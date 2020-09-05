Routt County real estate sales total $43M for Aug. 28 to Sept. 3
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Real Estate transactions totaled $42,578,744 across 61 sales for the week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.
Address: 32 Cedar Court
Seller: Dav id Gordan Eaton and Judith Valerie Shena Skeats
Buyer: Kaitlyn Kinshella
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $276,000
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Lot CE 32 at Whistler Village townhomes, Phase II.
Address: 1409 Morgan Court No. 601
Seller: Joe C. Armstrong, Sr. and Patricia Lynn Perkins
Buyer: Dori Weiss
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $450,000
Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 6, Unit 601 at The Villas at Walton Creek.
Address: 601 Lincoln Ave. No. R-2A
Seller: Dori Weiss
Buyer: Usha Ramadhyani and Warren R.E. Bourgeois III
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $725,000
Property Description: 1,300-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit R2A at Alpenglow condominiums, with parking unit P-18.
Address: 2315 Storm Meadows Drive No. 6
Seller: Elaine M. and William R. Conrad
Buyer: Randolph P. Myers
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $1,130,000
Property Description: 2,389-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo, Building Kitzbuhel, Unit 6 at Trails at Storm Meadows, Phase II.
Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive No. 511
Seller: Michael and Shannon Fahey
Buyer: Joshua R. Sokol
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 511 at Ski Time Square condominiums.
Address: 780 Twilight Lane
Seller: Gray F. and Hugh G. Jessiman
Buyer: Andrea and Jeremy Vann
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 0.151 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 11 at Barn Village at Steamboat.
Address: 406 Meadowbrook Court, Hayden
Seller: James C. Vandertook
Buyer: Liquid Light and Lava LLC
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $323,000
Property Description: 2,102-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.17 acres, Filing 2, Block 1, Lot 27 at Golden Meadows subdivision.
Address: 1433 Morgan Court No. 502
Seller: Gail Kirk Heins (trustee of Heins Family Trust)
Buyer: Andrew Fox and Jennifer Schneider
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $431,000
Property Description: 1,155-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 5, Unit 502 at The Villas at Walton Creek.
Address: 3288 Snowflake Circle
Seller: Brenda and David Hodes
Buyer: Michael James and Valerie Penney
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $1,670,000
Property Description: Lots 2 and 3 at Hodes townhomes.
Address: 2920 Village Drive No. 2106
Seller: Walker Management Group LLC
Buyer: Mark David and Natalie Marie Hart
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $544,500
Property Description: 1,100-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2106 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort.
Address: 59122 Wiley Way, Clark
Seller: Tia M. Sabin and Joseph L. Virkler
Buyer: Julia A. Mansfield and Jerry D. Murphy
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $715,000
Property Description: 6.18 acres of ag land with an outlying residence, Filing 3, Lot 19 at Red Creek subdivision.
Address: 30015 Bannock Trail
Seller: Nicholas and Samantha Hanson Beers
Buyer: Chris P., Joanna and Rebecca S. Riley
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $515,000
Property Description: 2,022-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.5 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 19 at Meadowgreen subdivision.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road No. 2436
Seller: Ingalls St LLC
Buyer: Dianne and Patrick M. Cameron
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $343,000
Property Description: 1,070-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building D, Unit 306 at Rockies condominiums.
Address: 32255 McWilliams Lane
Seller: K & S Colorado Development LLC
Buyer: Org Steamboat LLC
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $787,000
Property Description: 50.04 acres of ag land, Lot 32 at Lake Catamount subdivision, exemption.
Address: 1110 Yampa St. No. C2
Seller: Bamboo Market Holdings LLC
Buyer: BB4 LLC
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $1,150,000
Property Description: 2,898-square-foot commercial space, Unit C-2 at Waterside Village condominiums, with parking unit G-14.
Address: 1412 Flattop Circle
Seller: Christine and Dwight Cooper
Buyer: Brett L. and Susan M. Repass
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $1,104,000
Property Description: 2,621-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Buildings 1, 13 and 14, Lot 40 at Eagleridge townhomes.
