Routt County real estate sales total $44M for week of July 30 to Aug. 5

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $44,435,500 across 35 sales for the week of July 30 to Aug. 5.

Address: Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: First Tracks Phase II LLC

Buyer: Rowhomes 2510 LLC

Date: July 30, 2021

Price: $1,050,000

Property Description: 0.65 acres of vacant commercial land, Lots 2 and 3 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 23120 Windward Drive

Seller: Carolina E. and David S. Pettigrew

Buyer: Benjamin B. and Brandi J. Kutsch

Date: July 30, 2021

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 1,555-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.97 acres of land. Last sold for $318,800 in 2012.

Address: No address, Phippsburg

Seller: Bredlau Revocable Family Trust

Buyer: Timothy Kirkpatrick

Date: July 30, 2021

Price: $70,000

Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant commercial land, Lots 1 – 4, Block 16 at Phippsburg. Last sold for $51,000 in 2003.

Address: 3053 Aspen Wood Drive

Seller: Andrew and Jamie Peternell

Buyer: Buddy Don and Shara Elaine Pace

Date: July 30, 2021

Price: $3,500,000

Property Description: 7,067-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.97 acres of land, Filing No. 4 at Sanctuary Replat Lots 62 – 64, Lot 2. Last sold for $3,050,000 in 2020.

Address: 34500 Panorama Drive, 34620 Golden Eagle Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: Adelman Family Living Trust

Date: July 30, 2021

Price: $2,075,000

Property Description: 5.01 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 24 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

Address: 3106 Aspen Wood Lane

Seller: Linda J. Hamlet Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: John and Patricia Kulich

Date: July 30, 2021

Price: $3,650,000

Property Description: 5,941-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.57 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 79 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $240,000 in 1998.

Address: 1165 Fairway Woods

Seller: Daryll D. and Shauna S. Southwick

Buyer: Daniel and Tasha Barella

Date: July 30, 2021

Price: $2,030,000

Property Description: 4,372-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 3, Block 6 at Fairways Meadows Subdivision Phase I. Last sold for $1,125,000 in 2012.

Address: 20755 Hideaway Lane

Seller: Cynthia S. Anderson

Buyer: David C. Twedt and Elizabeth L. Whitney

Date: July 30, 2021

Price: $995,000

Property Description: 2,704-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 5.76 acres of land, Lot A at Woodland Retreat Subdivision. Last sold for $145,000 in 2006.

Address: 1625 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Valerie Suzanne Clore

Buyer: Sharon Kerr

Date: July 30, 2021

Price: $453,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 103, Building C at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $149,000 in 2014.

Address: 1657 Red Hawk Court

Seller: Jerry M. and Pamela S. Nettleton

Buyer: Andrew Borba, Arezu Hadjialiloo and Chase Sova

Date: July 30, 2021

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 2,182-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath on 0.22 acres of land, Lot 15 at Hunters Glen Subdivision. Last sold for $540,000 in 2004.

Address: 2567 Evergreen Lane

Seller: Dan V. and Rebecca A. Halstrom

Buyer: Ella and Leonid Ioffe

Date: July 30, 2021

Price: $1,085,000

Property Description: 1,911-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.041 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 12 at The Evergreens. Last sold for $505,000 in 2004.

Address: 343 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Michael D. Freeman

Buyer: Marissa J. Housel

Date: July 30, 2021

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 2,240-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 34 at Sagewood. Last sold for $295,000 in 2018.

Address: 32547 Ute Trail

Seller: Cortese Trust

Buyer: Juan Carlos and Ruth Maldonado

Date: July 30, 2021

Price: $10,000

Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 77 at Morningside I Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: 26780 Placer Place

Seller: William Christopher Latimer

Buyer: Timothy and Vanessa Stanley

Date: July 30, 2021

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 3,015-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 35.96 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 1, Lot 4 at Badger Meadows. Last sold for $575,000 in 2011.

Address: 58255 Red Creek Road

Seller: Deena Tarleton

Buyer: Jason W. and Lona E. Stanhope

Date: July 30, 2021

Price: $1,071,500

Property Description: 3,374-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath farm/ranch residence on 35.42 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 12 at Red Creek Subdivision. Last sold for $875,000 in 2020.

Address: 58055 Jupiter Place

Seller: William L. Myers and Connie J. Myers Revocable Trust Agreement

Buyer: John and Teri Whitbeck

Date: July 30, 2021

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 94 at Steamboat Lakes. Last sold for $38,000 in 2005.

Address: 1800 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Redstone Group LLC/LTD

Buyer: Gabriel A. and Jessica K. Bruehl

Date: July 30, 2021

Price: $1,350,000

Property Description: 1,783-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5109 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $1,100,000 in 2008.

Address: 875 Douglas St., 877 Douglas St.

Seller: Annie C. and Christopher S. Meyer

Buyer: Peter K. Smith

Date: July 30, 2021

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 2,624-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Lots 2 and 3, Block 4 at Yahmonite Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $131,300 in 2002.

