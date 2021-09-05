 Routt County real estate sales total $43M for week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $43M for week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $43,279,994 across 42 sales for week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.

 

Address: 1475 Morgan Court

Seller: Edwin and Margaret Hagen

Buyer: James Mitchell and Mary Kristen Shannon

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Price: $740,000

Property Description: 1,493-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 405, Building 4 at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $352,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 12230 U.S. Highway 40

Seller: Deborah Lynn and William Timothy Appel

Buyer: Lauretta Davidson and Douglas Monger

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 990-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath residence on 49.39 acres of agricultural land, SECS 6-6-87 and 7-6-87. Last sold for $369,900 in 2004.

 

Address: 2125 Colorado Highway 131

Seller: Thomas Amthor and Michelle Raymond

Buyer: Jean Pascal and Victor L. Guilmineau

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Price: $815,000

Property Description: 2,146-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 39.35 acres of land, SEC 24-1-84. Last sold for $460,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 29625 Routt County Road 14A, 29855 Routt County Road 14A

Seller: Gregory Scott and Kathleen Adele Palinckx

Buyer: CZDZ35 LLC

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Price: $695,000

Property Description: 36.08 acres of agricultural land, Lot 2 at Deer Park Subdivision. Last sold for $550,000 in 2021.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Natalie Destefano and Vicki Dively

Buyer: Martin Germain

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Price: $12,000

Property Description: 1.51 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 78 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach. Last sold for $3,300 in 1997.

 

Address: 1335 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Debra Aaron Glaser, Debra Aaron Jones

Buyer: Alyssa and Todd Hornbrook, Elizabeth and Elliott Ludy

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Price: $270,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 13, Building PI at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $44,900 in 1981.

 

Address: 31834 Clatte Lane

Seller: John W. Wright

Buyer: Agua Dulce Ranch LLC

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Price: $3,350,000

Property Description: 2,825-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 15 acres of land, Lot 1 at Perry Mansfield Lot Split Adjustment Subdivision. Last sold for $1,690,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 912 Oak St.

Seller: Rhoda L. Guire 2017 Trust Agreement

Buyer: 912 Ventures LLC

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 1,608-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Lot 11, Block 9 at Original Addition to Steamboat Springs.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Flora B W Wolf De Visser

Buyer: Taylor Family 2012 Irrevocable Trust

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Price: $3,645,000

Property Description: SECS 27-8-86, 28-8-86, 33-8-86, TCTS 125, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 149, 151.

 

Address: 1605 Woodbridge Court

Seller: Kristy L. and Peter David Bauce

Buyer: Alicia and Eric Kintner

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Price: $670,000

Property Description: 1,316-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 205 at Woodbridge Townhomes Phase 1A. Last sold for $291,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 33140 Filly Trail

Seller: Brad C. and Christina K. Coons

Buyer: Jay and Shawna Clausen

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Price: $88,000

Property Description: 1.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 7 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $69,200 in 2005.

 

Address: 909 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Cody Owens

Buyer: Torre Saterstrom

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 1,614-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 10, Block 2 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $295,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 1915 One Alpine Plaza

Seller: Melissa A. and Michael T. O’Dell

Buyer: Rodney W. Woodard

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Price: $528,650

Property Description: 924-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit R-4 at One Alpine Plaza. Last sold for $192,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 1886 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Andrew Joseph and Sara Katherine Van Blarcum

Buyer: 2021 Sunlight LLC

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 0.39 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 15 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $225,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: George Laframboise and Catherine Dawson Laframboise

Buyer: Brittany S. and Matthew R. McCullough

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 461-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 312 at Eagleridge Lodge.

 

Address: 17880 U.S. Highway 40

Seller: Outback Investments LLC

Buyer: Barry Calvin Gruis

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Price: $447,500

Property Description: 1,824-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 4.0 acres of land, SEC 12-6-87. Last sold for $240,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 23060 Lynx Basin Lane

Seller: Jane L. and Stephen E. Colby

Buyer: Jaeger Revocable Trust

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Price: $1,094,750

Property Description: 3,441-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 5.0 acres of land, Lot 3 at Lynx Basin Estates. Last sold for $685,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Barbara Lee and Harold Kastrissios

Buyer: Mark and Sharman McNamer Joint Revocable Trust

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Price: $1,225,000

Property Description: 1,492-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 3126 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $590,000 in 2012.

 

Address: 33566 Seneca Trail

Seller: David M. Strauss

Buyer: Christopher S. and Hannah E. Sutton

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Price: $9,000

Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 201 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $3,000 in 2002.

 

Address: 432 Commerce St., Hayden

Seller: Dutch West Investments LLC, Petra General Contractors Inc.

Buyer: SR&M Enterprises LLC

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 3,139-square-foot warehouse/storage building on 0.282 acres of land, Lot 24 at Valley View Business Park. Last sold for $74,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 38950 Main St.

Seller: Cheney Creek Tiny Homes LLC

Buyer: YFDL LLC

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Price: $198,345

Property Description: 485-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence on 0.03 acres of land, Lot 6 at Cheney Creek Tiny Homes.

 

Address: 31630 Annanina

Seller: Keith Bjorn and Knute Aarshiem

Buyer: Christine N. Perich

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Price: $2,755,000

Property Description: 3,202-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land, Lot 80 at Tree Haus Subdivision, Replat of Lots 79 and 80.

