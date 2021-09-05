Routt County real estate sales total $43M for week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $43,279,994 across 42 sales for week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.
Address: 1475 Morgan Court
Seller: Edwin and Margaret Hagen
Buyer: James Mitchell and Mary Kristen Shannon
Date: Aug. 27, 2021
Price: $740,000
Property Description: 1,493-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 405, Building 4 at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $352,000 in 2014.
Address: 12230 U.S. Highway 40
Seller: Deborah Lynn and William Timothy Appel
Buyer: Lauretta Davidson and Douglas Monger
Date: Aug. 27, 2021
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 990-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath residence on 49.39 acres of agricultural land, SECS 6-6-87 and 7-6-87. Last sold for $369,900 in 2004.
Address: 2125 Colorado Highway 131
Seller: Thomas Amthor and Michelle Raymond
Buyer: Jean Pascal and Victor L. Guilmineau
Date: Aug. 27, 2021
Price: $815,000
Property Description: 2,146-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 39.35 acres of land, SEC 24-1-84. Last sold for $460,000 in 2017.
Address: 29625 Routt County Road 14A, 29855 Routt County Road 14A
Seller: Gregory Scott and Kathleen Adele Palinckx
Buyer: CZDZ35 LLC
Date: Aug. 27, 2021
Price: $695,000
Property Description: 36.08 acres of agricultural land, Lot 2 at Deer Park Subdivision. Last sold for $550,000 in 2021.
Address: No address
Seller: Natalie Destefano and Vicki Dively
Buyer: Martin Germain
Date: Aug. 27, 2021
Price: $12,000
Property Description: 1.51 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 78 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach. Last sold for $3,300 in 1997.
Address: 1335 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Debra Aaron Glaser, Debra Aaron Jones
Buyer: Alyssa and Todd Hornbrook, Elizabeth and Elliott Ludy
Date: Aug. 27, 2021
Price: $270,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 13, Building PI at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $44,900 in 1981.
Address: 31834 Clatte Lane
Seller: John W. Wright
Buyer: Agua Dulce Ranch LLC
Date: Aug. 27, 2021
Price: $3,350,000
Property Description: 2,825-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 15 acres of land, Lot 1 at Perry Mansfield Lot Split Adjustment Subdivision. Last sold for $1,690,000 in 2005.
Address: 912 Oak St.
Seller: Rhoda L. Guire 2017 Trust Agreement
Buyer: 912 Ventures LLC
Date: Aug. 27, 2021
Price: $850,000
Property Description: 1,608-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Lot 11, Block 9 at Original Addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: No address
Seller: Flora B W Wolf De Visser
Buyer: Taylor Family 2012 Irrevocable Trust
Date: Aug. 27, 2021
Price: $3,645,000
Property Description: SECS 27-8-86, 28-8-86, 33-8-86, TCTS 125, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 149, 151.
Address: 1605 Woodbridge Court
Seller: Kristy L. and Peter David Bauce
Buyer: Alicia and Eric Kintner
Date: Aug. 27, 2021
Price: $670,000
Property Description: 1,316-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 205 at Woodbridge Townhomes Phase 1A. Last sold for $291,000 in 2014.
Address: 33140 Filly Trail
Seller: Brad C. and Christina K. Coons
Buyer: Jay and Shawna Clausen
Date: Aug. 27, 2021
Price: $88,000
Property Description: 1.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 7 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $69,200 in 2005.
Address: 909 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Cody Owens
Buyer: Torre Saterstrom
Date: Aug. 30, 2021
Price: $500,000
Property Description: 1,614-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 10, Block 2 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $295,000 in 2017.
Address: 1915 One Alpine Plaza
Seller: Melissa A. and Michael T. O’Dell
Buyer: Rodney W. Woodard
Date: Aug. 30, 2021
Price: $528,650
Property Description: 924-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit R-4 at One Alpine Plaza. Last sold for $192,000 in 2005.
Address: 1886 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Andrew Joseph and Sara Katherine Van Blarcum
Buyer: 2021 Sunlight LLC
Date: Aug. 30, 2021
Price: $280,000
Property Description: 0.39 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 15 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $225,000 in 2019.
