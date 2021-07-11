Routt County real estate sales total $45M for week of July 2 to 8
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $45,054,100 across 46 sales for the week of July 2 to 8.
Address: 34950 Country Green Road
Seller: Jeanne M. Hennemann
Buyer: D & H Barnett LLC
Date: July 2, 2021
Price: $2,995,000
Property Description: 6,022-square-foot, six-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 4.01 acres of land, Lot 21 at Haas Replat Subdivision. Last sold for $1,350,000 in 2005.
Address: 315 Little Bend Circle, Hayden
Seller: Heiner Construction Inc.
Buyer: Daniel P. Jobson and Victoria E. Marrazzo
Date: July 2, 2021
Price: $540,000
Property Description: Filing No. 1, Lot 75 at Lake Village Phase 1.
Address: 32755 Routt County Road 14
Seller: Beau Thomas and Kassidy Nicole Christiansen
Buyer: Michael Roland Wright
Date: July 2, 2021
Price: $1,825,000
Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.69 acres of land, Parcel 1 at Iacovetto Exemption. Last sold for $569,000 in 2015.
Address: 27575 Winchester Trail
Seller: Jason W. and Lona E. Stanhope
Buyer: Pascal Bevillard and Alan Vogt
Date: July 2, 2021
Price: $1,500,000
Property Description: 3,888-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 110 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $615,900 in 2014.
Address: No address
Seller: Mark Drobilek
Buyer: Maria McGuire
Date: July 2, 2021
Price: $11,250
Property Description: 1.78 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 144 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $2,800 in 2013.
Address: 745 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Seller: Devin and Felicia Cook
Buyer: Jaquelin Marie Boudreaux and William Alexander Hughes
Date: July 2, 2021
Price: $318,500
Property Description: 1,038-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Lot 1 at Cook Minor Subdivision.
Address: 1452 Bangtail Way
Seller: GMP Wildhorse LLC, GMP Wildhorse Vertical LLC, Grove Mountain Properties LLC
Buyer: Charles Wayne and Martha C. Graham
Date: July 2, 2021
Price: $1,569,100
Property Description: 2,725-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 1.11 acres of land, Unit 2A at Traverse at Wildhorse Meadows Condominium.
Address: 363 Lake View Road, Hayden
Seller: KK Investments LLC
Buyer: Kristen R. and Paul A. Weese
Date: July 6, 2021
Price: $410,590
Property Description: 0.18 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 22 at Lake Village Phase 1.
Address: 32255 Mack Lane
Seller: George V. and JoAnn Ranta
Buyer: Craig and Stephne Bennett Revocable Trust
Date: July 6, 2021
Price: $1,842,000
Property Description: 7,435-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 7.64 acres of land, Lot 18 at Creek Ranch LPS.
Address: 1921 Montview Court, 1923 Montview Court
Seller: David E. Kuligowski
Buyer: Derik Thomas and Kathleen Diane Roman
Date: July 6, 2021
Price: $1,110,000
Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 0.63 acres of land, Filing No. 1 and 2, Lot 4, Block 4 at North Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $357,500 in 2003.
Address: 196 N. Third Street, Hayden
Seller: Joseph D. and Tena M. Skufca
Buyer: David Henry Mease
Date: July 6, 2021
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 1,788-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lots 33 through 36, Block 1 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $21,700 in 1986.
Address: 358 Lake View Road, Hayden
Seller: Kenneth Fones
Buyer: Gerard J. Geis and Shauna Jill Lamb
Date: July 6, 2021
Price: $404,000
Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 9 at Lake Village Phase 1. Last sold for $31,000 in 2020.
Address: 332 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden
Seller: Kerry S. and Laura L. Kaster
Buyer: Horizons Specialized Services
Date: July 7, 2021
Price: $49,750
Property Description: 0.18 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 49 at Sagewood.
Address: 665 Creel Lane
Seller: Ryan S. Wood
Buyer: Colleen M. and Frank K. Russo
Date: July 7, 2021
Price: $2,450,000
Property Description: 3,183-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Lot 13 at Anglers Retreat. Last sold for $1,625,000 in 2018.
Address: 28610 Yellow Jacket Drive
Seller: David B. and Shannon Q. Mitchell
Buyer: Stephen A. and Taylor L. Drexler
Date: July 7, 2021
Price: $705,000
Property Description: 1,434-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 5 acres of land, Filing No. 2B, Lot 2 at Blacktail Mountain Estates.
