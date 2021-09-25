Routt County real estate sales total $43M across 51 sales for week of Sept. 17 to 23
Real estate transactions totaled $42,885,400 across 51 sales for week of Sept. 17 to 23.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Arroyos Real Estate Limited Partnership
Buyer: David James Haslund
Date: Sept. 17, 2021
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 420-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3108 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $230,000 in 2017.
Address: No address
Seller: Riverview-Yampa Development LLC
Buyer: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets Inc.
Date: Sept. 17, 2021
Price: $3,650,000
Property Description: 0.866 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot D at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.
Address: 2335 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Daryl L. and Delores E. Morgison
Buyer: Bryon R. Gilbert and Janessa R. Gilbert Living Trust
Date: Sept. 17, 2021
Price: $18,000
Property Description: 1/10 interest in and to a 1,232-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 121 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Scott R. Claghorn and Janet Lauderdale
Buyer: Kimberly Cardille and Scott E. Lepper
Date: Sept. 20, 2021
Price: $605,000
Property Description: 767-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3110 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $545,000 in 2021.
Address: No address
Seller: Anne and Frank Smith
Buyer: Craig and Tammy Johnson
Date: Sept. 20, 2021
Price: $146,000
Property Description: Lot 1 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach Replat Lots 61, 63 and 64.
Address: 1107 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: 1107 Building Inc.
Buyer: Margolis Enterprises Co. LLC
Date: Sept. 20, 2021
Price: $1,150,000
Property Description: 3,350-square-foot commercial space on 0.16 acres of land, Lot 2, Block 33 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs.
Address: 2144 Glacier Ridge
Seller: DLL Steamboat LLC
Buyer: James B. and Nancy A. Gordon
Date: Sept. 20, 2021
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 2,643-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath duplex on 0.49 acres of land, Unit 2 at Glacier Ridge Condominiums.
Address: 95 Deerfoot Ave.
Seller: Kerry and Marie Ann St James
Buyer: Sheldon Berke
Date: Sept. 20, 2021
Price: $1,295,000
Property Description: 2,304-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land Lot 3 at Deer-Foot Subdivision.
Address: 155 Hillside Drive
Seller: Cary, Peter C. and Ronna R. Kamperschroer
Buyer: Emily Katherine Blankenship and Ryan Harris Coe
Date: Sept. 20, 2021
Price: $1,775,000
Property Description: 2,748-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.49 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 25 at Hillside Subdivision. Last sold for $650,000 in 2011.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: BARJ LLC
Buyer: Vernon E. Rhodes Family Partners LLLP
Date: Sept. 20, 2021
Price: $1,625,000
Property Description: 1,826-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 613 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $1,075,000 in 2019.
Address: 888 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Frank I. and Shannon Urbano
Buyer: Estate of Judith A. Harrington
Date: Sept. 20, 2021
Price: $682,900
Property Description: 0.94 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 3, Lot 50 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $354,500 in 2020.
Address: 17255 Grouse Ridge Lane
Seller: Lisa C. Turcotte
Buyer: Christine L. and David J. Hickey
Date: Sept. 20, 2021
Price: $1,025,000
Property Description: 2,647-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 44.9 acres of land, Lot 1D at North 480 Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $105,000 in 2016.
Address: 1273 Manitou Ave.
Seller: Patricia E. Carney
Buyer: Carol L. Baily
Date: Sept. 20, 2021
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 1,342-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.48 acres of land, Lots 11–15, Block 5 at Fairview Addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 23345 Postrider Trail
Seller: Charles and William Peddie
Buyer: Charles Smith and Morgan Yost
Date: Sept. 20, 2021
Price: $90,000
Property Description: 0.6 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 19 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $25,000 in 2011.
Address: 404 Bell Ave., Oak Creek
Seller: Darin William and Melissa Anne Klein, Jennifer Klein Morrison
Buyer: Stephen A. Roberts
Date: Sept. 21, 2021
Price: $90,000
Property Description: 598-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lots 1-3 and 6, Block 4 at 3rd Addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 300 N. Pine Street, Hayden
Seller: Shannon Marie Smith
Buyer: Dana J. and Darin R. Christensen
Date: Sept. 21, 2021
Price: $310,000
Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Lot 25, Block 1 at Sellers First Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $145,000 in 2016.
Address: 1335 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Kari M. Faulk
Buyer: DeAnna Jean Hines Trust and Michael Lloyd Hines Trust
Date: Sept. 21, 2021
Price: $285,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 6, Building PI at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $95,500 in 2013.