 

Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Powers Family Living Trust

Buyer: Jennifer Lea Hughes

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit Knapsack at Glen Eden Townhouses Phase III. Last sold for $105,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 32685 Waters Edge Court

Seller: Hopkins Living Trust

Buyer: Mark Lea

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Price: $1,950,000

Property Description: 2,370-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Lot 22B at Replat Lot 22 at Cabins at Lake Catamount. Last sold for $1,020,000 in 2014.

 

Address: 626 Meadowbrook Circle

Seller: Howard and Sara Jarrett

Buyer: Gannon Family Trust

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Price: $1,461,875

Property Description: 3,216-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 38 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $475,000 in 1995.

 

Address: 1129 Pine St.

Seller: Brendan H. Hamlet

Buyer: Edwin and Margaret Hagen

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Price: $939,500

Property Description: 1,506-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Lot 4, Block 11 at Original Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $300,000 in 2004.

 

Address: 310 Grandview Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Lisa Joens

Buyer: Lindsey R. and Samuel S. Clark

Date: Aug.31, 2021

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 1,250-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath duplex on 0.09 acres of land, Lot 2 at Replat of Grand View Duplex. Last sold for $220,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 6500 Long Ridge Court

Seller: Spencer Lane II LLC

Buyer: Hunter Pass LLC

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Price: $5,289,003

Property Description: 11,039-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 35 acres of land, SEC 35-1-84. Last sold for $1,700,000 in 2002.

 

Address: 29560 Elk View Drive

Seller: Jan N. and Nancy L. Kaminski

Buyer: Sita Jacobson and David Rock

Date: Sept. 1, 2021

Price: $820,000

Property Description: 1,572-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.48 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 7 at Elk River Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $92,600 in 1996.

 

Address: 1063 13th St.

Seller: Jodie Lynn Manley

Buyer: Bronwyn and Mark Ebner

Date: Sept. 1, 2021

Price: $785,000

Property Description: 1,091-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Lots 39 – 41, Block 1 at Miller-Frazier Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $545,000 in 2007.

 

Address: 30750 Routt County Road 14E

Seller: Joe L. Mendonca Revocable Trust

Buyer: Trevathan Family LLC

Date: Sept. 1, 2021

Price: $4,820,000

Property Description: 4,678-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath residence on 35 acres of land, SEC 29-5-84. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2013.

 

Address: 36875 Tree Haus Drive

Seller: Joseph William Costa and Stephanie Reichenbach Costa

Buyer: Michele Evans and Christopher Glenn

Date: Sept. 1, 2021

Price: $834,000

Property Description: 1,272-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.38 acres of land, Lot 1 at Susla/Goldner Replat. Last sold for $550,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 10800 Routt County Road 51A, Hayden

Seller: Denise and Lisa Ciraldo

Buyer: Cayman Carter

Date: Sept. 1, 2021

Price: $440,000

Property Description: 4.0 acres of agricultural land, Parcel 1 at Williams’ Annexation A. Last sold for $300,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 1201 All Seasons Court

Seller: 1201 All Seasons Court LLC

Buyer: Cynthia Ann and Gregory Alan Armbruster

Date: Sept. 1, 2021

Price: $2,064,000

Property Description: 3,286-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome on 0.059 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 35A at Porches II. Last sold for $1,450,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 28555 Yellow Jacket Drive

Seller: Ann H. and Henry A. Guardino

Buyer: Adriana Vargas and Richard Vincent Dimeo

Date: Sept. 1, 2021

Price: $1,020,000

Property Description: 2,054-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 7.01 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 38 at Blacktail Mountain Estates. Last sold for $585,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 510 Mountain Vista Circle

Seller: Jaclyn N. and John F. Hamilton

Buyer: Daniel Robert, David Robert and Kathleen Rae Appel

Date: Sept. 1, 2021

Price: $705,000

Property Description: 1,384-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.029 acres of land, Unit 45 at Mountain Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $199,900 in 2001.

 

Address: 26975 Sundance Trail

Seller: Steur Family Irrevocable Trust

Buyer: Laura F. and Mark D. Marion

Date: Sept. 1, 2021

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 11.02 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 10 at Sundance Ridge Preserve. Last sold for $243,000 in 2001.

 

Address: 1450 Morgan Court

Seller: Henry W. and Mary B. Burch

Buyer: Rivertrance LLC

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 1,493-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1505, Building 15 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $440,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 20930 Stirrup Way, 20980 Martingale Way

Seller: Cristina R. and Donald L. Dobson

Buyer: Laura Nelson and Jonathan Reynolds

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

Price: $22,500

Property Description: 1.8 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 75 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 1335 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Wanda J. Latham

Buyer: Harrison Seremet

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

Price: $277,871

Property Description: 984-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2.1A at Fox Creek Village Condos. Last sold for $181,500 in 2007.

 

Address: 38458 Routt County Road 53

Seller: Coleen Kim and Giacomo D. Camilletti

Buyer: Haight Properties LLC

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

Price: $635,000

Property Description: 35.98 acres of agricultural land, SEC 15-6-88 and 0.76 acres of agricultural land, Parcel B at Camilletti Minor Subdivision Final Plat.

Total: $43,181,994

 

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: James L. Helgoth and Kathleen L. Sears

Buyer: Sandy Bayou Holdings LLC

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

Price: $98,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,349-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 521 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $97,500 in 2021.

Total: $98,000

