Routt County real estate sales total $43M for Aug. 28 to Sept. 3

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Real Estate transactions totaled $42,578,744 across 61 sales for the week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.

Address: 32 Cedar Court

Seller: Dav id Gordan Eaton and Judith Valerie Shena Skeats

Buyer: Kaitlyn Kinshella

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $276,000

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Lot CE 32 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase II.

Address: 1409 Morgan Court No. 601

Seller: Joe C. Armstrong, Sr. and Patricia Lynn Perkins

Buyer: Dori Weiss

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 6, Unit 601 at The Villas at Walton Creek.

Address: 601 Lincoln Ave. No. R-2A

Seller: Dori Weiss

Buyer: Usha Ramadhyani and Warren R.E. Bourgeois III

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $725,000

Property Description: 1,300-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit R2A at Alpenglow condominiums, with parking unit P-18.

Address: 2315 Storm Meadows Drive No. 6

Seller: Elaine M. and William R. Conrad

Buyer: Randolph P. Myers

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $1,130,000

Property Description: 2,389-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Building Kitzbuhel, Unit 6 at Trails at Storm Meadows, Phase II.

Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive No. 511

Seller: Michael and Shannon Fahey

Buyer: Joshua R. Sokol

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 511 at Ski Time Square condominiums.

Address: 780 Twilight Lane

Seller: Gray F. and Hugh G. Jessiman

Buyer: Andrea and Jeremy Vann

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 0.151 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 11 at Barn Village at Steamboat.

Address: 406 Meadowbrook Court, Hayden

Seller: James C. Vandertook

Buyer: Liquid Light and Lava LLC

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $323,000

Property Description: 2,102-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.17 acres, Filing 2, Block 1, Lot 27 at Golden Meadows subdivision.

Address: 1433 Morgan Court No. 502

Seller: Gail Kirk Heins (trustee of Heins Family Trust)

Buyer: Andrew Fox and Jennifer Schneider

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $431,000

Property Description: 1,155-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 5, Unit 502 at The Villas at Walton Creek.

Address: 3288 Snowflake Circle

Seller: Brenda and David Hodes

Buyer: Michael James and Valerie Penney

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $1,670,000

Property Description: Lots 2 and 3 at Hodes townhomes.

Address: 2920 Village Drive No. 2106

Seller: Walker Management Group LLC

Buyer: Mark David and Natalie Marie Hart

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $544,500

Property Description: 1,100-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2106 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort.

Address: 59122 Wiley Way, Clark

Seller: Tia M. Sabin and Joseph L. Virkler

Buyer: Julia A. Mansfield and Jerry D. Murphy

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $715,000

Property Description: 6.18 acres of ag land with an outlying residence, Filing 3, Lot 19 at Red Creek subdivision.

Address: 30015 Bannock Trail

Seller: Nicholas and Samantha Hanson Beers

Buyer: Chris P., Joanna and Rebecca S. Riley

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $515,000

Property Description: 2,022-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.5 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 19 at Meadowgreen subdivision.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road No. 2436

Seller: Ingalls St LLC

Buyer: Dianne and Patrick M. Cameron

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $343,000

Property Description: 1,070-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building D, Unit 306 at Rockies condominiums.

Address: 32255 McWilliams Lane

Seller: K & S Colorado Development LLC

Buyer: Org Steamboat LLC

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $787,000

Property Description: 50.04 acres of ag land, Lot 32 at Lake Catamount subdivision, exemption.

Address: 1110 Yampa St. No. C2

Seller: Bamboo Market Holdings LLC

Buyer: BB4 LLC

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $1,150,000

Property Description: 2,898-square-foot commercial space, Unit C-2 at Waterside Village condominiums, with parking unit G-14.

Address: 1412 Flattop Circle

Seller: Christine and Dwight Cooper

Buyer: Brett L. and Susan M. Repass

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $1,104,000

Property Description: 2,621-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Buildings 1, 13 and 14, Lot 40 at Eagleridge townhomes.