Address: 2885 Chinook Lane No. A13
Seller: Mooresville Rental LLC
Buyer: John A. Madron
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $280,000
Property Description: 800-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 13 at Deer Creek condominiums.
Address: N/A
Seller: Christy S. and Lawrence M. Belton
Buyer: Sladjana and Srdjan Brstina
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $775,000
Property Description: 27-8-85, 28-8-85, 33-8-85 and 34-8-85.
Address: 2430 Ski Trail Lane No. 401
Seller: Brian H. Batzli, Paul C. Becker and Steven D. Soltau
Buyer: Teroline LLC
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $529,000
Property Description: 1,220-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 401 at Bear Claw condominiums.
Address: N/A
Seller: BB4 LLC
Buyer: Perennial Ventures LLC
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $1,595,000
Property Description: Unit C-2 at Waterside Village condominiums, with parking unit G-14.
Address: 1200 Urban Way
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: Blue Skye Investments LLC
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $1,378,000
Property Description: 1.475 acres of commercial land, Filing 3, Lot 1, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
Address: 2500 Elkins Lane
Seller: Jacqueline Coblentz (trustee of Jacqueline Coblentz Living Trust)
Buyer: Day Management Trust
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $615,000
Property Description: 2.76 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 18 at Elkins Meadows at Little Fish Creek.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road No. 2127
Seller: Mark Douglas Stines
Buyer: Eileen and Scott Senteney
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $260,000
Property Description: 760-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 207 at Rockies condominiums.
Address: 179 S. Sixth St., Hayden
Seller: Dry Creek Subdivision LLC
Buyer: Rohail Abid
Date: Aug. 28, 2020
Price: $260,000
Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 5 at Creek View townhomes, Phase 1.
Address: 34015 Meadow Creek Drive
Seller: Robert J. Weskamp (trustee of Weskamp Residence Trust)
Buyer: Jason and Jennifer Parkman (trustees of Parkman Family Revocable Trust)
Date: Aug. 31, 2020
Price: $1,495,000
Property Description: 5.02 acres of ag land, Lot 3 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LSPE.
Address: N/A
Seller: Dale and Jonalyn Fincher
Buyer: Doug and Mary Labor
Date: Aug. 31, 2020
Price: $1,699,000
Property Description: 80.69 acres of ag land, 14-4-85.
Address: 23400 Willow Island Trail
Seller: Annette and Timothy Ross
Buyer: Walter L. Simmons, Jr.
Date: Aug. 31, 2020
Price: $68,000
Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 1, Lot 36 at Meadowgreen subdivision.
Address: 2270 Bear Drive
Seller: Mary Beth Kalmeyer and Daniel and Maureen Agnes Smilkstein
Buyer: David Robert and Kathleen Rae Appel
Date: Aug. 31, 2020
Price: $435,000
Property Description: 0.81 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 26 at Running Bear.
Address: 595 Parkview Drive
Seller: Michael P. and Vickie A. Regan
Buyer: Suzanne Bernhardt and Tad Monnett Smith
Date: Aug. 31, 2020
Price: $635,000
Property Description: 1,781-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Filing No. 1, Unit 41 at Longview Park.
Address: 1373 Moraine Circle
Seller: Laura Mitsuno and Dennis James Allaire, Jr. and Lana C. and Thomas F. Geselbracht
Buyer: Jerry F. and Susan M. Bartho
Date: Aug. 31, 2020
Price: $625,000
Property Description: 1,562-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Lot 12 at Moraine townhomes, Phase II, amended plat.
Address: N/A
Seller: Robert Horowitz
Buyer: Alfha LP
Date: Aug. 31, 2020
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 7-1-85.
Address: N/A
Seller: Todd Mohr
Buyer: Alfha LP
Date: Aug. 31, 2020
Price: $950,000
Property Description: 7-1-85 and 18-1-85.
