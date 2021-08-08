Routt County real estate sales total $44M for week of July 30 to Aug. 5
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $44,435,500 across 35 sales for the week of July 30 to Aug. 5.
Address: Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: First Tracks Phase II LLC
Buyer: Rowhomes 2510 LLC
Date: July 30, 2021
Price: $1,050,000
Property Description: 0.65 acres of vacant commercial land, Lots 2 and 3 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 23120 Windward Drive
Seller: Carolina E. and David S. Pettigrew
Buyer: Benjamin B. and Brandi J. Kutsch
Date: July 30, 2021
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 1,555-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.97 acres of land. Last sold for $318,800 in 2012.
Address: No address, Phippsburg
Seller: Bredlau Revocable Family Trust
Buyer: Timothy Kirkpatrick
Date: July 30, 2021
Price: $70,000
Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant commercial land, Lots 1 – 4, Block 16 at Phippsburg. Last sold for $51,000 in 2003.
Address: 3053 Aspen Wood Drive
Seller: Andrew and Jamie Peternell
Buyer: Buddy Don and Shara Elaine Pace
Date: July 30, 2021
Price: $3,500,000
Property Description: 7,067-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.97 acres of land, Filing No. 4 at Sanctuary Replat Lots 62 – 64, Lot 2. Last sold for $3,050,000 in 2020.
Address: 34500 Panorama Drive, 34620 Golden Eagle Drive
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: Adelman Family Living Trust
Date: July 30, 2021
Price: $2,075,000
Property Description: 5.01 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 24 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.
Address: 3106 Aspen Wood Lane
Seller: Linda J. Hamlet Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: John and Patricia Kulich
Date: July 30, 2021
Price: $3,650,000
Property Description: 5,941-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.57 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 79 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $240,000 in 1998.
Address: 1165 Fairway Woods
Seller: Daryll D. and Shauna S. Southwick
Buyer: Daniel and Tasha Barella
Date: July 30, 2021
Price: $2,030,000
Property Description: 4,372-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 3, Block 6 at Fairways Meadows Subdivision Phase I. Last sold for $1,125,000 in 2012.
Address: 20755 Hideaway Lane
Seller: Cynthia S. Anderson
Buyer: David C. Twedt and Elizabeth L. Whitney
Date: July 30, 2021
Price: $995,000
Property Description: 2,704-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 5.76 acres of land, Lot A at Woodland Retreat Subdivision. Last sold for $145,000 in 2006.
Address: 1625 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Valerie Suzanne Clore
Buyer: Sharon Kerr
Date: July 30, 2021
Price: $453,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 103, Building C at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $149,000 in 2014.
Address: 1657 Red Hawk Court
Seller: Jerry M. and Pamela S. Nettleton
Buyer: Andrew Borba, Arezu Hadjialiloo and Chase Sova
Date: July 30, 2021
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 2,182-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath on 0.22 acres of land, Lot 15 at Hunters Glen Subdivision. Last sold for $540,000 in 2004.
Address: 2567 Evergreen Lane
Seller: Dan V. and Rebecca A. Halstrom
Buyer: Ella and Leonid Ioffe
Date: July 30, 2021
Price: $1,085,000
Property Description: 1,911-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.041 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 12 at The Evergreens. Last sold for $505,000 in 2004.
Address: 343 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden
Seller: Michael D. Freeman
Buyer: Marissa J. Housel
Date: July 30, 2021
Price: $495,000
Property Description: 2,240-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 34 at Sagewood. Last sold for $295,000 in 2018.
Address: 32547 Ute Trail
Seller: Cortese Trust
Buyer: Juan Carlos and Ruth Maldonado
Date: July 30, 2021
Price: $10,000
Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 77 at Morningside I Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 26780 Placer Place
Seller: William Christopher Latimer
Buyer: Timothy and Vanessa Stanley
Date: July 30, 2021
Price: $1,600,000
Property Description: 3,015-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 35.96 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 1, Lot 4 at Badger Meadows. Last sold for $575,000 in 2011.
Address: 58255 Red Creek Road
Seller: Deena Tarleton
Buyer: Jason W. and Lona E. Stanhope
Date: July 30, 2021
Price: $1,071,500
Property Description: 3,374-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath farm/ranch residence on 35.42 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 12 at Red Creek Subdivision. Last sold for $875,000 in 2020.
Address: 58055 Jupiter Place
Seller: William L. Myers and Connie J. Myers Revocable Trust Agreement
Buyer: John and Teri Whitbeck
Date: July 30, 2021
Price: $40,000
Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 94 at Steamboat Lakes. Last sold for $38,000 in 2005.
Address: 1800 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Redstone Group LLC/LTD
Buyer: Gabriel A. and Jessica K. Bruehl
Date: July 30, 2021
Price: $1,350,000
Property Description: 1,783-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5109 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $1,100,000 in 2008.
Address: 875 Douglas St., 877 Douglas St.
Seller: Annie C. and Christopher S. Meyer
Buyer: Peter K. Smith
Date: July 30, 2021
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 2,624-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Lots 2 and 3, Block 4 at Yahmonite Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $131,300 in 2002.
