Routt County real estate sales total $45M for week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $44,518,320 cross 43 sales for week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4.
Address: 1250 Urban Way
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: KQM Irrevocable Trust
Date: Oct. 29, 2021
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: Filing No. 5, Lot B, Unit 3 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
Address: No address
Seller: Shannon Lee and John Richard Troka Jr.
Buyer: Michael R. Santulli
Date: Oct. 29, 2021
Price: $7,250
Property Description: 1.37 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 112 at South Station II Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 273 Clifton Ave., Yampa
Seller: Gabriela and Matthew C. Newman
Buyer: Mikaelyn CL Sullivan
Date: Oct. 29, 2021
Price: $373,700
Property Description: 1,342-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 10-11 at Fix Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $192,500 in 2019.
Address: 348 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden
Seller: Alan and Courtney Hill Frackowiak
Buyer: Julie A. and Matthew J. Hulslander
Date: Oct. 29, 2021
Price: $455,000
Property Description: 1,545-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 57 at Sagewood. Last sold for $225,000 in 2015.
Address: 1254 Urban Way
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: Curt E. and Lisa M. Worlund
Date: Oct. 29, 2021
Price: $1,330,500
Property Description: Filing No. 5, Lot B, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
Address: 979 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Paul T. Flood
Buyer: Stephen James Hathaway
Date: Oct. 29, 2021
Price: $430,000
Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 17 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.
Address: No address
Seller: Daniel J. Boblin
Buyer: Nicholas W. Hixon
Date: Oct. 29, 2021
Price: $7,500
Property Description: 0.95 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 187 at South Station I at Stagecoach.
Address: 3195 S. Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Steamboat Springs Hotel Inc.
Buyer: Steamboat Housing Partners LLC
Date: Oct. 29, 2021
Price: $7,595,000
Property Description: 22,836-square-foot lodging improvements on 2.01 acres of land, Lot A at Super 8 Subdivision.
Address: 3155 S. Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Yampa River Inc.
Buyer: Steamboat Housing Partners LLC
Date: Oct. 29, 2021
Price: $4,655,000
Property Description: 17,818-square-foot lodging improvements on 3.78 acres of land, Lot B at Super 8 Subdivision.
Address: 39 Balsam Court
Seller: Camber McKenzie
Buyer: Steven H. Thormod
Date: Nov. 1, 2021
Price: $433,763
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Building 3, Lot BA 39 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $270,000 in 2019.
Address: 1579 Moraine Circle
Seller: Dakota Heritage Living Trust
Buyer: Kevin Walls
Date: Nov. 1, 2021
Price: $1,002,000
Property Description: 1,896-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot 53 at Moraine Townhomes Phase VII Amended Plat. Last sold for $559,000 in 2007.
Address: 360 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Linda S. and Marty H. Stansbery
Buyer: Patricia Moulis
Date: Nov. 1, 2021
Price: $595,000
Property Description: 1,090-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 7, Unit 301 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza. Last sold for $262,600 in 2005.
Address: 408 Clover Circle, Hayden
Seller: Benjamin A. Hodge
Buyer: Brodie Don and Sharon Rose Farquhar
Date: Nov. 1, 2021
Price: $327,000
Property Description: 1,428-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 6 at Golden Meadows. Last sold for $206,500 in 2008.
Address: No address
Seller: Christian and Krista Snyder
Buyer: TJ Realty Group LLC
Date: Nov. 1, 2011
Price: $11,500
Property Description: 0.85 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 125 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $8,500 in 2003.
Address: 348 Lincoln St., Yampa
Seller: David and Nancy Schmid
Buyer: Timothy R. Price
Date: Nov. 2, 2021
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 1,196-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 23-28 at Norvell Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $58,000 in 1982.
Address: Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Benjamin Tackett
Date: Nov. 2, 2021
Price: $499,735
Property Description: Filing No. 3, Unit 2302 at Fox Springs Condominium.
Address: 500 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Brittany Brady
Buyer: Adam Feldman and Maria Rossato
Date: Nov. 2, 2021
Price: $625,000
Property Description: 1,245-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 303 at Pines Condo Phase II. Last sold for $395,000 in 2019.
Address: 1255 Meadowood Court
Seller: Robyn Hanst, Robyn Olivares
Buyer: Bradley K. and Leila P. Kruelskie
Date: Nov. 2, 2021
Price: $1,300,000
Property Description: 2,124-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 8 at Meadowood Subdivision. Last sold for $850,000 in 2019.
Address: 37950 Aspen Bluff Terrace
Seller: OP Adventure Properties LLC
Buyer: Wilson Rafter 5 LLC
Date: Nov. 2, 2021
Price: $333,000
Property Description: 35.73 acres of agricultural land, Lot 34 at Grassy Creek at Mount Harris Final Plat.
Address: 1318 Storm Peak Lane
Seller: 1318 LLC
Buyer: Karen Kay and Ronald Stephen Fraser
Date: Nov. 3, 2021
Price: $2,535,000
Property Description: 4,502-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land, Lot 6 at Greens Subdivision. Last sold for $1,725,000 in 2016.
Address: 36884 Tree Haus Drive
Seller: Piazza Entireties Trust
Buyer: Shannon Floyd Board Family LLC
Date: Nov. 3, 2021
Price: $1,695,000
Property Description: 3,886-square-foot, five- bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.64 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 40 at Tree Haus Subdivision.