Address: 33650 Lone Pine Trail
Seller: Scott Guenther
Buyer: Marian J. and Patrick J. Beirne
Date: Sept. 21, 2021
Price: $1,225,000
Property Description: 36.22 acres of agricultural land, Lot 16 at Lake Catamount Subdivision Exemption. Last sold for $695,000 in 2000.
Address: 3430 Flagstone Court
Seller: Jeanette J. and Burtis W. Verhaar III
Buyer: Kelly Elizabeth Bechter and Lee Andrew Schleicher
Date: Sept. 21, 2021
Price: $775,000
Property Description: 1,414-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.046 acres of land, Lot A at Flagstone Townhomes at Stone Lane Meadows. Last sold for $198,000 in 1998.
Address: 501 W. Airport Blvd., Hayden
Seller: Lone Moose Family Limited Partnership
Buyer: Allison B. and James A. Hellman
Date: Sept. 21, 2021
Price: $90,000
Property Description: 582-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 1, Unit RV8 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $69,900 in 2008.
Address: 27503 Winchester Trail
Seller: Aaron Scott and Jean Marie Colby
Buyer: Garret Dale and Jacy Tyler Jasmer Rock
Date: Sept. 21, 2021
Price: $1,150,000
Property Description: 2,188-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 114 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $93,500 in 2002.
Address: 635 Yampa St.
Seller: Yampa River Properties LLC
Buyer: Butcherknife Properties LLC
Date: Sept. 21, 2021
Price: $2,000,000
Property Description: 2,135-square-foot commercial office improvements on 0.16 acres of land. Last sold for $1,600,000 in 2009.
Address: 2355 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Rosecrance Family Trust
Buyer: Paul H. Chou and Karen H. C. Huang
Date: Sept. 21, 2021
Price: $735,000
Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 219, Building A at Storm Meadows Club Condo.
Address: 878 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Judy C. Kelly
Buyer: LRV Enterprise LLC
Date: Sept. 21, 2021
Price: $45,000
Property Description: 0.13 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 3, Block 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $33,000 in 2016.
Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Cynthia Turner Ward
Buyer: Adam Freeman and Katja Vermehren Freeman
Date: Sept. 22, 2021
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 704-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 416 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $115,000 in 2003.
Address: 1345 Anglers Drive
Seller: Ross N. and Sally G. Dyer
Buyer: SLH Colorado LLC
Date: Sept. 22, 2021
Price: $3,800,000
Property Description: 5,032-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 2.29 acres of land, Lot 26 at Fish Creek Meadows. Last sold for $425,000 in 2001.
Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Alan R. Callahan and Barbara J. Williams
Buyer: Laura Michele Maginn
Date: Sept. 22, 2021
Price: $295,000
Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building 5 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $144,000 in 2017.
Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Jean and Ralph S. Leeper III
Buyer: Henry W. and Mary B. Burch
Date: Sept. 22, 2021
Price: $755,000
Property Description: 1,284-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit A-3 at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $288,000 in 2017.
Address: 1446 Flattop Circle
Seller: SLH Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Linda F. and Paul Andrew Blanding
Date: Sept. 22, 2021
Price: $1,600,000
Property Description: 2,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome, Lot 44, Building 2 at Eagleridge Townhomes, Buildings 2 & 3. Last sold for $1,015,000 in 2019.
Address: 312 Ninth Street
Seller: Kelly C. Latterman and Henry L. Murray
Buyer: Eileen Hanrahan
Date: Sept. 22, 2021
Price: $2,395,000
Property Description: 3,872-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Lots 18 & 19, Block 6 at First Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,250,000 in 2019.
Address: No address
Seller: Dorothy R. Perry
Buyer: Reece L. Melton
Date: Sept. 22, 2021
Price: $405,000
Property Description: SEC 12-1-84.
Address: No address
Seller: Crawford Family Holdings LLC
Buyer: Andrew Mansfield Hopf and Yanhua Pan
Date: Sept. 22, 2021
Price: $167,500
Property Description: SECS 29-5-85, 30-5-85, 31-5-85, 32-5-85.
Address: 218 E. Main St., Oak Creek
Seller: Donna L. and Timothy V. Corrigan
Buyer: Beaux and Lehold LLC
Date: Sept. 22, 2021
Price: $299,000
Property Description: 1,268-square-foot commercial office on 0.07 acres of land, Lot 7, Block 6 at Original Town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $120,000 in 2005.