Address: 1463 Flattop Circle
Seller: George Laframboise and Catherine Dawson Laframboise
Buyer: Brittany S. and Matthew R. McCullough
Date: Aug. 30, 2021
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 461-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 312 at Eagleridge Lodge.
Address: 17880 U.S. Highway 40
Seller: Outback Investments LLC
Buyer: Barry Calvin Gruis
Date: Aug. 30, 2021
Price: $447,500
Property Description: 1,824-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 4.0 acres of land, SEC 12-6-87. Last sold for $240,000 in 2019.
Address: 23060 Lynx Basin Lane
Seller: Jane L. and Stephen E. Colby
Buyer: Jaeger Revocable Trust
Date: Aug. 30, 2021
Price: $1,094,750
Property Description: 3,441-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 5.0 acres of land, Lot 3 at Lynx Basin Estates. Last sold for $685,000 in 2006.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Barbara Lee and Harold Kastrissios
Buyer: Mark and Sharman McNamer Joint Revocable Trust
Date: Aug. 30, 2021
Price: $1,225,000
Property Description: 1,492-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 3126 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $590,000 in 2012.
Address: 33566 Seneca Trail
Seller: David M. Strauss
Buyer: Christopher S. and Hannah E. Sutton
Date: Aug. 30, 2021
Price: $9,000
Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 201 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $3,000 in 2002.
Address: 432 Commerce St., Hayden
Seller: Dutch West Investments LLC, Petra General Contractors Inc.
Buyer: SR&M Enterprises LLC
Date: Aug. 30, 2021
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 3,139-square-foot warehouse/storage building on 0.282 acres of land, Lot 24 at Valley View Business Park. Last sold for $74,000 in 2007.
Address: 38950 Main St.
Seller: Cheney Creek Tiny Homes LLC
Buyer: YFDL LLC
Date: Aug. 30, 2021
Price: $198,345
Property Description: 485-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence on 0.03 acres of land, Lot 6 at Cheney Creek Tiny Homes.
Address: 31630 Annanina
Seller: Keith Bjorn and Knute Aarshiem
Buyer: Christine N. Perich
Date: Aug. 31, 2021
Price: $2,755,000
Property Description: 3,202-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land, Lot 80 at Tree Haus Subdivision, Replat of Lots 79 and 80.
Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129
Seller: Powers Family Living Trust
Buyer: Jennifer Lea Hughes
Date: Aug. 31, 2021
Price: $150,000
Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit Knapsack at Glen Eden Townhouses Phase III. Last sold for $105,000 in 2020.
Address: 32685 Waters Edge Court
Seller: Hopkins Living Trust
Buyer: Mark Lea
Date: Aug. 31, 2021
Price: $1,950,000
Property Description: 2,370-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Lot 22B at Replat Lot 22 at Cabins at Lake Catamount. Last sold for $1,020,000 in 2014.
Address: 626 Meadowbrook Circle
Seller: Howard and Sara Jarrett
Buyer: Gannon Family Trust
Date: Aug. 31, 2021
Price: $1,461,875
Property Description: 3,216-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 38 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $475,000 in 1995.
Address: 1129 Pine St.
Seller: Brendan H. Hamlet
Buyer: Edwin and Margaret Hagen
Date: Aug. 31, 2021
Price: $939,500
Property Description: 1,506-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Lot 4, Block 11 at Original Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $300,000 in 2004.
Address: 310 Grandview Ave., Oak Creek
Seller: Lisa Joens
Buyer: Lindsey R. and Samuel S. Clark
Date: Aug.31, 2021
Price: $360,000
Property Description: 1,250-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath duplex on 0.09 acres of land, Lot 2 at Replat of Grand View Duplex. Last sold for $220,000 in 2016.
Address: 6500 Long Ridge Court
Seller: Spencer Lane II LLC
Buyer: Hunter Pass LLC
Date: Aug. 31, 2021
Price: $5,289,003
Property Description: 11,039-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 35 acres of land, SEC 35-1-84. Last sold for $1,700,000 in 2002.
Address: 29560 Elk View Drive
Seller: Jan N. and Nancy L. Kaminski
Buyer: Sita Jacobson and David Rock
Date: Sept. 1, 2021
Price: $820,000
Property Description: 1,572-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.48 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 7 at Elk River Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $92,600 in 1996.