Address: 2235 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Rock Riffel LLC, South Fork LLC
Buyer: Mountain Ascent LTD
Date: Nov. 3, 2021
Price: $485,000
Property Description: 590-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit T-43, Building 300 at Storm Meadows 300-400 Condo. Last sold for $300,500 in 2018.
Address: Routt County Road 179, Oak Creek
Seller: Margaret A. Casart
Buyer: Emily and Joshua Stein
Date: Nov. 3, 2021
Price: $165,000
Property Description: SEC 32-5-85.
Address: 34467 Routt County Road 53, 38467 Routt County Road 53
Seller: Blue Spruce Servicing Company LLC
Buyer: Nicole Balien and Scott Wilson
Date: Nov. 3, 2021
Price: $25,000
Property Description: 1.0 acre of vacant land, SEC 15-6-88.
Address: Routt County Road 7
Seller: Jeanne E. Willman
Buyer: Mary E. and Michael A. Gomez
Date: Nov. 3, 2021
Price: $285,000
Property Description: SEC 14-2-85.
Address: 10780 Routt County Road 51
Seller: Galt Escape Family Limited Partnership
Buyer: Dennis and Karen Barney
Date: Nov. 3, 2021
Price: $38,000
Property Description: 237-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 2, Unit D-77 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $24,900 in 2009.
Address: 998 Longview Circle
Seller: Racole and Steve Nguyen
Buyer: Brian A. and Jennifer S. McCarthy
Date: Nov. 3, 2021
Price: $1,385,000
Property Description: 2,619-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Unit B, Lot 2 at Longview Highlands Townhomes. Last sold for $959,500 in 2019.
Address: Fox Springs Circle
Seller: Fox Springs Development LLC
Buyer: Chris Eberhardt
Date: Nov. 3, 2021
Price: $485,000
Property Description: Filing No. 3, Unit 2204 at Fox Springs Condominium.
Address: No address
Seller: Babson Farms Inc.
Buyer: Vicki Carolyne and Richard C. Blomquist Jr.
Date: Nov. 3, 2021
Price: $75,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 21-8-87 and 28-8-87.
Address: 1064 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Judith A. Miniea
Buyer: Lyle W. and Paula K. Haas
Date: Nov. 3, 2021
Price: $2,667,500
Property Description: 4,100-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½- bath, single-family residence on 0.51 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 22 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $1,550,000 in 2007.
Address: No address
Seller: Robert G. George Jr.
Buyer: Leigh E. and Yancey G. Rushton
Date: Nov. 3, 2021
Price: $3,320,000
Property Description: SECS 2-1-85, 3-1-85, 27-2-85, 34-2-85, 35-2-85.
Address: 150 Trafalgar Drive
Seller: G & M LLC
Buyer: GFC Investment Co LLC
Date: Nov. 3, 2021
Price: $2,800,000
Property Description: 2,682-square-foot commercial building on 1.04 acres of land, SEC 17-6-84. Last sold for $1,410,000 in 2010.
Address: No address
Seller: Robert S. Hamilton
Buyer: Adrienne N. And Benjamin D. Hunter
Date: Nov. 4, 2021
Price: $9,250
Property Description: 1.34 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 143 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
Address: No address
Seller: Robert Broadnax
Buyer: Camille A. Bunn
Date: Nov. 4, 2021
Price: $13,122.48
Property Description: Agricultural land, Lot 2 at McKinnis Meadows Subdivision Replat, SEC 16-5-84.
Address: 3020 Village Drive
Seller: Jesse Alan Teague
Buyer: Karen Michelle and Mark Ford
Date: Nov. 4, 2021
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 552-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 312, Building 300 at Meadowlark Condo. Last sold for $163,000 in 2018.
Address: 3295 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Mtn Rental Properties LLC
Buyer: Chris and Janet Grandy
Date: Nov. 4, 2021
Price: $285,000
Property Description: 295-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B12 at Mount Werner Meadows Condos. Last sold for $195,000 in 2018.
Address: 110 West Virginia Street, Oak Creek
Seller: Don Brunz Investments & Properties LLC
Buyer: Eric L. and Marissa A. Glomboske
Date: Nov. 4, 2021
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 2,538-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 11-12 at Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 1375 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Jenna M. Knowles
Buyer: Courtland and Jacqueline Sherwood
Date: Nov. 4, 2021
Price: $590,000
Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 10 at Walton Creek Condo. Last sold for $295,000 in 2006.
Address: 32567 Ute Trail
Seller: Keith T. and Shirley D. Zuehlke
Buyer: Brita and Reed J. Zuehlke
Date: Nov. 4, 2021
Price: $11,000
Property Description: 0.7 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 49 at Morningside Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Ranelle Properties LLC
Buyer: Illinois 3 Properties LLC
Date: Nov. 4, 2021
Price: $2,775,000
Property Description: 2,540-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-411 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Address: 2920 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Sollinger Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Alan David Reyes
Date: Nov. 4, 2021
Price: $1,695,000
Property Description: 3,336-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 1.06 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 13 at Ski Ranches Subdivision. Last sold for $210,000 in 1991.
Total: $43,764,820
Timeshares
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Alexander and Truda Esslemont
Buyer: Red Rock Properties LLC
Date: Nov. 3, 2021
Price: $378,500
Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,329-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-416 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $370,000 in 2019.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Karen Collins Ekman Revocable Trust and Robert E. Ekman Revocable Trust
Buyer: Christopher and Stephanie Wood Living Trust
Date: Nov. 3, 20212
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,329-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-416 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Total: $753,500
