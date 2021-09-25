 Routt County real estate sales total $43M across 51 sales for week of Sept. 17 to 23 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales total $43M across 51 sales for week of Sept. 17 to 23

Real estate transactions totaled $42,885,400 across 51 sales for week of Sept. 17 to 23.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Arroyos Real Estate Limited Partnership

Buyer: David James Haslund

Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 420-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3108 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $230,000 in 2017.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Riverview-Yampa Development LLC

Buyer: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets Inc.

Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Price: $3,650,000

Property Description: 0.866 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot D at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.

 

Address: 2335 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Daryl L. and Delores E. Morgison

Buyer: Bryon R. Gilbert and Janessa R. Gilbert Living Trust

Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Price: $18,000

Property Description: 1/10 interest in and to a 1,232-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 121 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo.

 

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Scott R. Claghorn and Janet Lauderdale

Buyer: Kimberly Cardille and Scott E. Lepper

Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Price: $605,000

Property Description: 767-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3110 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $545,000 in 2021.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Anne and Frank Smith

Buyer: Craig and Tammy Johnson

Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Price: $146,000

Property Description: Lot 1 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach Replat Lots 61, 63 and 64.

 

Address: 1107 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: 1107 Building Inc.

Buyer: Margolis Enterprises Co. LLC

Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Price: $1,150,000

Property Description: 3,350-square-foot commercial space on 0.16 acres of land, Lot 2, Block 33 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs.

 

Address: 2144 Glacier Ridge

Seller: DLL Steamboat LLC

Buyer: James B. and Nancy A. Gordon

Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 2,643-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath duplex on 0.49 acres of land, Unit 2 at Glacier Ridge Condominiums.

 

Address: 95 Deerfoot Ave.

Seller: Kerry and Marie Ann St James

Buyer: Sheldon Berke

Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Price: $1,295,000

Property Description: 2,304-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land Lot 3 at Deer-Foot Subdivision.

 

Address: 155 Hillside Drive

Seller: Cary, Peter C. and Ronna R. Kamperschroer

Buyer: Emily Katherine Blankenship and Ryan Harris Coe

Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Price: $1,775,000

Property Description: 2,748-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.49 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 25 at Hillside Subdivision. Last sold for $650,000 in 2011.

 

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: BARJ LLC

Buyer: Vernon E. Rhodes Family Partners LLLP

Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Price: $1,625,000

Property Description: 1,826-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 613 at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $1,075,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 888 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Frank I. and Shannon Urbano

Buyer: Estate of Judith A. Harrington

Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Price: $682,900

Property Description: 0.94 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 3, Lot 50 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $354,500 in 2020.

 

Address: 17255 Grouse Ridge Lane

Seller: Lisa C. Turcotte

Buyer: Christine L. and David J. Hickey

Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Price: $1,025,000

Property Description: 2,647-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 44.9 acres of land, Lot 1D at North 480 Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $105,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 1273 Manitou Ave.

Seller: Patricia E. Carney

Buyer: Carol L. Baily

Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 1,342-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.48 acres of land, Lots 11–15, Block 5 at Fairview Addition to Steamboat Springs.

 

Address: 23345 Postrider Trail

Seller: Charles and William Peddie

Buyer: Charles Smith and Morgan Yost

Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Price: $90,000

Property Description: 0.6 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 19 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $25,000 in 2011.

 

Address: 404 Bell Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Darin William and Melissa Anne Klein, Jennifer Klein Morrison

Buyer: Stephen A. Roberts

Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Price: $90,000

Property Description: 598-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lots 1-3 and 6, Block 4 at 3rd Addition to Oak Creek.

 

Address: 300 N. Pine Street, Hayden

Seller: Shannon Marie Smith

Buyer: Dana J. and Darin R. Christensen

Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Lot 25, Block 1 at Sellers First Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $145,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 1335 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Kari M. Faulk

Buyer: DeAnna Jean Hines Trust and Michael Lloyd Hines Trust

Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 6, Building PI at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $95,500 in 2013.