Address: 4085 Whistler Road
Seller: Nelson Graham Carmichael (trustee of Nelson Graham Carmichael Living Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Mary and Patrick Madden
Date: Aug. 31, 2020
Price: $1,595,000
Property Description: 3,914-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.32 acres, Filing 3, Block 3, Lot 2 at Whistler Meadows subdivision.
Address: 2048 Homestead Court
Seller: Eileen P. and Robert L. Grover
Buyer: Joseph Bizjak and Jennifer Johannes
Date: Aug. 31, 2020
Price: $1,395,000
Property Description: 3,088-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.94 acres, Lot 12 at Running Bear.
Address: 1489 Moraine Circle No. 32
Seller: Clydver LLC
Buyer: Justin Sean and Laura Christine Apprill
Date: Sept. 1, 2020
Price: $680,000
Property Description: 2,157-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Lot 32 at Moraine townhomes subdivision.
Address: 59140 Button Willow Drive
Seller: DGP Cabin LLC
Buyer: William Kenneth Massey
Date: Sept. 1, 2020
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 33.64 acres of ag land with outlying residence, Filing 3, Lot 5 at Red Creek subdivision.
Address: 2700 Village Drive No. 307
Seller: Heavenly Daze LLC
Buyer: Mark Weaver
Date: Sept. 1, 2020
Price: $567,500
Property Description: 1,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building A, Unit 307 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums.
Address: 2250 Bear Drive
Seller: Cindy J. and Jay D. Greenzweig
Buyer: MJZ Family Trust
Date: Sept. 1, 2020
Price: $655,000
Property Description: 0.93 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 24 at Running Bear.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road No. 2204
Seller: Connie J. and Paul E. Erz
Buyer: Timothy Joseph Desmond and Wanda June O’Neill
Date: Sept. 1, 2020
Price: $247,000
Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit 104 at Rockies condominiums.
Address: N/A
Seller: Ann M. and James G. Heckbert
Buyer: Angela Marie and John Matt Wilkinson
Date: Sept. 1, 2020
Price: $480,000
Property Description: Lot 2 at Indian Summer Ranch subdivision.
Address: N/A
Seller: Angela L. Mercier and John D. Romero
Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC
Date: Sept. 1, 2020
Price: $750,000
Property Description: Block 1, Lots 13, 14 and 21 to 24 at Miller-Frazier addition to Steamboat Springs and Lot 1 at McCullough-Boggs subdivision.
Address: 3064 Heavenly View
Seller: Mark W. and Michele R. Chocholek Mitchell (trustees of Michele R. Chocholek Mitchell Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Francis Michael and Jeanette S. Roetzel
Date: Sept. 1, 2020
Price: $699,000
Property Description: 1.21 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 127 at Sanctuary.
Address: 339 Lake View Road, Hayden
Seller: Jessica and Jonathan L. Dixon
Buyer: Jesse C. Greenberg and Julie R. McComas
Date: Sept. 1, 2020
Price: $371,000
Property Description: 1,920-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.18 acre of land, Filing 1, Lot 34 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.
Address: 2920 Village Drive No. 2101
Seller: Spanjer Investments LLC
Buyer: Intrepid Truth LLC
Date: Sept. 2, 2020
Price: $497,794
Property Description: 1,054-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2101 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort.
Address: 33290 Filly Trail
Seller: Michael Martin Jelks
Buyer: Andrew and Kristin Kirkpatrick
Date: Sept. 2, 2020
Price: $489,000
Property Description: 2,076-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 1.01 acres, Lot 2 at Black Horse I subdivision.
Address: 843 Mill Run Court
Seller: T&B LLC
Buyer: Mihcele E. and Robert B. Nehrebecky
Date: Sept. 2, 2020
Price: $972,000
Property Description: 6,267-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome on 0.74 acres, Lot 1 at Fox Hunt Lot 12 townhomes.
Address: 2700 Village Drive No. 208
Seller: Eadie F. and Mark R. Weaver
Buyer: Deanne C. and Joseph Allen Weir
Date: Sept. 2, 2020
Price: $460,000
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 208 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums, Phase II.
