at Morningside Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Ranelle Properties LLC

Buyer: Illinois 3 Properties LLC

Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Price: $2,775,000

Property Description: 2,540-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-411 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Address: 2920 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Sollinger Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Alan David Reyes

Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Price: $1,695,000

Property Description: 3,336-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 1.06 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 13 at Ski Ranches Subdivision. Last sold for $210,000 in 1991.

Total: $43,764,820

Timeshares

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Alexander and Truda Esslemont

Buyer: Red Rock Properties LLC

Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Price: $378,500

Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,329-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-416 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $370,000 in 2019.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Karen Collins Ekman Revocable Trust and Robert E. Ekman Revocable Trust

Buyer: Christopher and Stephanie Wood Living Trust

Date: Nov. 3, 20212

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,329-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-416 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Total: $753,500