Address: 3340 Columbine Drive

Seller: Neva J. Ambrosia and Christopher J. Neyspor

Buyer: Justin R. and Kari L. Hotchkiss

Date: Aug. 2, 2021

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 705 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase VIII. Last sold for $255,400 in 2007.

Address: 3321 Snowflake Circle

Seller: Gail P. Smith

Buyer: Laura A. Foster and Joseph G. Frantz

Date: Aug. 2, 2021

Price: $1,876,000

Property Description: 2,967-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.057 acres of land, Unit B at Out West Townhomes. Last sold for $900,000 in 2006.

Address: 35960 Agate Creek Road

Seller: Redstone Group LLC/LTD

Buyer: Michael V. Bystrom

Date: Aug. 3, 2021

Price: $960,000

Property Description: 2.85 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 15 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision.

Address: 33890 Meadow Creek Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: Sams Knob LLC

Date: Aug. 3, 2021

Price: $2,250,000

Property Description: 5.01 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 8 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

Address: 582 Laurel St.

Seller: 582 Laurel LLC

Buyer: Andrew and Jamie Peternell

Date: Aug. 3, 2021

Price: $3,750,000

Property Description: 4,199-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lots 1 – 3, Block 7 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $650,000 in 2017.

Address: 1395 Sparta Plaza

Seller: James Dean Harmon Jr.

Buyer: Sean Holamon and John P. Livingston

Date: Aug. 3, 2021

Price: $315,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 11, Building Omega at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $131,000 in 2015.

Address: 27300 Sundance Trail

Seller: Colby J. and Kerrie S. Bowers

Buyer: Margot Taylor Binetti

Date: Aug. 3, 2021

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 11.05 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Sundance Ridge Preserve. Last sold for $212,500 in 2019.

Address: 27250 Sacred Trail

Seller: James L. Blackburn Jr.

Buyer: Trust Ranch LLC

Date: Aug. 4, 2021

Price: $240,000

Property Description: 225-square-foot, one-bedroom, zero-bath, single-family residence on 16.21 acres of land. SECS 21-5-85, 22-5-85, 27-5-85, 28-5-85.

Address: 6750 Trailhead Lane

Seller: Bruce Dudley and Darlene Mary Whitaker

Buyer: David M. and Hollis A. Dempsey

Date: Aug. 4, 2021

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 40 acres of land, SEC 32-1-84. Last sold for $75,000 in 1997.

Address: 29300 Routt County Road 14

Seller: Traci L. Clark

Buyer: Marcus and Mary Beth Benedetti

Date: Aug. 4, 2021

Price: $2,800,000

Property Description: 4,184-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath residence on 35.43 acres of agricultural dry farm land, SECS 36-5-85 and 31-5-84. Last sold for $650,000 in 2011.

Address: 26105 Routt County Road 37B

Seller: Carol L. and Darrell W. Camilletti

Buyer: Feathered Elk Ranch LLC

Date: Aug. 4, 2021

Price: $3,325,000

Property Description: 1,066-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch and 928-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch on 1,268.40 acres of agricultural dry farm, meadow hay and grazing land, SECS 17 through 20-4-87 30-4-87. Last sold for $1,975,000 in 2014.

Address: 33080 Filly Trail

Seller: Lee Ann A. Carlson and Michael Von Huene

Buyer: Steve and Tammy Rewerts

Date: Aug. 5, 2021

Price: $85,000

Property Description: 1.39 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $69,200 in 2005.

Address: 40943 Purple Sage St.

Seller: Robyn and William J. Jankowski

Buyer: Meredith Ann Campagna and Cathy Dillon Peetz

Date: Aug. 5, 2021

Price: $1,350,000

Property Description: 2,327-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 32 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $740,000 in 2017.

Address: No address

Seller: Barn View LLC

Buyer: Gregg Alper

Date: Aug. 5, 2021

Price: $2,000,000

Property Description: 0.25 acres of commercial land, Filing No. 1, Parcel A at Eagleridge Chadwick Subdivision. Last sold for $900,000 in 2014.

Address: 868 Yahmonite St.

Seller: Nicole Alexandra Katz

Buyer: Jennifer and Michael Woodbridge

Date: Aug. 5, 2021

Price: $1,260,000

Property Description: 1,997-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lots 20 and 21, Block 4 at Yahmonite Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $845,000 in 2019.

Address: 61355 Cottonwood St., 61340 Main St.

Seller: Cook Rental Properties LLC

Buyer: William W. Gay

Date: Aug. 5, 2021

Price: $550,000

Property Description: Town of Hahn’s Peak Lots 5 – 8 and 17 – 20, Block 14.

Total: $44,385,500

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: George W. Kenning Jr. Revocable Trust

Buyer: Blue J. and David B. Shepard

Date: Aug. 5, 2021

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 1/50 interest in and to a 392-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 637 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $28,000 in 2011.

Total: $50,000