Address: 3340 Columbine Drive
Seller: Neva J. Ambrosia and Christopher J. Neyspor
Buyer: Justin R. and Kari L. Hotchkiss
Date: Aug. 2, 2021
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 705 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase VIII. Last sold for $255,400 in 2007.
Address: 3321 Snowflake Circle
Seller: Gail P. Smith
Buyer: Laura A. Foster and Joseph G. Frantz
Date: Aug. 2, 2021
Price: $1,876,000
Property Description: 2,967-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.057 acres of land, Unit B at Out West Townhomes. Last sold for $900,000 in 2006.
Address: 35960 Agate Creek Road
Seller: Redstone Group LLC/LTD
Buyer: Michael V. Bystrom
Date: Aug. 3, 2021
Price: $960,000
Property Description: 2.85 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 15 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision.
Address: 33890 Meadow Creek Drive
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: Sams Knob LLC
Date: Aug. 3, 2021
Price: $2,250,000
Property Description: 5.01 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 8 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.
Address: 582 Laurel St.
Seller: 582 Laurel LLC
Buyer: Andrew and Jamie Peternell
Date: Aug. 3, 2021
Price: $3,750,000
Property Description: 4,199-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lots 1 – 3, Block 7 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $650,000 in 2017.
Address: 1395 Sparta Plaza
Seller: James Dean Harmon Jr.
Buyer: Sean Holamon and John P. Livingston
Date: Aug. 3, 2021
Price: $315,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 11, Building Omega at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $131,000 in 2015.
Address: 27300 Sundance Trail
Seller: Colby J. and Kerrie S. Bowers
Buyer: Margot Taylor Binetti
Date: Aug. 3, 2021
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 11.05 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Sundance Ridge Preserve. Last sold for $212,500 in 2019.
Address: 27250 Sacred Trail
Seller: James L. Blackburn Jr.
Buyer: Trust Ranch LLC
Date: Aug. 4, 2021
Price: $240,000
Property Description: 225-square-foot, one-bedroom, zero-bath, single-family residence on 16.21 acres of land. SECS 21-5-85, 22-5-85, 27-5-85, 28-5-85.
Address: 6750 Trailhead Lane
Seller: Bruce Dudley and Darlene Mary Whitaker
Buyer: David M. and Hollis A. Dempsey
Date: Aug. 4, 2021
Price: $250,000
Property Description: 40 acres of land, SEC 32-1-84. Last sold for $75,000 in 1997.
Address: 29300 Routt County Road 14
Seller: Traci L. Clark
Buyer: Marcus and Mary Beth Benedetti
Date: Aug. 4, 2021
Price: $2,800,000
Property Description: 4,184-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath residence on 35.43 acres of agricultural dry farm land, SECS 36-5-85 and 31-5-84. Last sold for $650,000 in 2011.
Address: 26105 Routt County Road 37B
Seller: Carol L. and Darrell W. Camilletti
Buyer: Feathered Elk Ranch LLC
Date: Aug. 4, 2021
Price: $3,325,000
Property Description: 1,066-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch and 928-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath farm/ranch on 1,268.40 acres of agricultural dry farm, meadow hay and grazing land, SECS 17 through 20-4-87 30-4-87. Last sold for $1,975,000 in 2014.
Address: 33080 Filly Trail
Seller: Lee Ann A. Carlson and Michael Von Huene
Buyer: Steve and Tammy Rewerts
Date: Aug. 5, 2021
Price: $85,000
Property Description: 1.39 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $69,200 in 2005.
Address: 40943 Purple Sage St.
Seller: Robyn and William J. Jankowski
Buyer: Meredith Ann Campagna and Cathy Dillon Peetz
Date: Aug. 5, 2021
Price: $1,350,000
Property Description: 2,327-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 32 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $740,000 in 2017.
Address: No address
Seller: Barn View LLC
Buyer: Gregg Alper
Date: Aug. 5, 2021
Price: $2,000,000
Property Description: 0.25 acres of commercial land, Filing No. 1, Parcel A at Eagleridge Chadwick Subdivision. Last sold for $900,000 in 2014.
Address: 868 Yahmonite St.
Seller: Nicole Alexandra Katz
Buyer: Jennifer and Michael Woodbridge
Date: Aug. 5, 2021
Price: $1,260,000
Property Description: 1,997-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lots 20 and 21, Block 4 at Yahmonite Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $845,000 in 2019.
Address: 61355 Cottonwood St., 61340 Main St.
Seller: Cook Rental Properties LLC
Buyer: William W. Gay
Date: Aug. 5, 2021
Price: $550,000
Property Description: Town of Hahn’s Peak Lots 5 – 8 and 17 – 20, Block 14.
Total: $44,385,500
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: George W. Kenning Jr. Revocable Trust
Buyer: Blue J. and David B. Shepard
Date: Aug. 5, 2021
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 1/50 interest in and to a 392-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 637 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $28,000 in 2011.
Total: $50,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Routt County real estate sales total $44M for week of July 30 to Aug. 5
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $44,435,500 across 35 sales for the week of July 30 to Aug. 5.