Address: 2885 Chinook Lane No. A13

Seller: Mooresville Rental LLC

Buyer: John A. Madron

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 800-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 13 at Deer Creek condominiums.

Address: N/A

Seller: Christy S. and Lawrence M. Belton

Buyer: Sladjana and Srdjan Brstina

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 27-8-85, 28-8-85, 33-8-85 and 34-8-85.

Address: 2430 Ski Trail Lane No. 401

Seller: Brian H. Batzli, Paul C. Becker and Steven D. Soltau

Buyer: Teroline LLC

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $529,000

Property Description: 1,220-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 401 at Bear Claw condominiums.

Address: N/A

Seller: BB4 LLC

Buyer: Perennial Ventures LLC

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $1,595,000

Property Description: Unit C-2 at Waterside Village condominiums, with parking unit G-14.

Address: 1200 Urban Way

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Blue Skye Investments LLC

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $1,378,000

Property Description: 1.475 acres of commercial land, Filing 3, Lot 1, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

Address: 2500 Elkins Lane

Seller: Jacqueline Coblentz (trustee of Jacqueline Coblentz Living Trust)

Buyer: Day Management Trust

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $615,000

Property Description: 2.76 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 18 at Elkins Meadows at Little Fish Creek.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road No. 2127

Seller: Mark Douglas Stines

Buyer: Eileen and Scott Senteney

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 760-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 207 at Rockies condominiums.

Address: 179 S. Sixth St., Hayden

Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC

Buyer: Rohail Abid

Date: Aug. 28, 2020

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 5 at Creek View townhomes, Phase 1.

Address: 34015 Meadow Creek Drive

Seller: Robert J. Weskamp (trustee of Weskamp Residence Trust)

Buyer: Jason and Jennifer Parkman (trustees of Parkman Family Revocable Trust)

Date: Aug. 31, 2020

Price: $1,495,000

Property Description: 5.02 acres of ag land, Lot 3 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LSPE.

Address: N/A

Seller: Dale and Jonalyn Fincher

Buyer: Doug and Mary Labor

Date: Aug. 31, 2020

Price: $1,699,000

Property Description: 80.69 acres of ag land, 14-4-85.

Address: 23400 Willow Island Trail

Seller: Annette and Timothy Ross

Buyer: Walter L. Simmons, Jr.

Date: Aug. 31, 2020

Price: $68,000

Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 1, Lot 36 at Meadowgreen subdivision.

Address: 2270 Bear Drive

Seller: Mary Beth Kalmeyer and Daniel and Maureen Agnes Smilkstein

Buyer: David Robert and Kathleen Rae Appel

Date: Aug. 31, 2020

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 0.81 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 26 at Running Bear.

Address: 595 Parkview Drive

Seller: Michael P. and Vickie A. Regan

Buyer: Suzanne Bernhardt and Tad Monnett Smith

Date: Aug. 31, 2020

Price: $635,000

Property Description: 1,781-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Filing No. 1, Unit 41 at Longview Park.

Address: 1373 Moraine Circle

Seller: Laura Mitsuno and Dennis James Allaire, Jr. and Lana C. and Thomas F. Geselbracht

Buyer: Jerry F. and Susan M. Bartho

Date: Aug. 31, 2020

Price: $625,000

Property Description: 1,562-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Lot 12 at Moraine townhomes, Phase II, amended plat.

Address: N/A

Seller: Robert Horowitz

Buyer: Alfha LP

Date: Aug. 31, 2020

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 7-1-85.

Address: N/A

Seller: Todd Mohr

Buyer: Alfha LP

Date: Aug. 31, 2020

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 7-1-85 and 18-1-85.