Address: 23650 Sagebrush Circle
Seller: Penny M. and Rim A. Watson
Buyer: Jaclyn and Robert Joseph Bennett
Date: July 7, 2021
Price: $565,000
Property Description: 1,755-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 16 at Red Hawk Village Subdivision. Last sold for $390,000 in 2019.
Address: 307 Main St., Yampa
Seller: Steven J. Brockmeyer
Buyer: Alexander Rowe
Date: July 7, 2021
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 1,705-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lots 1 – 4, Block 3 at Norvell Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $160,000 in 2001.
Address: 1456 Conestoga Circle
Seller: Cathy Colleen and Rodney D. Hutchinson
Buyer: Douglas Paul and Rachel Eileene Hirning
Date: July 7, 2021
Price: $737,500
Property Description: 2,341-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 2 at Pioneer Village Subdivision. Last sold for $42,500 in 1999.
Address: 1148 Blue Sage Drive
Seller: Carole D. and Jerald D. Buelter
Buyer: Clayton Kline
Date: July 7, 2021
Price: $1,295,400
Property Description: 3,048-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 18, Block 2 at Willett Heights Subdivision. Last sold for $355,000 in 2000.
Address: 32935 Maverick Way, 32950 Maverick Way
Seller: Kerri A. and Michael D. Jones
Buyer: Aaron, Jason, Jenna and Kayla Wilton
Date: July 7, 2021
Price: $890,000
Property Description: 5,840-square-foot, six-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.73 acres of land, Lot 16 at Overland Subdivision at Stagecoach and Lot 96 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.
Address: 511 Mountain Vista Circle
Seller: Nancy S. and Thomas E. Huffmire, Linda W. Blazek and Douglas M. Scott
Buyer: Betty Jo Gerling and Brently Jacob McElroy
Date: July 7, 2021
Price: $661,000
Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome on 0.036 acres of land, Unit 12 at Mountain Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $220,000 in 2010.
Address: 1464 Bangtail Way
Seller: Colleen M. and Frank K. Russo
Buyer: Margaret A. Dosson and Joseph W. Rovig
Date: July 7, 2021
Price: $1,995,000
Property Description: 2,762-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Building 2, Unit B at Homestead at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $1,155,150 in 2016.
Address: 33985 Meadow Creek Drive
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: Parkman Family Revocable Trust
Date: July 7, 2021
Price: $1,550,000
Property Description: 5.01 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 59 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE Amendment No. 3.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Alec Richard Taylor
Buyer: AHST 196 LLC
Date: July 7, 2021
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 768-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2110 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $385,000 in 2019.
Address: 22655 Commanche Road
Seller: Carolyn Forster
Buyer: Kyle Tanida
Date: July 7, 2021
Price: $11,500
Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 65 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.
Address: 31640 Vistas Court
Seller: Ziegler Family Trust, Ziegler Joint Revocable Trust
Buyer: 617 Lincoln Avenue LLC
Date: July 7, 2021
Price: $167,000
Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Timbers Village.
Address: 211 E. Main St., Oak Creek
Seller: Boylesky LLC
Buyer: Roller Coaster Ventures LLC
Date: July 7, 2021
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 1,240-square-foot, single-family residence improvements, 2,800-square-foot merchandising improvement on 0.28 acres of commercial land, Lots 9 – 12, Block 1 at Original Town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $100,000 in 2016.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Hogue Associates LLC
Buyer: Snug Island LLC
Date: July 7, 2021
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1,127-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 408 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $226,700 in 2015.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Janice H. and John R. Brazil
Buyer: Bayshore Steamboat LLC
Date: July 7, 2021
Price: $2,425,000
Property Description: 2,278-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-611 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $1,775,000 in 2016
Address: 1471 Morgan Court
Seller: Carl J. Roberto Revocable Trust
Buyer: Shay Marie Galto, John Kenneth Raguse, John Michael Raguse
Date: July 7, 2021
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 401, Building 4 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $145,900 in 1997.
Address: 40555 Steamboat Drive
Seller: Kellen Johnson
Buyer: Ivelin A. Dimitrov and Anoaneta G. Dimitrova
Date: July 8, 2021
Price: $530,000
Property Description: 1,684-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 78 at Steamboat II. Last sold for $199,900 in 2011.