 

Address: 33650 Lone Pine Trail

Seller: Scott Guenther

Buyer: Marian J. and Patrick J. Beirne

Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Price: $1,225,000

Property Description: 36.22 acres of agricultural land, Lot 16 at Lake Catamount Subdivision Exemption. Last sold for $695,000 in 2000.

 

Address: 3430 Flagstone Court

Seller: Jeanette J. and Burtis W. Verhaar III

Buyer: Kelly Elizabeth Bechter and Lee Andrew Schleicher

Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 1,414-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.046 acres of land, Lot A at Flagstone Townhomes at Stone Lane Meadows. Last sold for $198,000 in 1998.

 

Address: 501 W. Airport Blvd., Hayden

Seller: Lone Moose Family Limited Partnership

Buyer: Allison B. and James A. Hellman

Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Price: $90,000

Property Description: 582-square-foot commercial condo, Filing No. 1, Unit RV8 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $69,900 in 2008.

 

Address: 27503 Winchester Trail

Seller: Aaron Scott and Jean Marie Colby

Buyer: Garret Dale and Jacy Tyler Jasmer Rock

Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Price: $1,150,000

Property Description: 2,188-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 114 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $93,500 in 2002.

 

Address: 635 Yampa St.

Seller: Yampa River Properties LLC

Buyer: Butcherknife Properties LLC

Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Price: $2,000,000

Property Description: 2,135-square-foot commercial office improvements on 0.16 acres of land. Last sold for $1,600,000 in 2009.

 

Address: 2355 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Rosecrance Family Trust

Buyer: Paul H. Chou and Karen H. C. Huang

Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Price: $735,000

Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 219, Building A at Storm Meadows Club Condo.

 

Address: 878 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Judy C. Kelly

Buyer: LRV Enterprise LLC

Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Price: $45,000

Property Description: 0.13 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 3, Block 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $33,000 in 2016.

 

Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Cynthia Turner Ward

Buyer: Adam Freeman and Katja Vermehren Freeman

Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 704-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 416 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $115,000 in 2003.

 

Address: 1345 Anglers Drive

Seller: Ross N. and Sally G. Dyer

Buyer: SLH Colorado LLC

Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Price: $3,800,000

Property Description: 5,032-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 2.29 acres of land, Lot 26 at Fish Creek Meadows. Last sold for $425,000 in 2001.

 

Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Alan R. Callahan and Barbara J. Williams

Buyer: Laura Michele Maginn

Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Price: $295,000

Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building 5 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $144,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Jean and Ralph S. Leeper III

Buyer: Henry W. and Mary B. Burch

Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Price: $755,000

Property Description: 1,284-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit A-3 at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $288,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 1446 Flattop Circle

Seller: SLH Real Estate LLC

Buyer: Linda F. and Paul Andrew Blanding

Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 2,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome, Lot 44, Building 2 at Eagleridge Townhomes, Buildings 2 & 3. Last sold for $1,015,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 312 Ninth Street

Seller: Kelly C. Latterman and Henry L. Murray

Buyer: Eileen Hanrahan

Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Price: $2,395,000

Property Description: 3,872-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Lots 18 & 19, Block 6 at First Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,250,000 in 2019.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Dorothy R. Perry

Buyer: Reece L. Melton

Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Price: $405,000

Property Description: SEC 12-1-84.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Crawford Family Holdings LLC

Buyer: Andrew Mansfield Hopf and Yanhua Pan

Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Price: $167,500

Property Description: SECS 29-5-85, 30-5-85, 31-5-85, 32-5-85.

 

Address: 218 E. Main St., Oak Creek

Seller: Donna L. and Timothy V. Corrigan

Buyer: Beaux and Lehold LLC

Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Price: $299,000

Property Description: 1,268-square-foot commercial office on 0.07 acres of land, Lot 7, Block 6 at Original Town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $120,000 in 2005.