Address: 4085 Whistler Road

Seller: Nelson Graham Carmichael (trustee of Nelson Graham Carmichael Living Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Mary and Patrick Madden

Date: Aug. 31, 2020

Price: $1,595,000

Property Description: 3,914-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.32 acres, Filing 3, Block 3, Lot 2 at Whistler Meadows subdivision.

Address: 2048 Homestead Court

Seller: Eileen P. and Robert L. Grover

Buyer: Joseph Bizjak and Jennifer Johannes

Date: Aug. 31, 2020

Price: $1,395,000

Property Description: 3,088-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.94 acres, Lot 12 at Running Bear.

Address: 1489 Moraine Circle No. 32

Seller: Clydver LLC

Buyer: Justin Sean and Laura Christine Apprill

Date: Sept. 1, 2020

Price: $680,000

Property Description: 2,157-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Lot 32 at Moraine townhomes subdivision.

Address: 59140 Button Willow Drive

Seller: DGP Cabin LLC

Buyer: William Kenneth Massey

Date: Sept. 1, 2020

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 33.64 acres of ag land with outlying residence, Filing 3, Lot 5 at Red Creek subdivision.

Address: 2700 Village Drive No. 307

Seller: Heavenly Daze LLC

Buyer: Mark Weaver

Date: Sept. 1, 2020

Price: $567,500

Property Description: 1,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building A, Unit 307 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums.

Address: 2250 Bear Drive

Seller: Cindy J. and Jay D. Greenzweig

Buyer: MJZ Family Trust

Date: Sept. 1, 2020

Price: $655,000

Property Description: 0.93 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 24 at Running Bear.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road No. 2204

Seller: Connie J. and Paul E. Erz

Buyer: Timothy Joseph Desmond and Wanda June O’Neill

Date: Sept. 1, 2020

Price: $247,000

Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 104 at Rockies condominiums.

Address: N/A

Seller: Ann M. and James G. Heckbert

Buyer: Angela Marie and John Matt Wilkinson

Date: Sept. 1, 2020

Price: $480,000

Property Description: Lot 2 at Indian Summer Ranch subdivision.

Address: N/A

Seller: Angela L. Mercier and John D. Romero

Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC

Date: Sept. 1, 2020

Price: $750,000

Property Description: Block 1, Lots 13, 14 and 21 to 24 at Miller-Frazier addition to Steamboat Springs and Lot 1 at McCullough-Boggs subdivision.

Address: 3064 Heavenly View

Seller: Mark W. and Michele R. Chocholek Mitchell (trustees of Michele R. Chocholek Mitchell Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Francis Michael and Jeanette S. Roetzel

Date: Sept. 1, 2020

Price: $699,000

Property Description: 1.21 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 127 at Sanctuary.

Address: 339 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: Jessica and Jonathan L. Dixon

Buyer: Jesse C. Greenberg and Julie R. McComas

Date: Sept. 1, 2020

Price: $371,000

Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.18 acre of land, Filing 1, Lot 34 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.

Address: 2920 Village Drive No. 2101

Seller: Spanjer Investments LLC

Buyer: Intrepid Truth LLC

Date: Sept. 2, 2020

Price: $497,794

Property Description: 1,054-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2101 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort.

Address: 33290 Filly Trail

Seller: Michael Martin Jelks

Buyer: Andrew and Kristin Kirkpatrick

Date: Sept. 2, 2020

Price: $489,000

Property Description: 2,076-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 1.01 acres, Lot 2 at Black Horse I subdivision.

Address: 843 Mill Run Court

Seller: T&B LLC

Buyer: Mihcele E. and Robert B. Nehrebecky

Date: Sept. 2, 2020

Price: $972,000

Property Description: 6,267-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome on 0.74 acres, Lot 1 at Fox Hunt Lot 12 townhomes.

Address: 2700 Village Drive No. 208

Seller: Eadie F. and Mark R. Weaver

Buyer: Deanne C. and Joseph Allen Weir

Date: Sept. 2, 2020

Price: $460,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 208 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 821 Douglas St.