Address: 821 Douglas St.
Seller: Bruce Caplowe and Valerie Stafford
Buyer: Douglas Street Property LLC
Date: Sept. 2, 2020
Price: $484,000
Property Description: 0.17 acres of residential land, Block 4, Lot 10 at Yahmonite addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 50400 Smith Creek Park Road
Seller: Janet Ann Laurinec Studer
Buyer: Wendy L. Rogers
Date: Sept. 2, 2020
Price: $2,100,000
Property Description: 42.15 acres of ag land with outlying residence, Lot 15 at Smith Creek Park subdivision.
Address: 1825 Medicine Springs Drive No. 3208
Seller: Jill and Kenneth M. Rocco (trustees of Kenneth M. Rocco Trust)
Buyer: Spanjer Construction Corp. Profit Sharing Plan FBO Steven Spanjer and Spanjer Investments LLC
Date: Sept. 2, 2020
Price: $840,000
Property Description: 1,635-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 3208 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort.
Address: 40495 Anchor Way
Seller: Jennifer and Lance Poelman
Buyer: Hunter Cordell Cox and Jill Kawakami
Date: Sept. 2, 2020
Price: $696,000
Property Description: 2,080-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.35 acres, Filing 2A, Lot 78 at Steamboat II subdivision.
Address: 177 Hillside Drive
Seller: Gretchen Duniphan (trustee of Gretchen Duniphan Revocable Trust)
Buyer: 177 Hillside LLC
Date: Sept. 2, 2020
Price: $645,000
Property Description: 1,550-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.47 acres, Filing 2, Lot 22 at Hillside subdivision.
Address: N/A
Seller: Ann M. and Frederick W. Watke (trustees of Watke Family Revocable Trust)
Buyer: David Ryan Slater
Date: Sept. 2, 2020
Price: $7,500
Property Description: Lot 123 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.
Address: 1203 Zephyr Trail No. 4B
Seller: Keith T. and Shirley D. Zuehlke
Buyer: Mary Goodman and Matthew T. Purvis
Date: Sept. 2, 2020
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 1,846-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Unit 4B at Bear Meadows townhome No. 4.
Address: 1780 Latigo Loop
Seller: Kelli Jean Perry
Buyer: Bradley S. and Susan E. Smith
Date: Sept. 2, 2020
Price: $537,500
Property Description: 1,220-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Lot H-4 at Saddle Creek townhomes North.
Address: 2700 Village Drive No. 204
Seller: James L. and Tara A. Stanislaus
Buyer: Peter Kics
Date: Sept. 3, 2020
Price: $675,000
Property Description: 1,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building B, Unit 204 at Lodge at Steamboat condominiums.
Address: N/A
Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.
Buyer: Brion and Pamela Brown
Date: Sept. 3, 2020
Price: $65,950
Property Description: Lot 31 at Black Horse II subdivision.
Address: 142 N. Fourth St., Hayden
Seller: Billie G. Northrop
Buyer: Jeff A. Cunningham
Date: Sept. 3, 2020
Price: $175,000
Property Description: 714-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.14 acres, Block 2, Lots 25 and 26 at 1st addition of the West Hayden townsite.
Address: 500 Ore House Plaza No. C102
Seller: Aaron L. Beer and Joann M. Scher
Buyer: Aleta D. Appling
Date: Sept. 3, 2020
Price: $267,000
Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building C, Unit 102 at Pines condominiums, Phase II.
Address: 28255 Valley View Lane
Seller: Tracy L. Welle
Buyer: DRH Trust and Patricia A. Hoyt Trust
Date: Sept. 3, 2020
Price: $225,000
Property Description: 5.53 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 47 at Blacktail Mountain Estates subdivision.
Address: N/A
Seller: Kathleen M. and William K. Hinder (trustees of Hinder Family Trust)
Buyer: Geoffrey McFarlane
Date: Sept. 2, 2020
Price: $590,000
Property Description: Lots 1 to 4 at Seed House Ranch.
Total sales: $42,578,744