Address: 75 Park Place
Seller: Karen L. Waeschle and David W. Zink
Buyer: Daniel J. and Kimberly C. Lemmer
Date: July 8, 2021
Price: $2,495,000
Property Description: 3,649-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 4 at Park Place. Last sold for $1,337,000 in 2014.
Address: No address
Seller: Mark A. Current
Buyer: Doug Matthews
Date: July 8, 2021
Price: $8,000
Property Description: 1.07 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 173 at Sky Hitch III at Stagecoach.
Address: 33310 Buckskin Way, 33350 Filly Trail
Seller: Jerry and Lisa Van Horne
Buyer: Anthony Michael Monaco
Date: July 8, 2021
Price: $9,000
Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 60 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.
Address: 2015 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Mountain Moose Getaways LLC
Buyer: Melissa K. Bollacker
Date: July 8, 2021
Price: $520,000
Property Description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 119, Building 100 at Timber Run Condo Phase II. Last sold for $222,500 in 2006.
Address: 625 S. Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Jeffrey A. Swoyer
Buyer: Aspen Offices at 625 South Lincoln LLC
Date: July 8, 2021
Price: $260,000
Property Description: 855-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 101 at 625 South Lincoln Office Condo. Last sold for $97,500 in 1989.
Address: 2510 Copper Ridge Drive
Seller: Robert A., Joan A. and Michele A. Conroy, Charles L. Conroy Jr.
Buyer: Mountain Town Storage LLC
Date: July 8, 2021
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 6,000-square-foot warehouse/storage building on 1.44 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 10 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $124,200 in 1997.
Address: 34500 Golden Eagle Drive
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: PB & 3K LLC
Date: July 8, 2021
Price: $2,750,000
Property Description: 5.02 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 32 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE. Last sold for $1,850,000 in 2008.
Address: 465 Tamarack Drive
Seller: Charles Carpenter
Buyer: Brian and Portia Bonebrake
Date: July 8, 2021
Price: $256,000
Property Description: 688-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B-010, Building B at Fish Creek Falls Condo.
Address: 126 E. Williams St., Oak Creek
Seller: Jaime Lyn Dulberg
Buyer: Lindsey Faith Smith
Date: July 8, 2021
Price: $330,000
Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lots 1 – 5, Block 10 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $215,000 in 2018.
Address: 28652 Yellow Jacket Drive
Seller: Edwin R. Lawton
Buyer: Dixie L. and Scott W. Eggleston
Date: July 8, 2021
Price: $860,000
Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 11.07 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 13 at Blacktail Mountain Estates Subdivision.
Address: 23755 Stage Stop Trail
Seller: Pamela Kay and Ricky Dean Brooks
Buyer: Rebecca J. and Scott L. Hohnstein
Date: July 8, 2021
Price: $2,950,000
Property Description: 4,629-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 13.93 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 5A at Lakeview Meadows.
Address: 2667 Heavenly View
Seller: Maria E. and Owen W. Moon
Buyer: Cooper Ski Haus LLC
Date: July 8, 2021
Price: $3,406,010
Property Description: 5,176-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 1.0 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 140 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $383,000 in 2020.
Address: 344 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden
Seller: Dan Lee and Danette Lou Bass
Buyer: James and Kirsten Wilson
Date: July 8, 2021
Price: $445,000
Property Description: 1,684-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 55 at Sagewood. Last sold for $277,900 in 2016.
Address: 116 E. Williams St.
Seller: Morgan K. and Peter T. Kraska
Buyer: P. Allen and Venessa Bosma Joint Family Trust
Date: July 8, 2021
Price: $392,500
Property Description: 1,108-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Lots 7 – 9 and E2 of Lot 10, Block 10 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $129,000 in 2014.
Total: $45,014,100
Timeshares
Address: 2335 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Laura A. and Terry L. Jones II
Buyer: FS2 Properties LLC
Date: July 2, 2021
Price: $40,000
Property Description: 1/10 interest in and to a 1,232-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 119 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $12,000 in 2019.
Total: $40,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Routt County real estate sales total $45M for week of July 2 to 8
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $45,054,100 across 46 sales for the week of July 2 to 8.