Seller: Bruce Caplowe and Valerie Stafford

Buyer: Douglas Street Property LLC

Date: Sept. 2, 2020

Price: $484,000

Property Description: 0.17 acres of residential land, Block 4, Lot 10 at Yahmonite addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 50400 Smith Creek Park Road

Seller: Janet Ann Laurinec Studer

Buyer: Wendy L. Rogers

Date: Sept. 2, 2020

Price: $2,100,000

Property Description: 42.15 acres of ag land with outlying residence, Lot 15 at Smith Creek Park subdivision.

Address: 1825 Medicine Springs Drive No. 3208

Seller: Jill and Kenneth M. Rocco (trustees of Kenneth M. Rocco Trust)

Buyer: Spanjer Construction Corp. Profit Sharing Plan FBO Steven Spanjer and Spanjer Investments LLC

Date: Sept. 2, 2020

Price: $840,000

Property Description: 1,635-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 3208 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort.

Address: 40495 Anchor Way

Seller: Jennifer and Lance Poelman

Buyer: Hunter Cordell Cox and Jill Kawakami

Date: Sept. 2, 2020

Price: $696,000

Property Description: 2,080-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.35 acres, Filing 2A, Lot 78 at Steamboat II subdivision.

Address: 177 Hillside Drive

Seller: Gretchen Duniphan (trustee of Gretchen Duniphan Revocable Trust)

Buyer: 177 Hillside LLC

Date: Sept. 2, 2020

Price: $645,000

Property Description: 1,550-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.47 acres, Filing 2, Lot 22 at Hillside subdivision.

Address: N/A

Seller: Ann M. and Frederick W. Watke (trustees of Watke Family Revocable Trust)

Buyer: David Ryan Slater

Date: Sept. 2, 2020

Price: $7,500

Property Description: Lot 123 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.

Address: 1203 Zephyr Trail No. 4B

Seller: Keith T. and Shirley D. Zuehlke

Buyer: Mary Goodman and Matthew T. Purvis

Date: Sept. 2, 2020

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 1,846-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Unit 4B at Bear Meadows townhome No. 4.

Address: 1780 Latigo Loop

Seller: Kelli Jean Perry

Buyer: Bradley S. and Susan E. Smith

Date: Sept. 2, 2020

Price: $537,500

Property Description: 1,220-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Lot H-4 at Saddle Creek townhomes North.

Address: 2700 Village Drive No. 204

Seller: James L. and Tara A. Stanislaus

Buyer: Peter Kics

Date: Sept. 3, 2020

Price: $675,000

Property Description: 1,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building B, Unit 204 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums.

Address: N/A

Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.

Buyer: Brion and Pamela Brown

Date: Sept. 3, 2020

Price: $65,950

Property Description: Lot 31 at Black Horse II subdivision.

Address: 142 N. Fourth St., Hayden

Seller: Billie G. Northrop

Buyer: Jeff A. Cunningham

Date: Sept. 3, 2020

Price: $175,000

Property Description: 714-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.14 acres, Block 2, Lots 25 and 26 at 1st addition of the West Hayden townsite.

Address: 500 Ore House Plaza No. C102

Seller: Aaron L. Beer and Joann M. Scher

Buyer: Aleta D. Appling

Date: Sept. 3, 2020

Price: $267,000

Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building C, Unit 102 at Pines condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 28255 Valley View Lane

Seller: Tracy L. Welle

Buyer: DRH Trust and Patricia A. Hoyt Trust

Date: Sept. 3, 2020

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 5.53 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 47 at Blacktail Mountain Estates subdivision.

Address: N/A

Seller: Kathleen M. and William K. Hinder (trustees of Hinder Family Trust)

Buyer: Geoffrey McFarlane

Date: Sept. 2, 2020

Price: $590,000

Property Description: Lots 1 to 4 at Seed House Ranch.

Total sales: $42,578,744