Address: 28750 Routt County Road 14
Seller: Laura and Mark Marion
Buyer: Lauren Boone
Date: Sept. 22, 2021
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 11.27 acres of vacant residential land, Tract 9 at Blacktail Mountain Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $265,000 in 2020.
Address: No address
Seller: Big Sky South LLC
Buyer: Laurie A. Bonucci
Date: Sept. 22, 2021
Price: $870,000
Property Description: SECS 7-3-85 and 18-3-85.
Address: 30320 Blue Grouse Lane
Seller: Allison McGee and James Todd Johnson
Buyer: Kristin Michelle Goldfine Trust and Leigh Michael Goldfine Trust
Date: Sept. 22, 2021
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 3.51 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 14 at Steamboat Pines Subdivision. Last sold for $350,000 in 2017.
Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: D Sunshine Rental LLC, M Sunshine Rental LLC
Buyer: Kelley Klawiter
Date: Sept. 23, 2021
Price: $585,000
Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 312 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $400,500 in 2020.
Address: 1575 Red Hawk Court
Seller: Brent Lemay and Malaika C. Thompson
Buyer: Michelle M. Wetzler
Date: Sept. 23, 2021
Price: $1,700,000
Property Description: 3,360-square-foot, six-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Lot 22 at Hunters Glen Subdivision. Last sold for $520,000 in 2011.
Address: 576 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Kimberly Sue and Mark Evans Folkestad
Buyer: Philip B. Daniele III
Date: Sept. 23, 2021
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 0.54 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 106 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $394,000 in 2017.
Address: 2069 Indian Summer Drive
Seller: Neal Neumiller Living Trust
Buyer: David and Ethel Irvine
Date: Sept. 23, 2021
Price: $3,400,000
Property Description: 10,431-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land, Lot 3 at Mores Corner.
Address: 31650 Mount Werner Road
Seller: Kent Warren and Suzanne Robinson
Buyer: Lisa Gail Belquist
Date: Sept. 23, 2021
Price: $1,000,000
Property Description: 2,212-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land, Lot 118 at Tree Haus. Last sold for $715,000 in 2009.
Address: 1625 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Daniel R. Landmeier and Suzanne B. Willcoxon
Buyer: Blue Rhino Investments Inc.
Date: Sept. 23, 2021
Price: $387,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 206, Building C at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $177,250 in 2015.
Address: 21195 Morgan Way, 32980 Colt Trail
Seller: Crystal B., Daniel A. and James Staepel, Kathy Mak
Buyer: Ryan T. Luttrell and Nathan Z. Strokan
Date: Sept. 23, 2021
Price: $74,000
Property Description: 1.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 33 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: No address
Seller: Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Mark Drobilek IRA
Buyer: John Patrick Petrocco
Date: Sept. 23, 2021
Price: $13,500
Property Description: 1.66 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 139 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $12,500 in 2009.
Address: 61400 Placer Street
Seller: ECO ARCH LLC
Buyer: Tarpon Tail LLC
Date: Sept. 23, 2021
Price: $165,000
Property Description: 0.39 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 9-12, Block 12 at Town of Hahns Peak.
Address: 2320 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Matthew B. Aljanich
Buyer: Trevathan Family LLC
Date: Sept. 23, 2021
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 540-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104 at Ski Trail Condo. Last sold for $375,000 in 2008.
Address: 22547 Cheyenne Trail
Seller: Anton G. Stich
Buyer: Alexandru Dobos
Date: Sept. 23, 2021
Price: $20,000
Property Description: 0.52 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 143 at Morningside Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: 446 Yampa St.
Seller: Riverview Yampa Development LLC
Buyer: Robyn Joy and Travis Allan Hunt
Date: Sept. 23, 2021
Price: $1,000,000
Property Description: 0.885 acres of vacant commercial land, Filing No. 2, Lot C1-4 at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.
Total: $42,292,900
Timeshares
Address: 1315 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Cary Brzezinski
Buyer: Brad Oliver
Date: Sept. 17, 2021
Price: $145,000
Property Description: 12.5 interest in and to a 4,157-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath townhome on 0.064 acres of land, Townhome 27 A at Mores Corner Replat of Lot 27.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Steven V. and Susanne W. Nuccio
Buyer: Amy M. and Bryan P. Boll, Lilly D. and Ross D. Harmon
Date: Sept. 20, 2021
Price: $72,500
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,369-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 363 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Adnan, Aladean, Lina, Samer and Sana Attar
Buyer: James and Lindsay Garrett
Date: Sept. 23, 2021
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,273-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-414 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Total: $592,500
