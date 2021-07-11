Routt County real estate sales total $45M for week of July 2 to 8

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $45,054,100 across 46 sales for the week of July 2 to 8.

Address: 34950 Country Green Road

Seller: Jeanne M. Hennemann

Buyer: D & H Barnett LLC

Date: July 2, 2021

Price: $2,995,000

Property Description: 6,022-square-foot, six-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 4.01 acres of land, Lot 21 at Haas Replat Subdivision. Last sold for $1,350,000 in 2005.

Address: 315 Little Bend Circle, Hayden

Seller: Heiner Construction Inc.

Buyer: Daniel P. Jobson and Victoria E. Marrazzo

Date: July 2, 2021

Price: $540,000

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Lot 75 at Lake Village Phase 1.

Address: 32755 Routt County Road 14

Seller: Beau Thomas and Kassidy Nicole Christiansen

Buyer: Michael Roland Wright

Date: July 2, 2021

Price: $1,825,000

Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.69 acres of land, Parcel 1 at Iacovetto Exemption. Last sold for $569,000 in 2015.

Address: 27575 Winchester Trail

Seller: Jason W. and Lona E. Stanhope

Buyer: Pascal Bevillard and Alan Vogt

Date: July 2, 2021

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: 3,888-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 110 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $615,900 in 2014.

Address: No address

Seller: Mark Drobilek

Buyer: Maria McGuire

Date: July 2, 2021

Price: $11,250

Property Description: 1.78 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 144 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $2,800 in 2013.

Address: 745 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Seller: Devin and Felicia Cook

Buyer: Jaquelin Marie Boudreaux and William Alexander Hughes

Date: July 2, 2021

Price: $318,500

Property Description: 1,038-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Lot 1 at Cook Minor Subdivision.

Address: 1452 Bangtail Way

Seller: GMP Wildhorse LLC, GMP Wildhorse Vertical LLC, Grove Mountain Properties LLC

Buyer: Charles Wayne and Martha C. Graham

Date: July 2, 2021

Price: $1,569,100

Property Description: 2,725-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 1.11 acres of land, Unit 2A at Traverse at Wildhorse Meadows Condominium.

Address: 363 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: KK Investments LLC

Buyer: Kristen R. and Paul A. Weese

Date: July 6, 2021

Price: $410,590

Property Description: 0.18 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 22 at Lake Village Phase 1.

Address: 32255 Mack Lane

Seller: George V. and JoAnn Ranta

Buyer: Craig and Stephne Bennett Revocable Trust

Date: July 6, 2021

Price: $1,842,000

Property Description: 7,435-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 7.64 acres of land, Lot 18 at Creek Ranch LPS.

Address: 1921 Montview Court, 1923 Montview Court

Seller: David E. Kuligowski

Buyer: Derik Thomas and Kathleen Diane Roman

Date: July 6, 2021

Price: $1,110,000

Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 0.63 acres of land, Filing No. 1 and 2, Lot 4, Block 4 at North Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $357,500 in 2003.

Address: 196 N. Third Street, Hayden

Seller: Joseph D. and Tena M. Skufca

Buyer: David Henry Mease

Date: July 6, 2021

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 1,788-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lots 33 through 36, Block 1 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $21,700 in 1986.

Address: 358 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: Kenneth Fones

Buyer: Gerard J. Geis and Shauna Jill Lamb

Date: July 6, 2021

Price: $404,000

Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 9 at Lake Village Phase 1. Last sold for $31,000 in 2020.

Address: 332 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Kerry S. and Laura L. Kaster

Buyer: Horizons Specialized Services

Date: July 7, 2021

Price: $49,750

Property Description: 0.18 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 49 at Sagewood.

Address: 665 Creel Lane

Seller: Ryan S. Wood

Buyer: Colleen M. and Frank K. Russo

Date: July 7, 2021

Price: $2,450,000

Property Description: 3,183-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Lot 13 at Anglers Retreat. Last sold for $1,625,000 in 2018.

Address: 28610 Yellow Jacket Drive

Seller: David B. and Shannon Q. Mitchell

Buyer: Stephen A. and Taylor L. Drexler

Date: July 7, 2021

Price: $705,000

Property Description: 1,434-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 5 acres of land, Filing No. 2B, Lot 2 at Blacktail Mountain Estates.