 

Address: 28750 Routt County Road 14

Seller: Laura and Mark Marion

Buyer: Lauren Boone

Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 11.27 acres of vacant residential land, Tract 9 at Blacktail Mountain Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $265,000 in 2020.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Big Sky South LLC

Buyer: Laurie A. Bonucci

Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Price: $870,000

Property Description: SECS 7-3-85 and 18-3-85.

 

Address: 30320 Blue Grouse Lane

Seller: Allison McGee and James Todd Johnson

Buyer: Kristin Michelle Goldfine Trust and Leigh Michael Goldfine Trust

Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 3.51 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 14 at Steamboat Pines Subdivision. Last sold for $350,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: D Sunshine Rental LLC, M Sunshine Rental LLC

Buyer: Kelley Klawiter

Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 312 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $400,500 in 2020.

 

Address: 1575 Red Hawk Court

Seller: Brent Lemay and Malaika C. Thompson

Buyer: Michelle M. Wetzler

Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Price: $1,700,000

Property Description: 3,360-square-foot, six-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Lot 22 at Hunters Glen Subdivision. Last sold for $520,000 in 2011.

 

Address: 576 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Kimberly Sue and Mark Evans Folkestad

Buyer: Philip B. Daniele III

Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 0.54 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 106 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $394,000 in 2017.

 

Address: 2069 Indian Summer Drive

Seller: Neal Neumiller Living Trust

Buyer: David and Ethel Irvine

Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Price: $3,400,000

Property Description: 10,431-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land, Lot 3 at Mores Corner.

 

Address: 31650 Mount Werner Road

Seller: Kent Warren and Suzanne Robinson

Buyer: Lisa Gail Belquist

Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 2,212-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land, Lot 118 at Tree Haus. Last sold for $715,000 in 2009.

 

Address: 1625 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Daniel R. Landmeier and Suzanne B. Willcoxon

Buyer: Blue Rhino Investments Inc.

Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Price: $387,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 206, Building C at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $177,250 in 2015.

 

Address: 21195 Morgan Way, 32980 Colt Trail

Seller: Crystal B., Daniel A. and James Staepel, Kathy Mak

Buyer: Ryan T. Luttrell and Nathan Z. Strokan

Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Price: $74,000

Property Description: 1.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 33 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Mark Drobilek IRA

Buyer: John Patrick Petrocco

Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Price: $13,500

Property Description: 1.66 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 139 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $12,500 in 2009.

 

Address: 61400 Placer Street

Seller: ECO ARCH LLC

Buyer: Tarpon Tail LLC

Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Price: $165,000

Property Description: 0.39 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 9-12, Block 12 at Town of Hahns Peak.

 

Address: 2320 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Matthew B. Aljanich

Buyer: Trevathan Family LLC

Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 540-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104 at Ski Trail Condo. Last sold for $375,000 in 2008.

 

Address: 22547 Cheyenne Trail

Seller: Anton G. Stich

Buyer: Alexandru Dobos

Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Price: $20,000

Property Description: 0.52 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 143 at Morningside Subdivision at Stagecoach.

 

Address: 446 Yampa St.

Seller: Riverview Yampa Development LLC

Buyer: Robyn Joy and Travis Allan Hunt

Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 0.885 acres of vacant commercial land, Filing No. 2, Lot C1-4 at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.

Total: $42,292,900

Timeshares

Address: 1315 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Cary Brzezinski

Buyer: Brad Oliver

Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Price: $145,000

Property Description: 12.5 interest in and to a 4,157-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath townhome on 0.064 acres of land, Townhome 27 A at Mores Corner Replat of Lot 27.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Steven V. and Susanne W. Nuccio

Buyer: Amy M. and Bryan P. Boll, Lilly D. and Ross D. Harmon

Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Price: $72,500

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,369-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 363 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

 

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Adnan, Aladean, Lina, Samer and Sana Attar

Buyer: James and Lindsay Garrett

Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8 interest in and to a 2,273-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-414 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Total: $592,500