Address: 1063 13th St.
Seller: Jodie Lynn Manley
Buyer: Bronwyn and Mark Ebner
Date: Sept. 1, 2021
Price: $785,000
Property Description: 1,091-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Lots 39 – 41, Block 1 at Miller-Frazier Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $545,000 in 2007.
Address: 30750 Routt County Road 14E
Seller: Joe L. Mendonca Revocable Trust
Buyer: Trevathan Family LLC
Date: Sept. 1, 2021
Price: $4,820,000
Property Description: 4,678-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath residence on 35 acres of land, SEC 29-5-84. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2013.
Address: 36875 Tree Haus Drive
Seller: Joseph William Costa and Stephanie Reichenbach Costa
Buyer: Michele Evans and Christopher Glenn
Date: Sept. 1, 2021
Price: $834,000
Property Description: 1,272-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.38 acres of land, Lot 1 at Susla/Goldner Replat. Last sold for $550,000 in 2017.
Address: 10800 Routt County Road 51A, Hayden
Seller: Denise and Lisa Ciraldo
Buyer: Cayman Carter
Date: Sept. 1, 2021
Price: $440,000
Property Description: 4.0 acres of agricultural land, Parcel 1 at Williams’ Annexation A. Last sold for $300,000 in 2006.
Address: 1201 All Seasons Court
Seller: 1201 All Seasons Court LLC
Buyer: Cynthia Ann and Gregory Alan Armbruster
Date: Sept. 1, 2021
Price: $2,064,000
Property Description: 3,286-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome on 0.059 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 35A at Porches II. Last sold for $1,450,000 in 2018.
Address: 28555 Yellow Jacket Drive
Seller: Ann H. and Henry A. Guardino
Buyer: Adriana Vargas and Richard Vincent Dimeo
Date: Sept. 1, 2021
Price: $1,020,000
Property Description: 2,054-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 7.01 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 38 at Blacktail Mountain Estates. Last sold for $585,000 in 2006.
Address: 510 Mountain Vista Circle
Seller: Jaclyn N. and John F. Hamilton
Buyer: Daniel Robert, David Robert and Kathleen Rae Appel
Date: Sept. 1, 2021
Price: $705,000
Property Description: 1,384-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.029 acres of land, Unit 45 at Mountain Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $199,900 in 2001.
Address: 26975 Sundance Trail
Seller: Steur Family Irrevocable Trust
Buyer: Laura F. and Mark D. Marion
Date: Sept. 1, 2021
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 11.02 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 10 at Sundance Ridge Preserve. Last sold for $243,000 in 2001.
Address: 1450 Morgan Court
Seller: Henry W. and Mary B. Burch
Buyer: Rivertrance LLC
Date: Sept. 2, 2021
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 1,493-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1505, Building 15 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $440,000 in 2017.
Address: 20930 Stirrup Way, 20980 Martingale Way
Seller: Cristina R. and Donald L. Dobson
Buyer: Laura Nelson and Jonathan Reynolds
Date: Sept. 2, 2021
Price: $22,500
Property Description: 1.8 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 75 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.
Address: 1335 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Wanda J. Latham
Buyer: Harrison Seremet
Date: Sept. 2, 2021
Price: $277,871
Property Description: 984-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2.1A at Fox Creek Village Condos. Last sold for $181,500 in 2007.
Address: 38458 Routt County Road 53
Seller: Coleen Kim and Giacomo D. Camilletti
Buyer: Haight Properties LLC
Date: Sept. 2, 2021
Price: $635,000
Property Description: 35.98 acres of agricultural land, SEC 15-6-88 and 0.76 acres of agricultural land, Parcel B at Camilletti Minor Subdivision Final Plat.
Total: $43,181,994
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: James L. Helgoth and Kathleen L. Sears
Buyer: Sandy Bayou Holdings LLC
Date: Sept. 2, 2021
Price: $98,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,349-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 521 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $97,500 in 2021.
Total: $98,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Routt County real estate sales total $43M for week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $43,279,994 across 42 sales for week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.