Address: 23650 Sagebrush Circle

Seller: Penny M. and Rim A. Watson

Buyer: Jaclyn and Robert Joseph Bennett

Date: July 7, 2021

Price: $565,000

Property Description: 1,755-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 16 at Red Hawk Village Subdivision. Last sold for $390,000 in 2019.

Address: 307 Main St., Yampa

Seller: Steven J. Brockmeyer

Buyer: Alexander Rowe

Date: July 7, 2021

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 1,705-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lots 1 – 4, Block 3 at Norvell Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $160,000 in 2001.

Address: 1456 Conestoga Circle

Seller: Cathy Colleen and Rodney D. Hutchinson

Buyer: Douglas Paul and Rachel Eileene Hirning

Date: July 7, 2021

Price: $737,500

Property Description: 2,341-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 2 at Pioneer Village Subdivision. Last sold for $42,500 in 1999.

Address: 1148 Blue Sage Drive

Seller: Carole D. and Jerald D. Buelter

Buyer: Clayton Kline

Date: July 7, 2021

Price: $1,295,400

Property Description: 3,048-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 18, Block 2 at Willett Heights Subdivision. Last sold for $355,000 in 2000.

Address: 32935 Maverick Way, 32950 Maverick Way

Seller: Kerri A. and Michael D. Jones

Buyer: Aaron, Jason, Jenna and Kayla Wilton

Date: July 7, 2021

Price: $890,000

Property Description: 5,840-square-foot, six-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.73 acres of land, Lot 16 at Overland Subdivision at Stagecoach and Lot 96 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.

Address: 511 Mountain Vista Circle

Seller: Nancy S. and Thomas E. Huffmire, Linda W. Blazek and Douglas M. Scott

Buyer: Betty Jo Gerling and Brently Jacob McElroy

Date: July 7, 2021

Price: $661,000

Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome on 0.036 acres of land, Unit 12 at Mountain Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $220,000 in 2010.

Address: 1464 Bangtail Way

Seller: Colleen M. and Frank K. Russo

Buyer: Margaret A. Dosson and Joseph W. Rovig

Date: July 7, 2021

Price: $1,995,000

Property Description: 2,762-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Building 2, Unit B at Homestead at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $1,155,150 in 2016.

Address: 33985 Meadow Creek Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: Parkman Family Revocable Trust

Date: July 7, 2021

Price: $1,550,000

Property Description: 5.01 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 59 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE Amendment No. 3.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Alec Richard Taylor

Buyer: AHST 196 LLC

Date: July 7, 2021

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 768-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2110 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $385,000 in 2019.

Address: 22655 Commanche Road

Seller: Carolyn Forster

Buyer: Kyle Tanida

Date: July 7, 2021

Price: $11,500

Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 65 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.

Address: 31640 Vistas Court

Seller: Ziegler Family Trust, Ziegler Joint Revocable Trust

Buyer: 617 Lincoln Avenue LLC

Date: July 7, 2021

Price: $167,000

Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Timbers Village.

Address: 211 E. Main St., Oak Creek

Seller: Boylesky LLC

Buyer: Roller Coaster Ventures LLC

Date: July 7, 2021

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 1,240-square-foot, single-family residence improvements, 2,800-square-foot merchandising improvement on 0.28 acres of commercial land, Lots 9 – 12, Block 1 at Original Town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $100,000 in 2016.

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Hogue Associates LLC

Buyer: Snug Island LLC

Date: July 7, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1,127-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 408 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $226,700 in 2015.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Janice H. and John R. Brazil

Buyer: Bayshore Steamboat LLC

Date: July 7, 2021

Price: $2,425,000

Property Description: 2,278-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-611 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $1,775,000 in 2016

Address: 1471 Morgan Court

Seller: Carl J. Roberto Revocable Trust

Buyer: Shay Marie Galto, John Kenneth Raguse, John Michael Raguse

Date: July 7, 2021

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 401, Building 4 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $145,900 in 1997.

Address: 40555 Steamboat Drive

Seller: Kellen Johnson

Buyer: Ivelin A. Dimitrov and Anoaneta G. Dimitrova

Date: July 8, 2021

Price: $530,000

Property Description: 1,684-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 78 at Steamboat II. Last sold for $199,900 in 2011.

Address: 75 Park Place

Seller: Karen L. Waeschle and David W. Zink

Buyer: Daniel J. and Kimberly C. Lemmer

Date: July 8, 2021

Price: $2,495,000

Property Description: 3,649-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 4 at Park Place. Last sold for $1,337,000 in 2014.

Address: No address

Seller: Mark A. Current

Buyer: Doug Matthews

Date: July 8, 2021

Price: $8,000

Property Description: 1.07 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 173 at Sky Hitch III at Stagecoach.

Address: 33310 Buckskin Way, 33350 Filly Trail

Seller: Jerry and Lisa Van Horne

Buyer: Anthony Michael Monaco

Date: July 8, 2021

Price: $9,000

Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 60 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.

Address: 2015 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Mountain Moose Getaways LLC

Buyer: Melissa K. Bollacker

Date: July 8, 2021

Price: $520,000

Property Description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 119, Building 100 at Timber Run Condo Phase II. Last sold for $222,500 in 2006.

Address: 625 S. Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Jeffrey A. Swoyer

Buyer: Aspen Offices at 625 South Lincoln LLC

Date: July 8, 2021

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 855-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 101 at 625 South Lincoln Office Condo. Last sold for $97,500 in 1989.

Address: 2510 Copper Ridge Drive

Seller: Robert A., Joan A. and Michele A. Conroy, Charles L. Conroy Jr.

Buyer: Mountain Town Storage LLC

Date: July 8, 2021

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 6,000-square-foot warehouse/storage building on 1.44 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 10 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $124,200 in 1997.

Address: 34500 Golden Eagle Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: PB & 3K LLC

Date: July 8, 2021

Price: $2,750,000

Property Description: 5.02 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 32 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE. Last sold for $1,850,000 in 2008.

Address: 465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Charles Carpenter

Buyer: Brian and Portia Bonebrake

Date: July 8, 2021

Price: $256,000

Property Description: 688-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B-010, Building B at Fish Creek Falls Condo.

Address: 126 E. Williams St., Oak Creek

Seller: Jaime Lyn Dulberg

Buyer: Lindsey Faith Smith

Date: July 8, 2021

Price: $330,000

Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lots 1 – 5, Block 10 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $215,000 in 2018.

Address: 28652 Yellow Jacket Drive

Seller: Edwin R. Lawton

Buyer: Dixie L. and Scott W. Eggleston

Date: July 8, 2021

Price: $860,000

Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 11.07 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 13 at Blacktail Mountain Estates Subdivision.

Address: 23755 Stage Stop Trail

Seller: Pamela Kay and Ricky Dean Brooks

Buyer: Rebecca J. and Scott L. Hohnstein

Date: July 8, 2021

Price: $2,950,000

Property Description: 4,629-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 13.93 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 5A at Lakeview Meadows.

Address: 2667 Heavenly View

Seller: Maria E. and Owen W. Moon

Buyer: Cooper Ski Haus LLC

Date: July 8, 2021

Price: $3,406,010

Property Description: 5,176-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 1.0 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 140 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $383,000 in 2020.

Address: 344 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Dan Lee and Danette Lou Bass

Buyer: James and Kirsten Wilson

Date: July 8, 2021

Price: $445,000

Property Description: 1,684-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 55 at Sagewood. Last sold for $277,900 in 2016.

Address: 116 E. Williams St.

Seller: Morgan K. and Peter T. Kraska

Buyer: P. Allen and Venessa Bosma Joint Family Trust

Date: July 8, 2021

Price: $392,500

Property Description: 1,108-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Lots 7 – 9 and E2 of Lot 10, Block 10 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $129,000 in 2014.

Total: $45,014,100

Timeshares

Address: 2335 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Laura A. and Terry L. Jones II

Buyer: FS2 Properties LLC

Date: July 2, 2021

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 1/10 interest in and to a 1,232-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 119 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $12,000 in 2019.

Total: $40,000